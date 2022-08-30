All you need to know about moving to Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is a landlocked French-speaking West Africa country with its capital in Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso is bordered by Mali to the northwest, Niger to the northeast, Benin to the southeast, Togo and Ghana to the south, and the Ivory Coast to the southwest. The country covers an area of 274,200 km2 (105,900 sq mi).

The country gained independence from France on the 5th of August, 1960 and was formerly known as the Republic of Upper Volta from 1958- 1984 until it was renamed Burkina Faso during the tenure of President Thomas Sankara.

The climate in Burkina Faso is largely tropical, with two clearly defined seasons. The country experiences between 600 and 900 mm (23.6 and 35.4 in) of rainfall during the rainy season, while the harmattan, a scorching, dry wind from the Sahara, blows during the dry season. The country’s rainy season lasts around four months, from May/June to September, however, it is shorter in the north.

According to worldometers.info, the current population of the country is pegged at 22,132,201 as of Friday, August 26, 2022, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data, with a forecast population of 43,432,184 by 2050.

Burkina Faso is blessed with natural resources such as gold, limestone, manganese, marble, phosphates, pumice, and salt.

The most populous ethnic group in Burkina Faso is Mossi, other being Fula, Gurma, Bobo, Gurunsi, Senofo, Lobi, Tuareg, Dyula among others.

Apart from French which is the official language of the country, other languages spoken in Burkina Faso include Moore, Mandinka, Bambara, Fula, Gourmantche, Bwamu, Dagara, and San, among others.

Islam is the most common religion practised in Burkina Faso, the other being Christianity, an indigenous belief with a very tiny of irreligious peoples.

As of 2018, Burkina Faso’s adult literacy rate is 41.22%, according to UNESCO. While the literacy rate for men is 50.07%, it is just 32.69% for women, demonstrating a significant discrepancy between the sexes.

The literacy rate in Burkina Faso is quite low when compared to other nations.

Almost all of West Africa’s other regions have similar cuisines to that of Burkina Faso. Most of their dishes mostly consist of rice, sorghum, peanuts, maize, beans, okra, potatoes, yams, millet, and fonio. Some of the most popular food in the country includes, To (aka Saghbo), Babenda, Poulet Bicyclette, Ragout D’igname, Rizgras, Sauce Gombo, Brochettes, Fufu, Poulet Braise and French Green Beans.

According to Visaindex.com, the Burkina Faso visa is currently ranked at 86 with 59visa-freee destinations with the passport.

According to the Burkina Faso visa policy, Nigeria is one of the 18 countries that can enter Burkina Faso without the need for a visa, other being Benin, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Togo, and the United Arab Emirates. It should be noted that the length of staying in the countries differs from 30 to 90 days.

Additionally, citizens of Brazil, China, Congo, Cuba, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey who hold diplomatic or service-class passports are exempt from needing a visa to enter Burkina Faso. Additionally, Chinese nationals with passports stamped “for public affairs” are exempt from visa requirements for stays up to 90 days.





Apart from the 18visa-free countries, Burkina Faso also offers visas on arrival to citizens of 52 countries. This means, as a citizen of any of these countries, you can arrive at any point of entry in Burkina Faso and have a visa on the spot.

As a citizen, whose country falls into any of these 52 countries, all you need to do is to ensure you have a passport that is valid for at least 3 months and show it to the immigration officer upon your arrival in Burkina Faso for verification and validity. You must equally need to have a health declaration to declare your health condition.

You also need to decide if you will be opting for a single entry visa with a 3 months validity or multiple entries with a validity of 3 months. It should be noted that the fee attracts by both options varies.

The 52visa-on-arrival countries for Burkina Faso are All European Union countries (except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Romania), Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Colombia, Comoros, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Hong Kong, Iceland, Kenya, Libya, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela.

If your country is not among the visa-free or visa-on-arrival countries, then you will need to apply for Visa in advance. This mean, you have to gather all the required documentation and head to a Burkina Faso embassy or consulate for a formal procedure. Based on the motive for your trip, you can either apply for a tourist or business visa.

Requirements for a tourist visa

Valid passport with at least six months validity Two visa application forms. Two passport photos that should measure 2×2 on a white background. The photo must be recent, and you shouldn’t be wearing glasses. Yellow fever certificate Return tickets and confirmed itinerary Health declaration

Requirements for Business visa

Valid passport with at least six months validity Two visa application forms Two passport photos that should measure 2×2 cm. A business letter from your company stating the purpose of your visa A letter of invitation from the company in Burkina Faso inviting you to the country. Yellow fever certificate Round trip tickets and hotel reservations Health declaration

The fee for a Burkina for short-stay visa varies depending on the country of submission. On average, Short-stay (max 3 months, single entry) cost 40-105 USD

Short-stay (max 3 months, multiple entries) cost 50-135 USD

Extending Your Stay In Burkina Faso

Regardless of whether or not your country is exempted from visa requirements, if you plan to stay longer in Burkina Faso then, you will have to apply for a long-stay visa from your home country.

Requirements for long-stay visa

Two application forms Two passport photos Passport and copy of the main page Copy of ID Card Residence permit/visa copy Proof of accommodation Vaccination certificate

According to pickvisa.com, the fee for Burkina Faso long-stay visas are

Long-stay (max 6 months, single entry) – 55-145 USD Long stay (max 6 months, multiple entries) – 145-175 USD Long-stay (max 1 year, single entry) – 155-190 USD Long-stay (max 1 year, multiple entries) – 180-220 USD Long-stay (more than 1 year, single entry) – 215 USD Long-stay (more than 1 year, multiple entries) – 240 USD

It should be noted that the fee may vary depending on your nationality and country of submission.

1. Top Attraction Centre

Burkina Faso is a country blessed with many fascinating attraction centres. Let’s take a look at some of them according to a list by crazy tourists.

1. The Ruins of Loropeni

These ancient ruins, which are estimated to be at least 1000 years old, serve as a potent reminder of how significant and extensive the trans-Saharan gold traffic once was. The location was the first in the nation to be honoured with the Unesco World Heritage designation. The nearby stone remains are a fascinating day excursion, and they are now still being investigated, with many more mysteries anticipated to be revealed throughout time. Gaoua, a neighbouring town, is not worth visiting and has a poor reputation throughout the nation. If you do decide to go to the town, keep an eye out for the museum and the hallowed grove of trees.

2. W National park

This National Park is shared with both Benin and Niger. Huge flocks of migratory birds are among the species that live in this area, which is characterised by a transitional topography between savannah and woodland. The park is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Burkina Faso. The park has impressively revealed proof of early neolithic settlers. More evidence of the ecosystem’s enormous diversity in this area. Access to the park must be paid for at all times, and there are also 4×4 or hiking tours available

3. Arli National park

This national park, situated in southeast Burkina Faso, is one of four in Burkina Faso and is home to a large number of wildlife. Lions, antelopes, monkeys, and hippos are among the species that call the park home. It has an area of about 700 square kilometres. The African wild dog once called the park home, but the species may have been eradicated there due to the area’s growing human population and other circumstances. One of the best places in the park to see animals is the drinking hole in Tounga, which attracts a variety of wildlife all year long. There are numerous guided tours that may be taken, and they are typically reasonably priced.

4. Tiebele

A small community called Tiebele is situated directly adjacent to the Ghana-Burkina Faso border. The Kassena people of Africa, one of the country’s oldest ethnic groups, are from this village, thus there are a lot of traditional mud huts and other structures, all of which are exquisitely adorned. Due to the area’s extreme poverty, all of the houses are constructed of straw and mud, but they are decorated with character and pride, making them a wonderful place to visit.

5. Ouagadougou

The administrative and financial hubs of Burkina Faso are located in Ouagadougou, more frequently referred to as Ouaga. The city is a veritable swarm of inspiration for performing arts, even though the architecture is seldom stunning and the sights will leave you unimpressed (apart from the magnificent Roman Catholic cathedral). A vacation to Ouaga is worthwhile because of the dance, live music, amazing festivals, and craft fairs.

6. Bangr Weogo park

This wonderful animal park is located right in the centre of Ouagadougou. It has to be one of the most incredible urban parks in the entire world, and it is home to an astounding variety of animals and plants. Along with fantastic eateries, recreational sports fields, and play spaces, the park also features a fantastic museum that explores the natural history of the region.

7. Nazinga Reserve

The Nazinga Game Reserve, which is close to the shared border with Ghana, spans an area of about 97,000 hectares. This reserve is a must-see if you are travelling to the nation to see the animals. Although the birds and crocodiles are also well-liked in this area, the elephants steal the show. The months of December through April are the greatest for viewing the elephants in the reserve. The reserve offers a variety of lodging alternatives, including the spectacular Nazinga Ranch, which is located in a fantastic location by the most popular drinking spot in the reserve.

8. Ziniare

Blaise Compare, the former president of Burkina Faso, was born in Ziniare, which is a city in the Oubritenga Province. The Ziniare Wildlife Park and a remarkable granite sculpture created by a collaboration of 18 artists from 13 different countries are among the local attractions for tourists. Hyenas, lions, tigers, elephants, and one giraffe are among the creatures that may be found at the Ziniare Wildlife Park. The park could use a makeover to attract more tourists as it appears to have been rather neglected recently.

9. Sindou peaks

The bustling town of Sindou, which is part of Burkina Faso’s Loraba Province, is well-known for the neighbouring rocky peaks that rise abruptly from the surrounding vegetation. The best part about Sindou is that despite the town’s legitimate tourist appeal from the Sindou Peaks, it nevertheless retains its charm and personality and doesn’t feel at all like a destination for tourists. There are many affordable and accessible guides in the neighbourhood. For memorable photos, make sure to visit the peaks just before sunset.

10. Ouahigouya

Since it was established in 1757, Ouahigouya has served as the hub of Mossi culture. It is the fourth-largest city in the nation and draws a sizable number of tourists from all over the world. The market, street food sellers serving different kinds of delicious rice, and the Yatenga Chef, who is the leader of his church and offers information on Mossi culture on a “pay what you wish” basis, are the main draws in this area.

2. COST OF LIVING

According to livingcost.org, the cost of living in Burkina Faso is $677, which is 1.38 times less expensive than the world average. Burkina Faso ranked 124th out of 197 countries in the cost of living and the 181st best country to live in.

The average salary after taxes in Burkina Faso is $178, which is enough to cover living expenses for 0.3 months.

3. ACCOMMODATION

In Burkina Faso, there are many different accommodation alternatives. These could be lodgings like hotels, apartments, studios, or flats. On average, a one-bedroom apartment in Burkina Faso’s city centre costs XOF 156 666.67, whereas a similar apartment outside of the city centre costs XOF 62 500.

4. MINIMUM WAGE

According to wageindicator.org, the national minimum wage of workers in Burkina Faso is CFA34,664. The Burkina Faso minimum wage applies to the formal sector; the minimum wage does not apply to subsistence agriculture or other informal occupations.

5. WORKING HOURS

Generally, the standard workweek is 40 hours. If an employee works beyond their weekly fixed hours, it’s considered overtime and should attract an increase in wages.

6. JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR FOREIGNER

Working knowledge of local languages like Moore, Bambara, and Mandinka, as well as fluency in French, would be quite helpful in your job search.

If you’re searching for expat employment, check out the openings at foreign aid organisations; they’re always in need of qualified personnel and volunteers to assist with various city-wide projects. Alternately, inquire about expat among the community to see if there are any openings or opportunities.

7. WORK PERMIT

Expatriates moving to Burkina Faso for work will need a work permit. This will be obtained through a sponsoring employer. The Burkina Faso work permit is also known as a Worker Card.

8. TRANSPORTATION

Burkina Faso has a variety of transportation alternatives for moving about the country.

1. Taxis

In Burkina Faso, taxis are the best mode of transportation. There are taxis everywhere, and most of them are shared taxis. Prices are generally low but rise at night. If they have a lot of luggage, foreign nationals might be charged more. Cabs can be recognised by their white or green exterior. White cabs are privately owned and slightly more expensive; green cabs are public and less expensive.

2. Buses

In Burkina Faso, this is the least expensive mode of transportation. The majority of significant cities, including Banfora, Bobo, Ouagadougou, and Gaoua, are served by buses.

3. Rental cars

In Burkina Faso, renting cars typically cost $88 per day and $2638 per month. Burkina Faso offers a wide range of cars rental companies, including SIXT, Tenga Tours Voyages, Locaufaso, Budget, Avis, and Europcar, to mention a few.

4. Train

In Burkina Faso, trains are an option, but they are typically slower. It is better to look for other options if you are in a hurry.

9. Crime and Security

According to the 2021 statistics on the organized crime rate in Africa by statista.com, the Republic of Burkina Faso is placed at number 21th out of 54 countries with a 5.56 crime index out of 10 while the Democratic Republic of the Congo had the highest organized crime index on the list, scoring 7.7 points.

Armed groups could stop automobiles (including public buses) on important roads and rob them, especially at night.

Street crime poses high risks for visitors. The majority of occurrences involve opportunistic thefts of handbags, wallets, jewellery, and other valuables. Crowds are a prime environment for thieves. The majority of street crime occurs in and around Ouagadougou’s UN Circle and the former Central Market.

10. How to Ensure Safety

If you are a foreigner visiting Burkina Faso, try to engage the service of a local guide who is familiar with the country’s ins and outs to take you around. You should equally avoid night walking as it increases your chances of being attacked.

Because your guides are well acquainted with the safe and risky areas of the country, you will reduce your chances of becoming a victim of any sort of attack.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE