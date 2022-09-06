What you should know before relocating to Sierra Leone

Since it is the relocation season in Nigeria. The rate at which Nigerians have been relocating abroad is quite alarming. They are not to be blamed or questioned. Their actions have been triggered by the poor economic situation of the country, insecurity and little or no access to the basic necessities of life.

However, if you intend to leave the country, there are about 48 African countries you should consider. Sierra Leone is one of the African countries you can relocate to.

This article will give you an insight on all you need to know about Sierra Leone before relocating there.

Sierra Leone is an African country with Freetown as its capital. It is often referred to as ‘Salone’ by the locals of the country. It is one of the friendliest countries in Africa, which shares itsbordersr with Guinea on the north and east, Liberia on the south and on the west with the Atlantic Ocean.

According to worldometer.com, as at August 2022, Sierra Leone’s population amounts to 8.3million. The country ranks number 103 in the list of most populous countries. Sierra Leone’s population consists of foreigners from African descent.

1. LANGUAGES

The official language spoken in Sierra Leone is English language. It is popularly used by the literate. Other languages spoken are Creole, Mende spoken in the South and in the North.

2. ETHNIC GROUPS

Sierra Leone comprises of about ten main ethnic groups, they include:

Temne Mende Limba Fula Mandigo Creole Kono Kuranko Sherbo Oku

3. RELIGION

Sierra Leone is a Muslim dominated country. The Muslims are mostly Sunni Muslims dominate about 78% of the country. The Christians are about 20% but mostly Protestants and the other percentage belong to the traditional African religion and other beliefs.

4. VISA

Do you know you can visit Sierra Leone without a visa? Yes you can. Sierra Leone is a visa free country for countries under the Economic West African States (ECOWAS). This is because Sierra Leone is a member of this African organisation. So this means, as a Nigerian, you don’t need an entry visa to travel to Sierra Leone if you don’t intend to spend more than 90 days. The maximum duration of stay is just 90 days, which is equivalent to three months.





According to visalist.oi, as a Nigerian traveling to Sierra Leone, you need to do the following:

Nigerian citizens can arrive in Sierra Leone without a visa. After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Sierra Leone immigration counter. Show travel documents like an original passport or travel document of Nigeria. Once you get an entry stamp, you can enter Sierra Leone and stay for the duration of your stamping.

To extend your stay in Sierra Leone beyond 90 days, you must visit the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sierra Leone to issue a permit for you.

5. CURRENCY SPENT IN SIERRA LEONE

The currency spent in Sierra Leone is called Sierra Leonean Leone. The currency is illustrated by the symbol ‘Le’.

6. MINIMUM WAGE/ AVERAGE MONTHLY SALARY

According to minimum wage.org, the current minimum wage in Sierra Leone is 500,000 Leonean leones per month. It was changed on the 1st of January, 2015.

Salaryexplorer.com also asserted further that salaries range from 1,440,000 SLL (lowest average) to 25,500,000 SLL (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher). This average monthly salary includes housing, transport, and other benefits. However, salaries differ depending on career.

7. EMPLOYMENT

Getting a job in Sierra Leone can be very difficult due to the level of unemployment in the country. According to undp.org, there is a high chance of employment for qualified professionals in fields like information technology (IT), software engineering or development, healthcare professionals or qualified Science Teacher. It would be quite easy for you to get jobs without connections or lobbying.

You can as well start up a business. The government of Sierra Leone created a conducive environment for Nigerians to start up businesses.

8. HOW TO GET WORK PERMIT

As at June 1, 2022, all foreign nationals intending to work in Sierra Leone are advised to get a National Identification Number and a resident permit before applyinfor aor work permit at the National Civil Registration Authority. Once the work permit expires, foreigners can apply for extension at the embassy in Freetown.

9. CRIME RATE AND SECURITY

According to travel.state.gov, it is advisable that foreigners exercise increased caution in Sierra Leone due to the high level of crime rate in the country.

Crimes like robbery, assault, political violence, home invasions occur in Sierra Leone. There is also an extreme threat of pickpocketing, mugging, scamming and a high rate of corruption.

Travelsafe-abroad.com advises foreigners to avoid traveling at night or flashing belongings and money in public. Apart from the crime rate, transportation anywhere outside Freetown is risky this is due to the poor state of the roads. The rural roads are usually very difficult to use during the rainy season. This implies that driving at high speed or aggressively and the use of unfit vehicles can be dangerous on such roads to avoid accidents.

10. TOP ATTRACTIONS IN SIERRA LEONE

According to crazytourist.com, the following are the top attractions in Sierra Leone.

1. Freetown

This is the capital of Sierra Leone. It is one of the finest places to visit in the country. It houses one of the largest natural deep-water harbors in the world. It also has a beach filled with powdery sands. These beaches, named Lakka Beach and Lumley Beach, are located in Aberdeen district.

This beautiful city also has an amazing park for primates known as the Tacugama Chimpanzee sanctuary, where primate animals live.

2. Banana Island

Banana Island is located in the western area, south of Freetown. It has a deep tropical feel with all the alabaster-hues beaches and lush rainforest. This is the best place to plan a getaway in case you need a break from the big city. It has good guesthouses and hotels you can lodge in for a few days.

3. Bunce Island

This is one of the attractions in Sierra Leone that represents the slave trade period. It is one of the British slave stations. It is located a few miles north of Freetown. Tourists visit this place to enjoy bird watching, local fish trips and also sight-seeing. This island has the largest British slave castle. Lovers of history are advised to see this historical site for slave trade history.

4. Tiwai island

This place is known as a big island in the Mende language. It is a wildlife sanctuary and a tourist site. It is located on the Moa River in the southern province. It is home for various species of animals and different primates in the world. It also houses various pygmy hippopotami.

5. Turtle Island

This is one of the exciting and remote places in Sierra Leone. Tourists visit this place to explore various cultures of societies mixed with minimal connection with the modern world. Getting to this destination requires you to travel by sea. The isolated island, coconut trees, sandbars are part of the amazing features that make this place distinct.

Recreational activities like fishing, swimming, sight-seeing, snorkeling are carried out in Turtle Island.

6. Tokeh

This is a coastal resort center in Sierra Leone. It is home to one of the largest and most attractive beaches in West Africa. It attracts a lot of tourists due to its mountain, forest, beautiful resort hotels, and the nearby island known as Tokeh Island.

Tokeh Island is one of the amazing places you would love to be. It gives comfort, style, and a relaxing environment that makes you feel at home.

7. Gola forest reserve

This is the largest rainforest in the lowland area of Sierra Leone. It is located in Kenema District and also consists of some portions of Gaura, Tunkia, Nomo and Koya. It is usually visited by tourists because it houses a diverse population of species and particularly endangered animals. This is the perfect place for camping, trekking, bird watching and vacation. A lot of tourists lodge overnight.

8. Outamba Kilimi National Park

This is Sierra Leone’s first national park, which comprises two areas, as its name implies; Outamba and Kilimi. This park consists of a perennial lake known as Lake Idrissa. This park is a haven for a wide range of wildlife and mammals like elephants, hippopotamus, chimpanzees, and different species of birds. It accommodates a lot of tourists with its exceptional thatched huts.

11. AVERAGE COST OF LIVING

According to living cost.org, the cost of living in Sierra Leone is analyzed below.

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $748 $1619 🛋️ Without rent $348 $984 🏨 Rent & Utilities $400 $635 🍽️ Food $250 $652 🚐 Transport $50 $141

The cost of living in Sierra Leone is $748 which is 1.25 times less expensive than the world average. Sierra Leone ranked 110th out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 131st best country to live in. The average salary after taxes in Sierra Leone is $1508, which is enough to cover living expenses for 2 months.

According to numbeo.com, the analysis of the cost of living is shown below:

Rent Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Center 9,497,448.05 Le Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Center 1,401,059.06 Le Apartment (3 bedrooms) in City Center 11,194,762.47 Le Apartment (3 bedrooms) Outside of Center 2,802,118.12 Le Feeding Prices of groceries include: Milk (regular), (1 liter) 37,837.78 Le Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g) 11,483.09 Le , Rice (white), (1kg) 12,513.58 Le Eggs (regular) (12) 26,322.70 Le Chicken Fillets (1kg) 64,695.50 Le Beef Round (1kg) (or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat) 40,431.00 Le Apples (1kg) 38,286.00 Le Banana (1kg) 11,092.01 Le Oranges (1kg) 11,765.86 Le Tomato (1kg) 37,992.98 Le Potato (1kg) 27,056.18 Le Onion (1kg) 18,566.44 Le Lettuce (1 head) 9,690.09 Le Water (1.5 liter bottle) 17,604.87 Le Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range) 79,044.81 Le Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle) 18,615.17 Le Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 31,711.30 Le Cigarettes 20 Pack (Marlboro) 12,942.52 Le Childcare Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child 674,226.78 Le International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child 80,907,213.04 Le

Transportation

One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2,114.67 Le Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 15,921.17 Le Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) 14,806.24 Le Taxi 1 hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) 88,652.57 Le Gasoline (1 liter) 13,700.75 Le

UTILITIES

Basic (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for 85m2 Apartment 2,277,305.27 Le 1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) 845.87 Le Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) 1,374,890.00 Le

12. AVERAGE TRAVEL COST

The cheapest way to get to Sierra Leone from Nigeria is by road and it costs $330- $480. Traveling by flight cost $400- $850.

