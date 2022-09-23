2022 WTM to showcase how travel industry has evolved, holds from November 7

World Travel Market London is the leading market international travel event, unlocking business opportunities for inbound and outbound tourism professionals.

According to a release sent to Travepulse&MICE “This is the premier location where travel professionals come together to connect and hear about how leading companies have reshaped their businesses and data insights into trending destinations and products.

The business-to-business (B2B) event allows tourism businesses from around the globe to showcase their brand and exhibit at the show along with the biggest names in accommodation and hospitality, renowned tourism destinations and attractions, innovative travel technology providers and airlines.

The platform helps NTO’s and international travel providers to do business with world-class travel buyers, as well as to showcase their services to the international press.

Restoring confidence in travel is one of the aims at World Travel Market London, as the organiser is applying its 42 years of experience to inspire, educate, source and help travel professionals to build unique and competitive world-class travel experiences.

With consumer behaviour and booking patterns now changing, the upcoming 43rd edition of World Travel Market London will be showcasing how the industry has evolved and reshaped itself over the last two years to meet the demands of the new consumer market.

This is truly a must-attend show that will bring the industry together and determine the direction in which it is headed.

The World Travel Market London 2022 is billed for November 7 to 9 at ExCeL London, the organiser said “Together, let’s inspire one another with the passion that makes this the ultimate industry to be in.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE