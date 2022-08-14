48 Visa on arrival, e-Visa and Visa free countries you can travel to as a Nigerian 

This is the “Japa” season for many Nigerians. “Japa” means to escape in Yoruba language. In this context, the word means to “travel out of the country”. People are “japaing” daily for many reasons, the most important of which are the declining economic situation and insecurity.

However, many are unable to leave the country because they’re not aware that there are countries you can travel to as a Nigeian without getting an embassy visa. Yes…you read that right. In fact, there are more than 45 Visa on arrival, e-Visa and Visa free countries that you can travel to as a Nigerian.

This article lists 48 countries that you can travel to as a Nigerian without having your passport stamped before your trip.

48 visa free countries and their TOP attractions

1. Benin

You need to get a Benin tourist visa to travel over there as a visitor, but it is FREE for Nigerians. In other words, for Nigerians, Benin can be referred to as a visa free country. The country is economically underdeveloped and is one of Africa’s largest cotton producers.

Top Attractions in Benin according to the crazy tourist are: Cotonou, Ouidah, Porto Novo, Abomey, Grand-Popo, Natitingou, Bohicon, Tanguieta, Parakou, Lake Nokoue, Tchaourou, Nikki, Pehunco, Boukoumbe, Malanville

2. Burkina Faso

Nigerians get visa for free in this country. According to bbc.com, Burkina Faso is commonly known for her recurring drought and military coups. It’s a relatively safe place for tourists to visit because it is a stable and peaceful country.

According to World Bank, the economy is largely based on agriculture and there’s an increase in the exportation of gold. However, more than 40% of the population lives below the poverty line.

The following are some top attractions in Burkina Faso, according to worldtravelguide.com: Karfiguéla Falls, Streets of Bobo Dioulasso, Sindou’s Rock Formations, Royal Court in Tiébele, International Arts and Crafts Fair in Ouagadougou, The Mossi Empire in Ouagadougou, Hippo Lake, Moro-Naba Ceremony at Moro-Naba Palace in Ouagadougou.

3. Cote D’Ivoire

Cote D’Ivoire, for Nigerians, is a visa free country. In Africa, it is identified as the largest exporter of cocoa beans. According to kidadl.com, it is famous for its chocolates and palm oil.

The following are the top attractions in this country – Grand-Bassam, Abidjan, Waterfall in Man, Tai National park, San-Pédro, Basilica of our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro, Mosquée de Korhogo, Bouake, Gomoe National Park, Mount Nimba Strict Nature reserve, Sassandra, Marahoué National Park.





4. Dominica

As a Nigerian, you can travel to the country without a visa, according to Visa List. The country, according to bbc.com, is known for its poor infrastructure, and has the potential to be a tourist centre. The economy is dependent on Agriculture, but once in a while, the crops are destroyed by hurricanes. And the main crops produced, according to britannia.com, are banana, citrus fruits, and coconuts.

Top Attractions according to planetware.com are: Morne Trois Pitons National Port, Boiling lake, Victorica falls, Trafalgar Falls, Dominica’s beaches, Cabrits, National Park, Roseau, Papillote Tropical Gardens, Champagne Reef, Kalinago Territory, Dominica’s Festivals.

5. The Gambia

If you are a citizen of Nigeria, you do NOT need a visa. However, you need a proof of your nationality. According to britannica.com, the country is known for stability for a long time since independence. World bank says that its economy is strongly dependent on agriculture.

Top Attractions that can be found in this visa free country according to thecrazytourist.com are: Abuko Nature Reserve, Banjul capital, The Albert Market, Old Town, Bijilo Forest Park, Bufut Beach, Janjangbureh, Sanyang village and beach, National Museum of Gambia, Wassup Stone Circles, The Kachikally crocodile pool, Makasutu Culture Forest, The Gambia river, Serrekunda, Tanji Fish Market.

6. Djibouti

This country is one of the smallest countries in Africa, and it’s accessible to Nigerians who live in Africa by issuing them an e-Visa. Djibouti is a relatively safe place you’d like to visit. Just like it is with every other place, there might be petty crimes. Regardless, it’s a safe place.

The economy, according to World Bank, is vulnerable to market downturns, and because of its small size, the country cannot broaden its production capabilities. Their way of “escape” is to increase their dependence on foreign markets.

According to tripadvisor.com and the crazy tourist.com, the following are the top attractions you could find in the country- Lake Assal (honey lake), Ali Sabieh, The Gulf of Tadjoura, Goba’ad Plain, Egyptian Goose , Black Crake, Doralé and Khor Ambado Beaches, Tropical Aquarium, Day forest national park.

7. Ghana

To Nigerians, Ghana is a visa free country you can travel to and stay in for a period of 30 days. However, you should not stay beyond the speculated duration considering that you were not issued a visa before travelling over. Activities in Ghana are often well policed and peaceful. It’s safe to visit the country. What is there to know about the economy? The economy is dependent on income from the exportation of cocoa, gold and crude oil.

You might just be interested in the top attractions in Ghana, according to thecrazytourist.com: National Museum in Accra, National Theatre in Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Independence Square in Accra, W.E.B Dubois Centre in Accra, Artists Alliance Gallery, Labadi Beach, Cape Coast, Kakum National Park, Elmina Castle, Busua beach, Mole National Park, Akwidaa, Kumasi – second largest city in Ghana, The Kejetia Market, Tamale, Lake Bosumtwe, Volta Region.

8. Ethiopia

You get to choose between e-Visa or Visa on arrival , if you want to travel to Ethiopia. And while it is true that you get to choose, it is suggested by ethiopiaonlinevisa.com that you opt for e-Visa. According to travel.state.gov, “ The situation in Addis Ababa is stable. However, there is armed conflict and civil unrest in other areas of Ethiopia, and the security situation may deteriorate without warning.”

Top Attractions according to thecrazytourist.com are: Dankil Depression, Lalibela,Harar – holy and walled city, Babile Elephant Sanctuary also home to gazelles, lions, Leopard, cheetahs, and tons of exotic birds, The rift valley, The Blue Nile Falls, The Omo Valley, Gondar, Addis Ababa, Rift Valley Lakes, Simien Mountains, Lake Chamo, Aksum, Arba Minch, Bahar Dar.

9. Guinea

Guinea is accessible to Nigerians as a visa free country. In other words, you do Not need a visa to enter Guinea as long as you are a citizen of Nigeria. According to travel safe abroad, it is an unsafe and lawless country. Furthermore, it’s stated that the authority officials are not to be blindly trusted. The economy of Guinea, is solely dependent on agriculture and other rural activities.

According to fortuneofafrica.com, the top attractions you’d find in Guinea are: Mount Nimba, Mount Nimba Strict nature reserve, Fouta Djallon, Cape Verga, Alcatraz Island Guinea, Badiar Transboundary National Park, Belle air Plage, Faisal Mosque, Bride veil, Carafir, Conakry, Mount resort, National Museum.

10. Guinea-Bissau

A few countries including NIGERIA are exempted from getting a visa before gaining access to the country. To them, Guinea-Bissau is a visa free country. According to World Bank, the country has recorded stability since March 2020 when a new government was inaugurated. However, it is not a safe place for anyone to visit, and the country is not cut out for the ‘tourism lifestyle’. Well, this doesn’t mean that there are no safe regions in the country because there are. According to the crazytourist.com the following are the top attractions you’ll find – Orango Island – Salt-water creatures, sparkling white beaches, a single community-run hotel, Bubaque Island close to Orango, Dulombi -Boe National Park, João Vieira Island, Badara, Bissau, Logoas Cufada Natural Park, Cacheu, Bislama Island, Varela, Rubane Island, Gabú, Farim, Saltinho, Florestas dé Castanhez National Park.

11. Haiti

Haiti is visa free for Nigerians that will love to visit. The country is a relatively safe place for foreigners. However, you should take precautions and play safe. The World Bank says that the country is easily prone to natural disaster that could affect about 90% of the population. In its economy today, more than half of the population are living below the poverty line. It is also said that the economy is solely dependent on revenue from external forces.

According to traveltourxp.com, the top attractions are: Citadel Laferriere, Labadee, Bassin Bleu, Cathedral Notre Dame de cap Haitien , Sans – souci Palace, Kokoye Beach, Museum of Haitian Art, Gelee Beach, Saut – Mathurine, Amiga Island, Bay of Acul, Musee Dé Guahaba Museum, Fort Jacques.

12. Zimbabwe

You need to apply for an e-visa if you want to travel to Zimbabwe. Even though there is a moderate level of crime in Zimbabwe, it is relatively safe. Also, the agricultural sector is seen as an important productive sector of the economy; amidst other sectors within the economy.

According to tripsavvy.com, these are the top attractions you’ll find: Hwange National Park which is the oldest and largest game reserve, Victoria falls which is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world, Lake Karina is the world’s largest man-made lake in terms of volume, Mana Pools National Park – a UNESCO world heritage site, Bulawayo, Great Zimbabwe National Monument- UNESCO’s world heritage site, Marabou National Park, Chinhoyi Caves.

13. Kenya

To travel to Kenya, you need to apply for a visa. According to travel.state.gov, you should exercise increased caution if you ever find yourself in the country. This is due to crime terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping. The major industries in Kenya are agriculture, fishing, forestry, mining, manufacturing, tourism, energy, and financial services.

Top attractions that you’ll find according to touropia.com are: Nairobi National Park, Masai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru, Tsavo National Park, Lamu Island, Hell’s Gate National Park, Samburu National Reserve, Mount Kenya, Malindi.

14. Liberia

This country is another visa free country for Nigerians.

According to Travel Safe Abroad, the risk of being in Liberia is high. In its words, “In general, it isn’t the safest place to visit, as it has high rates of both petty and violent crimes. There have been reports of many thefts and robberies so, remain vigilant at all times.”

Top attractions according to thecrazy tourist.com are: Monrovia city, Sapo National Park, Robertsport, Buchanan, Gbarnga, Harbel, Gola National Forest, Bushrod Island, Marshall, Zwedru, Kakata, Greenville, Harper, Voinjama, Sanniquellie.

15. Lesotho

For Nigerians to get the opportunity to visit they need to apply for an e-Visa. It is a safe place to travel to. However, like it could happen in any other country, there could be reports of petty crimes and illnesses.

Top attractions according to lesothoblanket-wrap are – Tse’hlanyane National Park, Katse Dam and Botanical Gardens, Sani Pass and the Highest pub in Africa, Maletsunyane / Semonkong Falls, Thaba-Bosiu, Kome Cave dwellings, Dinosaur footprints, Rock art, Major Bell’s Tower and fort, Sehlabathebe National Park.

16. Mali

No Nigerian has to pay for a visa before entering the country. Mali is not safe for tourists as it is prone to crimes, terrorism, and kidnapping. According to World Bank, Mali has a low-income economy, and is vulnerable to commodity fluctuations.

The top attractions in Mali according to thecrazytourist.com are: Timbuktu, Gao, Bamako, Grand mosque of Djenné, Mopti, Ségou, Mount Hombori, Sikasso Market, Kayes, Boucle du Baoulé National Park, Ansongo, Kidal, Douentza, Bandiagara, Taoudenni.

17. Niger

Nigerians have a visa free access to this country. The economy of the republic of Niger is solely dependent on Agriculture. It’s true that it is a visa free country, but you may want to avoid travelling to Niger because of the prevalence of terrorism and kidnapping. However, it is said that Niamey, the capital is an exception.

The following are top attractions according to thecrazytourist.com– Zinder, Niamey, Agadez, W National Park, Ayorou, Abaaba National Park, Nguigmi, Maradi, Tahoua, Timia, Kouré, Dosso, Balleyara, Arlit, Diffa.

18. Micronesia

The tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens who’d like to travel to the country. Micronesia is a safe place to stay as crime rate is not on the rise. The economy deals in fishing, exploitation of mineral deposits, and subsistence agriculture.

According to map of the world.com, the following are top attractions that could be found in the country: Diving Chuuk Lagoon, Pohnpei Cultural Center, Mt. Finkol, Kosrae, Stone Money of Yap, Ruins of Nan Madol, Pohnpei, Nanpil River, Pohnpei, Nan Madol, Wiya Bird Cave, Utwa-Walung Marine Park.

19. Madagascar

If you are planning to travel to Madagascar, it is important to know that you can get a visa on arrival. Travel Safe once mentioned, “Madagascar is, for the most part, a safe country to visit. However, it does have a rather high crime rate, though it’s mainly ridden with petty crime due to vast unemployment and poverty. Tourists are advised to remain vigilant and take all possible precaution measures in order to minimize the risk of getting stolen from.”

According to touropia.com, these are the top attractions in this country- Masoala National Park, Ranomafana National Park, Andasibe-Mantadia, Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, Avenue of the Baobabs, Ifaty, Nosy Be, Tsingy de Bemaraha, Isalo National Park, Ile Sainte Marie.

20. Montserrat

It is a visa free country for Nigerian citizens who would like to travel. There is the presence of petty crimes, water activities could get risky in the country amidst other things that could play out. In all, ensure that your belongings are safe, you adhere to instructions given by local authorities, and take precautions as much as you can.

Report has it that the tourist industry caters for one quarter of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Some subsistence activities also go on there.

However, these are the top attractions you will find there, according to planetware.com– Soufrière Hills Volcano, Rendezvous Bay, Montserrat Volcano Observatory, Little Bay Beach, Scuba Diving, Montserrat Hiking Trails, Centre Hills, Woodlands Bay, Montserrat National Trust, Runaway Ghaut.

21. Senegal

To gain entrance into Senegal you do not need a visa. According to travel safe abroad, “Senegal is not the safest country to visit. It has extremely high crime rates, of both violent and petty crime. You should be vigilant and take all possible precaution measures in order to minimize the risk of something wrong happening.”

The economy is driven by mining, construction, tourism, fisheries and agriculture. It also depends on donor assistance, remittances, and foreign direct investment. Also, top attractions according to thecrazytourist.com are: Dakar, Saint-Louis, Ziguinchor, Popenguine, Touba, Joal-Fadiouth, Kafountine, Tambacounda, Kaolack, Kedougou, Mboro, Palmarin, Fatick, Thies, Richard Toll.

22. Mauritania

Mauritania issues visa on arrival to Nigerians that arrive in the country. According to travel safe abroad, the country is not a safe place for tourists as there have been reports of increase in violent crimes, Westerners being kidnapped and killed. So, this is not exactly a safe place to travel to. Regardless, if you find yourself here, don’t let your guard down and ensure that you are alert at all times.

The following are top attractions in Mauritania according to thecrazytourist.com: Chinguetti, Nouakchott, Atar, Terjit, Banc d’Arguin, Ouadâne, Tichit, Oualâta, Nouadhibou, Kiffa, Néma, Kaédi, Sélibaby, Zouérat, Diawling National Park

23. Sierra Leone

You can arrive at Sierra Leone without applying for a visa. According to travel safe broad, it is reported to be the friendliest country in Africa. However, while it is said to be unsafe because of the increase in violent crimes and other things in between, in all you do, ensure that you take precaution measures.

According to cia.gov, the country is really poor and is dependent on subsistence agriculture. It was also said that the growth of the economy is mainly dependent on mining iron ore.

The following are top tourist attractions you’ll find in this place, according to thecrazytourist.com – Freetown, Bunce Island, Banana Island, Tiwai Island, Turtle Islands, Tokeh, Gola Forest Reserve, Bo Town, Outamba Kilimi National Park, Kenema, Makeni, Lungi, Kabala, Sherbro Island, Kambui Hills Forest Reserve.

24. Mauritius

If you are a Nigerian hoping to travel to Mauritius, you’ll be issued a visa on arrival. Travel Safe Abroad says that it is not safe for tourists to visit because there are reports of kidnapping, execution of the victims, and the prevalence of violent crimes. According to lawaspect.com, the economy is based on five pillars which are sugar, tourism, textile, financial services and ICT.

The top attractions in this country according to the crazytourist.com are: Grand Bassin, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens, Pointe d’Esny and Blue Bay, Black River Gorges National Park, Mahébourg, Isle aux Aigrettes (Egret Island), Blue Penny Museum, Grand Baie, Chamarel Waterfall and Seven Coloured Earth, Le Souffleur, Eureka, Casela Nature & Leisure Park, Tamarin Beach, François Leguat Reserve, Domaine de L’Étoile.

25. Togo

Togo is a visa free country for Nigerians that are hoping to travel. Togo is a relatively safe country and you just need to be careful or exercise caution, just like you would in any other country you find yourself. The economy of Togo is primarily dependent on subsistence agriculture. According to crazytourist.com, these are top attractions you’ll find- Kpalime, Koutammakou, Lome, Togoville, Agbodrafo, Aneho, Fazao Malfakassa National Park, Keran National Park, Fosse aux Lions National Park, Sokode, Kara, Bassar, Mango, Atakpame, Tsevie.

26. Somalia

Nigerians that would like to travel to Somalia can obtain a visa on arrival. It is said to NOT be a safe place to visit, and also reported that there is a terrorist threat to foreigners in places they intend to visit. The main economic activity in this country is livestock raising. The economy is also largely dependent on Agriculture, and it is divided into three subsectors namely; nomadic pastoralism, subsistence agriculture, and market-oriented farming. The top attractions according to thecrazytourist.com are-Hargeisa, Laas Geel, Zeila, Sa’ad ad-Din Island, Aibat Island, Berbera, Iskushuban, Lag Badana-Bushbush National Park, Mogadishu, Lamadaya, Bosaso, Xaafuun, Galkayo, Garoowe, Bardera.

27. Mozambique

Mozambique is not a visa free country like a few others that have been mentioned earlier. You get your visa on arrival if you travel to the country. Like other countries that have been mentioned, this visa free country is a relatively safe country. If you ever find yourself here, be vigilant and stay safe.

The economy is dominated by agriculture. And according to thecrazytourist.com, these are the top attractions you’ll find – Bazaruto Archipelago, Maputo, Pemba, Gorongosa National Park, Tofo, Quirimbas National Park, Island of Mozambique, Inhaca Island, Ponta do Ouro, Vilankulo, Lake Cahora Bassa, Niassa Reserve, Lugela, Limpopo National Park, Inhambane.

28. Uganda

Before you enter Uganda, you need to obtain an e-visa first. Uganda is a safe place to travel to even though there are petty crimes, shortage of clean water, and the presence of diseases. The economy of this country depends on exports of agricultural products, and the major source of income is agriculture for its citizens.

According to thecrazytourist.com, the following are the top attractions you’ll find in the visa free country- Kampala, Kibale National Park, Ssese Islands, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Murchison Falls National Park, Entebbe, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Mount Elgon National Park, Mbale, Lake Mburo National Park, Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Kidepo Valley National Park, Jinja, Fort Portal, Lira.

29. Seychelles

You can travel to Seychelles and get your visa on arrival. It is quite safe to visit Seychelles. Although a few places to avoid are highlighted here. The economy of Seychelles is based on fishing, tourism, and manufacturing of agricultural products.

According to touropia.com, the top attractions you’ll find are – Beau Vallon, Anse Volbert, Curieuse Island, Tempio Hindu, Anse Georgette, Copolia Trail, Anse Coco Beach, Moyenne Island, Grand Anse, Morne Blanc Trail, Anse Intendance, Victoria Market (Sir Selwyn Clarke Market), Vallee De Mai, Anse Lazio, Anse Source D’Argent.

30. Barbados

Barbados visa is free for Nigerians that are hoping to visit the country. The country is said to be a safe place to be. However, to avoid getting into trouble you should read this. Also, the economy of Barbados rides on tourism, the international business sector, and foreign direct investment.

The following are the top attractions you will find in Barbados, according to planetware.com– The Beaches of Carlisle Bay, Downtown Bridgetown, Bathsheba Bay, Animal Flower Cave, St. Nicholas Abbey, Crane Beach, Barbados Wildlife Reserve, Friday Fish Fry at Oistins, Farley Hill National Park, St. Lawrence Gap, Hunte’s Gardens, Harrison’s cave, Welchman Hall Gully, Bottom Bay Beach, Richard Haynes Boardwalk, Andromeda Botanic Gardens, Sunbury Plantation Great House, Flower Forest, Folkestone Marine Park & Museum.

31. Niue

You do not have to pay for visa before travelling to this country. According to Niue Pocket Guide the country is safe and there’s hardly a report of crimes. However, you need to still be informed on how to navigate and be safe in the country. The country is dependent on financial aid from New Zealand, its agricultural sector is made up of subsistence gardening, and an important source of revenue for the country is the sale of postage stamps to foreign collectors.

According to a niuepocketguide.com, the following are top attractions that you’ll find- Limu Pools, Talava Arches, Matapa Chasm, Togo Chasm, Avaiki Cave, Whales, Hio Beach, Scenic Matavai Resort, Alofi, Washaway Café.

32. Rwanda

As a Nigerian citizen, it is required that you apply for an e-visa to enter the country. Rwanda is relatively safe, but this does not mean you should let your guard down. Be alert and do all you can to be safe. The economy is solely based on subsistence agriculture. Tourism is also not left out. Also, Rwanda is commonly described as a budding tech hub for Africa considering how there’s an increase of start-up companies.

According to thecrazytourist.com, the following are the top attractions in Rwanda- Kigali, Huye, Volcanos National Park, Kibuye, Akagera National Park, Gisenyi, Nyanza, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Lake Kivu, Gisuma, Nyagatare, Ruhengeri, Lake Muhazi, Kibungo, Gishwati Forest National Park.

33. Cameroon

Cameroon is a visa free country for Nigerian citizens. According to travel safe abroad, Cameroon is not a safe country considering how there is the prevalence of terrorism, diseases, natural hazards, and street crimes. It is tagged as the largest producer of cocoa beans in the world.

According to thecrazytourist.com, these are top attractions that you will find in the country- Yaounde, Maroua, Limbe, Douala, Waza National Park, Bamenda, Foumban, Bafoussam, Kribi, Korup National Park, Dja Faunal Reserve, Mefou National Park, Dschang, Garoua, Campo Ma’an National Park.

34. Cape Verde

You do not require a visa before you can visit as a Nigerian. Cape Verde is said to be a safe country without any terrorist organisation. Regardless, you shouldn’t let your guard down as a traveller because there could be petty crimes and occurrences like theft.

The economy according to globalsecurity.org, is service-oriented with commerce, transport, tourism, and public services accounting for about three-fourths of GDP. Tourism is the backbone of the economy. The following are top attractions according to thecrazytourist.com– Fogo, Sal, Palmeira, Santa Maria, Praia, Sal Rei, Mindelo, Ribeira Grande, Porto Novo, Ribeira Brava, Tarrafal, Maio, Morro, Vila Nova Sintra, Sao Filipe.

35. Chad

The tourist visa is free for Nigerians who would love to visit. Here’s what travel safe abroad has to say, “Due to the high risk of violent crime, kidnapping, unrest, and terrorism, Chad isn’t widely considered to be a safe country. Chad is generally believed to be quite dangerous, especially for foreigners. If you decide to visit this country, you’re strongly advised to seek professional advice regarding security to make sure you’re as safe as possible.”

The economy is primarily based on agriculture and it depends on three commodities namely—cotton, cattle, and gum arabic (a gum from different African trees, used as an emulsifier in pills and candies)—for its export revenues (a gum from different African trees, used as an emulsifier in pills and candies)—for its export revenues.

Top attractions in this country according to thecrazytourist.com are- N’Djamena, Sarh, Faya-Largeau, Zakouma National Park, Am Timan, Bol, Ennedi, The Lakes of Ouianga, Tibesti Mountains, Moundou, Douguia, Abeche, Aouk National Park, Goz Beida.

36. Cook Islands

Cook Islands does not require you to obtain a visa because it is a visa free country to Nigerians. The country is known for low crime rates, no doubt. But tourists or individuals within the country are advised advised to take good care of themselves and their belongings.

According to Wikipedia, “the economy is based mainly on tourism, with minor exports made up of tropical and citrus fruit. Manufacturing activities are limited to fruit-processing, clothing and handicrafts.”

The top attractions according to planetware.com are: Aitutaki Lagoon, Tapuaetai (One Foot Island) Tour, Muri Beach in Rarotonga, Titikaveka Beach in Rarotonga, Te Vara Nui Village Tour & Cultural Show in Rarotonga, Cross-Island Hike to Te Rua Manga (The Needle) in Rarotonga, Aroa Marine Reserve, Rarotonga, Maire Nui Gardens in Rarotonga, Avarua in Rarotonga, Mount Maungapu, Discover Marine and Wildlife Eco Centre in Rarotonga, Arutanga, Aitutaki, Arorangi in Rarotonga.

37. Zambia

You can apply for a Zambian e-Visa before you travel as a citizen of Nigeria. Travel safe abroad once said, “Zambia is, for the most part, a safe country to visit. However, it does have a rather high crime rate, though it’s mainly ridden with a petty street crime because the population is desperately poor. You should be vigilant and take all possible precaution measures in order to minimize the risk of getting stolen from.”

The economy of Zambia is dependent on mining, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, tourism, energy, Copper and cobalt which are among Zambia’s main exports. According to thecrazytourist.com, these are the top attractions in this country- Siavonga, Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, Kasanka National Park, Kitwe, Livingstone, Nsumbu National Park, Lusaka, South Luangwa National Park, Kafue National Park, Lower Zambezi National Park, Ndola, Blue Lagoon National Park, Chingola, Sioma Ngwezi National park, Solwezi.

38. São Tome and Principe

You need to apply for an e-Visa before you travel to this country, as a Nigerian. It is reported that the country is a safe place for travellers to visit, and even walk around at any time of the day. Like it is in any regular place, there are crimes so you should keep safe.

According to thecrazytourist.com, these are the top attractions you’ll find- Sao Tome, Obo National Park, Santo António, Santana, Monte Café, Rolas Island, Trindade, Boca de Inferno, Jale Beach, Porto Alegre, Principe Ecological Zone, Santo Amaro, Neves, Sao Joao dos Angolares, Neves Ferreira.

39. Fiji

You are permitted to travel to Fiji without applying for a visa. Fiji is said to be a relatively safe place for travellers, but this should NOT be an excuse to not keep safe. You should be alert at all times while aiming at having a swell time in Fiji.

The economy of Fiji relies big time on the agricultural sector. The visa free country also exports sugar cane, being its main cash crop. Other income sources are TOURISM and the exportation of clothes.

According to planetware.com the following are the top attractions you’ll find in Fiji- Blue Lagoon Cruise, Cloudbreak in Mamanuca Islands, Bouma National Heritage Park, Denarau Island, Beqa Lagoon in Viti Levu, Pacific Harbour in Viti Levu, Navua River in Viti Levu, Garden of the Sleeping Giant and Sabeto Hot Springs in Viti Levu, Great Astrolabe Reef, Sawa-i-Lau Caves, Yasawa Islands, Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, Viti Levu, Kula Wild Adventure Park, Viti Levu, Fiji Museum, Viti Levu, Sri Siva Subramaniya Temple, Nadi.

40. Iran

Visa on arrival is available for citizens of Nigeria. Iran has records of low crime rate, not to exempt the fact the southeast of the country has a dangerous side to it.

According to tripadvisor.com these are the top things that could attract you in Iran- Golestan Palace, National Jewellery Treasury, Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Tabiat Bridge, Towers of silence.

41. Kyrgyzstan

You need to apply for an e-Visa online before travelling. According to travel.gc.ca, amidst other things, the threat of terrorism in this location cannot be overlooked. And if you can avoid the area, you should, by all means due to the tendency for violent crimes and other things that could endanger you. The economy of the visa free country is dependent on the exportation of gold, agriculture and remittances from migrants.

According to wildfrontierstravel.com, the following are the top attractions you will find in this place: Ala Archa Gorge, Arslanbob Village, Bishkek, Chon Kemin Valley, Jety-Oguz Canyon, Karakol, Khadjy Sai Village, Lake Issyk Kul, Mountains of Heaven, Naryn, Osh, Samsy Valley National Park, Son Kul Lake, Tamga, Tash Rabat.

42. Maldives

If you are hoping to travel to Maldives, you would be given a visa on arrival to the country. Terrorism is quite rampant here. Therefore it is important to bring a high level of caution to play. For the most part, according to World Bank blog, the citizens are dependent on tourism and fisheries as their source of income.

The following are the top attractions found in the country according to thecrazytourist.com: Hulhumale Island, Maafushi, Utheemu, Feydhoo, Maradhoo, Veligandu Island, Banana Reef, Thulusdhoo Island, Fuvahmulah, Alimatha Island, Hithadhoo, Kuredu, Gan, Kunfunadhoo Island.

43. Vanuatu

This country is a visa free country if you are an intending traveller. Travel safe abroad explains that it is safe for tourists, but it’s important to keep safe and be wise when choosing your accommodation. The economy of Vanuatu is solely dependent on agriculture, especially subsistence farming. Tourism also caters for 40% of the economy.

According to tourrom.com, the following are the top attractions you’ll find: Mt. Yasur Volcano, Port Villa, Luganville, Mt. Benbow and Mt. Marum, Malekula, Oyster Island, Champagne Beach, Tanna, Epi,Pentecost, Millennium Cave, National Museum of Vanuatu, Mele Cascades, Port Olry, Port Resolution, Hideaway Island, Efate, Erakor Island, Loru Conservation Area, Ekasup Cultural Village.

44. Timor-Leste or East Timor

Visa on arrival is available for Nigerians on arrival. Like other countries that have been mentioned, East Timor is a relatively safe country. If you visit the country, you might not have any bad experience, BUT you must take precautions and tread carefully in order to avoid unpleasant experiences.

The country is mainly dependent on oil. However, the agricultural sector is employing over 50% of the population. And to ensure food security and reduce imports, it has given itself to improving production from agriculture and fishing. The country also sees culture and heritage tourism as critical to its economy’s development.

The following are the top attractions in the country according to thecrazytourist.com: Dili, Atauro Island, Baucau, Suai, Lautem, Maubisse, Lake Ira Lalaro, Mt. Matebian, Jaco Island, Same, Betano, Mt. Ramelau, Marobo, Nino Konis National Park.

45. Antigua and Barbuda

You will need to apply for an e-Visa to gain access to this country. Antigua and Barbuda is relatively safe. Although, this doesn’t imply that you should not a high degree of caution in order to keep safe. The main source of income is TOURISM.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the top attractions according to thecrazytourist.com are: Nelson’s Dockyard, The stingrays at Stingray City, Shirley Heights Lookout, An historic plantation, The seas in a charter yacht, Devil’s Bridge, Rendezvous Bay, Sunset meal and drink at Bumpkins, The Carib sands on 17-mile Beach, The wildlife of the Frigate Bird Sanctuary, Valley Church Beach, The Zemi Art Gallery, The coastline at Fort Barrington, Redcliffe Quay, The Pillars of Hercules.

46. Saint Kitts and Nevis

You do NOT need to apply for a visa to travel, the tourist visa is free for Nigerians. It’s quite safe to be in this country. However, you should be careful around animals in this place. According to Wikipedia, the main industries in this visa free country are tourism, cotton, salt, copra, clothing, footwear, beverages, light manufacturing, component assembly for export.

According to thecrazytourist.com the following are the top attractions: The fortress on Brimstone Hill, The top of Mount Liamuiga, Oualie Beach, The Black Rocks, St. Kitts Scenic Railway, Arts and crafts galore at Romney Manor, The history at Old Road, Basseterre, Frigate Bay, The Fairview Great House, The Wingfield-Phillips Rain Forest Nature Trail, Pinney’s Beach, Cockleshell Bay, Cigars and Carib dining at Bananas.

47. Suriname

You need to apply for an e-Visa before you travel. This country is relatively safe. If at all you’d like to travel to this place, you should take precautions because of violent crime rates and other factors. The economy of Suriname depends on mineral resources like gold and mainly oil. It also generates income from agriculture and remittances.

According to thecrazytourist.com, these are the top attractions: Paramaribo, Galibi Coppename Nature Reserve, Central Suriname Nature Reserve, Nieuw Nickerie, Commewijne River, Brownsberg Nature Park, Joden Savanne, Arya Dewaker, Suriname Mosque and Neveh Shalom Synagogue, St Peter and St Paul Cathedral, Onafhankelijkheidsplein, Central Market, , Mariënburg, Presidential Palace of Suriname and the Garden of Palms.

48. Tuvalu

You can get a visa on arrival when you get to the country. Tuvalu is a relatively safe country as the crime rate is low. However, beyond the crimes, it is important to adhere to the rules in order to ensure your safety. This visa free country derives its income from traditional agriculture and fishing.

The following are the top attractions according to tourrom.com: Funafuti, Fongafale, Vaiaku Stadium, Funafuti Women’s Craft Center, Funafuti Marine Conservation Area, Tuvalu Philatelic Bureau, Nanumea, Vaitupu, Nui, Vaiaku, Fale Fatu, Niulakita, Nanumanga, Niutao, Tepuka, Tepuka Vili vili, Savave, Lakena, Amatuku.

Above all, follow the rules and don’t act on impulse. Be well informed about the country you are travelling to before you take a step. Remember, it’s a foreign country, and you are not TOO familiar with how things run over there.

