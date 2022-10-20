Things to know before relocating to Uganda

Uganda is one of the landlocked nations in Africa. Located in the eastern part of Africa, this independent country has a flourishing economy, amazing landscapes, flora, and mild weather.

This is one of the 48 countries you can consider traveling to or visiting. It is a country that is easily accessible to you as a Nigerian. Since most Nigerians are relocating in search of a better and more secure life.

Uganda is one of the African countries where you can either visit as a tourist or as a resident. The travel procedure and cost is not as serious and hectic as you think. If you intend to stay in Africa but want to leave Nigeria, then you can consider traveling to Uganda.

This country has a rich and welcoming culture that makes it easy for you to settle in comfortably. If you are visiting from an English speaking country, communication might not be a barrier.

In this article, you will find all the necessary information you need to know before traveling to Uganda.

1. Geographical location

Uganda, whose capital is Kampala, is bordered by Kenya, Sudan, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania. It is located in the eastern part of Africa and has an average height of 1,100 meters above sea level. This country consists of volcanic hills, mountains, and lakes, with both the eastern and western borders of Uganda surrounded by mountains.

2. Population

According to worldometers.info, the current population of Uganda as of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, is 48,996,947. Kampala, the central city, has the highest population.

The median age in Uganda is 16.7 years. Uganda ranks at number 31 in the list of countries and dependencies by population. The life expectancy is 64.38 years.

3. The people

The people of Uganda are referred to as the Ugandans. These amazing individuals are scattered across the whole of Uganda, with diverse ethnic groups. Below are the existing ethnic groups in Uganda.

Ganda Nkole Soga Kiga Teso Lango Gisu Ancholi

4. Language





There are only three major languages spoken in Uganda. They are Luganda, Swahili and English. The other indigenous language families are Bantu, Central Sudanic, and Nilotic.

5. Religion

Christianity is the most dominant and most professed religion in Uganda. The other religion practiced in Uganda is the indigenous and Islam language. About four-fifths of the population is Christian. This population is divided between Roman Catholics and Protestants.

6. Visa type

As a Nigerian, you are allowed to apply online for a Uganda e-visa. This means you do not have to go to an immigration office or the nearest Ugandan diplomatic mission for a visa. All you have to do is to get the necessary documents and requirements and fill an online form.

7. Visa requirements

Below are the documents needed to travel to Uganda.

Passport Yellow Fever Vaccination Applicant Passport Photograph Visa application form Immigration status of the host

7. Duration of stay

As a Nigerian with a Nigerian passport, you are only permitted to stay in Uganda for just 45 days. According to touristvisaonline.com, to extend your stay, all you need to do is to click on the website of the Uganda Immigration Authorities and add all the necessary information needed on the website.

8. Currency

The currency spent in Uganda is referred to as Ugandan shilling. The national currency for the Republic of Uganda. The symbol UGX is used to represent the currency locally.

9. The average cost of living

According to numbeo.com, the average cost of living is, on average, 4.19% higher in Nigeria. Rent in Uganda is, on average, 72.79% lower than in Nigeria.

A family of four estimated monthly costs are 739,721NGN (6, 533,505.46UGX) without rent. A single person’s estimated monthly costs are 208,256.15NGN (1, 839,398.71UGX).

10. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Uganda typically earns around 2,620,000 UGX per month. Salaries range from 663,000 UGX (lowest range) to 11,700,000 UGX (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary, including housing, transport and other benefits.

11. Jobs for foreigners/Employment

Foreigners are allowed to work in Uganda if you have the necessary documents, a valid visa, and work permit. To get a job in Uganda, you need to check out websites no matter the field you are interested in.

According to internations.org, as a citizen of an English speaking country, you may also choose to work in Uganda as an English teacher.

12. Minimum wage/ Average monthly salary

According to wageindicator.org, the national minimum wage in Uganda is 130,000UGX. Workers are entitled to at least 1 day of rest per week. No worker in Uganda can be paid less than this mandatory minimum rate of pay.

13. Crime rate and security

Uganda is one of the safest countries to visit in Africa but not without some petty crimes like burglaries, muggings, drive-by bag snatches and thefts from vehicles. There have also been cases of drugging and robbery.

As a foreign visitor, it is advisable that you are expected to take the following caution:

Avoid walking at night. Don’t accept drinks or food from strangers. Be wary of strangers approaching you or your accommodation. Don’t carry large sum of money or wear expensive looking jewelries Keep your car doors and windows locked when driving.

14. Uganda’s Cuisine

According to storyteller.travel, Uganda cuisine is one of the most treasured parts of this country. Greens, plantains, bananas, sweet potatoes, cassava and peanuts are a major part of the Ugandan diet. Uganda food consists of starch staples.

As a visitor or foreigner, below are the Ugandan dishes you should expect:

Luwombo Posho Muchomo Chapati Matoke Kotago Groundnut sauce TV chicken Chaloko Mandazi

15. Attractions

1. Kampala

Kampala, is Uganda’s largest and fastest growing city, it is the 13th fastest growing city in the world. As the central city, it has amazing attractions, buildings, hotels, cathedrals, art galleries, and various recreation centers.

Kampala houses the popular Makere University, a museum, a national theater and popular markets like Nakasero and Owino. This city is also known for nightlife and casinos because Ugandans are known to enjoy life as much as they can.

2. Lake Victoria

This is the heart of Uganda, which was born by the Nile River. It is the largest lake in Africa and the world’s largest tropical lake. It also has one of the world’s largest ecosystems. There is no Uganda without Lake Victoria.

Lake Victoria is a place where you can enjoy various scenic mountain views, from islands to beaches, fishing boats, and various species of animals and birds.

3. Ssese islands

The Ssese Islands are made up of 84 islands, all of which are inhabited. It is located northwest of Lake Victoria. This is one of the top attractions in Uganda that you would love to visit. There are many interesting things to do on this island. Various recreational activities like biking, hiking, beach bonfires, drinking and walking on the beach make the island fun for tourists or visitors.

However, you need to be careful while exploring this island. This is because the water in Lake Victoria contains a parasite known as Bilharzia parasite, also referred to as snail fever.

4. Rwenzori National Park

Rwenzori National Park is every hiker’s dream. This national park is one of the most fascinating because it has a beautiful landscape.

It houses the third-largest mountain peak in Africa, the Rwenzori Mountains. These mountains are popular for having different climates and species of animals. In Rwenzori, you will enjoy the sight of various animals like forest elephants, leopards, and over 200 species of birds.

5. Murchison Falls National Park

This is one of the national parks in Uganda that you will definitely love to visit. Running through this park is the famous River Nile. Murchison Falls was named after Roderick Murchison, a Royal Geographical Society President, by Sir Samuel and Florence Baker. They were the first Europeans to explore this fall.

From the top of Murchison Falls, you can enjoy the beautiful view of how the Nile River rushes through the Albertine gorge heading towards Egypt.

You can also explore the wildlife and visit the Ziwa Rhinoceros Sanctuary by taking the Nile River boat safari.

6. Entebbe

Entebbe is one of the beautiful botanical gardens in Uganda. It is a wonderful place where you get to see numerous trees, flowers, butterflies, monkeys, squirrels, and birds. It is located near Lake Victoria. It is a 98 acres garden complex where you can picnic, walk through a rainforest or just enjoy bird watching.

7. Queen Elizabeth National Park

This is a sampler of Africa. It encapsulates everything you need to do as regards Africa, with its various habitats and exotic wildlife. You get to enjoy various safaris, boat cruises, and hot air balloon tours.

There are also opportunities to see various animals like elephants, leopards, hippos, chimpanzees, giraffes, and tree-climbing lions.

8. Lubiri Palace

This is a perfect place for lovers of art, history, and architecture to visit. Lubiri Palace is the home of the former king of Buganda. This palace is located on a hill and was built in a colonial-style building. It was involved in the Battle of Mengo in 1966.

You get to learn more about Uganda’s history and culture when you visit the chambers in this palace.

9. Mount Elgon National Park

This park is named after the extinct volcano. It is a beautiful place with amazing landscapes, wildlife and recreational activities. Through the dense evergreen and bamboo forest are magnificent waterfalls, stunning peaks, attractive birds and primates like the blue monkey and colobus monkey. Lucky tourists get to see hyenas, buffalos or leopards.

