Things to know before visiting Niger Republic

The African continent is blessed with 54 countries with individual unique qualities standing them out amongst other nations in the world.

If you’re looking to visit African countries as a Nigerian, there are quite a number of countries you can travel to with or without a visa and the Niger Republic is definitely a good choice.

This article discusses all you need to know about Niger before you visit.

1. Introduction

Niger, officially Republic of Niger, is a landlocked western African country. It is bounded on the northwest by Algeria, on the northeast by Libya, on the east by Chad, on the south by Nigeria and Benin, and on the west by Burkina Faso and Mali.

The country takes its name from the Niger River, which flows through the southwestern part of its territory. The name Niger derives from the phrase gher n-gheren, meaning “river among rivers,” in the Tamashek language.

The capital is Niamey.

2. Population

According to worldometer, the current population of Niger is 26,167,468 as of Thursday, September 29, 2022, based on the elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

3. The people

Linguistic groups

According to Britannica, the largest linguistic group is formed by the Hausa, whose language, also spoken in Nigeria, is one of the most important in western Africa.

A large percentage of the inhabitants of Niger understand Hausa, which possesses an abundant literature that has been printed in Latin characters in Nigeria.

Songhai is the second most important language; it is also spoken in Mali, in northern Burkina Faso, and in northern Benin. In Niger itself, it is divided into various dialects, such as Songhai proper, Zarma, and Dendi.





The language of the Fulani is Fula; in Niger it has two dialects, eastern and western, the demarcation line between them running through the Boboye district.

Tamashek is the language of the Tuareg, who often call themselves the Kel Tamagheq, or Tamashek speakers. The language is also spoken in Algeria and Mali and possesses its own writing, called tifinagh, which is in widespread use.

Kanuri is spoken not only in Niger but also in Cameroon and Nigeria.

While these five languages are the principal ones spoken in Niger, there is also an important Teda linguistic group in the Tibesti region.

In addition, many of the peoples of Niger speak Arabic, and a still larger number read and write in that language; Agadez possesses one of the oldest Arabic schools in Africa.

The use of the Arabic alphabet resulted in Fula and Hausa becoming written languages; the script is called ajami; a search for more old manuscripts in ajami is being conducted.

By using Hausa and Songhai, one may make oneself understood from one end of the country to the other.

4. Official language

French, however, remains the official language, as well as the language of instruction, although it remains understood only by a small minority.

English is taught as the principal foreign language in secondary schools.

5. Ethnic groups

Ethnic groups correspond to the five linguistic groups already mentioned.

The Hausa are the largest group, constituting more than half of the present population, though the majority of the Hausa people live in Nigeria. The Hausa occupy the centre of southern Niger as far as Dogondoutchi.

The Songhai-Zarma are found in the southwest; the Songhai proper live along the Niger, where they are assimilating the Kurtey and Wogo peoples. The majority of the Songhai people as a whole, however, live in Mali.

The Zarma live on the left bank of the Niger, remaining in close contact with the Mauri and Arewa peoples.

The Fulani, who are dispersed throughout the country, are mostly nomadic; they are also found dispersed throughout western Africa.

The Tuareg, also nomadic, are divided into three subgroups—the Iullemmiden of the Azaouak region in the west, the Asben (Kel Aïr) in the Aïr region, and the Itesen (Kel Geres) to the south and east of Aïr. The Tuareg people are also found in Algeria and in Mali.

The Kanuri, who live to the east of Zinder, are divided into a number of subgroups—the Manga, the Dogara (Dagara), the Mober, the Buduma, and the Kanembu; they are also found living in Chad, Cameroon, and Nigeria.

Apart from the nomadic Teda of the Tibesti region, who constitute an important minority, the remainder of the population consists of Arabs, Black Africans from other countries, and Europeans, of whom the greater part are French.

6. Religion

According to Britannica, some four-fifths of the population adheres to Sunni Islam.

Although the Annaawaa group of Hausa have always refused to accept Islam, as have a group of Fulani—the Wodaabe, who distinguish themselves from other Fulani for this reason—Islam remains the religion of the majority of both Hausa and Fulani.

Christianity (Roman Catholicism and Protestantism) remains a religion of the towns, particularly of Niamey. There are several Christian missions in the Songhai and Arewa areas.

Christianity is primarily a European religion, although it is also practiced by some Black Africans from other countries.

The traditional animist religions of the Black Africans continue to manifest themselves in strength.

7. Visa requirements

According to timbu.com, Nigerien Visa is not required for Nigerians.

Entry Requirements

Nigeria passport holders can travel to Niger for a duration of 30 days without a visa.

Intending visitors are to possess a passport valid for a minimum period of 6 months from the date of arrival in Niger. The passport should have at least two blank pages for stamping. There is no restriction on the import and export of both local currency and foreign currencies. Visitors from Nigeria must provide a copy of their financial statement to show that they have enough money to take care of themselves for their entire stay in Niger. Nigerians are to provide proof of accommodation for their stay in Niger, which could be a hotel reservation or a letter from the host who is already living in Niger. Nigerian minors travelling without a parent or guardian must have a letter of authorization from a parent or guardian. Tourists with pets must possess a Veterinary Health certificate from Nigeria, issued no more than 3 days before travelling to Niger. Also, dogs must have been vaccinated against rabies. A yellow fever vaccination certificate is required from visitors from Nigeria visiting Niger. Intending visitors hoping to travel to Niger can do so from any international airport in Nigeria. These airports can be found in Abuja and Lagos. Some of the airlines that travellers can board from Nigeria to Niger include Air Burkina, ASKY and Mauritanian Airlines International Airways.

8. Duration of flight to Niger

The estimated flight duration from Nigeria to Niamey, Niger is 1 hour.

9. Official currency

The official currency used in Niger is the West African CFA franc. Visitors can exchange their foreign currency at various banks and exchange outlets in the country.

10. Climate

Niger is one of the hottest countries in Africa, with a hot and dry climate.

11. Best time to visit

The best time to visit Niger is between January and February and from July to December

12. Time zone

Niger makes use of the West Africa Standard Time (GMT+1), which puts it an hour ahead of Nigeria.

Visitors in Niger are expected to be courteous and conscious of existing rules and customs as they go about their tourism-related activities.

13. Types of Visas in Niger

According to globalization-partners.com, foreign nationals will need to obtain a visa before traveling to Niger for any reason, including tourism and business. Niger’s visa categories include:

Transit visas Diplomatic visas Tourist visas Business visas Work visas

If you have employees who will need to travel to Niger for short-term business purposes, such as conferences or meetings, remember that they’ll require a business visa to do so.

Foreign workers who plan to undertake full-time employment for your company in Niger will need to obtain a work visa.

14. Requirements to obtain Niger work Visa

A few requirements apply to all foreign nationals regardless of the visa type they need. The required documents for a work visa include:

A passport that has at least one blank page and is valid for six months or longer Three recent passport photos Three completed visa application forms Proof of immunisation against yellow fever and cholera A letter of invitation from the applicant’s employer, which should include the applicant’s job position and anticipated length of stay in Niger Proof of travel arrangements, such as a flight itinerary or a copy of the applicant’s airline ticket

15. Application Process

Foreign nationals will need to obtain the appropriate visa before traveling to Niger. Without a visa, employees will be denied entry and deported immediately.

To obtain any type of visa to travel to Niger, foreign nationals will need to submit an application to the Nigerien embassy or diplomatic mission in their country of residence.

They’ll have to provide all the documents listed in the previous section. The requirements include a letter from the applicant’s employer, so the first step of the application process is to find a job in Niger.

After submitting the application and all supporting documents, applicants should remain in their country of residence until they receive confirmation that their visa application has been approved.

Processing typically takes about a month. Upon approval and receipt of the work visa, employees may travel to Niger and begin working for your company.

16. Other Important Considerations

To obtain a work permit, foreign employees will need to be sponsored by a company based in Niger.

Setting up a business entity in Niger can be a lengthy and expensive process, so many companies choose to partner with an Employer of Record instead. The Employer of Record will hire employees on behalf of your company, making the international expansion process as quick and efficient as possible.

17. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Niger typically earns around 338,000 XOF per month.

Salaries range from 85,600 XOF (lowest average) to 1,510,000 XOF (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

18. Minimum wage

According to minimum-wage.org, Niger has a government-mandated minimum wage, and no worker in Niger can be paid less then this mandatory minimum rate of pay. Employers in Niger who fail to pay the Minimum Wage may be subject to punishment by Niger’s government.

Niger’s minimum wage is 30,047 CFA francs per month ($60). Niger’s minimum wage was last changed in 17-Aug-2012.

19. Average cost of living

According to livingcost.org, below is the average cost of living in Niger

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $885 $1909 🛋️ Without rent $372 $1226 🏨 Rent & Utilities $513 $683 🍽️ Food $296 $775 🚐 Transport $29.4 $80.7

The cost of living in Niger is $885, which is 1.05 times less expensive than the world average. Niger ranked 81st out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 185th best country to live in.

20. Average travel and hotel cost

According to thetripcost.com, the average price of a Weekend 3-day trip to Niamey, Niger is $508 for a solo traveller, $864 for a couple, and $1119 for a family of 4.

Niamey city centre hotel range from $294 to $734 with an average of $367 per night, while Airbnb rentals will cost you $92 per night for the entire apartment.

It is recommended to budget $27 per person per day for a taxi, public transportation and local restaurants.

21. Traveling Cheap to Niamey

The cheapest trip to Niamey is about $305 per person per day for travellers willing to limit travel expenses. A hotel in Niamey city centre is $33 to $40 for a solo traveller. 2-star hotels are more likely to be available, with rooms starting at around $294 Single public transportation tickets for bus or metro will cost you $1. Cheap trips must be planned two to three months beforehand.

22. Tourist attractions

According to thecrazytourist.com, below are 10 tourist centres in Niger that you should visit:

1. Zinder

A maze of tight-knit lanes and hidden streets weaves and winds to form the hard-to-navigate heart of Zinder.

Meanwhile, the Sultan’s Palace towers over the town with its great adobe architectural achievements.

And that’s not even mentioning the bustling bazaar, which stretches as far as the eye can see – it’s easy to believe it was once one of the busiest camel caravan stops on the trans-Saharan route! Yep, Zinder comes top for many reasons: its rich history of French rule, tribal culture and trading; its mercantile energy; its sheer, raw African beauty.

2. Niamey

More than 1.3 million people live, work and play in the capital city of Niamey, making it the veritable human heart of Niger.

The city straddles the courses of the Niger River in the south-west and bustles with fantastic open air markets, and a surprisingly heady nightlife scene after dark (check out the beer joints around Yantala Ancien – and remember the strict drinking laws as you do!). International eateries touting pizzas and pastas mix with the spicy creations of the African kitchen too, while the bulbous blue domes of the Grand Mosque are simply not to be missed!

3. Agadez

Boasting nearly 1,000 years of history and steeped in tales of Sahelian camel caravans, the Ottomans (believe it or not!), and the old Songhai imperialists, enthralling Agadez certainly has a story to tell.

The town is found smack bang in the heart of the country as a whole, surrounded by the sun-scorched dunes of the Sahara Desert and the endless yellow of the sand sea.

It’s formed from a grid of narrow streets and adobe, mud-brick homes.

The centerpiece has to be the earthen minaret of the central mosque, which mimics the great landmarks of the desert towns of Mali to the west.

4. W National Park

Unquestionably the most famous national park in all of Niger, the W National Park has also attained that coveted UNESCO World Heritage Site tag, which it was awarded on account of its unique display of transition habitats between the savannah and the West African woods.

Just one fragment of the huge W Transborder Park that crosses into Burkina Faso and Benin, it’s made up primarily of dusty bushland.

And the animals? Well, suffice to say you should get the camera ready for a medley of baboons and African buffalo, giraffes, leopards, lions and more!

5. Ayorou

After just three hours on the rumbling dust roads from the capital you could find yourself alighting in the charming river town of Ayorou, one of the top draws of Southwestern Niger.

Known for the surrounding riparian habitats that encompass the settlement, Ayorou itself sits on its very own island, where the mosque and marketplaces both make their home too.

In fact, the bazaar is a great place to start your travels here, searching through the curious folk remedies and sampling simple Sahel street food, all before breaking out to see the hippos splashing and lazing in the muddy waters nearby.

6. Abaaba National Park

Established back in 1987 for the sole purpose of protecting the endangered animals that make this territory their home, the Abaaba National Park has remained firmly off the radar for nature-loving travelers making their way through this land on the join of the Sahel and Sahara.

That doesn’t mean it’s not worth the trip though.

There are forests of low-lying acacia trees and semi-savannah plains aplenty, all crisscrossed by herds of bucks and elephants.

The territory is also important on the conservation front, as one of the last remaining habitats of the uber-rare black rhino.

7. Nguigmi

The gateway to the aforementioned Abaaba National Park and the easternmost settlement in the whole of Niger, the town of Nguigmi buts up the banks of cross-border Lake Chad with its humble air strip and pretty city mosque.

The whole place oozes the character you’d expect of a far-flung desert town, with camel caravans coming and going every day of the year.

The small settlement is also home to the tribal groups of the Kanuri people, the Daza and the Wodaabe-Fulani – many of whom are some of the few remaining examples of Niger’s fascinating pastoral communities.

8. Maradi

For most travelers, Maradi – the third-largest city in the whole country – will be just an administrative stop; to switch transports or stock up before heading out to the historic richness of Zinder, or to the Nigerian border to the south.

However, those who linger will discover a town that hardly feels like any other urban destination in the nation; a place of (relative) economic prosperity and buzzing markets, oozing confidence and panache.

Head down to the Grand Marché to haggle your way through shamanic jewelry and magic charms like lizard tails and the like.

There’s also the awesome palatial home of the tribal leader: the Maradi palace, rising in grand styles on one of the central squares.

9. Tahoua

Traditionally the place where the Tuareg tribes of the northern desert lands fused with the Fulani folk of the southern reaches of the country, the town of Tahoua is where two of the major cultural identities in Niger can be seen mingling, mixing, and – most importantly of all – trading their wares.

The market here really does take center stage, so be sure to head down and see its buzzing stalls and the endless wealth of carved totems and witch doctor’s trinkets there.

The place is also known as one of the country’s phosphate mining hubs – so don’t be surprised if there’s a clutch of unattractive industry too.

10. Timia

Bulbous pink pomegranates, blood-red and orange citrus fruits, and bountiful clusters of watermelons are might not what you’d expect to see this deep in the heart of the Sahara Desert, but the far-flung town of Timia tells a different story.

Fed by an oasis for the entire year, the little clusters of low-rise cottages is surrounded by verdant fields of orchards and agricultural ground.

They stretch along the length of the valleys that carve through the heart of the Air Mountains, popping up here and there in a bloom of date palms, or a crash of green grasses.

Travel to Timia is intrepid, and promises fulfilling encounters with the desert nomads and villagers of the region.

23. Crime and security

According to travel.state.gov,

Reconsider travel to Niger due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.

Country Summary: Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common.

Terrorist groups continue plotting kidnappings and possible attacks in Niger. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting foreign and local government facilities and areas frequented by Westerners. Terrorists operate in the areas bordering Mali, Libya, Burkina Faso, and throughout northern Niger. Avoid travel to Niger’s border regions, particularly the Malian border area, Diffa region, and the Lake Chad region. Mali-based extremist groups have crossed the border and conducted multiple lethal attacks on Nigerien security forces.

The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in remote and rural areas as U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization to travel outside of the capital, Niamey, due to security concerns. Outside of Niamey, all U.S. Embassy personnel are required to travel only during daylight hours and in a minimum of a two-vehicle convoy accompanied by armed Nigerien government security escorts.

Crime: Thefts and petty crimes are common day or night. Tourists should not walk alone in Niger, but areas in Niamey near the Gaweye Hotel, the National Museum, the Petit Marché, and on or near the Kennedy Bridge are of particular concern. In general, walking at night is not recommended.

24. Health

Health and emergency services are extremely limited in Niamey, and completely inadequate outside the capital. Air quality is poor in Niamey. Travelers with respiratory conditions are cautioned that they may experience worsening symptoms in Niger.

Documentation of yellow fever vaccination is required for those over nine months of age upon arrival in Niger.

Mosquito-borne illnesses such as malaria are the leading cause of death in Niger. Documentation of yellow fever immunization is required for travelers prior to arrival in Niger. Zika virus is a risk in Niger. Because Zika infection in a pregnant woman can cause birth defects; pregnant women should not visit Niger. All travelers should follow steps to prevent mosquito bites and sexual exposure to Zika during and after the trip.

Diarrheal illness is quite prevalent, even in cities and luxury accommodations. Tap water is not potable.

The following diseases are prevelant in Niger:

Malaria

Yellow Fever

Meningococcal Meningitis

Rabies

Typhoid

Dengue Fever

Tuberculosis

25. Transportation

Road Conditions and Safety: Road safety throughout Niger is a concern. Travel outside Niamey and other cities often requires four-wheel-drive vehicles. Driving at night is always hazardous and should be avoided. There have been occasional car-jackings and highway robberies throughout the country.

The main causes of accidents are driver carelessness, excessive speed, poorly maintained vehicles, and poor to non-existent road surfaces. Urban traffic includes bicycles, pedestrians, livestock, donkey carts, and hand carts as well motor vehicles. Overloaded trucks, buses, and other vehicles are common everywhere. Disabled vehicles are generally repaired in place, often partially blocking traffic lanes.

Police checkpoints are common both in cities and on rural roads. On rural roads, police will check for license, registration, proof of insurance, and destination.

Traffic signals in Niamey often do not work properly. Traffic signs are often missing, damaged, or obscured.

Traffic Laws: All drivers must have either a valid Nigerien or international driver’s license. Local liability insurance is required for all vehicles. Traffic laws are based on the French system. Unless marked otherwise, at traffic circles and intersections, traffic must yield to vehicles entering from the right.

Headlights should not be used during the day. Except in emergencies, only police and military vehicles are allowed to use headlights during daylight hours. Horns should not be used after dark.

Drivers are required to pull over for: official motorcades or military convoys with headlights on, public emergency vehicles with sirens on, and funeral processions.

Accidents involving minor damage (“fender benders”) generally only require an exchange of insurance information. However, accidents involving more serious damage or injuries, or where there is any dispute over insurance or who is at fault, will require police involvement. In any accident where the police are involved, vehicles should not be moved before the police arrive.

Public Transportation: While taxis are available at a fixed fare in Niamey, most are in poor condition and do not meet basic U.S. road safety standards. Inter-city “bush-taxis” are available at negotiable fares, but these vehicles (minibuses, station wagons, and sedans) are generally older, unsafe models that are overloaded, poorly maintained, and driven by reckless operators seeking to save time and money.

A national bus company (SNTV) operates coaches on inter-city routes and, since being reorganized in 2001, has provided reliable service and has experienced no major accidents. Air Transport, Rimbo, and Garba Messagé are private bus companies operating in Niger. Concerns exist regarding the youth of drivers and the speed with which the private buses travel the Nigerien roads.

