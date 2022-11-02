Facts you need to know about obtaining an Iran visa

Iran is officially the Islamic Republic of Iran and is also called Persia. Among the 48 visa-free countries, Iran is one of them. It is located in Southwestern Asia. It consists of many mountains, and it is an arid land. Iran has a Central desert plateau.

Iran has some beautiful natural attractions like deserts and jungles, star-lit skies and beaches, semi-active volcanoes, and steeped villages high on the mountains. The culture in Iran is fascinating, and it has diverse ethnic groups. The Iranians are so friendly and helpful. They are people with great hospitality. Iran is an amazing place to be. Here are some things to know about Iran.

1. The people

The Iranian or Iranic peoples are a diverse grouping of Indo-European peoples identified by their usage of the Iranian languages and other cultural similarities. The people of Iran are also called Persian, a predominant ethnic group of Iran (formerly known as Persia).

According to nikmood.com, The typical appearance of an Iranian includes thick black/brown hair that may be straight, wavy, or curly, pale to the tan body with olive tints, and, of course, enormous, generally dark eyes. They are friendly and hospitable as they negate what people think of them.

2. Weather

According to climatetotravel.com, Iran has different types of climate: mild and quite wet on the coast of the Caspian Sea, continental and arid in the plateau, cold in high mountains, desert and hot on the southern coast and in the southeast.

Though Iran is an arid country; however, in the west and the north, the rains are a bit more abundant than in the east and the south. The only rainy area is the Caspian Sea coast. Summer is sunny everywhere (except on the shores of the Caspian Sea)

3. Population

According to worldometers.info, The current population of the Islamic Republic of Iran is 86,444,496 based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. Iran’s population is equivalent to 1.08% of the total world population. Iran ranks number 18 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

4. Currency

The rial is the official currency of Iran.IRR (﷼) Is the currency abbreviation, or FX symbol, for the Iranian rial. According to TripAdvisor.co.nz, ATMs in Iran just work for Iranian credit cards. You can use your credit card only in some shops, exchange offices, and hotels for high amounts. The safest way is to have an Iranian debit card for travelers. Mah Card is accepted everywhere in Iran. It is the card mostly used.

5. Language

According to britannica.com, Persian (Farsi) is the predominant and official language of Iran but several languages and dialects from three language families—Indo-European, Altaic, and Afro-Asiatic—are spoken. Roughly three-fourths of Iranians speak one of the Indo-European languages.





Here are some words in Iran you should know before you travel

Hello, hi – Salam

How are you? – Chetori?

Fine, thank you – Khubam, Mersi

Nice to meet you – Khoshvaghtam

Goodbye -Khodahafez

See you – Mibinamet

Good morning – Sobh Bekheir

Good evening -Asr Bekheir |

Goodnight – Shab Bekheir

6. Religion

According to britannica.com, The vast majority of Iranians are Muslims of the Ithnā ʿAsharī, or Twelver, Shiʿi branch, which is the official state religion. The Kurds and Turkmen are predominantly Sunni Muslims, but Iran’s Arabs are Sunni and Shiʿi. Small communities of Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians are also found throughout the country.

7. Tradition

Iran has unique traditions which are interesting and some of which you will love to know. According to travelwithmansoureh.com, The weekend in Iran is Thursday and Friday. Thursday is like Saturday, banks and shops are open but some offices are closed, while Friday is like Sunday. Also, when you are in Iran don’t give the thumbs-up sign to anyone. Again, blowing your nose might sound natural but don’t do it when you are in public in Iran. If you do it, you will get some very ugly looks

8. Is it visa-free and how long can you stay with it?

According to visalist.com, Iran’s tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens. Iran visa on arrival is available on arrival for Nigerian citizens. The stay is usually short with a period of 1 month and the visa expires in 30 days. The applicant is required to be present when applying for an Iran visa on arrival. The six documents required are Visa Application Form, a Health document, a Vaccination document, a Passport, Travel bookings, and an invitation letter. As a traveller check out the below tips they will be useful

9. How to apply for an Iran visa on arrival from Nigeria

Step 1: Nigerian citizens can get to Iran and get a visa on arrival.

Step 2: After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Iran immigration counter.

Step 3: Fill out the immigration form for Iran.

Step 4: Submit the form and travel document to the immigration officer and pay any visa fee required.

Step 5: Based on your document you will be granted a visa for Iran.

Step 6: Once you get the entry stamp, you can enter Iran and stay for the duration of your visa.

10. How can you extend your stay

According to rashintravel.com, It is not possible to extend your Iran visa online. Therefore you need to find the nearest “Police Department of Alien Affairs” and go there to extend your visa. You’d better go there early in the morning, 3 or 4 days before the expiration of your visa

Also, according to tappersia.com, Look for the Visa Extension counter, show your passport, and request an Iran visa extension of up to 30 days. You’ll be given a slip of paper to fill in some basic details and then you’ll be sent to the Tourism Affairs counter where you’ll be asked a few questions.

11. Attractions

There are numerous places to visit in Iran and you may be indecisive about which to visit. Check out these top five places you can visit. According to elcidtour.com, here are some of the amazing attractions in Iran and facts you should know about them

1. ALAMUT CASTLE, Qazvin

Alamut, meaning eagle’s nest, a ruined mountain fortress located in the Alamut region in the northwest of Qazvin province and close to Gazer Khan Village, came into the possession of Hasan-i Sabbah In 1090 AD, as one of the most famous fortresses in all of Persia and Syria, it was thought impregnable to any military attack and was fabled for its heavenly gardens, library, and laboratories where philosophers, scientists, and theologians could debate in intellectual freedom. Although not in the full glory of the past, it is an exciting tourist destination for many because of its historical significance. When going to the Alamut castle, visitors should remember to have proper footwear and a tour guide so they can enjoy this experience to its fullest. Upon reaching the castle, sightseers can have a perfect view of all other mountains and valleys in the surrounding areas and Ghazor khan village and horizon from the summit. The road leading to the castle itself is the most beautiful, with mountain sceneries and interesting photographic spots.

2. IMAM REZA HOLY SHRINE

The Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran, is a complex which contains the mausoleum of Imam Reza. It is the largest mosque globally by area and is a tourism center in Iran and has been described as “the heart of Shia Iran” The complex contains several courtyards, minarets, and fountains. Within the complex, various locations are attractive to visitors, such as the Goharshad Mosque, one of Iran’s most reputed mosques. It is situated adjacent to the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza. It is located beneath the Golden Dome, which is the most prominent symbol of Mashhad’s city. Astan Quds Museum and Quran Museum, with their collections of carpets, rugs, and golden covers for the Tomb and precious manuscripts of the Quran as well as a library, four seminaries, a cemetery, the Razavi University of Islamic Sciences, a dining hall for pilgrims and vast prayer halls that create a Very Quiet Place to Pray And Think, all come together to provide an excellent experience for visiting tourists.

3. GOLESTAN PALACE

The Golestan Palace belongs to a group of royal buildings. It is one of the oldest historic monuments in Tehran and of world heritage status. A beautiful place that attracts many tourists from all around the world. The palace has 15 halls and buildings that require separate tickets. It consists of gardens, royal buildings, and collections of Iranian crafts and European presents from the 18th and 19th centuries that have made this palace one of Iran’s main tourist attractions sites. This palace is a masterpiece in architecture and interior design that leaves its visitors awestruck. Stepping inside this palace, you go back in time and could spend hours walking between rooms full of antiquities, art, and history. Due to the magnificent size of the palace, it’s better to choose which ones to visit. The most recommended locations for tourists are The Mirror Hall, which is the most famous of the halls of the Golestan Palace, the throne room, the Reception Hall, and the Edifice of the Sun, which are some of the most beautiful places in the palace to visit and are often recommended by tourists themselves.

4. Jame Mosque, Yazd

Looking up to find the top part of the tallest entrance in the world, you feel it’s time to dive into the beauty. Jame Mosque of Yazd is truly a treasure in the heart of the city. Blue tiling has made this mosque a fantastic building in which calmness surrounds you. To get to the

Jame Mosque, you can easily pick a road in the old part of the town, and the end of your walking tour would be the Jame Mosque. Narrow alleys and streets, old-style houses, and huge Wind Catchers would be the surprise part of your journey through the old district. The best thing about the old part of Yazd is getting lost in the old neighborhood and trying not to find the way out of there. Wandering around this part gives you the chance to meet locals and their rare lifestyle deep inside the city. Don’t worry about getting lost. You will always end up seeing the entrance of the Jame mosque.

5. Vank Church, Isfahan

Walking in Isfahan’s bazaars and historic districts, you may find this city a whole Islamic-style city. Still, in Jolfa, an Armenian neighborhood in Isfahan, there is a different lifestyle going on to everyone’s surprise. Vank Church is the highlighted part of this elite neighborhood. This church is a combination of Islamic, Iranian, and Armenian styles of Architecture. Right next to the church, there is a Museum of Armenian history and heritage. Jolfa is home to all Armenian people of Isfahan. They are kind-hearted and welcome visitors who are into the Armenian lifestyle. This variety of cultures, architecture, lifestyle, and religion has made Isfahan a glory in Iran’s middle and one of Iran’s top destinations.

12. Average monthly salary

According to wagecentre.com, based on the Iranian Statistics Centre, the average salary in Iran in 2022 is 18,970,900 rials per month ($455).

13. Crime and Security

According to gov.uk, There have been some attacks and robberies against foreigners. There have been attempted robberies by bogus policemen, usually in civilian clothing. If you are approached by anyone who claims to be a policeman, ask to see their ID and request the presence of a uniformed officer or marked patrol car. Don’t hand over any documents or cash, or get into any vehicle. Take sensible precautions to protect yourself from street crime. Avoid carrying large amounts of money and keep your passport safe. Pre-booked taxis are safer than those hailed from the street

14. Average Cost of living

According to expatistan.com, this is the analysis of the cost of living in Iran

1. Food

Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district ﷼‎ 936,666 Combo meals in fast food restaurants (big mac meal or similar) ﷼‎ 1,392,090 500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast ﷼‎ 540,410 1 liter (1 qt.) of whole-fat milk ﷼‎ 238,448 12 eggs, large ﷼‎ 328,084 1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes ﷼‎ 197,679 500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese ﷼‎ 690,276 1 kg (2 lb.) of apples ﷼‎ 332,966 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes ﷼‎ 231,880 0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket – 1 bottle of red table wine, good quality – 2 liters of coca-cola ﷼‎ 179,762 Bread for 2 people for 1 day ﷼‎ 157,071

2. Housing

Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in an expensive area ﷼‎ 153,857,000 Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in a normal area ﷼‎ 97,451,700 Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in an 85m2 flat ﷼‎ 5,302,480 Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sq ft) furnished studio in an expensive area ﷼‎ 137,742,000 Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sq ft) furnished studio in a normal area ﷼‎ 52,394,000 Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in 45 m2 (480 sq ft) studio ﷼‎ 30,404,100 Internet 8 Mbps (1 month) ﷼‎ 1,305,860 40” flat screen tv ﷼‎ 75,722,800 Microwave 800/900 watt (bosch, Panasonic, LG, sharp, or equivalent brands) ﷼‎ 44,490,300 Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) ﷼‎ 1,049,600 Hourly rate for cleaning help ﷼‎ 781,081

3. Clothes

1 pair of jeans (levis 501 or similar) ﷼‎ 8,630,870 1 summer dress in a high street store (Zara, h&m, or similar retailers) ﷼‎ 9,754,480 1 pair of sports shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) ﷼‎ 33,431,000 1 pair of men’s leather business shoes ﷼‎ 15,888,900

4. Transportation

Volkswagen golf 1.4 tsi 150 CVs (or equivalent), with no extras, new ﷼‎ 8,373,250,000 1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas ﷼‎ 36,864 Monthly ticket public transport ﷼‎ 3,487,980

5. Personal Care

Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, frenadol, coldrex, or equivalent brands) ﷼‎ 143,740 1 box of antibiotics (12 doses) ﷼‎ 515,759 Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes) – 1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, ob, …) ﷼‎ 471,261 Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) ﷼‎ 1,785,730 Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) ﷼‎ 1,784,520 4 rolls of toilet paper ﷼‎ 494,739 Tube of toothpaste ﷼‎ 268,148 Standard men’s haircuts in expat areas of the city ﷼‎ 1,659,820

6. Entertainment

Basic dinner out for two in a neighborhood pub ﷼‎ 3,586,280 2 tickets to the movies ﷼‎ 787,339 2 tickets to the theater (best available seats) ﷼‎ 7,000,000 Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant in the expat area including appetizers, a main course, wine, and dessert ﷼‎ 6,290,480 1 cocktail drink in the downtown club – Cappuccino in the expat area of the city ﷼‎ 181,567 1 beer in a neighborhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) – Ipad wi-fi 128GB ﷼‎ 120,000,000 1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) ﷼‎ 20,000 One month of gym membership in the business district ﷼‎ 6,013,420 One package of Marlboro cigarettes ﷼‎ 551,748

There are still a lot of beautiful things to say about Iran. With these few mentioned, I am sure you are convinced it is a nice place to be. Just take a visit to the place, enjoy, relax and have fun.

