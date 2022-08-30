Things to know before travelling to Zimbabwe

With the daily rise in the number of Nigerians seeking to leave the country for greener pastures as a result of the various issues bedevilling the nation from insecurity to economic downturn to the poor educational system, and poor health care.

There are different countries you can move to if you intend on moving out of the country, Zimbabwe being one of the options you can consider.

Discussed in this article are things you should know about Zimbabwe before you consider relocating there.

1. Introduction

Zimbabwe, officially the Republic of Zimbabwe, is a landlocked country located in Southeast Africa, between the Zambezi and Limpopo Rivers, bordered by South Africa to the south, Botswana to the south-west, Zambia to the north, and Mozambique to the east.

The capital and largest city is Harare. The second largest city is Bulawayo. A country of roughly 15 million people. It was once referred to as the “Jewel of Africa” for its great prosperity during the early years of Robert Mugabe

2. Languages

Zimbabwe has 16 official languages, with English, Shona, and Ndebele being the most common.

According to Wikipedia, many languages are spoken, or historically have been spoken, in Zimbabwe. Since the adoption of its 2013 Constitution, Zimbabwe has 16 official languages, namely Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona,

sign language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, Xhosa.

The country’s main languages are Shona, spoken by over 70% of the population, and Ndebele, spoken by roughly 20%. English is the country’s lingua franca, used in government and business and as the main medium of instruction in schools.

3. Population

According to statista.com, in 2019, the total population of Zimbabwe was estimated at approximately 14.91 million inhabitants.

Zimbabwe is located in Southern Africa, and it has an estimated population of nearly 15 million people. Around a third of the overall population lives in cities, a modest share compared to other countries.





The most populated city is the capital, Harare, which is home to one and a half million people.

The standard of living in Zimbabwe is quite low, as is the healthcare standard, evident in a remarkably low life expectancy at birth, a high prevalence of HIV, and a high fertility rate.

4. Religions

According to culturalatlas.sbs.com.au, Zimbabweans are Christians.

Statistics estimate that 74.8% identify as Protestant (including Apostolic – 37.5%, Pentecostal – 21.8% or other Protestant denominations – 15.5%), 7.3% identify as Roman Catholic and 5.3% identify with another denomination of Christianity.

Approximately 2.1% of Zimbabweans identify with another faith, such as traditional beliefs or Islam, and 10.5% do not identify with any faith.

However, these estimates may understate the number of people practising traditional religions or philosophies in Zimbabwe.

5. Visa requirements

According to visalist.io, Nigerians need to get an e-Visa to travel to Zimbabwe and this e-visa is available online for Nigerian citizens.

An applicant is required to be present when applying for Zimbabwe online e visa. A total of 9 documents are required for applying for Zimbabwe online e-visa.

6. Zimbabwe online e-visa conditions for Nigerian citizens

A visa can be applied for online by filling application and paying the fees. It takes an average of two (2) working days to obtain an e-Visa. However, the period may vary due to a number of factors.

7. How to apply for Zimbabwe online e visa from Nigeria

Step 1: Nigerian citizens need to get a visa for Zimbabwe online.

Step 2: Fill online application form for Zimbabwe.

Step 3: After filling, provide the required documents and make the payment online and submit necessary documents.

Step 4: Once the visa application for Zimbabwe is approved, the eVisa is sent to the applicant by e-mail.

Step 5: After you get the visa, you can travel to Zimbabwe and stay for the duration on your visa.

8. Duration of stay

The stay is usually short with a period of 90 days and visa expires in 90 days. An applicant is required to be present when applying for Zimbabwe online e visa.

9. Flight fee

According to visalist.io, a flight from Lagos to Harare is estimated to be about ₦319,237.

10. Visa extension

According to livingzimbabwe.com, the process of getting a visa extension is relatively simple and straightforward. All that one needs to do is make their way to the Department of Immigration.

In Harare, the Headquarters are located on the corner of Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street.

The first step in the process is to get a Government of Zimbabwe Immigration Declaration Form and complete it accordingly. This is the form that visitors complete on arrival in Zimbabwe. If there is a chance of extending your stay, it may be a good idea to take extra forms on initial arrival.

The next step is presenting the completed form and travel document to an immigration officer and informing them that you would like to extend your visa. They may ask a couple of questions as to why you would like to extend. All of that said and done, you will be granted with a 30-day extension

No payment is required to extend this type of visitors visa. So, do not be scammed into believing that you need to pay for an extension. Under no circumstances should you get and pay a third party to process the application for you. You can get two free extensions and after that, you will have to pay a fee.

11. Attraction centres

According to tripsavvy.com, below are 10 best places to visit in Zimbabwe:

1. Hwange National Park

Located to the west of the country on the border with Botswana, Hwange National Park is the oldest and largest of Zimbabwe’s game reserves.

It covers a vast expanse of around 5,655 square miles/14,650 square kilometers and provides a refuge for over 100 species of mammal - including the Big Five.

It is most famous for its elephants — in fact, the Hwange elephant population is thought to be one of the largest in the world. The park is also home to some of Africa’s rarest safari animals, including the African wild dog, the brown hyena and the critically endangered black rhino. Birdlife is abundant here, with over 400 species recorded within the park.

Accommodation in Hwange National Park ranges from luxury lodges located in their own private concessions, to rustic camps that offer the chance to spend a night under canvas in the heart of the African bush.

2. Victoria Falls

In Zimbabwe’s far west corner, the Zambezi River marks the border with Zambia. At Victoria Falls, it plunges off a precipice measuring 354 feet/108 meters in height and 5,604 feet/1,708 meters in width. This is the largest sheet of falling water on the planet, and one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

In peak flood season (February to May), the spray thrown up by the plunging water can be seen from 30 miles/48 kilometers away. This magnificent spectacle gives the falls its indigenous name — Mosi-oa-Tunya, or “The Smoke That Thunders”.

On the Zimbabwean side, a path winds its way along the edge of the gorge. Viewpoints offer breathtaking panoramas of the plummeting water and the rainbows that hang suspended above the chasm. The sound is deafening and the spray soaks to the skin – but the spectacle is one that can never be forgotten.

3. Lake Kariba

Northeast of Victoria Falls, the Zambezi River feeds into Lake Kariba, another superlative body of water located on the Zambian border.

Created after the construction of the Kariba Dam in 1959, Lake Kariba is the world’s largest man-made lake in terms of volume. It stretches for over 140 miles/220 kilometers in length, and measures 25 miles/40 kilometers across at its widest point.

There are several lodges located along the lake shores, but the traditional way to explore is on a houseboat. Kariba is renowned as one of the best places in the world to catch tiger fish, a ferocious freshwater species prized by sport fishermen for its strength and tenacity.

The lake’s islands also offer ample opportunities for game viewing. Perhaps the most rewarding wildlife area is Matusadona National Park, located on Kariba’s southern shore.

4. Mana Pools National Park

Mana Pools National Park is located in the far north of the country, and is renowned as one of the most pristine nature areas in Zimbabwe.

It is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its incredible concentrations of wildlife, including elephant, buffalo, leopard and cheetah.

Mana Pools is also a haven for water-based wildlife, with large populations of hippo and Nile crocodile. They live in the four pools that give the park its name, each one created by the Zambezi River before it altered its course to flow northward.

The largest of these is approximately 3.7 miles/6 kilometers long and provides a valuable source of water even in the height of the dry season.

The abundance of water makes this park a prime spot for birders, too. It’s also the best destination in the country for walking safaris and self-sufficient camping trips.

5. Bulawayo

If you find yourself craving urban culture, pay a visit to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city (after the capital, Harare).

Founded in the mid 19th-century by Ndebele king Lobhengula, the city came under the rule of the British South Africa Company during the Matebele War. As a result, much of the city’s present-day architecture dates back to the colonial era, and walking through the wide, jacaranda-lined streets feels a lot like stepping back in time.

Top attractions in Bulawayo include the Natural History Museum, home of taxidermied safari animals and rarities including a dodo egg and a prehistoric coelacanth fish.

It is possible to encounter living African animals at Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage, located a short drive southeast of the city. Medieval replica Nesbitt Castle adds to Bulawayo’s atmosphere of eccentric history and doubles as a boutique hotel.

6. Great Zimbabwe National Monument

A four-hour drive south of Harare or east of Bulawayo will take you to the Great Zimbabwe National Monument, another UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The site protects the remains of Great Zimbabwe, the capital of the historic Kingdom of Zimbabwe and the most important stone ruins south of the Sahara.

Built between the 11th and 15th centuries, the ruins cover a vast area and include a hilltop acropolis that would once have housed kings and chiefs. The surrounding valley is littered with the ruins of more humble dwellings, all of which were built using granite blocks cut so perfectly that no mortar was needed to hold them together.

Artifacts including Arab coins from the East African coast and porcelain from China have been discovered here, suggesting that Great Zimbabwe was once a wealthy and powerful center of trade.

7. Matobo National Park

Matobo National Park is located 25 miles/40 kilometers south of Bulawayo.

The park’s name means “Bald Heads” in the local Ndebele language — a moniker that refers to its fascinating granite rock formations.

Some of these rocks are impossibly balanced on top of one another, and many of them are marked with ancient rock art created by the San bushmen some 2,000 years ago.

Cecil Rhodes, the controversial 19th-century imperialist, chose to be buried here, and his remains are marked by a brass plaque perched atop World’s View, the park’s most iconic viewpoint.

Matobo National Park is a top destination for hikers and those hoping to see white and black rhino. Although there are no lion or elephant, it has one of the largest leopard populations in Southern Africa and is a great place to spot Verreaux’s eagles.

8. Chimanimani National Park

On the eastern border with Mozambique, mountainous Chimanimani National Park is a place of stunning natural beauty.

The perfect destination for those wishing to hike, camp and lose themselves in the Zimbabwean wilderness, the park is defined by plunging gorges, lush valleys and soaring peaks.

The highest summits reach over 7,990 feet/2,400 meters. The lower reaches of the park are covered by dense virgin forest, which in turn provides shelter for elusive wildlife including eland, sable and blue duiker antelope. Leopard roam free in the Chimanimani mountains and the birdlife is spectacular. This is also a good place to keep an eye out for Southern Africa’s smaller cat species.

Amenities in the park include unpaved hiking trails, communal huts and a campsite with basic cooking and ablution facilities. Wild camping is also allowed throughout the park.

9. Mutare

Also located in the far east of the country, Mutare is Zimbabwe’s fourth-largest city; yet has a laid-back atmosphere inspired by its scenic highland setting.

It’s known for its charming guesthouses and B&Bs, including popular budget option Ann Bruce Backpackers.

Old-fashioned Mutare Museum is a must-visit for transport enthusiasts with a notable collection of vintage cars, motorbikes and steam engines.

For nature lovers, Bvumba Botanical Reserve promises breathtaking views and walkways that give you the chance to look out for rare fauna including the Swynnerton’s Robin and the endemic Samango monkey.

For many people, Mutare’s greatest worth is as a base for exploring the Bvumba Mountains or nearby Nyanga National Park. Over landers appreciate its location a few minutes’ drive from the Mozambique border post.

10. Chinhoyi Caves

North central Zimbabwe is home to the mysterious Chinhoyi Caves. A subterranean system of limestone and dolomite caverns and tunnels, the caves are protected as park of Chinhoyi Caves National Park.

Pottery and human remains uncovered here suggest that they have been inhabited since at least the 1st century. Most famously, they provided a refuge from raiding tribes for Mashona chief Chinhoyi and his people.

The top attraction is the Wonder Hole, a collapsed cavern with sheer walls that drop into the crystalline Sleeping Pool. The glacial blue color of the lake’s water makes for impressive photographs, and from here, visitors can enter the illuminated Dark Cave.

Chinhoyi is a popular destination for technical scuba divers. Excursions can be arranged through Harare-based dive center.

12. Minimum wage in Zimbabwe

According to minimum-wage.org, Zimbabwe’s Minimum Wage is the lowest amount a worker can be legally paid for his work. Most countries have a nation-wide minimum wage that all workers must be paid.

Zimbabwe has no single official minimum wage except for agricultural and domestic workers, and government regulations for each of the 22 industrial sectors specify minimum wages.

Zimbabwe’s minimum wage was last changed in 1-Jan-2012.

Therefore, because Zimbabwe does not have a minimum wage, there is no mandatory minimum rate of pay for workers in Zimbabwe.

Pay rates must be agreed upon directly with the employer through collective bargaining or other means of negotiating a fair living wage.

13. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Zimbabwe typically earns around 217,000 ZWD per month. Salaries range from 54,800 ZWD (lowest average) to 968,000 ZWD (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits.

Salaries varies drastically between different careers.

14. Employment opportunities for foreigners

Zimbabwe is one of the more challenging places to live and work in Africa. The country is in the midst of a continued development, meaning there are less opportunities for highly paid work.

The healthcare system is government run and lacks the quality of others in Africa, so many professionals choose private arrangements.

The education system is amongst the better options in Africa, but many professionals explore private options if possible.

Crime is a particular issue, especially late at night, and you should follow security advice from your employer.

It is essential to have a confirmed job role before travelling to Zimbabwe.

15. Work in Zimbabwe

According to oneworld365.org, these are the types of jobs available to foreigners and international staff:

A popular option is to teach English in Zimbabwe , international teachers can work at language schools throughout the country. A lot of people also seek out voluntary work in Zimbabwe which although usually unpaid is a great way to stay in the country. There are recruitment agencies in Zimbabwe which can help you gain employment. International charities and aid organisations hire staff to work in Zimbabwe coordinating projects. Also international travel companies and tour operators in Zimbabwe hire guides and staff to lead groups to the best tourist destinations in the country.

16. Best Places to Gain Employment

You find a better chance to get work in the larger towns and cities like:

Harare Bulawayo Chitungwiza Mutare Epworth Gweru Kwekwe Kadoma Masvingo Chinhoyi

17. Work Permits

To work legally in Zimbabwe you will need to apply for a work permit.

This can be quite difficult to obtain if you are a non skilled professional – permits are usually handed out to people working in industries which are lacking skilled workers.

18. Average cost of living

Below is a table showing the average cost of living in Zimbabwe

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $831 $2210 🛋️ Without rent $496 $1529 🏨 Rent & Utilities $335 $681 🍽️ Food $320 $862 🚐 Transport $110 $308 💳 Monthly salary after tax $287

The cost of living in Zimbabwe is $831, which is 1.12 times less expensive than the world average. Zimbabwe ranked 96th out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 135th best country to live in.

19. Average hotel cost

You should plan to spend around Z$38,630 ($0.00) per day on your vacation in Zimbabwe, which is the average daily price based on the expenses of other visitors.

Past travelers have spent, on average, Z$9,600 ($0.00) on meals for one day and Z$7,874 ($0.00) on local transportation.

Also, the average hotel price in Zimbabwe according to budgetyourtrip.com for a couple is Z$42,858 ($0.00). So, a trip to Zimbabwe for two people for one week costs on average Z$540,814 ($0.00).

20. Zimbabwe’s economy

From a statistical report from statista.com, being under an economic upheaval for nearly 40 years, Zimbabwe’s dictatorship-like regime has put quite the financial strain on the economic sector.

Zimbabwe’s government borrowed high sums of money from the IMF in 2014 to cope. As a result, the country’s national debt accounted for nearly 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2014, and is expected to jump to a staggering 71.85 percent in 2022.

Additionally, the growth rate of GDP is expected to increase by a mere 0.3 percent by 2019, afterwards continuing on a negative trend.

Zimbabwe’s economy is highly dependent on mining and the agriculture industry. Platinum, palladium, lithium, and diamond mine production are among the most important commodities in the country. As a result, Zimbabwe is among the major countries manufacturing/harvesting these products/assets.

The value of goods exported from Zimbabwe in 2016 was around 3.3 billion U.S. dollars and is expected to reach about 4 billion soon, but since Zimbabwe heavily relies on imports, its trade balance has been in the red for more than a decade now.

21. Crime rates

According to Travel.State.Gov, travelers are to exercise increased caution in Zimbabwe due to crime.

According to the government of Canada, pickpocketing and purse snatching, occurs regularly. Crime also includes incidents such as:

muggings house robberies passport theft carjacking

Highway robberies are common, particularly at night. Robberies from vehicles have occurred on the road to and from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and when travelling through the Beitbridge area. There is also an increased risk of crime near the border with Mozambique.

In addition, you should particularly be cautious:

in large cities such as Harare and Bulawayo at tourist sites such as Victoria Falls and Honde Valley waterfalls, including Mterazi Falls and Pungwe Falls at popular safari camps in the Hwange and Mana Pools national parks

Criminals target both foreigners and residents.

Local police are often unable to travel to the site of a reported crime. The police are likely to ask you to travel to a local police station to file a report, or to make arrangements to transport police officers to your location.

Be vigilant and avoid travelling alone at all times Avoid walking after dark Be particularly cautious when leaving banks and after using ATMs Drive to the nearest police station if you suspect that you are being followed by an unknown driver Drive with your doors locked and windows up at all times Park in a guarded parking lot overnight Ensure that your personal belongings are secure at all times

22. Demonstrations and civil unrest

Demonstrations and civil unrest may occur. They usually take place in the central business district and high density suburbs of major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo. They have led to violence in the past.

Even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent at any time. They can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation.

Avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place Don’t attempt to cross roadblocks, even if they appear unattended Follow the instructions of local authorities Always carry photo identification, such as your passport, with you Monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations

23. Fraud

Credit card and ATM fraud occurs. When using debit or credit cards:

pay careful attention when your cards are being handled by others use ATMs located in well-lit public areas or inside a bank or business avoid using card readers with an irregular or unusual feature cover the keypad with one hand when entering your PIN check for any unauthorized transactions on your account statements

There have also been fraud attempts through emails.

Carefully scrutinize any unsolicited business proposal.

24. Outages and shortages

Power outages are common. Many regions, including the city of Harare, regularly experience long and frequent interruptions to the electrical and water supplies.

Outages may be scheduled by local authorities or occur without notice. This can affect telecommunications networks.

Food and fuel shortages also occur.

Keep supplies of food, water and fuel on hand in the event of lengthy disruptions.

25. Road safety

Road conditions and road safety are poor throughout the country.

Road conditions

Most roads don’t have street lights. Potholes are common and cause many road accidents. Highways are often narrow and have sharp downhill stretches. Pedestrians often walk on the roads, even at night. Domestic and wild animals roam major roads, also posing a risk.

Avoid driving after dark.

Road safety

Drivers are reckless and don’t respect traffic laws. Traffic lights are frequently broken, and drivers don’t treat non-functioning lights as four-way stops. They instead use hazard lights when entering these intersections. This often results in accidents.

Vehicles are often poorly maintained. Drivers may not have functioning lights on their cars, which makes driving at night even more dangerous. Pay close attention before proceeding through an intersection.

Public transportation

Public transport is very limited and services are not reliable.

Bus

Commuter buses or “combis” are often overcrowded, uninsured and poorly maintained. Drivers are reckless.

Avoid using intercity bus services.

Trains

The rail system is underdeveloped and poorly maintained, resulting in numerous accidents.

Avoid using rail services.

Taxis

Taxi service is only available in major cities. Taxis will normally not take you more than 20 km outside the city limits.

Major hotels usually have their own taxis, which are safe for intra-city travel.

Taxis recommended by hotels are normally reliable and in good condition.

Only use a reputable taxi company Book taxis through your hotel or an authorized taxi centre

26. Health

The public medical infrastructure in Zimbabwe is far below U.S. standards and medical facilities are limited.

Provincial hospitals in rural areas are rudimentary and not equipped to care for serious injuries. Serious illnesses or injuries require medical evacuation to South Africa.

You should:

Bring medications sufficient for the duration of your trip in original packaging; Carry your prescriptions; Be prepared to pay up front for medical services; and Be prepared to arrange your own transportation to medical facilities.

For emergency services in Zimbabwe dial 999 for medical or 995 for police.

Ambulance services are:

available in the urban areas of Harare and Bulawayo and the tourist area of Victoria Falls, but training and response times of emergency responders is below U.S. standards. not present throughout the rest of the country or are unreliable in most areas except major urban centers and Victoria Falls. not equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Injured or seriously ill travelers may prefer to take a taxi or private vehicle to the nearest major hospital rather than wait for an ambulance.

The power supply in Zimbabwe is 220 volt 50 Hz and unreliable. Travelers who use electrical medical devices should consider alternatives and verify with lodging accommodations that your needs can be met.

The following disease are prevalent:

Health facilities in general:

Public medical clinics lack basic resources and supplies. Private medical facilities in Harare, Bulawayo, and the tourist area of Victoria Falls can stabilize patients in emergencies. Hospitals and doctors normally require payment “up front” prior to service or admission. Credit card payment is not available. Most hospitals and medical professionals require cash payment. Generally, in hospitals only minimal staff is available overnight. Consider hiring a private nurse or having family spend the night with the patient, especially a minor child. Patients bear all costs for transfer to or between hospitals. Psychological and psychiatric services are limited, even in the larger cities, with hospital-based care only available through government institution

