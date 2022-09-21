All you need to know about travelling to Zambia

Zambia contains abundant natural resources, including minerals, wildlife, forestry, freshwater, and arable land. Zambia is a safe country, and the locals are generally very welcoming and friendly towards visitors.

Zambia is officially the Republic of Zambia. Zambia is a landlocked country in south-central Africa. It is situated on a high plateau and takes its name from the Zambezi River. Its neighbors are the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north, Tanzania to the northeast, Malawi to the east, Mozambique to the southeast, Zimbabwe and Botswana to the south, Namibia to the southwest, and Angola to the west. The capital city of Zambia is Lusaka. Zambia is a large, landlocked, resource-rich country with sparsely populated land. According to siyabona.com, Zambia is famous for pioneering the walking safari. Some say Zambia is the best-kept secret in Africa, an undiscovered mecca for a variety of safari and game-viewing activities. It is a raw slice of Africa-friendly and with many unspoiled wild places worthy of any pioneer!

1. The People of Zambia

Zambians are welcoming and genuine people. They are generally very welcoming and friendly towards visitors. You can find yourself immersed in a vibrant culture, sharing and enjoying celebrations and the everyday lives of the people there in a manner that is hard to find elsewhere. The majority of Zambians trace their ancestry to the Luba-Lunda and surrounding Central African states. They have seven official vernacular languages: Bemba, Nyanja, Lozi, Tonga, Luvale, Lunda, and Kaonde they can speak.

2. Weather

Zambia experiences a predominantly sub-tropical climate. The dry season and the wet season.

Its dry season is from May to October. In winter, there’s hardly any rain and the humidity is low. Thirsty animals crowd around the waterholes and rivers to drink. In May, temperatures are typical, 11°C/52°F in the morning and 25°C/77°F in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures also start to drop and the rains have mostly come to an end. In June, July, and August, the average morning temperature is 10°C/50°F. Afternoons are pleasant, with temperatures around 23°C/73°F, although lower-altitude parks such as South Luangwa and Lower Zambezi will be hotter. In September and October, the heat slowly builds and the first rains bring relief from very dry conditions. Daytime temperatures are around 31°C/88°F in October, which is the hottest month. In the lower-lying parks, temperatures often peak at over 40°C/104°F.

The wet season, from November to April which is the summer, is accompanied by high rainfall. Due to high rainfall and bad roads, the Wet season months from December to March are not ideal for visiting Zambia. November, is an unpredictable month, but usually with some afternoon rain. Temperatures average between 18°C/64°F in the morning and 29°C/84°F in the afternoon. December, January, February, and March are the wettest months, with heavy downpours in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures are around 26°C/78°F and the humidity is high. In April, the rain slows down and so does the humidity.

3. Population

According to worldometers.info, the current population of Zambia is 19,517,488 based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest. United Nations data. Zambia’s population is equivalent to 0.24% of the total world population. Zambia ranks number 65 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

4. Currency

The Zambian Kwacha is the 55th most popular currency in the world. The currency code for the Zambian Kwacha is “ZMW”. The currency symbol for the Kwacha is “ZK”. Forms of payment used in Zambia are Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs), Cheques, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (PoS), Remittance Systems (both domestic and international), and mobile payment systems. Zambia provides foreign exchange services.

5. Language

Zambia’s official language is English, which is used in business and education. However, Nyanja and Bemba are the main local languages. The following Zambian words are easy to learn





Good morning-Mwaikaleni /’Mwaombeni/ Mwashibukeni

Eya mukwai (reply)

how are you?- Ulishani? (informal) and Mulishani? (formal)

Ndi bwino, ngaiwe?/ Bwino, ngaiwe?(Reply)

Good evening- Chungulopo mukwai

Eya mukwai (reply)

6. Religion

According to Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) estimates, 95.5 percent of the country’s population is Christian; of these, 75.3 percent identify as Protestant, and 20.2 percent as Roman Catholic.

7. Tradition

Some of the common customs are: always greet before starting a conversation, and if a person approaches you, offer the initial greeting. Men should withhold their hands when greeting a woman until the woman offers her hands. Gifts are presented as a sign of honor, friendship, or appreciation.

8. Is it visa-free for Nigerians?

According to visalist.com, among the 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa, Zambia Is one of the free visa countries for Nigerian citizens. The Zambian tourist visa is valid for 90 days. There are five documents required for a Zambia tourist visa for Nigerian citizens, which are a health document, a vaccination document, a visa application form, a passport photo (the photo must be no older than 6 months), and a Passport Copy.

How to apply for Zambia’s online e-visa from Nigeria

Step 1: Nigerian citizens need to get a visa for Zambia online. Step 2: Fill out an online application form for Zambia. Step 3: After filling, provide the required documents and make the payment online and submit the necessary document Step 4: Once the visa application for Zambia is approved, the visa is sent to the applicant by email Step 5: After you get the visa, you can travel to Zambia and stay for the duration of your visa. How can you extend your stay?

According to visaguide.world, you may be able to ask for an extension of your Zambia visa. You have to apply for a 30-day Zambia visa extension from an office of the Department of Immigration in Zambia. The visa extension is free of charge, and you can apply twice for a total of 90 days.

9. Attractions

Here are some of the attractions in Zambia.

1. VICTORIA FALLS

One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, Victoria Falls is fed by the Zambezi river and splits Zambia and Zimbabwe. Be rest assured the view is as stunning from whichever side you find yourself.

2. LUSAKA NATIONAL MUSEUM

The National Museum has four galleries full of information about the history of Zambia, including a display about witchcraft. The number of displays isn’t large but the amount of information on the signboards is well organized and everyone can get a deeper understanding of the country with a visit.

3. THE BLUE LAGOON NATIONAL PARK

The Blue Lagoon is an undiscovered gem 120 km from Lusaka that has recently opened to the public. In the dry season, the vast plains of dry land extend as far as the eye can see, differentiating this national park from others in the country. In the wet season, the plains transform into gorgeous wetlands, attracting birds and lechwe to the shallows. Keep your eyes peeled for an unusual animal at the Blue Lagoon National Park. Massive river pythons are drawn here by lechwe and birds, which are lucrative prey.

4. SOUTH LUANGWA NATIONAL PARK

Considered to be one of the best wildlife sanctuaries in the world, South Luangwa National Park is a popular destination for walking safaris. The number of animals around the river is impressive, with hippos and crocodiles two of the known residents of the 60-plus mammals that share the Luangwa River. The landscapes of the National Park change from dry, naked bushveld in winter to the summer’s deep green vegetation.

5. SIAVONGA

Siavonga is known as the ‘Riviera of Zambia’, attracting domestic and international tourists to the banks of Lake Kariba. The lake has a lot of activities for all ages, including building sandcastles on the beach, relaxing on a houseboat, and paddling along the shores in a canoe.

6. LAKE KARIBA

It is more than 139 miles long and shares the shore with Zimbabwe. The lake really stands out in landlocked Zambia, and you would think that you were gazing out over the ocean.

A popular activity on Lake Karib is to stay on a houseboat. Views of hippos, crocs, birds, and elephants are common as you drift along enjoying the view. A stay at the Lake Kariba Inn will put you right in the middle of the action. Along with world-class dining and spas, you can take a night cruise on the lake or visit the nearby Siavonga Market to learn all about traditional Zambia cuisine.

7. KAFUE NATIONAL PARK

Kafue National Park is the jewel in the crown of Zambia’s national parks. Founded in 1924, Kafue is the oldest and largest protected game area in the country and the second-largest in Africa. The park spans 22,400 square kilometres in central Zambia. In the far north of Kafue sits the Busanga Plains and wetlands, home to vast herds of antelopes, wildebeests, zebras, and the elusive cheetah. The Kafue River hosts hippos and some of the largest crocodiles in southern Africa. Here you can also spot wild African dogs in the high grass as you watch the large elephant population roam the savannah.

8. LOWER ZAMBEZI NATIONAL PARK

The Lower Zambezi is an incredibly beautiful reserve extending out along the glistening waters of the Zambezi River. This pristine wilderness contains a variety of landscapes, from grassland, forest, and floodplain, all supporting an enormous variety of wildlife. Lose yourself in the romantic waters as you drift past the submerged hippos as Nile crocodiles bask on the riverbanks. You can also enjoy some fly fishing, take guided walks, and enjoy a sunset river cruise

10. Average Monthly Salary

According to onlinevisa.com, Individuals visiting on business can spend a maximum of 30 days per calendar year in Zambia. People who want to stay for longer should look for an extension after they arrive. According to salary explorer.com, a person working in Zambia typically earns around 6,000 ZMK per month. Salaries range from 1,520 ZMK (lowest average) to 26,800 ZMK (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits.

According to globalization-partners.com, Foreign nationals who plan to work in Zambia with a short-term work permit can travel to Zambia with a business visa and apply for a work permit after they arrive in the country. Applicants can apply for a business visa at the Zambian embassy or consulate in their country of residence.

11. Crime and Security

According to gov.uk, travel in major cities, as well as the major game parks are generally safe during daylight hours. However, serious crimes can and do occur. It is important to remain vigilant at all times and take sensible precautions. Be vigilant, keep all vehicle doors locked and windows closed when driving, and remain aware of your surroundings, especially after dark. Keep valuables and originals of important documents in a safe place and always carry a copy of your passport and immigration permit.

12. Average Cost of Living

According to expatistan.com, below are the average cost of living to take note of

Food

Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district -69 Kwacha

Combo meal in fast food restaurant (big mac meal or similar) -72 Kwacha

500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast -43 Kwacha

1 liter (1 qt.) of whole fat milk -24 Kwacha

12 eggs, large -41 Kwacha

1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes -29 Kwacha

500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese -120 Kwacha

1 kg (2 lb.) of apples -27 Kwacha

1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes -39 Kwacha

0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket -19 Kwacha

1 bottle of red table wine, good quality -216 Kwacha

2 liters of coca-cola -27 Kwacha

Bread for 2 people for 1 day -18 Kwacha

Housing

Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in expensive area -11,206 Kwacha

Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in normal area -18,321 Kwacha

Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in 85m2 flat 4,574 Kwacha

Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in expensive area 30,000 Kwacha

Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in normal area 26,000 Kwacha

Utilities

1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in 45 m2 (480 sqft) studio

Internet 8 mbps (1 month) -666 Kwacha

40” flat screen tv -6,200 Kwacha

Microwave 800/900 watt (bosch, panasonic, lg, sharp, or equivalent brands) -3,500 Kwacha

Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) -126 Kwacha

Clothes

1 pair of jeans (levis 501 or similar) -1,750 Kwacha

1 summer dress in a high street store (zara, h&m or similar retailers) -850 Kwacha

1 pair of sport shoes (nike, adidas, or equivalent brands) -1,850 Kwacha

1 pair of men’s leather business shoes -2,300 Kwacha

Transportation

Volkswagen golf 1.4 tsi 150 cv (or equivalent), with no extras, new 360,000 Kwacha

1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas -27 Kwacha

Monthly ticket public transport -850 Kwacha

Personal Care

Cold medicine for 6 days (tylenol, frenadol, coldrex, or equivalent brands) -350 Kwacha

1 box of antibiotics (12 doses) -142 Kwacha

Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes) -850 Kwacha

1 box of 32 tampons (tampax, ob, …) -54 Kwacha

Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) -39 Kwacha

Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) -106 Kwacha

4 rolls of toilet paper -28 Kwacha

Tube of toothpaste -27 Kwacha

Standard men’s haircut in expat area of the city -165 Kwacha

Entertainment

Basic dinner out for two in neighborhood pub -370 Kwacha

2 tickets to the movies -145 Kwacha

2 tickets to the theater (best available seats) -200 Kwacha

Dinner for two at an italian restaurant in the expat area including appetisers, main course, wine and dessert -935 Kwacha

1 cocktail drink in downtown club –

Cappuccino in expat area of the city 65 Kwacha

1 beer in neighbourhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) 25 Kwacha

Ipad wi-fi 128gb -18,000 Kwacha

1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) -2.00 Kwacha

1 month of gym membership in business district -526 Kwacha

1 package of marlboro cigarettes -37 Kwacha

Zambia is a nice place to be. Come enjoy the beautiful nature and people. It will be a fun-filled and memorable experience.

