You should know this if you are travelling to Mozambique

1. Introduction

Mozambique is one of the African countries you can visit for residency or for tourism. It is one of the world’s 35 largest countries. It is located in the southeastern part of Africa and shares its borders with Indian Ocean on the east, Tanzania to the north, Malawi and Zambia to the northwest, Zimbabwe to the west and Eswatini and South Africa to the southwest.

The capital and largest city of this country is known as Maputo. This country covers about 801,590km (309,500 sq. mi) area.

2. Population

According to worldometer, as of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the current population of Mozambique. It ranks number 46 on the list of countries by population.

The people of Mozambique

The Mozambican people are extremely warm and friendly. There are various ethnic groups in Mozambique with each divided into smaller parts. The main ethnic groups in Mozambique are the Makua, Tsonga, Makonde, Shangaan, Shona, Sena, Ndau and other indigenous groups. The major inhabitants of this country are black Africans.

3. Languages

Mozambique is a multilingual country. There are over 40 spoken languages in Mozambique. The official language in Mozambique is Portuguese spoken by only half of the population. Other languages spoken are Makhuwa, Swahili, Changana, Tsonga, Nyanja, Ndau, Sena, Chwabo and Tswa.

4. Climate

According to travelsafe-abroad, Mozambique is such a poor and vulnerable country. Climatic conditions can bring the entire country to the brink of disaster. This country has past history of floods, cyclones and drought that has affected the nation.





The climate in Mozambique is tropical. It has two seasons: a wet season and a dry season. The wet season lasts from October to March while the dry season lasts from April to September.

5. Top attractions in Mozambique

1. Maputo

This is the capital city and the most developed city of Mozambique. This is one of the most interesting cities in Mozambique with amazing tourist centres you can visit. It houses a lot of magnificent buildings, restaurants, luxury hotels, municipal markets, reserves, a central train station, and museums.

2. Inhaca Island

This is one of the best places to visit in the capital city of Maputo. Inhaca Islands has amazing and calm beaches that a lot of people visit to enjoy amazing views. This is the best place to swim or relax as you enjoy the view. You can also take a walk along the seashore alone or with your loved ones. This island also houses amazing restaurants where you and feed your bowels with delicious food. This is a place to satisfy your craving for seafood if you have one.

3. Niassa Reserve

This is one of the most conservative reserves in Mozambique. Safaris are usually conducted here so that visitors can enjoy the enriching wilderness of the place. This place houses various animals including lions, leopards and hyenas. Camping activities are also held here regularly and other activities like boat safaris and canoeing.

4. Bazaruto National Park

Bazaruto National Park is one of the most famous to visit for holidays. It is mostly for swimming and sightseeing. It is a place to explore sea life, and to see various species of fish and other sea animals. It is located in Inhambane Province, Mozambique. This is one of the places you would love to visit because of the beauty and jaw-dropping view of this amazing national park.

5. Limpopo National Park

This is one of the biggest international nature reserves. It covers about 10,000 square kilometres, terrains like Woodlands and savannas. This park has various rivers that add life and fertilise the ground for various animals to survive.

Various animals like elephants, buffalos, lions and crocodiles. To enjoy your visit, it is advised to visit during the dry season from June to October to watch the animals gather around. They gather around in search of water. This National park has several amazing camps and lodges so you can plan to stay for as long as you want alone or with your family.

6. Gorongosa National Park

Gorongosa is one of the most natural parks in Africa and is the best place for many conversation projects. It is a home for varieties of iconic African animals like lions, hippos, elephants and antelopes living on grassy plains, bushland, and lakes. It provides shelter and rests for various species of birds, reptiles and insects.

To enjoy every bit of this park, you can navigate through the wilderness via a jeep safari.

6. Visa requirements

According to visalist.io, as a Nigerian, you can visit Mozambique without a visa. Mozambique offers visas on arrival for Nigerian citizens.

1. A valid passport

If you are travelling to Mozambique, you need your Nigerian passport with a validity period of not less than six months for the visa application. This passport must have at least two blank pages for the use of the embassy official.

2. Photographs

You are expected to submit two recent photographs that show your face clearly. This is to authenticate your identity.

3. Proof of financial status

This shows your financial status and capability since you are travelling to Mozambique for either business or a visit. To submit this, you can get your financial status or bank statement from your bank in Nigeria.

4. Purpose or evidence of travel plan

This includes evidence of the place you will stay and places you intend to visit. You are expected to show proof of your hotel reservation or proof of your accommodation. This should be clearly stated.

5. Medical reports

These are reports that show you are in good health. You can get this certificate in any reputable hospital in Nigeria, but it entails undergoing various medical tests.

6. Letter of employment

If your purpose of travelling is to work in Mozambique then the letter is required. You will receive a letter of employment and an invitation from the company you are employed by.

The maximum stay of your duration in Mozambique is 1month. To apply for a Mozambique visa on arrival from Nigeria, follow the procedures below.

After arriving in Mozambique, go to the Mozambique immigration counter. Ask for the immigration form of Mozambique Fill and submit the form and other travel documents to the immigration officer and pay the visa fee requires. You will be granted the visa based on your document. After getting an entry stamp, you can enter Mozambique to enjoy your stay for the duration of your visa.

7. Currency

The national currency of the Republic of Mozambique is referred to as the Mozambique Metical (MZM). The best and easy way to withdraw money from an ATM is by using Visa card.

8. Minimum wage

According to minimum-wage.org Mozambique does not have a national minimum wage but a minimum wage rate set by the government.

9. Cost of living

According to numbeo.com, the average cost of living in Mozambique is 62.09% higher than in Nigeria. Rent in Mozambique is, on average 33.40% lower than in Nigeria.

A family of four estimated monthly costs are 1,005,005.97NGN ( 148,529.92MT) without rent.

A single person’s estimated monthly costs are 289,305.88NGN (42,756.54MT).

10. Crime and Security

According to travel safe-abroad, Mozambique is a relatively safe country. It is one of the safest African countries but experiences extremely high petty crimes due to poverty. The best advice for you while living in this country as a foreigner or citizen is to take certain precautions and also be vigilant.

Just like in every other African country, transportation is quite risky in Mozambique. Women are advised not to travel all alone during night or day to avoid being stopped on the way again or carjacking.

Pickpocket is also an extreme threat of crime and travellers are expected to be careful.

11. Economy

Mozambique’s economy is presently dominated by agriculture. The country is focused on the exportation of prawns, cotton, cashew nuts, sugar, citrus, copra and coconuts and timbers. The country has great potential for growth in this sector.

12. Job opportunity for foreigners

To get job opportunities as a foreigner in Mozambique, you will need to obtain a work visa. Just like every other country, Mozambique has regulations that limit foreigners from filling job positions that should be occupied by qualified Mozambican nationals.

Before you can have access to job opportunities in Mozambique or work for a long-term basis, you need to have acquired a residence permit and a work visa. Applicants are expected to submit the following documents:

A completed application form An application form A letter stating the applicant’s acceptance of liability A passport valid for six months A copy of the employment contact A notarized copy of the applicant’s work permit issued by the Ministry of Labour A police clearance from the applicant’s country of residence A valid operating license Proof of payment

13. Transportation

Modes of transportation in Mozambique include rail, road, water and air. Visitors travel by taxis or public minibuses. These mini buses are referred to as chapas. Mozambique’s road is quite bad due to the previous civil war. Driving at night is not advisable for foreigners to avoid hijacking and emergency help might be very hard to come by.

Any taxi trip within the city, Maputo is 200MZM. Using the chapas is the cheapest way to get around and prices are fixed for main routes. It is also advisable to know the prices of the journey before starting the journey to avoid being scammed or exploited.

