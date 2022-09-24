If you are travelling to Tuvalu, you should read this

Day after day, there is news of people travelling out of Nigeria either for a while or permanently. If you’re hoping to do the same, travelling to Tuvalu is an option you might want to consider.

Travelling to Tuvalu is something that could come easy because you are Nigerian compared to other countries that have strict requirements for foreigners to come in. This is because there are about 48 countries, including Tuvalu, that you can travel to visa-free especially now that Nigerians are finding their way out of the country. Tuvalu is accessible to Nigerians, and this article contains the necessary information to guide you through.

What basic information do you need to know about Tuvalu?

1. The capital city

The capital city of the country is known as Funafuti Atoll.

2. The people and their lifestyle

Tuvalu, formerly Ellice Islands, is a country in the west-central Pacific Ocean.

3. People

The citizens of this country are referred to as Tuvaluans.

4. Language

In Tuvalu, English is widely taught in the schools that are in the country. According to cia.gov, Tuvaluan is the official language, alongside English. Other languages that exist in the country are: Samoan, Kiribati (on the island of Nui).

5. Religion

The religious structure in the country is as follows: Protestant 92.7% (Congregational Christian Church of Tuvalu 85.9%, Brethren 2.8%, Seventh Day Adventist 2.5%, Assemblies of God 1.5%), Baha’I 1.5%, Jehovah’s Witness 1.5%, other 3.9%, none or refused 0.4% (2017 est.)

6. Ethnic groups





Tuvaluan Polynesians Micronesians Tuvaluan/I-Kiribati Tuvaluan/other Other

7. Population

Population of the country in 2021 was 11,925 according to data.worldbank.org.

8. Visa type

As a Nigerian who hopes to travel to Tuvalu, it’s important to know that the country issues you a tourist visa on arrival. When the visa is issued to you as a foreigner, the maximum duration of stay required of you in the country is 30 days.

9. A guide on how to apply for your visa on arrival

The following are the guidelines according to visalist.io.

You can travel to Tuvalu without having a Visa before hand. You’ll get a visa on arrival After arriving, you can go to Tuvalu immigration counter Fill out the immigration form of Tuvalu Submit the form and travel document to the immigration officer and pay any visa fee required Based on your document you will be granted a visa for Tuvalu Once you get entry stamp, you can enter Tuvalu and stay for the duration on your visa

10. Documents required for Tuvalu tourist visa

The following are the documents required for a Tuvalu tourist visa, according to Visalist.

11. “Health Document

Negative COVID-19 PCR test result required for all international travellers coming to Tuvalu. The negative PCR test must be issued within 72 hours of before departure.

12. Vaccination Document

COVID-19 vaccination proof for travellers coming to Tuvalu. The last dose of vaccine must be taken at least 14 days before departure.

13. Passport

Original Passport or Travel document of Nigeria with at least 6 months remaining validity on the date of travel and have at least 2 visa pages clear of any markings.

14. Travel itinerary

Travel itinerary (travel reservation to and from Nigeria in your name, not a ticket) Embassy recommends not to purchase hotel and flight tickets until your visa is approved. So don’t risk your money, time and effort by buying actual tickets. Get the best hotel and flight itinerary within minutes for any country’s visa.

15. Proof of Funds

There is proof of enough money for your stay and to leave Tuvalu.

16. Extension of stay

To extend your stay in the country, you need to apply to the Chief Immigration Officer. How long can you stay? You are permitted to extend your stay by three months.“

17. Currency

The Tuvaluan Dollar is an official national currency and is used only in Tuvalu. 1 dollar is divided into 100 Cents.

18. Average cost of living

According to livingcost.org, here’s a breakdown of the average cost of living in Tuvalu.

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $536 $1302 🛋️ Without rent $297 $882 🏨 Rent & Utilities $240 $419 🍽️ Food $214 $556 🚐 Transport $23.6 $64.7 💳 Monthly salary after tax $392 💸 GDP per capita $4143 😃 Human freedom index 6.1 ❤️ Life expectancy 66 🌐 English speaking % 70% 🏙️ Population 11.2K

Further Illustration

EATING OUT 🍱 Lunch Menu $4.09 🥂 Dinner in a Restaurant, for 2 $20.4 🥪 Fast food meal, equiv. McDonald’s $4.75 🍻 Beer in a Pub, 0.5 L or 16 fl oz $1.69 ☕ Cappuccino $1.71 🥤 Pepsi / Coke, 0.5 L or 16.9 fl oz $0.72 RENT & UTILITIES 🏙️ 1 bedroom apartment in city Center, 40 m2 or 430 ft2 $233 🏡 Cheap 1 bedroom apartment, 40 m2 or 430 ft2 $155 🏙️ 3 bedroom apartment in city Center, 80 m2 or 860 ft2 $446 🏡 Cheap 3 bedroom apartment, 80 m2 or 860 ft2 $300 🔌 Utility Bill one person, electricity, heating, water, etc. $39.2 🔌 Utility Bill for a Family, electricity, heating, water, etc. $60.5 🌐 Internet plan, 50 Mbps+ 1 month unlimited $29.8 🏦 Mortgage Interest Rate for 20 Years 11.66% 🏙️ Apartment price to Buy in city Center, 1 m2 or 10 ft2 $1070 🏡 House price to Buy in Suburbs, 1 m2 or 10 ft2 $695 TRANSPORTATION 🚌 Local transport ticket $0.48 🎟️ Monthly ticket local transport $19.9 🚕 Taxi Ride, 8 km or 5 mi $7.19 ⛽ Gas / Petrol, 1 L or 0.26 gal $0.97 GROCERIES 🥛 Milk, 1 L or 1 qt $1.04 🍞 Bread, 0.5 kg or 1.1 lb $0.78 🍚 Rice, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $1.07 🥚 Eggs, x12 $1.54 🧀 Cheese, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $6.54 🐔 Chicken Breast, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $4.18 🥩 Round Steak, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $6.91 🍏 Apples, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $1.86 🍌 Banana, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $1.14 🍊 Oranges, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $1.34 🍅 Tomato, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $1.2 🥔 Potato, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $0.9 🧅 Onion, 1 kg or 2.2 lb $0.9 🌊 Water, 1 L or 1 qt $0.39 🍹 Coca-Cola / Pepsi, 2 L or 67.6 fl oz $1.33 🍾 Wine (mid-priced), 750 mL bottle $7.24 🍺 Beer, 0.5 L or 16 fl oz $1.27 🚬 Cigarette pack $7 💊 Cold medicince, 1 week $4.01 🧴 Hair Shampoo $2.9 🧻 Toilet paper, 4 rolls $1.43 👄 Toothpaste, 1 tube $1.2 OTHER 🏋️ Gym Membership, 1 month $24 🎫 Cinema Ticket, 1 person $4.07 👩‍⚕️ Doctor’s visit $21.5 💇 Haircut, simple $4.54 👖 Brand Jeans $37.1 👟 Brand Sneakers $66.8 👶 Daycare or Preschool, 1 month $136 🏫 International Primary School, 1 year $3661

Here’s what livingcost.org mentioned regarding the cost of living in Tuvalu: “The cost of living in Tuvalu is $536, which is 1.74 times less expensive than the world average. Tuvalu ranked 163rd out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 171st best country to live in.” It further mentioned that the average salary after taxes in Tuvalu is $392, and this amount is speculated to be enough to cover living expenses for 0.7 months.

19. Minimum Wage/Average Monthly Salary

1. Minimum wage

According to minimum-wage.org, Tuvalu’s Minimum Wage is the lowest amount a worker can be legally paid for his work. Most countries have a nation-wide minimum wage that all workers must be paid.

Tuvalu has no minimum wage set for the private sector. Tuvalu’s minimum wage rate is A$3,00- A$ 4,000 for workers in the public sector.

2. How does Tuvalu’s MINIMUM WAGE compare to the minimum wage in other countries?

Minimum-wage.org explains that Tuvalu’s yearly minimum wage is $2,795.00 in International Currency. There are 60 countries with a higher Minimum Wage than Tuvalu, and Tuvalu is in the top 30 percent of all countries based on the yearly minimum wage rate.

20. Crime rate and security

According to travel.gc.ca, the crime rate is very low. Petty crime occurs. However, that is not a license to be careless with your belongings. Keep them safe. Also, remember that you are a foreigner. You must adhere to the instructions given by the local authorities. Educate yourself on other things like weather, road, and other things alike.

Travel.gc.ca mentioned that the outer coasts of Tuvalu’s atolls can be dangerous due to very strong current. The Funafuti lagoon is highly polluted.

21. Work permit and Employment

As a Nigerian who intends to visit Tuvalu and would like to engage in other activities asides TOURISM like business, schooling, research, events, and other things alike, then you need to get a permit that verifies your permission to enter and reside. The permit to enter and reside in Tuvalu is issued at the entry port of the airport on arrival as well. The foreign national must present adequate and required documentation to the immigration officer.

According to ivisa.com, the permits are only available on arrival. Nigerians must possess all the mandatory documents with them when crossing the border. Before entering the country, you will need to get a sponsorship or employment letter from your employer.

22. Extension of the employment period

If the need to extend your employment period for more than a year ever arises, you’ll need to undergo any necessary MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS and request a POLICE REPORT.

23. Documents required for employment

A valid passport Two photos in passport size Proof of financial capability An employment sponsorship A CV showing that you qualify for the job position

24. Top attractions

According to touristlink.com, the following are the top attractions you’ll find in Tuvalu

1. “FUNAFUTI

Funafuti is an atoll that forms the capital of the island nation of Tuvalu. It is a narrow sweep of land between 20 and 400 meters wide.

2. VAIAKU Stadium

Vaiaku Stadium is a multi-use stadium in Funafuti, Tuvalu. It is currently used mostly for football matches. The stadium holds 1,500 people.

3. FUNAFUTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Funafuti International Airport is an airport located in Funafuti, capital of the island nation of Tuvalu.

4. CAVES OF NANUMANGA

Caves of Nanumanga is an underwater cave off the northern shore of Nanumanga, Tuvalu in western Polynesia.

5. VAIAKU

Vaiaku is a village located on the southern coast of the island of Fongafale in Tuvalu.”

Finally, as a Nigerian who is not accustomed to the way of life of the country, you need all the basic information you can get before travelling to Tuvalu.

