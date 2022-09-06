What you should know about travelling to Cameroon

Cameroon is a country in west-central Africa. It is often known as “Africa in miniature” due to the incredible cultural and geological diversity of the country. The country is home to over 1738 different linguistic groups. Here are some things you should know about Cameroon.

It is bordered by Nigeria to the west and north; Chad to the northeast; the Central African Republic to the east; and Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and the Republic of the Congo to the south. Its coastline lies on the Bight of Biafra, part of the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean. Due to its strategic position at the crossroads between West Africa and Central Africa, it has been categorized as being in both camps. Nearly 27 million people speak 250 native languages.

1. THE PEOPLE OF CAMEROON

According to Britannica.com, the country has been described as an “ethnic crossroads” because of its more than 200 different ethnic groups. There are three main linguistic groups: the Bantu-speaking peoples of the south, the Sudanic-speaking peoples of the north, and those who speak the Semi-Bantu languages, situated mainly in the west. The first Bantu groups included the Maka, Ndjem, and Duala. They were followed at the beginning of the 19th century by the Fang (Pangwe) and Beti peoples. The Sudanic-speaking peoples include the Sao, who live on the Adamawa Plateau; the Fulani; and the Kanuri.

2. RELIGION

According to worldatlas.com, nearly two-fifths of the population is Roman Catholic, and more than a quarter is Protestant. Sunni Muslims account for about one-fifth of the population. Adherents of animism or traditional religions account for a small percentage of believers.

About 69.5% of the population of Cameroon are Christians, whether Protestants, Roman Catholics, or a different Christian group. About 19.5% of the population are Muslims. The religion was introduced by the Fulani as they migrated from Nigeria and Mali, while some retained their indigenous religious practices. These people make up about 4.3% of the population. Some of the traditional religions have adapted some of the practices of Muslims and Christians, merging them with their own. Some of their practices include rituals, animal sacrifices, and ancestor and spirit worship.

3. WEATHER

According to worlddata.info, the climate in Cameroon is very warm, with an annual average of 31 degrees, but has few truly tropical and sultry months. It is warm or hot year-round. The warmest and sunniest part of the country is the Far North. The coldest is in the west. Due to the lower rain, the best time for traveling is from November to March. The wettest days occur from May to October.

4. POPULATION

Cameroon has a diverse population comprising approximately 250 ethnic groups that then form 5 regional/cultural groups. The current population of Cameroon is 27,975,256, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

5. CURRENCY

According to smallworldfs.com, the currency used in Cameroon is called the Central African CFA CFA. It is a currency that is used in five other African countries: Gabon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, and Equatorial Guinea. The “CFA” part of the name stands for Coopération financière en Afrique centrale (“Financial Cooperation in Central Africa”).

The Central African CFA CFA has been important in helping to restore economic stability to the region. It has helped to build the economy and become a recognizable symbol throughout the continent.





6. LANGUAGE

French and English are the official languages of Cameroon. Eight out of the ten regions of the nation, housing 83% of the population of Cameroon, are CFAophones. The remaining two regions, representing 17% of Cameroon’s population, are mainly anglophone. However, the proportion of anglophones in the country is gradually decreasing.

Cameroon is a member of both La CFAophonie as well as the Commonwealth of Nations. The government of Cameroon has set up several bilingual schools in the country to encourage the learning of both the official languages of the country. However, very few Cameroonians speak the two languages fluently, and some even do not speak either of the languages, according to worldatlas.com.

7. HOW TO GREET

According to Cameroonguide.com, Cameroonian greetings vary between the CFAophone and Anglophone areas. In both areas, men shake hands with each other. In the CFAophone south, close friends may embrace while brushing cheeks and kissing the air along with a handshake. In the Anglophone north, close friends have a unique handshake in which, as they pull their hands back they snap the other person’s middle finger with their thumb. As a sign of respect men often lower their heads and avert their eyes when greeting someone superior to them in age or position.

Some Muslims will not shake hands across genders. Since this is a hierarchical society, elders are greeted first. Women tend not to look the other person in the eye even if it is another woman. Greetings should never be rushed. It is important to take time to inquire about the person’s family and other matters of general interest during the greeting process.

8. IS IT VISA-FREE AND HOW LONG CAN YOU STAY WITH IT?

According to visalist.com, among the 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa, Cameroon is one of the free visa countries for Nigerian citizens. The maximum duration of stay is 3 months.

Here are the necessary steps to follow to apply for a Cameroon tourist visa from Nigeria.

Step 1: Nigerian citizens can arrive in Cameroon without a visa. Step 2: After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Cameroon immigration counter. Step 3: Show travel documents like the Original Passport or Travel document from Nigeria. Step: Once you get the entry stamp, you can enter Cameroon and stay for the duration of your stamp.

Here are the five documents required for a Cameroon tourist visa

1. Health Document

A negative COVID-19 PCR test result is required for all international travelers coming to Cameroon. The negative PCR test must be issued within 72 hours of departure.

2. Vaccination Document

COVID-19 vaccination proof for travelers coming to Cameroon. The last dose of vaccine must be taken at least 14 days before departure.

3. Passport

Original Passport or Travel document of Nigeria with at least 6 months remaining validity on the date of travel and have at least 2 visa pages clear of any markings.

4. Travel itinerary

Travel itinerary (travel reservation to and from Nigeria in your name, not a ticket) Embassy recommends not purchasing hotel and flight tickets until the visa is approved. So don’t risk your money, time, and effort by buying actual tickets.

5. Proof of Funds

Proof of enough money for your stay and to leave Cameroon.

9. HOW CAN YOU EXTEND YOUR STAY?

If your visa expires during your stay in Cameroon, you can request a visa extension from the competent authorities of the General Delegation for National Security (Emi-Immigration). To do so, you will probably have to submit a file including the documents required by the said authorities.

10. ATTRACTIONS

According to thecrazytourist.com, here are some of the best places to visit in Cameroon

1. Yaounde

West Africa may not be known for beautiful cities but Cameroon’s capital Yaounde certainly is one. The city is immaculately planned to be spread over seven hills meaning that the numerous buildings in the city are separated by stretches of lush green and rising terrain.

In addition to its layout, the city is clean and safe with plenty of points of interest. The 1970’s government buildings there will appeal to culture buffs and are unusual looking, to say the least. Given that, it is also a perfect city to include in any tour of the country.

2. Maroua

Nowhere near as lush and green, Maroua still has an appeal of its own. The streets are remarkably red, sandy, and dusty and the buildings are a dull beige color but the colors of the locals’ clothing bring plenty of color to the city.

Maroua is a great place to experience the culture of Cameroon and its bustling markets are some of the best in the country. The city is also a great base for travelers wishing to visit the Mandara Mountains in the north of the country.

3. Limbe

Occupying the slopes of Mount Cameroon, an active volcanic mountain, Limbe is a city that acts as a great base for travelers who are looking to explore the beauty of the area. The botanical gardens in the city are a great place to learn about nature and plants in the area before exploring the nearby waterfalls and national parks.

The mountain itself has a summit height of over 4,000m and is therefore a serious challenge, but walks for novices are still possible around the base of the mountain without making a full ascent. If you are a lover of nature and wildlife, then this is the place for you in Cameroon.

4. Douala

Douala has a reputation for being a bit grimey and insalubrious, but this should not put you off visiting. This is the major city in Cameroon in most aspects; the airport is the biggest in the country, as is the port, and the business centre here is the main one in the country.

All of these hubs result in a chaotic and overactive feel and, likely, you will not relax much whilst you are here. With that being said, however, the city is a great place to witness modern Cameroon and the few charms it offers.

5. Waza National Park

About 180 miles to the north of Maroua is Waza National Park. This park looks very different during the four seasons but is always a good place to witness some of the country’s most spectacular wildlife including elephants, giraffes,s, and hyenas.

Self-drive vehicles are allowed to explore the park, but you will need a guide. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as you are much more likely to see the wildlife with a local guide that knows their stuff.

11. CRIME RATE & SECURITY

According to foreign- travel -advice, Mugging and armed banditry are a problem throughout Cameroon but particularly in Yaoundé, Douala, Ngaoundere, and Bafoussam.

Avoid isolated or poorer areas of towns; e.g. in Yaoundé, La Briquetterie, and Mokolo market, and Douala, Nkololun, New Bell, Akwa, Bonaberi, and Village. Avoid walking around at night, particularly alone. You should be vigilant in public places. Trouble can flare up unexpectedly (e.g. at football matches). Make sure the car doors are locked when driving around. Avoid wearing jewelry and only carry small amounts of cash and valuables.

Close and lock all doors and windows, particularly at night. Make sure burglar-proof metal bars are installed. Identify callers through spy holes before opening doors, especially late at night.

12. AVERAGE MONTHLY SALARY

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Cameroon typically earns around 460,000 XAF per month. Salaries range from 116,000 XAF (lowest average) to 2,050,000 XAF (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary, including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

According to careersinafrica.com, you will need a VISA to work in Cameroon. It is recommended to obtain employment there before applying, as your new employer can often sponsor your application.

13. COST OF LIVING

According to expatistan.com, a family of four’s estimated monthly cost is 1,282,082 CFA, while a single person’s estimated monthly cost is 514,043 CFA.

14. COST OF FOOD

The basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district is 5,000 CFA A combo meal in fast food restaurant (big mac meal or similar) is 2,732 CFA 500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast is 2,118 CFA 1 liter (1 qt.) of whole fat milk is 1,177 CFA 12 eggs, large is 788 CFA 1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes is 1,000 CFA 500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese is 2,000 CFA 1 kg (2 lb.) of apples is 2,785 CFA 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes is 839 CFA 0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket is 664 CFA 1 bottle of red table wine, good quality is 3,476 CFA 2 liters of coca-cola is 1,409 CFA Bread for 2 people for 1 day is 413 CFA

15. COST OF HOUSING

The monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in an expensive area is 250,000 CFA The monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in a normal area is 250,000 CFA Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in an 85m2 flat is 100,000 CFA The monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in an expensive area is 196,188 CFA

16. COST OF UTILITIES

1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in a 45 m2 (480 sqft) studio is 50,000 CFA Internet 8 Mbps (1 month) is 16,928 CFA 40” flat screen tv is 135,894 CFA Microwave 800/900 watt (bosch, Panasonic, LG, sharp, or equivalent brands) is 61,328 CFA Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) is 3,000 CFA

17. COST OF CLOTHES

1 pair of jeans (levis 501 or similar) is 19,306 CFA 1 summer dress in a high street store (Zara, h&m, or similar retailers) is 8,930 CFA 1 pair of sports shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) is 30,351 CFA 1 pair of men’s leather business shoes is 25,701 CFA

18. COST OF TRANSPORTATION

Volkswagen golf 1.4 tsi 150 CVs (or equivalent), with no extras, new is 7,000,000 CFA 1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas is 606 CFA The monthly ticket for public transport is 30,000 CFA

19. COST OF PERSONAL CARE

Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, frenadol, coldrex, or equivalent brands) is 1,500 CFA A short visit to a private doctor (15 minutes) is 10,000 CFA 1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, ob, …) is 1,500 CFA Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) is 3,752 CFA Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) is 1,491 CFA 4 rolls of toilet paper are 1,000 CFA The tube of toothpaste is 799 CFA Standard men’s haircut in the ex-pat area of the city is 2,000 CFA

20. COST OF ENTERTAINMENT

A basic dinner out for two in a neighborhood pub is 7,524 CFA 2 tickets to the movies are 3,000 CFA 2 tickets to the theater (best available seats) are 10,000 CFA Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant in the ex-pat area including appetizers, main course, wine, and dessert is 15,000 CFA 1 cocktail drink in the downtown club is 10,351 CFA Cappuccino in the ex-pat area of the city is 1,930 CFA 1 beer in neighborhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) is 650 CFA 1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) is 50 CFA 1 month of gym membership in a business district is 24,948 CFA 1 package of Marlboro cigarettes is 1,017 CFA

21. COST OF FLIGHT OR TRAVEL COST

According to wego.com, the cheapest flight from Nigeria to Cameroon is from Lagos to Douala, with airfares starting at NGN 254,306.05

22. FOODS YOU CAN GET IN CAMEROON

According to chefspencil.com, here are some popular foods in Cameroon.

Ndolé Fufu and Eru Okok Sanga Njamah Njamah Groundnut Soup Yellow Soup and Achu Mbongo Okro Soup Koki Egusi Pudding Ndomba

Central Africa might not be famous for its cities, but Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, and commercial capital, Douala, is worth a day or two of sightseeing.

