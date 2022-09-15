Important things to know before visiting Liberia

The African continent is blessed with a lot of countries that are unique in their own way. As a Nigerian you may or may not need a visa to go there. One of such countries is Liberia.

Liberia, Africa’s oldest republic and the only black state in Africa that was never subjected to colonial rule, wouldn’t be a bad option if you are in search of where to visit outside the shores of our nation.

Discussed in this article is all you need to know about Liberia in order to achieve a hitch-free trip if you plan on visiting there.

1. Introduction

Liberia, officially the Republic of Liberia, is a country on the West African coast. It is bordered by Sierra Leone to its northwest, Guinea to its north, Ivory Coast to its east, and the Atlantic Ocean to its south and southwest. English is the official language, but over 20 indigenous languages are spoken, reflecting the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity. The country’s capital and largest city is Monrovia.

Liberia is the only Black state in Africa never subjected to colonial rule and is Africa’s oldest republic. It was established on land acquired for freed U.S. slaves by the American Colonization Society, which founded a colony at Cape Mesurado in 1821. In 1824 the territory was named Liberia, and its main settlement was named Monrovia, which is the present-day capital.

2. Population

Based on worldometer elaboration of the latest United nations data, the current population of Liberia is 5,316,776 as of Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Liberia 2020 population is estimated at 5,057,681 people at mid year according to UN data. Liberia population is equivalent to 0.06% of the total world population. Liberia ranks number 123 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population. The population density in Liberia is 53 per Km2 (136 people per mi2).

3. The people

Ethnic groups and languages

According to Britannica, the people of Liberia are classified into three major groups: the indigenous people, who are in the majority and who migrated from the western Sudan in the late Middle Ages; Black immigrants from the United States (known historically as Americo-Liberians) and the West Indies; and other Black immigrants from neighbouring western African states who came during the anti-slave-trade campaign and European colonial rule.

The Americo-Liberians are most closely associated with founding Liberia. Most of them migrated to Liberia between 1820 and 1865; continued migration has been intermittent. Americo-Liberians controlled the government until a military coup in 1980.

Liberia’s indigenous ethnic groups may be classified into three linguistic groups, all belonging to the Niger-Congo language family: the Mande, Kwa, and Mel (southern Atlantic).





The Mande are located in the northwest and central regions of Liberia and also in Senegal, Mali, Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Prominent among them are the Vai, who invented their own alphabet and who, in addition, use Arabic and English; the Kpelle, the largest Mande group, who are also found in Guinea; Loma (also found in Guinea); Ngbandi; Dan (Gio); Mano; Mende; and Malinke.

Kwa-speaking peoples include the Bassa, the largest group in this category and the largest ethnic group in Monrovia; the Kru and Grebo, who were among the earliest converts to Christianity; the De; Belleh (Belle); and Krahn. The Kwa-speaking group occupies the southern half of the country.

The Mel group includes the Gola and Kisi, who are also found in Sierra Leone and are known to be the oldest inhabitants of Liberia. These people live in the north and in the coastal region of the northwest.

More than two dozen languages are spoken in Liberia. English is the official language.

Predominant languages include Kpelle, Bassa, Grebo, Dan, Kru, Mano, Loma, and Mandingo (spoken by the Malinke).

4. Religion

According to Britannica, about four-fifths of Liberians are Christian, about one-tenth are Muslim, and a small number profess other religions—primarily traditional beliefs—or are nonreligious.

The largest number of Christians are Kpelle, followed by the Bassa. Some Liberians who identify themselves primarily as Christian incorporate traditional beliefs into their personal theologies. The Muslims are found predominantly among the Mande peoples in the northwest region of the country.

5. Visa requirements

According to timbu.com, Nigerians visiting Liberia do not require a visa. However, Nigerians visiting Liberia require a valid passport before entry is granted.

Passports are required to be valid for six months at least from the time of arrival and also expected to carry sufficient blank pages.

Visitors intending to visit for more than 15 days in Liberia are required to report to The Immigration Office located on Bard Street, Monrovia within 48 hours after their arrival.

The application for temporary stay form costs US$20.

Two passport photos have to be provided by Nigerians visiting Liberia.

No fees are expected to be paid upon departure from the airport.

Nigerians visiting Liberia with pets must have an import permit, health certificate and proof of rabies vaccination.

6. Medical test before entry

Nigerians visiting Liberia must check for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid, yellow fever, rabies, meningitis, polio, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), chickenpox, shingles, pneumonia and influenza vaccination.

7. Flight to Liberia

There is currently no direct flight options available from Lagos to Monrovia, Liberia.

Connecting flights from Lagos to Monrovia, Liberia offered by Kenya Airways and Air Peace typically lasts for 5 hours and 10 minutes with one stopover.

8. Exchange rate

The exchange rate between the Nigerian Naira and the Liberian Dollar is currently at 1 NGN = 0.56 LRD.

9. Time zone

Because the time zone currently in use in Liberia is the Greenwich Mean Time ( GMT ), Liberia is an hour behind Nigeria.

10. Weather

Liberia has a tropical, hot and humid climate all year round, with a rainy season from May to October due to the African monsoon.

11. Best time to visit

The December to July dry season is the best time to visit Liberia to explore the country and engage in tourist activities.

12. How to apply for Liberia tourist visa from Nigeria

According to visalist.io, below are the steps to follow when applying for Liberia tourist visa from Nigeria:

Step 1 : Nigerian citizens can arrive at Liberia without a visa.

Step 2 : After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to Liberia immigration counter.

Step 3 : Show travel document like Original Passport or Travel document of Nigeria.

Step 4 : Once you get entry stamp, you can enter Liberia and stay for the duration on your stamping.

13. Who needs a visa for Liberia?

According to visaguide.world, nationals of nearly every country in the world have to get a visa before they travel to Liberia, except those of the following countries:

Benin Burkina Faso Cape Verde Côte d’Ivoire The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Mali Niger Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone Togo

Additionally, diplomatic or service passport holders of the following countries do not require a visa for Liberia:

China Kuwait (diplomatic passport holders only) South Africa Turkey (diplomatic passport holders only) Vietnam

14. Types of Liberian visas you can apply for

The main types of visas that the Liberian government issues to foreign nationals are:

Liberia Tourist Visa, for foreigners traveling for tourism, visits, or other non-business related purposes. Liberia Business Visa, for foreigners traveling to conduct business in Liberia. Liberia Diplomatic/Official Visa, for foreigners traveling for governmental, diplomatic, or official purposes.

Additionally, depending on the duration of stay, there are also:

Liberian single-entry visa for up to three months. Liberian multiple-entry visa for up to 1, 2, or 3 years.

Note: If your purpose of travelling is not included above, it does not mean you cannot visit Liberia. Those are only the most commonly-issued visa types.

15. Documents needed for a Liberia Visa application

When applying for a Liberia visa, you will need the following documents:

Your passport, which is valid for at least another six months, and which has at least one blank page Two passport-size pictures, with the following requirements:

They must be recent (taken within the last six months)

Dimensions: 2inch x 2inch

White background

You must be staring ahead, and all your features must be fully visible

Headgear allowed only for religious purposes, and when it does not cover the face

The completed and signed Liberia Visa Application Form Proof of sufficient financial means to cover your stay (through bank statements) Or alternatively, a Letter of Invitation or Proof of Sponsorship , if applicable Medical insurance for the duration of your stay Proof of travel arrangements , such as a flight ticket and travel itinerary Proof of accommodation in Liberia , such as a hotel reservation Certificate of Yellow Fever Vaccination

If you’re traveling for business: A letter which explains the reason for your visit, information about your business contact, and is signed by the inviting company.

If you have a diplomatic and official passport: A Note Verbale

For minors: A notarized letter of authorization from the parent or guardian

Note: The documents listed above may not apply for all countries as different diplomatic missions will have different requirements.

16. How can you get a Liberia visa?

For the moment, in order to apply for a Liberia visa, you must contact one of the diplomatic missions of Liberia in your country or a neighboring country (Embassy or Consulate).

The Liberia visa application process could be outlined as follows:

Contact a Liberian Consulate or Embassy Complete the Liberia visa application form and collect the required documents. Some diplomatic missions have uploaded the application form on their website, meaning you can simply download it, print it, and complete it. If that is not the case, you can pick up the visa application form at the Embassy or Consulate when you apply. Pay the Liberia visa fee. Submit the visa application and the required documents at the Liberian Embassy or Consulate. Depending on where you live, and the Embassy/Consulate in which you submit your application, you may have to appear in person or submit the application by mail. Attend the Liberia visa interview, if required. Wait for the visa to be processed. Pick up your passport, with the visa affixed. Or, if you applied by mail, the diplomatic mission office will mail you back your documents.

Note: The Liberian government has announced the launch of an online visa application system starting from 2019, but it has not been implemented yet.

17. How long does it take to process a Liberia Visa?

The processing time for a Liberia visa depends on the Embassy or Consulate that’s handling your application.

However, you should expect to wait at least between 5 – 10 business days from the time that the Embassy or Consulate receives your application, but it can take more.

The request for the Visa On Arrival Approval Letter is processed within 2 working days.

After you receive the Liberia Visa On Arrival Approval Letter

If the Commissioner-General approves your request:

They will notify you via email and you will receive the Visa On Arrival Approval Letter. They will also send a copy of it to the airline through which you will fly as well as the point of entry.

You must pay for the Visa On Arrival online, through the service stated on the website of the Liberia Immigration Service or you can pay through your credit/debit card at the point of entry.

18. When travelling to Liberia and you go through Immigration Clearance at the Port of Entry.

You must have the following documents with you:

The Visa On Arrival Approval Letter Proof of payment of the visa fee Your passport, which is valid for at least six more months A valid return flight ticket Two passport-size pictures taken recently

Website of the Liberia Immigration Service: http://lis.gov.lr/

19. Can I get a Liberia Visa online?

Although the Liberian government announced they would launch an electronic visa for Liberia back in 2018 (to be effective in 2019), the Liberia online visa is still not available. For the moment, you can only get a Liberian visa at a diplomatic mission or on arrival, as described above.

20. How long is a Liberia Visa valid?

The validity of a Liberian visa depends on the type of visa you receive. As such:

Liberian single-entry visa: Valid for up to three months Liberian multiple-entry visa: Valid for up to 1, 2, or 3 years

21. Extension of Visa

You may be able to extend your Liberia visa for another 30 days at an Immigration Office in Liberia before your current visa expires.

22. Liberia Visa fees

The visa fees for Liberia depend on the validity of your visa:

Liberian single-entry visa: $70 – $75 Liberian multiple-entry visa (1 year): $100 – $150 Liberian multiple-entry visa (2 years): $200 – $250 Liberian multiple-entry visa (3 years): $300 – $350

Some Embassies or Consulates offer express processing, which means they process your visa quicker, but the fees for the service will be higher.

23. Do you need a visa to transit in Liberia?

Whether you need a visa to transit in Liberia depends on your nationality as well as the duration of your transit. So, you do not need a Liberia transit visa if:

You are from one of the visa-exempt countries listed above Your transit is for less than 48 hours and you have the flight ticket and visas for the next destination. However, you cannot leave the airport.

If your transit is for longer than 48 hours and you have to leave the airport, then you must get a Liberia Transit Visa from one of the Liberian diplomatic missions abroad.

24. Tourist attractions

According to crazytourist.com, here are 15 tourist centres to visit in Liberia:

1. Monrovia

Hectic, frenetic, smooth and sophisticated (at least in its own, very West African way), Monrovia is home to more than one million Liberians.

The largest city in the country, it is a place of great energy.

Rumbling bush taxis float over the pot-holed roads around the center, while the bustling boulevard of Broad Street, nestled between the meanders of the Mesurado River and the Atlantic Ocean, is a picture of life.

Here, you can expect throbbing beer bars and the fading remains of old 19th-century townhouses; you can tour the fascinating National Museum and trace the history of Liberia’s coups and counter coups, civil wars and political trails at the eerily abandoned Ducor Hotel.

2. Sapo National Park

Unquestionably the most famous of Liberia’s duo of national parks comes in the form of the Sapo National Park.

This 1,804 square kilometer territory of the Upper Guinean Rainforest is said to have one of the highest mammal biodiversity counts of anywhere in the world.

And boy does it show! Intrepid folk who opt to delve into the old growth woods will get to spy out pygmy hippopotami and white-crested Diana monkeys, crocodiles, leopards, speckle-throated otters and chimpanzees.

There’s also an interesting history to unravel, with dark episodes having unfolded here during Liberia’s civil wars and even a fully-fledged gold rush having taken place in the early noughties.

3. Robertsport

The king of all Liberia’s surfing spots (and there are quite a few), Robertsport has positioned itself firmly on the forefront of the country’s new tourism drive.

Long-haired wave riders with board wax in hand now flock to join the surfing troupes and hit the rolling Atlantic swells that buffet the likes of Fisherman’s Point, Cotton Trees and Cassava.

Surf schools are also popping up to get beginner travelers out and onto the waves, while others will just come to hike the coastal stretches to see the pretty reaches of Cape Mount Bay, and see the trademark timber and stone churches that pepper the shore.

4. Buchanan

Located around just three hours by rumbling bush taxi south out of the capital at Monrovia, the seaside city of Buchanan is a fine introduction to the coastal character of this part of West Africa.

The beaches are all undeveloped to the T, with swaying palm trees and groups of local children playing in the shallows.

Many opt to camp here, while others will hit the city itself, seeking out one of the few guesthouses that lurk between the frenetic markets and streets.

There is also a stretch of beach bars to enjoy, found nestled between the crumbling bamboo shacks along the shore.

5. Gbarnga

Gbarnga might seem just another of the sprawling ramshackle towns that sprout from the sweeping mud plains and forests of inland Liberia, but this regional capital of Bong County has just a little more history and heritage up its sleeve than most.

For one, it was the place where the infamous political and rebel leader Charles Taylor coordinated actions of various civil wars across the area during the 1980s and 90s.

The town is also the home of the more than 100-year-old Cuttington University; one of the most prestigious in the country.

Add in a couple of dramatic waterfalls and earthy guesthouses, and Gbarnga becomes and exciting place to visit away from the more popular coastal destinations.

6. Harbel

Visitors will find the industrial outpost of Harbel straddling the meanders of the Farmington River, just a stone’s throw back from the Atlantic coast, where Marshall and the monkey-dotted beaches of the resort towns south out of Monrovia make their home.

Famed primarily as the home of the largest rubber plantation in the world, Harbel is engulfed by swathes of rubber tree forests, many of which bear the familiar corporate name of Bridgestone tyres.

The town is also known as the site of the Roberts International Airport – the main access point to the north-west of the nation.

7. Gola National Forest

The Gola National Forest is the new name for the Lofa-Mano National Park: a great dash of primeval rainforest that sprawls out along the northern border of the country with Sierra Leone.

One of the densest remaining tracts of Upper Guinean woodland in the region, the area has everything you’d expect of a real West African wilderness.

Yep, you can expect verdant canopies and seemingly endless stretches of colossal tree trunks and boughs, hidden fern fields where exotic dragonflies flit between the flowers, swinging chimpanzees, rare pygmy hippopotamus – the list goes on!

8. Bushrod Island

The island of Bushrod gets its name from one of the few American politicians that actually advocated the resettlement of slaves on the continent back in the 1800s.

But that’s about as deep as the erstwhile politician, Bushrod Washington’s, influence runs in this mangrove-fringed port town on the edge of the Atlantic.

Today, streets of tooting vehicles run in and out of the jetties and docks, the ramshackle slums of New Kru Town sprawl close to the shoreline, and there’s an indelible energy of life throughout.

It’s not the most comfortable place to visit, granted, but it is an interesting glimpse at working, modern Liberia nonetheless.

9. Marshall

Tourists will really only make a beeline for the ocean-side reaches of laid-back Marshall for two reasons.

The first is its smattering of empty beaches, each backed by verdant pockets of palm forest and mangrove swamps, and perfect for enjoying some truly intrepid camping on the Liberian coast.

The second is the small archipelago appropriately named Monkey Island.

Here, a troupe of feisty chimps inhabit the jungles.

They were rescued from research labs during the civil war, and now are particularly fond of swinging in the boughs, teasing tourists and catapulting fresh fruit from their branches at passing boats – you’ve been warned!

10. Zwedru

With just 23,000 people making Zwedru their home, and a whopping seven-hour drive separating the spot from the country’s capital on the coast, this far-flung county seat might not seem like the best place to add to that Liberia itinerary.

However, Zwedru has a number of interesting features that you simply won’t find in the more trodden reaches of the west.

For starters, it still retains something of an earthy, industrial vibe, thanks to its fledging logging enterprises.

And then there’s that unrivalled access to the dense Upper Guinean jungles, complete with multi-coloured tropical hummingbirds and uber-rare plant species aplenty.

11. Kakata

The end-point on the relatively well-functioning Monrovia-Kakata Highway that departs the capital and delves in the western wilds of Liberia, this small regional hub of Margibi County is where the bucolic heartlands of West Africa finally take over the landscapes.

They do so in the form of seemingly endless rubber plantations, and Kakata has made its name (and modest fortune) as one of the rubber trading and transporting outposts of the nation.

Come to see the dust-caked community churches and delve into the lively local marketplaces that erupt ad hoc on the streets throughout the week.

12. Greenville

One of the favoured gateways to the aforementioned Sapo National Park (which can be found lurking between the dense forests just a little to the east of town), Greenville is no stranger to tourists.

However, while most who arrive simply stock up and head out to see the chimps and exotic rainforests of the reserve, those who linger will get to see an intriguing remnant of Liberia’s resettlement era – the town does still bear the moniker of its namesake in Mississippi after all! There are also some interesting villages to explore up the courses of the Sinoe River, along with some truly unspoilt beaches along the coast to the west.

13. Harper

Situated in the extreme south of Liberia, where the turns of the African panhandle give way to the beaches of the Ivory Coast, the city of Harper has its fair share of both natural and human attractions.

For starters, the shores to the north-west and south of town are fringed with gorgeous Robinson Crusoe sands, with swaying coconut palms bristling against the Atlantic breezes at their back.

And then there are the remnants of Liberia’s old slave settlers, who are thought to have first begun crafting the modern state on the lands of Cape Palmas where Harper now stands.

You’ll see this legacy in the age-stained colonial frontispieces and arcaded plantation-style homes.

14. Voinjama

Set deep amidst the sun-scorched jungles of Liberia’s extreme north-eastern edge, the small regional hub of Voinjama offers a picture of rustic West African life.

The roads are caked in mud and the houses topped with thatch or sheets of hardwearing zinc to keep out the sporadic torrents of rain.

The humidity can get unbearable, but if you’re feeling adventurous (and we mean really adventurous), a trek out to the surrounding timber villages might just be worth it.

You’ll cross swinging monkey bridges and meet communities all but cut-off from modern life.

15. Sanniquellie

Sanniquellie is a small town that sits close to the international tristate border with Ivory Coast and Guinea in the extreme west of the country.

A bustling little market dominates the center of the place, with rows of colourful fruits and vegetables plucked straight from the fields making up the bulk of the produce sold.

After haggling your way through this, you can settle in one of the earthy local beer bars, or opt to wax up the walking boots and make a beeline for the East Nimba Nature Reserve.

This breathtaking end of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Strict Nimba boasts rare highland savannahs, lowland rainforests and rare animals like the West African lion to boot!

25. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Liberia typically earns around 71,800 LRD per month. Salaries range from 18,200 LRD (lowest average) to 320,000 LRD (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers

26. Minimum wage

According to globalization-partners.com, Liberia does not have a national minimum wage. Instead, this wage varies by type of employee. For example, unskilled laborers must make at least 15 Liberian dollars an hour, while civil servants earn at least 5,600 Liberian dollars a month.

27. Economy and work permit

According to globalization-partners.com, Liberia’s economy is still developing, so it can be challenging to do business there without the right team and support.

If your company is planning to expand operations in Liberia, you’ll probably want to get started by building a group of talented employees who are willing to relocate. Before they can begin working in Liberia, however, you’ll need to make sure that they have the visas and permits they need to do so legally.

28. Types of work Visas in Liberia

The most common types of visas that the Liberian government issues include:

Tourist visas Business visas Diplomatic and official visas

Additional categories are based on the intended duration of the applicant’s stay in Liberia. These visas include:

Single-entry visas, which are valid for a maximum of three months Multiple-entry visas, which are valid for up to one or two years (or three years for United States citizens)

Foreign employees will most likely need to obtain a multiple-entry visa. In addition to the visa, they will need a Liberian work permit.

29. Requirements to obtain Liberia work visa

Foreign nationals who intend to work in Liberia will typically need to submit the following documents during the visa application process:

A passport with at least one blank page and six months of validity Two recent passport photographs A signed and completed visa application form Proof of medical insurance for the duration of the applicant’s stay in Liberia Evidence of sufficient financial means Proof of accommodations for travel, such as a flight itinerary Proof of accommodations in Liberia A certificate of immunization against yellow fever A letter containing information about the applicant’s employment contract with a business in Liberia, which should be signed by a representative of the company

Employees will also need a Liberian work permit. The requirements for the permit include:

A completed application form An employment offer from a company in Liberia A cover letter from the applicant’s employer Two passport photos A bank statement from the employer A background check from the applicant’s country of residence Professional qualifications

30. Application Process

Visa requirements can vary from one embassy to another. For this reason, foreign employees should begin the visa application process by reaching out to the diplomatic officials for Liberia in their country of residence to double-check the requirements as well as the working days and hours of the nearest embassy or consulate.

After confirming these details, applicants should complete the following steps in the application process:

Complete the visa application form and gather all of the required documents. Pay the visa application fee. Submit the application and supporting documents to the nearest Liberian embassy or consulate. Attend a visa interview at the Liberian embassy or consulate (if this is a requirement in the applicant’s country of residence). Wait while Liberian immigration officials process the visa application. After receiving notice that Liberian officials have approved the visa request, return to the embassy to collect the passport and visa. After obtaining the visa, applicants can travel to Liberia.

Applicants will need to apply for a Liberian work permit separately. They will need to submit the completed work permit application form and any supporting documents to the Liberian Ministry of Labor. Once the Ministry approves the application, the foreign national may begin working in Liberia.

31. Other Important Considerations

Employees should be aware that Liberian work permits are tied to the employer. If they change jobs during their time in Liberia, they will need to obtain a new work permit.

32. Crime rate and security

Security

According to travel.state.gov, it is advised that travelers exercise increased caution in Liberia due to crime and civil unrest.

If traveling in Liberia, make all efforts to complete your travel during daylight hours due to increased safety hazards at night.

Liberia’s police force has limited resources. The Liberia National Police have a strong presence in Monrovia, but less of a presence outside of the capital city. The police can be both a source of assistance and a source of problems for visitors.

Travelers may be detained by police officers soliciting bribes. You are encouraged to carry a photocopy of your passport with you at all times as proof of identity and citizenship.

You should be aware of your surroundings at all times and use caution when moving around, especially at night.

Travel outside of Monrovia after dark is strongly discouraged, as roads are in poor condition and there are few public street lights.

Avoid crowds, political rallies, and street demonstrations, and maintain security awareness.

Crimes

Crimes of opportunity, such as residential burglary or armed robbery (typically using a knife or machete) are more common at night. Criminal activity has been reported in both urban and rural areas, including public beaches. The Liberia National Police have limited capacity to respond to crime events.

The local equivalent to the “911” emergency line in Liberia is also 911. However, emergency services are not provided reliably or consistently.

Also, there is no landline telephone service in Liberia, and cellular phone communication is subject to occasional disruptions in service.

A call to 911 in Liberia may go unanswered, and you should employ other resources to obtain emergency assistance.

33. Corruption

Corruption is rampant. Poorly paid government officials and private company employees may ask for “fees” for doing their job, and travelers may be inconvenienced for not paying bribes. Requesting official signed receipts for the payment of any unexpected “fines” or “fees” can sometimes deter such improper behavior.

34. Demonstrations

Demonstrations occur frequently. They may take place in response to political or economic issues, on politically significant holidays, and during international events.

Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and possibly become violent. While infrequent, the police may use tear gas.

Avoid areas around protests and demonstrations.

Check local media for updates and traffic advisories.

35. Scams

Internet romance and financial scams occur in Liberia. Scams are often initiated through Internet postings/profiles or by unsolicited emails and letters.

36. Health

Hospitals and medical facilities in Liberia are poorly equipped and are incapable of providing many services.

Emergency services comparable to those in the United States or Europe are non-existent, and the blood supply is unreliable and unsafe for transfusion.

For serious medical problems, you should consider traveling to the United States, Europe, or South Africa for treatment.

Within Liberia, medicines are scarce, often beyond expiration dates, possibly counterfeit, and generally unavailable in most areas.

Malaria and yellow fever are prevalent throughout the country. Yellow fever immunization is required to enter Liberia and recommended for all residents. Chemoprophylaxis (anti-malarial medication) is recommended for all travelers, even for short stays.

37. Transportation

Road Conditions and Safety

Expect time-consuming detours around the many bridges and roads damaged by war, neglect, or the heavy annual rains occurring between May and November.

Traffic accidents are frequent and often result in injury or loss of life. Approach intersections with extreme caution. Potholes and poor road surfaces are common.

Vehicles are often overloaded with people and goods, and make frequent stops without signaling. Drivers overtake on the right and left lanes. Many vehicles operate with threadbare tires, and blowouts are frequent.

Traffic Laws

Drivers in Liberia are expected to hold either a Liberian or an international driver’s license; a driver’s license from your home country will not be sufficient.

At the same time, traffic laws are either nonexistent or not enforced. You are required to pull off the road to make way for high-speed car convoys carrying government officials.

Be aware that mob violence is not uncommon if you are involved in a traffic accident. If you are involved in an accident, unless it is physically unsafe to remain in your vehicle, it is often safest to stay in your locked car and call for assistance immediately.

Public Transportation

Public taxis are poorly maintained and usually overloaded. Taxis have been occasionally targeted for robbery.

If you must travel as a passenger, it is best to ask a trusted friend to drive you in his or her personal vehicle and to travel with all doors locked and all windows rolled up.

Public buses are crowded and may make you vulnerable to pick-pockets or robbers. Three-wheeled “kekes” (motorized rickshaws) are extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

For more information, please visit our Road Safety page. Visit the website of Liberia’s national tourist office and national authority responsible for road safety.

38. Average cost of living

According to livingcost.org, below is the average cost of living in Monrovia, Liberia.

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $525 $1276 🛋️ Without rent $293 $855 🏨 Rent & Utilities $232 $421 🍽️ Food $188 $491 🚐 Transport $52.4 $144 💳 Monthly salary after tax $305 😀 Quality of life 32 🏙️ Population 1.02M

The average cost of living in Monrovia is $525, which is in the top 13% of the least expensive cities in the world, ranked 8103rd out of 9294 in our global list and 1st out of 5 in Liberia.

39. Travel cost

According to rome2rio.com, the cheapest way to get from Nigeria to Liberia is to drive which costs $230 – $340 and takes 29h 35m while the quickest way to get from Nigeria to Liberia is to fly which costs $310 – $750 and takes 4h 5m.

40. Hotel cost

According to budgetyourtrip.com, analyzing 17 hotels in Liberia, it was found that the average hotel price in Liberia is $59, and the median price is $56.

Naturally, this city has many accommodation options with a variety of prices. The price of accommodation can vary by the hotel’s amenities, available dates, and the general neighborhood.

