Gold Coast: All you need to know before moving to Ghana

The Republic of Ghana is an English-speaking West African country with its capital and largest city in Accra. Ghana is the second most populous country in west Africa, after Nigeria. It shares borders with the Ivory Coast in the west, Burkina Faso in the north, and Togo in the east, as well as the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. The country covers an area of 238,535 km2 (92,099 sq mi).

The country gained independence from Britain on March 6, 1957. Following the Ghanaian constitutional referendum and a presidential election, Nkrumah declared Ghana a republic and assumed the presidency on July 1, 1960. Ghana independence day is celebrated every 6th of March while 1st July is celebrated as Republic Day.

1. CLIMATE

Ghana has a tropical climate with two distinct seasons: the wet and the dry. The rainy season in North Ghana lasts from April to mid-October, while the rainy season in South Ghana lasts from March to mid-November. Ghana’s tropical climate is quite mild for its latitude. From December to March, the harmattan, a dry desert wind, blows in northeast Ghana, lowering humidity and causing hotter days and cooler nights.

2. POPULATION

According to worldometers, the current population of the country is pegged at 32,525,671 as of Friday, September 30, 2022, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data, with a forecast population of 52,016,125 by 2050.

3. NATURAL RESOURCES

Ghana is blessed with natural resources such as Timber, gold, diamonds, bauxite, manganese, and oil.

4. ETHNIC GROUPS

The most populous ethnic group in Ghana is the Akans other being Mole-Dagbon, Ewe, Ga-Adangbe, Gurma, Guan, Gurunsi, and Mande among others.

5. LANGUAGES

Apart from English which is the official language of the country, other languages spoken in Ghana include Dagaare, Dagbani, Dangme, Ewe, Frafra, Ga, Gonja, Nzema, Twi, Fante and Ghanaian Sign Language.

6. RELIGION

Christianity is the most practised religion in Ghana, the other being Islam, traditional faith with a few irreligious people.





7. LITERACY LEVEL

As of 2018, Ghana’s adult literacy rate is 79.04%, according to UNESCO. While the literacy rate for men is 83.52%, for females it is 74.47%, showing a slight gap between the sexes.

8. FOODS

One of the most fascinating aspects of the country is their mouthwatering foods. Some of the popular food in the country you should try to include Jollof rice, Waakye, Banku and Tilapia, Red-red, Fufu and goat light soup, Tuo Zaafi, Kenkey and fried fish, Kelewele, Omo tuo, and Boiled Yam or Plantain with Kontomire stew.

9. VISA POLICY

According to Visaindex.com, the Ghana passport is currently ranked at 82 with visa-free access to 63 destinations.

According to the Ghana visa policy, Nigeria is one of the 20 countries whose citizens can enter the country without the need for a visa for a short period. Depending on the countries, citizens of these countries can stay in Ghana for up to 60-90days.

Others are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Swaziland, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe. All that is needed to present at the entry port of Ghana is a valid passport.

Also, per Ghana’s Visa Policy, visitors from about 30 different nations can apply for a Visa on Arrival to enter Ghana. These thirty nations are situated in the African continent.

Travellers from these Nations may enter the nation for up to 30 days for either business or tourism purposes with this travel authorization. When visitors arrive in Ghana, they must visit the border checkpoint to apply for a visa on arrival. They will then wait in line and pay the processing fee after applying.

These citizens must request an embassy visa if they intend to stay in Ghana for an extended period. The countries eligible for Ghana visa on arrival are Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia.

Requirements for Visa or arrival

Duly completed and signed application form Valid passport for at least three months from the date of entry with at least two blank pages.

Return Ticket or Proof of Onward Travel Sufficient Funds

Additional documents may also be required at the embassy.

Ghana Visa on Arrival Fee

Ghana Visa on Arrival fee is 150 USD. Although, the fee may vary depending on your nationality.

Apart from the Visa fee and Visa on arrival countries, any citizen of other National seeking entry into Ghana will be needing an embassy Visa in order to visit and stay in the country for different purposes. This type of Visa can be obtained by visiting the Ghana embassy and submitting an application form with supporting documents stating the purpose of the visit.

Requirements for an embassy tourist visa

Duly completed and signed application form Four Photos of passport format, a recent whole-face capture with a light background. Passport and Copy of the Main Page with a validity of at least six months beyond the return date and must have at least two blank pages. of ID Card Residence Permit/Visa Copy (If your country of residence and citizenship are different) Reference Flight Ticket Reservation Invitation Letter (if any) from a resident in Ghana Letter from Local Employer/Sponsor (if any). Letter from University (if student) Proof of Financial Means For Minors: Copy of either birth certificate/proof of adoption/custody decree if parents are divorced/death certificate of the parent. Letter of consent from parent/s or legal guardian/s, if travelling unaccompanied.

It should be noted that Additional documents may also be required by the embassy.

Processing Time for Ghana Tourist Visa

The average processing time for a Ghana Tourist visa is 3-15 working days. It depends on your visa application country.

Ghana Tourist Visa Fee

Single entry visa, valid for up to 30 days – 55-110 USD Multiple entry visa, valid for up to 90 days – 80-155 USD Multiple entry visa, valid for up to 6 months – 120-275 USD Multiple entry visa, valid for up to 1 year – 180-330 USD The fee may vary depending on your nationality and country of submission.

Where to apply for Ghana Tourist Visa

You will apply for a Ghana Tourist visa at one of the Ghana visa application centres, embassies, or consulates in your country of residency, whichever accepts visa applications. If none are available in your country, you must apply to the nearest embassy or consulate to your location.

10. TOP ATTRACTION CENTERS

Ghana is a country blessed with many fascinating attraction centres. Let’s take a look at some of them.

1. Accra

Accra is Ghana’s largest city, with a population of slightly more than two million people. This capital city is full of personality and exudes kindness.

Accra has something for everyone, whether you’re travelling alone or with your family, on vacation or business. The several beaches surrounding the city, particularly Labadi Beach, are popular with tourists. Accra is home to the National Museum, which houses many of Ghana’s historical artefacts.

The National Theatre, International Trade Fair, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial, Independence Square, and W.E.B. Dubois Centre are well worth a visit. Markets, fantastic food, wonderful music, and loads of traffic await you at every step!

2. National Museum of Ghana

This is the place to go if you want a good explanation of modern-day Ghana’s anthropological diversity.

Learn about the people of the past and present, see traditional household artefacts, art, and royal Ashanti instruments, and learn how to weave Kente cloth.

3. Kumasi

Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, was previously the capital of the strong Ashanti kingdom. The city is still steeped in Ashanti culture. The Kejetia market is the main draw here.

A location where you could get lost for days. In fact, the entire city might sometimes feel like one enormous bazaar. You can also learn about traditional African democracy at the Manhyia Palace.

4. Cape Coast

Cape Coast is a former European colonial capital and one of Africa’s most culturally significant cities.

The town, once known as Cabo Corso by the Portuguese, was once the major slave trafficking centre in West Africa. Slaves were hauled here, locked deep inside the town’s formidable castle, and then loaded onto ships bound for the New World.

Cape Coast is now predominantly a fishing town with an artistic vibe. The streets are lined with old colonial structures that are ideal for strolls.

5. Kakum National Park

Kakum National Park is an excellent day trip from Cape Coast. There are 40 animal species, 300 bird species, and over 600 butterfly species to be found there. The canopy walk is the most popular feature of the park. It consists of a series of viewing platforms connected by safe and bouncy suspension bridges about 30 metres above the park level.

While visiting, it is ideal to Make arrangements ahead of time for a park ranger or guide to accompany you farther into the park.

6. Elmina Castle

Elmina Castle was the first European slave trading site in Africa. It was built by the Portuguese in the 15th century and is located in what is now Ghana. It was predominantly controlled by the Dutch and the British over the ages and served the Caribbean and Brazil slave networks.

The opulent accommodations where the Europeans resided can be seen from the top, and then you can see the dungeons below, where one cell could hold up to 200 people. It’s a fascinating look at a tough period in African and European history.

The castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and part of the national museum system.

7. Busua

Busua Beach is possibly Ghana’s most relaxing beach. It attracts backpackers and volunteers who come to relax on the beach for a few days at a time.

The settlement of Busua, located roughly 30 kilometres from Takoradi and directly between Dixcove and Butre, offers the potential for spectacular excursions, making it a perfect base camp. Many beaches in Ghana feature heavy surf, making swimming dangerous, but the seas of Busua are as laid-back as the atmosphere.

Because it is largely a tourist destination, there are excellent hotels and restaurants, as well as opportunities to buy and rent surfboards and bicycles.

8. Mole National Park

This is the best site in Ghana for a family safari. Mole National Park encompasses a huge savannah that is home to African elephants, buffalos, baboons, warthogs, and kob antelopes.

There are almost 100 animal species and at least 300 bird species here. The park offers both walking and driving safaris, and if you don’t have your own vehicle, you may hire one from the park. Going between December and April is the greatest time to see elephants, however, you’ll see many creatures all year.

9. Akwidaa & Cape Three Points

Ghana’s Akwidaa beach is one of the greatest in the country for discerning beachcombers, having a long and immaculate white sand beach. Explore the adjacent cocoa plantations and woodlands, and take a nighttime guided tour of the turtle nesting areas along the shore.

You can also take a canoe excursion to Cape Three Points, Ghana’s southernmost point. There’s a wonderful pub scene, delicious food, and lots of local sights to provide a decent mix of relaxing and seeing new things.

10. Volta Region

Lake Volta in Ghana is the largest man-made lake on the planet. Stay in the neighbouring villages of Ho or Ewe while exploring this lush and picturesque area.

Enjoy Aburi botanical gardens, lake music cruises, kayaking, monkey sanctuaries, fishing, waterfalls, and a Kente weaving hamlet. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can walk to the top of Ghana’s tallest peak, Mount Afadjato.

While you’re there, stop by Shai Hills, a natural refuge, and Xavi, a bird-watching sanctuary. This is one of the most gorgeous regions of Ghana and should not be missed.

11. COST OF LIVING

According to livingcost.org, the cost of living in Ghana is $581, which is 1.61 times less expensive than the world average. Ghana ranked 149th out of 197 countries by the cost of living and the 112th best country to live in.

The average salary after taxes in Ghana is $347, which is enough to cover living expenses for 18 days.

12. ACCOMMODATION

In Ghana, there are many different accommodation alternatives. These could be lodgings like hotels, apartments, or flats. On average, a one-bedroom apartment in Ghana city centre costs

$390, whereas a similar apartment outside of the city centre costs around $91.9.

13. MINIMUM WAGE

According to wageindicator.org, the daily minimum wage of workers in Ghana, which was previously 12.53 cedis has been revised and increased to 13. 53 cedis effective from 1, January 2022.

14. WORKING HOURS

Generally, the standard workweek in Ghana is 40 hours per week, divided into 8 hours each day for a five-day workweek. In some sectors, the workweek can be extended to 48 hours per week.

15. CURRENCY

The cedi is the unit of currency of Ghana. The word cedi is derived from the Akan word for cowry shell which was once used in Ghana as a form of currency.

16. JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR FOREIGNERS

The teaching of the English language might be an employment option in Ghana if you are a native speaker of the language. You can equally search for jobs in Ghana on ex-pats job portals such as overseas jobs, Go abroad, and Linkedin.

17. WORK PERMIT

In Ghana, It is the employer’s responsibility to apply for a work permit on behalf of any foreign workers hired. The documents that must be provided by the employee include

A photocopy of a current passport A curriculum vitae that demonstrates the employee’s qualifications to work in Ghana. A medical certificate is required. A police background check from the employee’s home country

18. TRANSPORTATION

Ghana has a variety of transportation alternatives for moving about the country.

1. The tro tros

Tro tros are privately owned minivans that seat 16 to 24 people and are designed to accommodate as much luggage as people. Tro tros are unpleasant and slightly risky, but they provide a fascinating adventure, thus they are only suggested for short travels.

2. Taxi

Taxis are perhaps the most effective way to travel in cities, and they are everywhere. Some taxis are metered and registered, while others are not, and costs must be negotiated.

3. Buses

Buses in Ghana are generally comfortable, swift, and safe, however, tickets range from GHS14 (US$6) to GHS24 (US$10.50), depending on the type of bus. Expats and travellers should be aware that buses in Ghana impose an additional price for bags.

4. Air travel

Flying between major cities is the fastest way to travel. The biggest domestic airlines in Ghana include Citylink, Starbow, and Africa World Airlines, all of which have offices in Accra. Domestic flights are not very popular because they are relatively expensive, and are thus rarely full, so you may be able to buy your flight at the airport.

19. CRIME AND SECURITY

According to the 2021 statistics on the organized crime rate in Africa by statista.com, the Republic of Ghana is placed at number 14th out of 54 countries with a 6.04 crime index out of 10 while the Democratic Republic of the Congo had the highest organized crime index on the list, scoring 7.7 points.

Most visits to Ghana are trouble-free, however, criminal activity does occur, and it can vary from minor crime to severe crime. In 2021, there was a spike in robbery, burglary, and serious assault, and such incidents may include the use of weapons. There have been reports of violent robberies involving foreign nationals who were accosted and robbed at gunpoint. Pick-pocketing and bag snatching are on the rise in Accra.

20. HOW TO ENSURE SAFETY

Avoid carrying large sums of money or valuables, utilise a safe hotel whenever possible, and be very cautious when taking cash from ATMs. You should equally avoid night walking as it increases your chances of being attacked.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE