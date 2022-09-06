Things to consider before relocating to Kenya

The various challenges facing the country presently has left some of its citizens with no other option than relocating to countries with a saner atmosphere.

For those interested in relocating from Nigeria, I believe we all have a reasonable reason to want to do so. There are quite a number of good options you might want to look out for when deciding on where to move to and one of such country is Kenya.

If you also have plans on going on a vacation, countries such as Haiti, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Kenya are also good options you might want to consider.

Discussed in this article is all you need to know about Kenya in order to decide if it is a good choice for your relocating or vacation plan.

1. Introduction

Kenya, officially the Republic of Kenya, is a country in Eastern Africa. At 580,367 square kilometres (224,081 sq mi), Kenya is the world’s 48th largest country by area. With a population of more than 47.6 million in the 2019 census, Kenya is the 29th most populous country in the world.

Kenya’s capital and largest city are Nairobi, while its oldest, currently second largest city and first capital is the coastal city of Mombasa. Kisumu City is the third-largest city and also an inland port on Lake Victoria.

According to Wikipedia, as of 2020, Kenya is the third-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and South Africa. Kenya is bordered by South Sudan to the northwest, Ethiopia to the north, Somalia to the east, Uganda to the west, Tanzania to the south, and the Indian Ocean to the southeast.

2. Population

The current population of Kenya based on worldometers elaboration of the latest United nations data is 56,330,110 as of Thursday, September 1, 2022.

3. The people

The majority of Kenyans are Bantu (among them, the Kikuyu, Kamba, Luhya). Then come the populations of Nilotic origin (Maasai, Kalenjin, Luo, Samburu, Turkana) and Cushitic (Rendille, Somali). Minorities include Indians, Europeans and Arabs, to complete the picture.

The largest ethnic group is the Kikuyu, who account for around 20.7% of the population, Luhya make up 14.3%, Luo at 12.3%, while the Maasai represent only 1.7% of the whole.

4. Religion





According to Wikipedia, the predominant religion in Kenya is Christianity, which is adhered to by an estimated 85.52 per cent of the total population. Islam is the second largest religion in Kenya, practised by 10.91 per cent of Kenyans. Other faiths practised in Kenya are Baháʼí, Buddhism, Hinduism and traditional religions.

5. Languages

Official language

According to originaltravel.co.uk, there are two official languages in Kenya: English and Swahili (Kiswahili).

Other languages

Many different languages are spoken across the country as each population has its own dialect. The most common are Kikuyu, Dholuo and Kamba. Sheng, a Swahili-based slang mixed with English is widely spoken in Nairobi.

6. Foreigners’ population

According to statista.com, as of 2020, the number of international migrants in Kenya represented two per cent of the country’s population. That year, Kenya hosted around 1.05 million international migrants.

7. National Holidays

On the following days, banks, government offices, and shops are closed in Kenya:

January 1: New Year’s Day. In late March and early April: Easter. May 1: Labour Day. June 1: Madaraka Day (commemoration of autonomy). October 10: Moi Day. October 20: Kenyatta Day. December 12: Jamhuri Day (Independence Day). December 25: Christmas. December 26: Boxing Day

8. Visa requirements

According to kenyanevisa.com, Kenya has recently introduced an electronic visa (also known as a Kenya electronic visa), which means that travellers from more than 140 nations can take advantage of the program and apply for their visas entirely online, including those coming from Nigeria

Currently, the most popular Kenya visa for Nigerian travellers is the single-entry electronic visa.

Nigerian citizens were also eligible to apply for a visa on arrival in Kenya. However, from 2021, the government announced that all types of visas will be electronic and will have to be applied for online, including visas on arrival for Nigerian citizens.

Finally, Nigerian travellers who are passing through Kenya can take advantage of the transit visa if their layover is under 72 hours. This means that they need to apply for a simple Kenyan transit eVisa as long as the departing flight is within 72 hours of their arrival in Kenya.

9. eVisa validity

This eVisa is valid for up to a 90-day stay in the country and can be used to enter Kenya via any land, air, or sea border.

10. Kenya Requirements for Nigerian Passport Holders

Travellers must gather a few things that are needed before they can apply for a Kenya visa for Nigerian passport holders. The Kenyan eVisa requirements include the following:

A valid Nigerian passport – The applicant must enter Kenya with a valid Nigerian passport. Likewise, the traveller’s passport must have at least one blank page for stamps and must be valid for at least 6 months after the traveller enters Kenya.

Personal information – During the application process, travellers from Nigeria will need to answer various questions relating to their personal information, passport details, and travel plans.

A digital photo of the applicant – Travellers need to upload a recent photo (taken within the last six months) of themselves.

Proof of onward travel – Nigerian travellers must prove that they will not overstay their Kenyan eVisa. This can be done by showing proof of onward travel, either to another country or back to the traveller’s home country.

A valid form of payment – Travellers need to pay the Kenyan eVisa fee with a valid form of payment, such as a debit card or a credit card.

A valid email address – Applicants from Nigeria must provide a valid email address so that they can receive notifications regarding their eVisa.

11. How to Apply for a Kenya visa From Nigeria

Obtaining a Kenyan eVisa is fast and easy, and should take most applicants in Nigeria less than one hour to do so. Visitors are encouraged to apply for the e-Visa in advance so that there are no delays and they can have a stress-free experience.

The first step is to start the Kenya visa application form for Nigerian nationals. This application will ask for the traveller’s personal details, including their first and last name, passport information (nationality, passport number, date of issue), and a quick overview of their travel itinerary.

The second part will ask travellers to upload a recent photo of themselves and to pay the processing fee before they can successfully submit the application.

During the application, it is important that Nigerians double-check and make sure that all of the information is correct and complete. Failure to do so may delay the processing of the e-Visa or have it be denied completely.

12. How long does it take to obtain the Kenya eVisa from Nigeria?

The average processing time of the Kenyan eVisa is approximately one to three business days. However, in rare cases, it may take longer, especially if there is high demand or on public holidays.

The approved visa for Kenya for Nigerian citizens will be sent to the email address that was noted on the application.

13. Traveling From Nigeria to Kenya

Traveling from Nigeria to Kenya is quick and easy. There are non-stop flights from Lagos to Nairobi on Kenya Air that carry passengers in under six hours.

When travellers from Nigeria reach Kenya, the local authorities will check their passport and e-Visa to make sure they can enter the country on arrival. Nigerian citizens should be ready to present both in this case.

14. Visa extension

According to evisakenya.net, Kenya can allow visitors to stay for another 90 days making their tour as long as 180 days. Getting the extension is an easy process that involves sending a few documents to the Immigration Headquarters in Nairobi or the Immigration Office in Mombasa.

The Kenya tourist eVisa cannot be extended for more than another 90 days, the original 90 days plus additional 90 days that are granted with the extension.

In case you leave the country and wish to apply again, you can apply quickly. Since this tourist visa is a Single Entry Kenya Visa, it will expire once you exist the country before your 90 days are up.

Note: If you need to stay in Kenya longer than the extension period, you may visit Kenyan Consulate and embassy for further details.

15. Tourist attractions

According to touropia.com, here are 10 tourist centres you should visit in Kenya

1. Nairobi national park

Nairobi National Park is just a 10 minutes drive from the centre of Nairobi with only a fence separating the park’s wildlife from the metropolis. Nairobi’s skyscrapers can be seen from the park. Despite its proximity to the city and the relatively small size of the park, Nairobi National Park boasts a large and varied wildlife population. Migrating wildebeest and zebra gather in the park during the dry season, and it is one of Kenya’s most successful rhinoceros sanctuaries.

2. Malindi

Malindi provides a very nice introduction to the coastal tourist attractions in Kenya with its extensive coral reefs and beautiful beaches. There is surfing, snorkelling, deep-sea fishing and other water sports. The Malindi Marine National Park is protected and has fine beaches, clear water and very colourful fish. Malindi is served by a domestic airport and a highway between Mombasa and Lamu.

3. Mount Kenya

Mount Kenya is the highest mountain in Kenya and the second-highest in Africa, after Kilimanjaro. The mountain offers a beautiful sight. Its series of peaks are crowned with snow, and its slopes are covered with forest. The 5199 meters (17,057 ft. ) high summit is a difficult technical climb, several lowers peaks however are an easy destination for any fit trekker.

4. Samburu national reserve

Samburu National Reserve is a very peaceful national park in Northern Kenya. It attracts wildlife because of the Uaso Nyiro River that runs through it and the mixture of forest and grassland vegetation. All three big cats, lion, cheetah, and leopard, can be found here, as well as elephants, buffalo and hippos. The Uaso Nyiro River contains large numbers of Nile crocodiles.

5. Hell’s Gate national park

Hell’s Gate National Park is a tiny park named after a narrow break in the cliffs, once a tributary of a prehistoric lake that fed early humans in the Rift Valley. It is unique among Kenya’s wildlife parks, as you are allowed to walk or cycle without a guide. There’s dramatic scenery, with steep cliffs, gorges and basalt columns. The national park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, though many are few in number. Examples of little-seen wildlife include lions, leopards, and cheetahs.

6. Lamu Island

Lamu Island is a part of Kenya’s Lamu Archipelago and has managed to stay unspoiled and untouched by the mass tourism that has hit much of Kenya’s coastline. As the oldest living town in Kenya, Lamu Town has retained all the charm and character built up over the centuries. There are no roads on Lamu Island, just alleyways and footpaths, and therefore, there are few motorized vehicles on the island. Residents move about on foot or by boat, and donkeys are used to transport goods and materials.

7. Tsavo National Park

Tsavo is the largest national park in Kenya and one of the largest in the world. Due to its size, the park was divided into Tsavo West and Tsavo East. The Tsavo West has spectacular scenery with a rolling volcanic landscape, while Tsavo East has more open savannah than its western sibling. Tsavo National Park is the ideal destination in Kenya for people who seek solitude and privacy as well as the chance to explore the wilderness.

8. Lake Nakuru

Lake Nakuru is a very shallow lake in central Kenya. The lake’s abundance of algae attracts vast quantities of lesser flamingos, sometimes more than one million at once. Often called the greatest bird spectacle on earth, the flamingos are one of Kenya’s top attractions. Sadly, in recent years, the number of flamingos at Lake Nakuru has been decreasing, due to environmental degradation and pollution.

9. Amboseli National Park

Amboseli National Park is a relatively small park located close to the Tanzania border at the foot of Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro. The park is famous for being the best place in Africa to get up close to free-ranging elephants. Other attractions of the Amboseli National Park include opportunities to meet the Maasai people and spectacular views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

10. Masai Mara National Reserve

The Masai Mara National Reserve is one of the top tourist attractions in Kenya and the country’s most popular game park. Each year the Masai Mara National Reserve is visited by thousands of tourists who come here to watch the exceptional population of game and the annual migration of zebra and wildebeest. The “Great Migration” takes place every year from July to October when millions of wildebeest and zebra migrate from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

16. Employment opportunities for foreigners

According to aetnainternational.com, most expats will have already secured work before arriving in Kenya. Secured contracts are the most popular route to gaining employment in the country.

If you have a visa, there’s nothing to stop you from looking for work in the country. Word of mouth is the most common route and there are numerous expat forums where you can glean useful information about prospective job openings. Freelancers must have a solid contract so that they can apply for a work permit. You can always try LinkedIn to help you land a job: type in the keywords related to your profession and choose Kenya as the location

17. Work permit

According to shieldgeo.com, foreign nationals wishing to work in Kenya are required to obtain a work permit. However, work permits are generally only granted in instances where the employer can prove that doing so would be beneficial to Kenya and the position cannot be filled by any suitable Kenyan applicants.

According to globalization-partners.com, Over the last few years, Kenya has made it more difficult for foreigners to obtain work permits and visas. From having to submit applications online and through the mail to limiting the number of hired foreign workers in favor of Kenyans, companies have to follow many of the country’s policies, some of which make it more difficult to start working with a foreign team.

18. Types of Work Visas in Kenya

Kenya organizes its work permits into different classes based on what activities a foreigner will undertake in the country. The categories include:

Class A: For anyone entering the prospecting and mining industries. Class B: For individuals interested in agriculture or animal husbandry. Class C: For anyone who is a member of a prescribed profession who will practice it alone or in a partnership in Kenya. Class D: This permit is meant for people offered specific employment with an employer, the Kenyan government, any authority under the Kenyan government, the United Nations (U.N.), or another approved agency. Anyone applying for a class D Kenya work permit must have skills and qualifications not available in the country. Class F: For people who want to engage in specific manufacturing activities. Class G: For anyone who wants to enter a certain trade, business, consultancy role, or profession. Class I: For individuals undertaking religious or charitable activities. Class K: For ordinary residents at least 35 years old with an annual income of a certain amount from sources other than employment. Class M: This permit is for anyone granted refugee status in the country.

Keep in mind that all work permits are typically valid for two years with the option to renew for an extra two years. Your employees can renew their work permits an unlimited number of times, but they must do it at least three months before the permit expires.

19. Minimum wage

According to tradingeconomics.com, the minimum wage in Kenya increased to 15120 KES/Month in 2022 from 13572 KES/Month in 2021.

20. Average salary

According to salary explorer.com, a person working in Kenya typically earns around 147,000 KES per month. Salaries range from 37,100 KES (lowest average) to 656,000 KES (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers

21. Cost of living

According to numbeo.com, the cost of living in Kenya is, on average, 6.30% higher than in Nigeria.

Rent in Kenya is, on average, 76.86% lower than in Nigeria.

According to travelsafe-abroad.com, Kenya is a very decent place to live.

The thing about Kenya is that there’s a large gap between the rich and poor which makes for a very unfair market since it’s the rich that run the economy.

The biggest expense you’ll have in this country is rent which is pretty high taking into consideration your monthly salary.

The rest of your expenses will depend on your lifestyle and what you want to spend on.

Bear in mind, while in Kenya, that haggling and bargaining are a part of their culture and is common in open markets where produce or clothes are sold.

22. Restaurants

Restaurants, like most of everything else, are pretty cheap in Kenya. For example, a meal in a good restaurant per person would cost less than 9$. On the other hand, you can always eat street food and pay only a couple of dollars. In the end, everything really depends on you and how much you want to spend on food.

23. Markets

If you’re in Kenya and get homesick about food, imported goods are sold in common supermarkets like Nakumatt, Uchumi, etc. where you can find them and buy them at higher prices than domestic groceries. Malls can be quite expensive also while shopping at local markets will save you a considerable amount of money.

24. Transportation

Transportation is reasonably cheap. It isn’t a bargain, but it’s mostly reliable, though it probably isn’t as organized as you’d want it to be. You can catch a bus anytime, and taxis are even cheap. A one-way ticket to wherever you want to go is less than a dollar, while a monthly ticket is around $30.

25. Utilities (MONTHLY)

Monthly utilities are also relatively cheap. For an apartment that is a bit larger, of about 85m2, all the basic utilities including water, gas, cooling, electricity, and garbage services will cost you around $50. The good thing is that the bill doesn’t double during winter, because you won’t ever need any heating.

26. Sports & Leisure

Practicing sports definitely isn’t among those cheap things in Kenya. Being a member of a gym or a fitness club in Kenya will cost you more than being one in any of the less popular countries in Europe or America – prepare to spill out $60.

Cinema tickets cost $7 each.

27. Clothing & Shoes

Now, shopping might be something more affordable. If you’re thinking about going to a mall in Kenya and shopping till you drop – it might be a good idea, because clothing there is very cheap. A pair of quality jeans will cost less than $30, while good sneakers of brands like Nike will cost you only about $50 or less.

28. Rent per month

Rent is, according to some, very expensive, though compared to the rest of the world, it would be considered pretty low. However, for the residents of Kenya, paying rent is a difficult job, given the fact that their salaries are also pretty low. An apartment in the centre of any of the main cities will cost you around $300..

29. Average hotel and travel costs

According to championtraveler.com, the average price of a 7-day trip to Kenya is $1,425 for a solo traveler, $2,382 for a couple, and $1,650 for a family of 4.

Kenya hotels range from $41 to $196 per night with an average of $78, while most vacation rentals will cost $60 to $470 per night for the entire home.

Average worldwide flight costs to Kenya (from all airports) are between $1,029 and $1,811 per person for economy flights and $3,231 to $5,687 for first class.

Depending on activities, we recommend budgeting $32 to $67 per person per day for transportation and enjoying local restaurants.

30. The cheapest times to visit Kenya

On average, these will be the cheapest dates to fly to Kenya and stay in a Kenya hotel:

January 8th to May 20th (except the weeks of March 12th and May 7th) September 3rd to October 7th October 29th to December 9th (except the week of November 19th)

The absolute cheapest time to take a vacation in Kenya is usually early November.

31. Health

According to travel.state.gov, medical services are adequate in Nairobi for most medical conditions and emergencies.

In the event of an injury, appropriate medical treatment is typically available only in or near the major cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu. First responders generally are unable to access areas outside of major cities and to provide urgent medical treatment.

For emergency services in Kenya, dial 999, 112, or 911.

Ambulance services are:

Not present throughout the country or are unreliable in most areas except Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret Not equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment; and Injured or seriously ill travelers may prefer to take a taxi or private vehicle to the nearest major hospital rather than wait for an ambulance.

The following diseases are prevalent:

Malaria Dengue Schistosomiasis Traveler’s Diarrhea Cholera Tuberculosis Measles Rabies Hepatitis A Hepatitis B HIV

32. Safety and security

According to the government of Canada, below are safety tips you should take note of when you visit Kenya:

33. General elections

General elections took place on August 9, 2022. Demonstrations could occur after the elections. You should exercise caution during the election period. Also, avoid areas where there are demonstrations and large crowds, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media for the latest information.

34. Marsabit County curfew

A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in effect in Marsabit County. Kenyan security forces are engaged in security operations in the area. Follow curfew orders.

35. Terrorism

There is a threat of terrorism. Credible information indicates that westerners may be targeted by extremists in Nairobi, Naivasha, Nanyuki, Meru, Narok and the coastal areas of Kenya.

Terrorist attacks have occurred in Nairobi, in the coastal region, including in Mombasa and Malindi in the Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties, near the border with Somalia.

Foreigners have been targeted in some attacks. Further attacks cannot be ruled out.

Targets could include: government buildings, including schools, places of worship, airports and other transportation hubs and networks, public areas such as tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping centres, markets, hotels and other sites frequented by foreigners.

Be particularly alert during religious holidays, sporting events and public celebrations. Terrorists have carried out attacks during these events. Always be aware of your surroundings when in public places. Stay at hotels that have robust security measures, but keep in mind that even the most secure locations cannot be considered completely free of risk.

36. Areas bordering Somalia and portion of the coast region

Kenya’s border with Somalia is closed, but it is porous and Somali militias and bandit groups have carried out cross-border attacks against foreigners and humanitarian workers in this region. Some incidents involved the use of improvised explosive devices and have resulted in injuries and deaths, including at the Dadaab refugee camp, 80 km from the Somali border. The risk of such attacks in the region remains high.

Disputes between Somali clans also make the region unstable and dangerous. There is an increased military and police presence and frequent roadblocks due to the Government of Kenya’s efforts to limit Somali incursions and gun-running in the border area.

There is also a risk of kidnapping in the northeastern Kenyan counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa bordering Somalia and the coastal areas of Lamu County. Groups based in Somalia and northeastern Kenya have targeted humanitarian workers, tourists and residents in the past and deaths have occurred.

Beachfront accommodations on the coastal area are vulnerable to criminal activity, such as armed robbery, break-ins and carjacking.

37. Areas bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia – Avoid all travel

There is an extreme threat of kidnapping, terrorism and cross-border violence in the northern counties of Marsabit and Turkana within 110 km of Ethiopia and South Sudan.

38. Neighbourhoods of Nairobi

Criminal activity remains high in several neighbourhoods and areas of Nairobi. Police capacity to respond to crime and other incidents is very limited.

39. Northern and Western Kenya

Some areas located in Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera counties are considered unsafe. The ongoing threat posed by terrorism is joined by various regional, tribal or clan-based conflicts involving land, cattle and water. Consider using armed escorts when travelling within these counties; escorts can often be arranged through local police stations.

Avoid venturing away from tourist areas Do not travel after dark

Tribal conflicts have occurred in the Mount Elgon area in the western counties of Trans-Nzoia and Bungoma. If you decide to travel to that region:

remain vigilant at all times monitor local media

40. Crimes

According to the Canadian government, there is a high crime rate in most regions of Kenya, particularly in major cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu, and at coastal beach resorts. Traditionally, crimes increase in the weeks before Christmas.

Be aware that there have been incidents of “mob justice” in which a crowd lynches suspected criminals prior to the arrival of police.

Violent Crime

Carjacking, home invasions, kidnappings and robberies occur, including during daylight hours and in neighbourhoods normally considered safe.

Tourists have been the target of carjacking, robberies and kidnappings while travelling to or from the international airports in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Only use transportation organized by reputable tour companies or well-marked taxis Be particularly vigilant if you are commuting alone

In Nairobi, exercise extreme caution in informal settlement communities, such as Kasarani, Kibera and Mathare, due to the high level of crime and limited capacity of police to respond to incidents.

The Old Town of Fort Jesus in Mombasa has a similar crime rate to other areas of the city during the day. However, there is a greatly increased risk of criminal activity at night, including robberies, attacks and other street crimes. Crime rates are also high on and around the Likoni Ferry (which links Mombasa and the southern resorts).

Be aware of your surroundings at all times, particularly on roads linking a city centre to residential areas Do not walk outdoors at night, particularly in isolated areas Exercise caution while walking during daylight hours and if travelling after dark When confronted by robbers, comply and do not offer resistance

Petty Crime

Petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, occurs.

Ensure that your belongings, including your passport and other travel documents, are secure at all times. Avoid showing signs of affluence or carrying large sums of money Ensure that your credit and debit cards, cash and any other financial resources are not all kept in the same place Store your belongings in safekeeping facilities Never leave your bags unsupervised at a ticket office or a registration desk When you leave your hotel room, ensure that the door is locked and the “do not disturb” sign is displayed Thieves travelling on scooters or on foot have targeted the bags of car or scooter passengers. Keep your windows closed, doors locked and valuables out of reach and sight Be especially vigilant when stopped at traffic lights Incidents of passport theft have occurred in the departure area of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. There have also been cases where checked luggage has been pilfered. Be aware of your surroundings at all airports Store your valuables in locked hand-luggage Do not exchange currency in the public areas of the airport

Spiked food and drinks

Never leave food or drinks unattended or in the care of strangers. Be wary of accepting snacks, beverages, gum or cigarettes from new acquaintances. These items may contain drugs that could put you at risk of sexual assault and robbery.

Scams

Criminals have been known to impersonate hotel employees, police officers or government officials in attempts to get money from tourists.

If you are approached by someone claiming to be a government official or police officer and they fine you for an alleged offence, ask for an official government receipt.

Police officers are required to identify themselves. There is a complaint process through the Kenyan Police Service to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse.

Exercise caution if you are travelling to Kenya to meet someone with whom you have developed a relationship on the Internet (friendship, business or romance). Foreigners are often lured to Kenya, especially during the holiday season (Christmas and New Year), to meet their online contact in person. Once there, they become victims of crime. Some have lost thousands of dollars and some have been arrested for failing to pay debts accrued locally or exorbitant bills racked up as a result of scams.

41. National parks, safaris and reserves security

Tourists have been victims of crime, sometimes involving violence, in national parks and reserves, as well as on safaris.

Remain aware of your surroundings at all times Avoid camping alone or without expert local assistance

Overland travel security

Visitors travelling overland to certain game parks and reserves have been attacked by armed bandits. Exercise caution on the roads between the following regions due to attacks, robberies and vehicle hijackings:

Malindi to Lamu Nairobi and the Amboseli, Masai Mara, Nakuru and Tsavo game parks/reserves Nairobi and the Mount Kenya/Aberdare area

Wildlife viewing

Wildlife viewing poses risks, particularly on foot or at close range.

Always maintain a safe distance when observing wildlife Only exit a vehicle when a professional guide or warden says it’s safe to do so Only use reputable and professional guides or tour operators Closely follow park regulations and wardens’ advice

Local assistance

The Kenya Tourism Federation operates a 24-hour Safety and Communication Centre, which provides information on tourism and road conditions, and has information about regional assistance in an emergency.

Demonstrations

Demonstrations take place regularly. Even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent at any time. They can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation.

Avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place Follow the instructions of local authorities Monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations

42. Women’s safety

Women travelling alone may be subject to some forms of harassment and verbal abuse. Attacks involving sexual assault have occurred.

Safe-travel guide for women

43. Forced Marriages

Forced marriage affecting foreigners occur. It sometimes occurs without the affected person’s prior knowledge or consent.

44. Road travel

Road conditions and road safety can vary greatly throughout the country.

Major highways are generally in good condition but minor roads are poorly maintained. Drivers do not respect traffic laws, and drinking and driving is prevalent, especially at night.

Keep this in mind when planning travel by road, as driving at night can be risky. Excessive speeds, poorly maintained vehicles, poor lighting and inadequate signage pose hazards.

During the rainy season, some unpaved roads become impassable, even with four-wheel drive vehicles. You should drive defensively and always be aware of your surroundings.

Serious traffic delays are common. The road from Nairobi to Mombasa is particularly congested and can be dangerous for tourists unfamiliar with local driving conditions. You should travel by air or train if possible.

Use authorized border crossings when travelling by vehicle between Kenya and Tanzania.

Public transportation

Public transportation is unsafe.

Intercity buses

Long-distance buses have been involved in serious accidents.

Intra City travel

Local minibuses (matatus) and motorbike taxis (boda-bodas) are generally poorly maintained, recklessly driven and not adequately insured. Matatu hijackings and incidents of passengers being robbed have occurred.

Taxis

Use reliable taxi companies, and confirm the fare in advance.

Rail

The Madaraka Express Railway line between Nairobi and Mombasa is reliable and safe. Other passenger train lines are not safe and are routinely late.

Maritime transportation

The Likoni Ferry (from Mombasa to Likoni) is unsafe due to a combination of high crime rates, uncontrolled crowds, limited safety training, frequent breakdowns and inconsistent maintenance. Stampedes and overcrowding on the ferry have resulted in multiple injuries.

45. Curfew

Kenyan authorities may impose curfews in response to changes in the security situation. Monitor local media for the latest information.

