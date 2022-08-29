All you need to know about moving to Benin Republic

The Republic of Benin is a French-speaking West African country with its capital in Porto Novo. Benin is bordered to the northwest by Burkina Faso, to the east by Nigeria and the west by the Republic of Togo. The country covers an area of 112,622 km2 (43,484 sq mi).

Until its independence on the 1st of August 1960, the Republic of Benin, formerly known as”Dahomey”, was a colony of the European country, France. The country was officially renamed the People’s Republic of Benin in 1975 under the military administration headed by Major Mathieu Kerekou.

Benin’s climate is hot and humid with two rainy and two dry seasons, the first of which begins in April and lasts until July. From late September to early November, there is a less strong rainy period. The official currency of the country is the West African CFA franc (XOF).

According to Worldometers.info, the current population of the country is pegged at 12,799,653 as of Sunday, August 21, 2022, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data, with an increasing birth rate every year.

The Benin Republic is also blessed with natural resources such as small offshore oil deposits, limestone, marble, and timber.

The country has about 42 ethnic groups, which include: Fon, Aja, Bariba, and Yoruba. They speak over 50 languages, with French as the official language, other languages include Fon, Yoruba, Nagot, Bariba, and Dendi.

The most common religions practised in the country are traditional African religions, Christianity, and Islam.

As of 2018, the literacy level was pegged at 54% among adult males and 31% among adult females with a slow increase every day.

Some of the most common foods in the country, according to chefspencil.com, include Djewo(salted paste), Watche or Attasi, Dekounoun Sounnou (Seed Sauce), Wo (Corn Dough), Tchokourou (Pounded Yam, Gboman (Large Nightshade), Ninnouwi (Crincrin Sauce), Ablo (Rice Cake), and Hankpete (Pork Sauce).

According to the Guide Passport Ranking Index, the Beninese passport is currently ranked 84th.

Benin is one of the visa free countries for Nigerians and citizens of other African countries. As a tourist, the maximum duration of stay is three months. The documents you will need to travel to Benin as a Nigerian include, health documents, and a passport.

Additionally, foreigners from some Southeast Asian territories can also enter the country without a visa.

Save from the African countries and some permitted South East Asian territories, anyone intending to visit Benin will need an Electronic Visa, popularly known as an e-visa

The Benin Tourist e-Visa is an electronic visa that gives its users the option to travel to and remain in Benin for up to one month or even up to three months following their arrival. The document is open to all nationalities.





There are 3 types of Benin e-Visa available: Single-entry, Multiple-entry (30 days per stay) and Multiple-entry (90 days per stay).

The traveller’s stay in Benin is permitted for a maximum of 30 days with the single-entry e-Visa for Benin. While the multiple-entry Benin e-Visa can, based on the applicant’s selection, either permit stays of up to 30 days or up to 90 days. Whichever option is picked, the holder is allowed to visit the country more than once while the visa is still valid.

International travellers must decide whether they need a transit visa, a business visa, or a tourist visa for Benin when filling out the online application.

According to I-visa BBC, the price of an E-visa is determined by the number of entries and validity desired for your visa: Visa costs for a single entry 30 days after arrival, multiple entries 30 days after arrival, and multiple entries 90 days after arrival are USD 60.00, USD 85.00, and USD 115.00, respectively.

Depending on the requested processing time, a service fee is additionally added: Standard processing costs US$55.99; Rush processing costs US$67.99, and Super rush processing costs US$126.9.

By providing basic personal and passport information on a short online form, one can obtain an electronic Benin visa for tourists. The traveller receives their Benin e-Visa sent to them through email once it has been granted, which often happens within a few business days.

The idea of an online visa in Benin Republic was introduced in 2018 to make the process of applying for entry and short-term stay authorization and visas easier for foreigners.

A Benin embassy visa must be obtained by any foreign national who intends to remain in the Benin Republic longer or relocate/work there.

1. Top Attraction Centre

The Benin Republic is blessed with many fascinating attraction centres. Let’s take a look at some of them according to a list by crazy tourists.

1. Cotonou

Cotonou might not be the capital city of Benin, but the city can never be underrated. From the golden sand and palm tree beaches to the Pendjari National Park, which is regarded as one of the best African animal reserves, there is no doubt that Cotonou is a place to be.

2. Ouidah

Due to several historical events, Ouidah has a mixture of French and Portuguese influences. The city, which is around 40 miles from Cotonou, is calmer in contrast. This city ought to be at the top of your agenda if you have any interest in African history, which you should have. It offers amazing museums that explore voodoo and slavery. There are additional beautiful beaches in Ouidah where you can unwind if the history gets to be too much.

3. Porto Novo

Porto Novo is the capital of Benin despite its relatively low population of about 250,000 when compared to Cotonou, which has a larger population. The Royal Palace, its gardens, and the museum of Porto Novo rulers are among the city’s attractions.

4. Abomey

Abomey was the capital of ancient Dahomey for about 50 years, beginning in the 17th century. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Abomey Royal Palaces is the major attraction of the city.

5. Grand-Popo

Grand-Popo has an interesting history, owing to its importance in the slave trade. The village has African charm, and the people are warm and welcoming. The village is about an hour’s drive from Cotonou and provides a welcome respite from the city’s bustle. There are numerous backcountry hotels and resorts in town, and the beaches are ideal for relaxing and swimming. The neighbouring Mono River is a wonderful area to walk and see mangroves and unique birdlife.

Other top attractions include Natitingou, Bohicon, Tanguieta, Parakou, Lake Nokoue, Tchaourou, Nikki, Pehunco, Boukoumbe, Malanville.

2. Cost of Living

According to living cost.org, the cost of living in Benin is $645, which is 1.45 times lower than the global average. Benin ranked 132nd out of 197 countries in terms of cost of living and 175th in terms of quality of life.

In Benin, the average after-tax wage is $210, which is sufficient to meet living expenses for 0.3 months.

It is also worth noting that house rent in Benin is paid monthly compared to that of Nigeria where rent is paid Annually or By-annually.

To travel by air to Benin from Lagos, As at August, 2022, the cheapest economy Air ticket price is US$115, according to trip.com.

3. Minimum Wage

According to express global employment, The minimum wage in Benin is 40,000 CFA francs per month; the government has additionally established specialised minimum wage rates for a variety of occupations. The minimum wage in Benin was last adjusted on April 1, 2014.

4. Working Hours

Work is typically conducted in Benin from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. A typical work week consists of 40 total hours, and it shouldn’t go over 56 hours.

5. Job Opportunity

English-speaking expats are more desirable in the employment market since the English language is a vital resource in the economic and educational sectors of the French-speaking Benin Republic.

WORK PERMIT

A work permit is required for foreign nationals who want to work in Benin. Before moving to Benin, you must submit all applications for work permits, which must be submitted through your home country’s embassy or consulate.

Additionally, if you have already secured a job in Benin before departing your country, you may find the application procedure to be simpler because your potential company will be able to sponsor your application, boosting the likelihood that your permit will be approved. Expats are urged to contact their local embassy or consulate for further information about applying for permission to work in Benin or to confer with their potential employer.

TRANSPORTATION

If you visit Benin, you will very certainly need to move around the country or inside your city by bus, rail, taxi, or automobile. The fact that the country has one of the most developed road networks means that transportation charges are fairly inexpensive, and public transit works quite effectively.

On an average, Taxi fare charges 45 XOF for 5-10km.

6. Crime Rate and Security

According to the 2021 statistics on the organized crime rate in Africa by statista.com, the Republic of Benin is placed at number 26th out of 54 countries with a 5.14 crime index out of 10 while the Democratic Republic of the Congo had the highest organized crime index on the list, scoring 7.7 points.

Although the Republic of Benin is relatively considered a peaceful country, due to the kind and welcoming nature of its citizens, the country still has a record of violent crimes such as armed robbery, muggings, and pickpocketing, e.tc.

In Benin, public transportation is quite dangerous. Robberies in public transportation and armed hold-ups on highways have occurred, with buses occasionally being stopped while the thieves attack or abuse the passengers.

Also, pickpocketing and bag theft are common occurrences on Benin’s streets, so be cautious and keep your bags close by your side. Make sure you don’t flaunt your valuables on the street, or better yet, leave them in your lodging.

Another crime popular in Benin is mugging. Muggings do occur, particularly along the Boulevard de France (the beach road near the Marina and Novotel Hotels) and on beaches near tourist-friendly hotels.

7. How to ensure safety

If you are visiting Benin as a foreigner, try to have a native guide, who knows the ins and outs of the country. By doing this, you will be limiting your chances of being a victim of any form of attack since your guides are well familiar with the safe and dangerous areas in the country.

Just like most West African countries, where internet and card fraud is common. You should also be careful while using your credit card and ATM in the Republic of Benin. Try to avoid revealing your personal information to a stranger.

Anytime you find yourself in a crime situation, try to immediately contact the police (gendarme).

