Things to know before visiting Lesotho

The African continent is blessed with a lot of countries that are unique in their own way in which as a Nigerian you may or may not need a Visa to go there. One of which is Lesotho.

Lesotho, officially the Kingdom of Lesotho, is a landlocked country enclaved by South Africa, and wouldn’t be a bad option if you are in search of countries to visit outside the shores of our nation.

Discussed in this article is all you need to know about Lesotho in order to achieve a hitch-free trip if you plan on visiting there.

1. Introduction

Lesotho, officially the Kingdom of Lesotho, is a landlocked country enclaved by South Africa. It is situated in the Maloti Mountains and contains the highest mountains in Southern Africa. It has an area of over 30,000 km2 (11,600 sq. mi).

Maseru is the capital and largest urban centre in Lesotho. It is on the left bank of the Caledon River near the border with Free State province, South Africa. In 1869, the chief of the Sotho (Basotho) nation, Moshoeshoe, founded the town near his mountain stronghold.

2. Population

According to worldometer, the current population of Lesotho is 2,179,624 as of Friday, September 16, 2022, based on the latest United Nations data.

3. The people: Ethnic groups

According to Britannica, the Sotho (also known as Basotho) form the overwhelming majority of the country’s population. They were originally united by a common loyalty to the royal house of Moshoeshoe I, who founded the Sotho nation in the 19th century.

Internally, divisions between different chiefdoms—and within the royal lineage itself—have had political significance, but externally a sense of Sotho nationhood and cultural unity remains strong.

Lesotho is also home to a Zulu minority, a small population of Asian or mixed ancestry, and a European community that is dominated by expatriate teachers, missionaries, aid workers, technicians, and development advisers.

4. Languages

Except for English, all the main languages spoken in Lesotho are members of the Niger-Congo language family.





Sotho (Sesotho), a Bantu language, is spoken by the majority of the population, though both Sotho and English are official languages in the country.

Zulu is spoken by a small but significant minority.

Phuthi, a dialect of Swati, and Xhosa are also spoken in parts of Lesotho.

5. Religion

Some four-fifths of the population profess Christianity, of which the largest denomination is Roman Catholic; other denominations include Lesotho Evangelical, Presbyterian, and Anglican.

Independent churches are also present, together with Zionist sects (small African sects that blend Pentecostal Christianity and indigenous ritual belief).

Other religions—including Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism—are practised by small percentages of the population, as are traditional religions. Some adherents of Christianity also embrace traditional religious beliefs.

6. Visa requirements

According to smartraveller.gov.au, tourists can visit Lesotho for up to 14 days without a visa.

Please keep in mind that even if you are staying less than 14 days, you must:

Hold a passport valid for at least six months with at least two facing blank visa pages Hold proof of onward and return flights Hold all documents required for the next destination Hold proof of sufficient funds relative to your intended length of stay Confirm with your airline prior to your travel date that boarding will be permitted without a visa

For other visits, you’ll need to apply for a visa in advance. Entry and exit conditions can change at short notice. You can contact the nearest embassy or consulate for the latest details.

7. Duration of stay

According to ivisa.com, the maximum allowed stay in Lesotho when in possession of the Lesotho visa is 90 days per entry. This visa provides holders with a single entry into the country. If you would like to enter the country multiple times, you may have to reapply for a Lesotho visa.

According to visalist.io, the following are steps to take when applying for a Lesotho visa:

Step 1: Nigerian citizens need to get a visa for Lesotho online.

Step 2: Fill online application form for Lesotho.

Step 3: After filling, provide the required documents and make the payment online and submit the necessary documents

Step 4: Once the visa application for Lesotho is approved, the eVisa is sent to the applicant by e-mail.

Step 5: After you get the visa, you can travel to Lesotho and stay for the duration on your visa.

8. Lesotho tourist visa requirements for Nigerian citizens

Here are the five documents required for a Lesotho tourist visa:

1. Health Document

A negative COVID-19 PCR test result is required for all international travellers coming to Lesotho. The negative PCR test must be issued within 72 hours before departure.

2. Vaccination Document

COVID-19 vaccination proof for travellers coming to Lesotho. The last dose of vaccine must be taken 14 days before departure.

3. Visa Application Form

Completed online application form for Lesotho

3. Passport Photo

The photo must not be older than six months

4. Passport Copy

Original Passport or Travel Document of Nigeria with at least six months remaining validity on the date of travel and at least 2 visa pages clear of any markings.

9. Types of Visa available in Lesotho

According to evisalesotho.com, here are the various types of visas available in Lesotho and their requirements.

10. Tourist Visa

It provides a traveller with temporary entry into the country as a visitor. Tourist visas are issued for leisure travel only. Guests are not permitted to engage in any sanctioned or paid business activities while visiting the Kingdom of Lesotho on a tourist visa.

Requirements:

Applicants are required to submit a complete visa application. Passport must be valid for six months from the time of arrival in the Kingdom of Lesotho. Passport should have a minimum of two blank visa pages and be taken within six months of travel. Applicants must upload appropriate-sized photos with their application. Click here to review passport photo requirements: Photo Guidelines

Note that tourists are not allowed to engage in any paid activities.

11. Student Visa

Before applying for a student visa to Lesotho, it is expected that every student must have obtained an admission letter.

Requirements:

Applicants are required to submit a complete visa application along with supporting documentation. Passport must be valid for six months from the time of arrival in the Kingdom of Lesotho. Passport should have a minimum of two blank visa pages. Applicants must upload appropriately sized photos with the application. Click here to review passport photo requirements: Photo Guidelines

12. Business Visa

Business visas are issued to travellers who need to travel to Lesotho in relation to their business activities or on behalf of their company and expect to stay in Lesotho for a limited time.

If your business trip requires an extended stay in the country exceeding 90 days, then you should obtain the one-year visa and you may be required to register with the immigration department.

Details of the process may be obtained from the Kingdom of Lesotho Immigration website: The Lesotho Government Portal

Requirements:

Applicant must provide a business license and documentation that will validate business relations. Applicant must provide current bank statements and proof of travel insurance. Applicant must provide a business itinerary that includes travel accommodations. Applicant must submit business references: a letter from their employer or an invitation letter from the Lesotho organization. All documents submitted in a foreign language (other than English), must be accompanied by an official English translation. All business travellers must register with the Directorate of Immigration. Travelers must present a passport and nationality verification within 7 days of arrival.

13. Diplomatic Visa

Diplomats are only required to provide their diplomatic passports when applying in an official capacity.

Persons travelling with a diplomatic passport or on official government business are not required to obtain a regular Visa to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

However, you must be in possession of a letter of invitation issued by the government agency you are visiting.

You may also contact a Lesotho embassy near you or contact the Department of Home Affairs in Lesotho to obtain the letter of invitation.

Upon entry into the Kingdom of Lesotho, please report to the Ministry of Home Affairs where you will receive a manual visa stamp free of charge from the immigration directorate.

To travel to the Kingdom of Lesotho you must make sure:

Your passport is valid for at 6 months from the date of entry. You carry with you a letter of invitation issued by a government agency. Your itinerary and address in Lesotho. You carry with you proof of Yellow Fever vaccination if it applies to you

According to evisalesotho.com, below are the visa fees and authorised maximum stay in Lesotho:

Type Cost Maximum Stay in Country Authorized Official/Diplomatic Free To process a diplomatic visa, a diplomatic passport will be required. Holders of diplomatic passports may remain in Lesotho on a diplomatic visa for a maximum period of 44 days. Visitor/Tourist – single entry $150 Visitors with a single-entry visa to Lesotho may remain for a maximum period of 44 days Visitor/Tourist Multiple entry $250 A visitor with multiple entry visa may travel in and out of Lesotho only within 180 days. Visitors must apply for an extension if their stay is prolonged. . Business- Single Entry $150 A business visitor with a single entry visa to Lesotho will be able to stay for a maximum period of 44 Days Business – Multiple Entry $250 Multiple Visa entry expires after 180 days. Business travelers must extend their visas at the airport or the border if the visa expires Student Visa $150 As a student, you will only be given 90 days visa for a single entry Emergency Visa $300 All payments and visa issuance will be done only at the border or port of entry. Tourist – Sani Pass and Botha-Bothe $150 As a tourist, you will only be given 90 days visa for a single entry

14. Tourist centres

According to lesotho-blanketwrap.com, although Lesotho is a small country, it boasts of an assortment of fantastic attractions that tourists can visit and discover the history and heritage of both the Basotho people and the Mountain Kingdom.

Below are top 10 tourist centres you should visit in Lesotho:

1. Tse’hlanyane National Park

This National Park is as underrated as it is underused. This is the largest park in Lesotho and no other place is about as far away from it all as Tse’hlanyane.

This Lesotho Northern Park protects a beautiful high-altitude, 5600-hectare patch of rugged wilderness, including one of Lesotho’s only stands of indigenous forest with a number of rare undergrowth plants that are unique to this woodland habitat.

2. Katse Dam and Botanical Gardens

Any trip to Lesotho is highlighted by a visit to Katse Dam. This is the centrepiece of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project which transfers the water of the Lesotho Highlands via an incredible conduit of dams and tunnels through the mountains, eventually dispelling out onto the plains of South Africa’s Free State Province.

It was touted as the biggest engineering project in the southern hemisphere in the 1990s when it was under construction, and the sight of the massive dam wall (highest in Africa) and the deep lake it has created in the mountains is well worth beholding!!

Activities at Katse can include any of the following: tour of the dam wall, a boat trip on Katse Dam, a village visit into a village, a wander around Katse Botanical Gardens, or a couple of hours of horse riding.

3. Sani Pass and the Highest pub in Africa

Amazingly popular with locals and tourists alike, the Sani Pass is a remarkable area for driving, hiking or mountain biking while enjoying sprawling views of the Drakensburg Mountains.

This spectacular 4×4 track twists and snakes its way through the “Ukhahlamba Drakensberg Park” up into the impenetrable rocky cliffs of Lesotho’s Roof of Africa circuit that links the spectacular scenery of the Drakensberg with the attractions of Northern Lesotho.

Before the 1950s, it was a trail for pack animals to carry goods through to the isolated town of Mokhotlong in Eastern Lesotho. Nowadays, the pass is easily traversable by 4×4 vehicles, although the odd donkey and horse can still be seen plodding slowly up the steep route.

At Sani Top is where you’ll find the Lesotho border post and Sani Top Chalets where it has become customary to not only enjoy a few well-earned drinks but have your photo taken at Africa’s highest pub.

4. Maletsunyane / Semonkong Falls

Semonkong in itself is a popular attraction, as it is home to the Semonkong Falls, also known as the Maletsunyane Falls, the highest single drop in southern Africa and offers some spectacular unspoilt scenery.

This picturesque waterfall is easily accessible from Semonkong by a five-kilometre walk along the Maletsunyane River, where you will have the opportunity of witnessing the river cascade 204 meters into a tranquil swimmable pool below.

While truly spectacular in summer when the water flow is highest, in winter the water freezes, spraying the rocks with ice and forming a stunning ice cage over the pool.

Semonkong Lodge offers adventure seekers the opportunity to abseil the falls and therefore conquer the world’s highest abseil at 204m (Guinness Book of Records).

5. Thaba-Bosiu

A national monument, Thaba-Bosiu or ”mountain of the night” was the mountain stronghold of “Moshoeshoe the Great” and is considered the birthplace of the Basotho nation. It is by far one of the most important historical sites in Lesotho and invokes a sense of identity for the proud nation of Basotho.

The name “mountain of the night” echoed the local belief that the mountain (though not looking particularly high by day) grows by night into an impossibly tall, unconquerable mountain fortress. This explanation may be more credible than it sounds. Thaba Bosiu was attacked many times during Moshoeshoe’s reign, but never conquered.

Good views for the surrounding countryside include those of the Qiloane pinnacle (the inspiration for the Basotho hat “Mokorotlo”), along with the remains of fortifications, Moshoeshoe’s grave, and parts of the original settlement.

6. Kome Cave Dwellings

Away from anyone’s view, including that of warring tribes and the primaeval cannibals that came to maraud Lesotho due to hunger in the early 19th century, is a remarkable village where cave dwellings have been carved and built under towering sandstone rocks.

Almost two centuries later, these caves are still home to descendants of the original inhabitants (Basia and Bataung clans). There are also faded San paintings in the cave, which indicate that the San people also occupied the cave.

The area used to be called ‘Liboping’ (the place of ovens) as the huts are shaped more like traditional Sotho kilns, built with rock and plastered with a mixture of mud soil and cow dung. The site is now a National Heritage Site where visitors can learn about the rich history and culture of the people.

7. Dinosaur Footprints

Step back in time as you follow the dinosaur footprints in Lesotho. This small country has the world’s largest known sites of dinosaur footprints, which makes Lesotho a favourite place for both archaeologists and palaeontologists.

Many of the earliest known dinosaur fossil discoveries were made by the missionaries’ explorations of the area, including a wealth of bones, trees, plants and shells from pre-historic times. The country even has a dinosaur named after it – the “Leosthosaurus” which was a 1-metre long herbivorous lizard, a very primitive ornithopod from the late Triassic and early Jurassic period 200 – 208 million years ago.

There are many dinosaur footprint locations and some can be found at Morija, Subeng Stream (between Leribe and Butha-Buthe) and Tsikoane close to Leribe, Moyeni, Matsient and Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing District at Masitise /Ellenberger’s Cave House.

8. Rock Art

One of the hundreds of rock art galleries around Lesotho.

Lesotho has hundreds of fine examples of Bushman Rock Art. Throughout the region, the San people painted the rocks until the late 19th century, but are now extinct in the area. The many natural cliff overhangs and huge rock mountains in Lesotho offered perfect sheltering places for early man, and it is on these walls that the paintings are still found today. Many of the pictures have important historical information on them depicting traditions, hunting methods, etc.

Ha Baroana (East of Maseru) – “the home of the Bushmen”. Here the San have left us a magnificent gallery of paintings of animals such as leopard, lion and eland, as well as blue crane and guinea fowl.

In the Butha Buthe area (North West) there is the Liphofung Cultural Centre, where visitors can be guided through an educational centre at one of the best rock art sites available.

9. Major Bell’s Tower and fort

Major Bells Tower is situated in the town of Hlotse in the Leribe district. This is a fortress which was used during the Gun Wars of 1880-81. The fortifications of Major Bell’s Tower were built by the British at the end of the 1870s and were besieged, but not captured, during the Gun War of 1880 — 81.

The Tower is still largely intact. Visitors can see an interesting primitive statue of a European in front of a nearby local administration office. This is a must-see attraction for tourists interested in the history of Southern Africa and the various wars.

10. Sehlabathebe National Park

The Sehlabathebe National Park in the southeastern region of Lesotho, although fairly inaccessible (a 4-wheel drive vehicle is required) is definitely well worth the effort. This was the first designated National park in Lesotho. This hidden gem is full of wonderful rock formations unique to this area, massive rock overhangs, small lakes, rock art, rock arches and a beautiful and unique ecosystem of plants, birds and animals.

The Prime Minister of Lesotho at the time, Chief Leabua Jonathan, loved trout fishing and, since the dams and rivers are a fisherman’s paradise, this may explain the park’s existence.

The Ts’ehlanyane National Park and Bokong Nature Reserves are both far more accessible and well worth a visit in their own right.

15. Minimum wage

According to minimum-wage.org, Lesotho’s minimum wage is 1,178 maloti ($102) per month to 1,285 maloti ($112) per month and varies by sector. The minimum wage rate is set annually. Lesotho’s minimum wage was last changed in 1-Jan-2014.

16. Average Salary

According to salaryexploree.com, a person working in Lesotho typically earns around 11,700 LSL per month. Salaries range from 2,970 LSL (lowest average) to 52,400 LSL (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

17. Employment in Lesotho

Economic Overview

According to internation.org, the economy of Lesotho is significantly integrated with the economy of South Africa as its closest neighbour.

The majority of the economy has been based on farming and agriculture, mining, and manufacturing and relies heavily on exports to South Africa, but the country is also one of the largest exporters of garments to the US.

Water is also a good resource in Lesotho, and is transferred to South Africa, with diamonds another valuable resource that is mined in the country. English teaching jobs are not in large supply for foreigners, as a lot of the local people from Lesotho already speak English — a legacy of the British occupation of the country.

18. Work Permits for Lesotho

In order to work in Lesotho, you will need to obtain a residence permit. In order to apply, you will need to gather your passport, a visa application form (this application can be completed online), a passport photograph, details of a place of residence during your time in Lesotho and an invitation letter for your employer.

You will need to have already secured employment to obtain a residency permit, though you can enter Lesotho on a tourist visa and apply for a residence permit from within the country—this is easiest to do in Maseru at the Department of Immigration and Passport Services of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lesotho. A residence permit can be obtained for up to two years.

19. Job Hunting in Lesotho

As Lesotho does not have good internet access throughout the country, finding jobs located online outside of the city of Maseru is not necessarily easy. However, a number of volunteering opportunities and aid work can be found through non-governmental organizations.

These are mainly positions working in orphanages, with elderly people, or in healthcare units, as there are still health issues throughout the country and medical treatments are limited. Volunteering positions are also available in environmental or community projects. The easiest way to find these positions is online, through websites such as volunteeralliance.org.

Paid opportunities in Lesotho, on the other hand, are incredibly hard to find, regardless of whether you are looking for permanent or seasonal work here. In particular, the tourism industry, though developing, is not very big in Lesotho yet.

20. Crime rate and security

Crime

According to travel.state.gov, Lesotho has a high crime rate, and foreigners must remain vigilant at all times. Foreigners are frequently targeted and robbed and have been car-jacked and killed.

Crime is most prevalent in urban areas but can happen anywhere. Criminal incidents have occurred in popular restaurants, along poorly lit or unlit roads, and in locations frequented by foreigners. Victims have included tourists, volunteer workers, and employees of non-governmental organizations.

Extra caution should be exercised while walking through downtown Maseru, both at night and during the day.

You are urged to exercise caution and avoid crowds, demonstrations, or any other form of public gathering.

Travelling alone or at night is particularly dangerous due to limited street lighting and undeveloped road conditions.

There is a serious problem with baggage theft at O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg), a required transit point for air travel to Lesotho.

You should secure your luggage with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approved lock, use an airport plastic wrapping service, and avoid placing any items of value in checked luggage. Make an inventory of items in checked baggage to aid in claims processing if theft does occur.

21. Health

Medical facilities in Lesotho are limited and ambulance service is unreliable.

Specialist care is available in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 90 miles away.

Lesotho has one of the highest HIV rates in the world. Approximately one-quarter of the adult population of Lesotho is infected with HIV.

Travellers are advised to practice safe sex if engaging in sexual activity, if exposed to blood products through injuries or rendering assistance to accident victims.

Tuberculosis is prevalent in Lesotho.

22. Transportation

Road Conditions and Safety

The majority of Lesotho’s 5,000 miles of roads remain unpaved.

A few main rural highways are comparable to U.S. two-lane rural roads, but lane markings, signs, shoulders and guardrails do not meet U.S. standards.

Lesotho’s mountainous terrain makes driving on secondary roads hazardous. Unpaved roads in the interior—often narrow, winding, and steep—are poorly maintained.

For travel in the interior, especially in wet or snowy weather, high ground clearance or a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.

Four-wheel drive is also a requirement for entering or departing Lesotho through the Sani Pass on the eastern border.

The authority for road safety issues rests with the Lesotho Mounted Police Service; there are no auto clubs or reliable ambulance services. Drivers should contact the police in case of road emergencies.

Traffic Laws

Traffic moves on the left, with a right-hand drive vehicle.

Never assume a right-of-way, as aggressive and unpredictable local driving habits result in frequent collisions.

Lesotho has a high number of traffic-related deaths and injuries.

Driving after dark is dangerous due to the absence of street lighting, livestock on the roads, and the prevalence of crime—including incidents of carjacking.

Travel is best done by private car. Rental cars are available in Maseru, and cars rented in neighbouring South Africa may be brought into Lesotho with the written permission of the rental company.

Public Transportation

Although bus and public taxi services exist, chronic overloading combined with inadequate vehicle maintenance and a lack of driver training makes them unsafe. Some private taxi services are available in the capital, but roving mini-bus taxis should be avoided. There is no passenger train service in Lesotho.

23. Average cost of living

According to livingcost.org, below is a table showing the average cost of living in Lesotho.

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $589 $1482 🛋️ Without rent $325 $900 🏨 Rent & Utilities $264 $582 🍽️ Food $240 $627 🚐 Transport $30.4 $83.7

The cost of living in Lesotho is $589, which is 1.58 times less expensive than the world average. Lesotho ranked 145th out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 180th best country to live in.

24. Travel cost and average hotel cost

According to budgetyourtrip.com, you should plan to spend around LSL922 ($53) per day on your vacation in Lesotho, which is the average daily price based on the expenses of other visitors.

Past travellers have spent, on average, LSL417 ($24) on meals for one day and LSL146 ($8.45) on local transportation.

Also, the average hotel price in Lesotho for a couple is LSL657 ($38). So, a trip to Lesotho for two people for one-week costs an average of LSL12,908 ($746).

All of these average travel prices have been collected from other travellers to help you plan your own travel budget.

