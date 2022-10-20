Things you need to know before traveling to Seychelles

Seychelles is one of the amazing countries you would love to visit in Africa. It is the smallest African country located in the eastern part of Africa. This African country is a tourist-friendly place and a popular tourist spot to visit. Asides from relocating to Seychelles, you can also visit this country for vacation and relaxation.

Seychelles is one of the 48 visa-free, e-visa, and visa-on-arrival countries you can consider depending on your reasons for visiting. If you desire to visit Seychelles, this article will supply necessary information you need to know before traveling to this country.

1. The geographical background

Seychelles is located in the eastern part of Africa. It is a small island country located in the Somali Sea northeast of Madagascar. It consists of 115 Islands which are subdivided into Inner Islands and Outer Islands. The largest city and capital of this country is called Victoria.

Seychelles shares borders with Kenya to the west, Madagascar to the south, Comoros, and the French overseas region of Mayotte reunion to the south.

2. Population

Seychelles is the least populated African country with an estimated population of 98,462 as of 2020. The current population of Seychelles as of Thursday, October 13, 2022 is 99,732 based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. Victoria, the main city, has the largest population of about 22,881 citizens.

3. The people

The people of Seychelles are often referred to as Seychellois. They are peaceful and friendly, always smiling. They are kind and accommodating in relating with tourists and also to each other. It is usually not uncommon for men to have more than one female partner. This means that sometimes, women have children with different fathers.

Majority of the Seychellois originated from Africa. The other parts have European, Indian, or Chinese roots. The major ethnic groups in Seychelles are the Seychellois also known as Creole, along with people of Indian and Chinese origin.

It is a known fact that Seychelles society is a female dominated society. This can be depicted in their appearance. Ladies in Seychelles are usually plus size and bossy while the men are skinny and childish.

4. Languages

Seychelles is a multilingual country. There are three official languages spoken in the Seychelles. This includes Creole, English and French. The primary language spoken by the Seychellois is Seychellois Creole.

5. Religion





Christianity is the most dominant religion practiced In Seychelles with about 89.2% population practicing it. About 76% of the Christians in Seychelles are Roman Catholic while 6% are Anglicans leaving the other populations with Hinduism.

6. Currency

The currency in Seychelles is called Seychelles rupees. You cannot acquire this type of currency before you arrive in Seychelles. It is illegal to take Seychelles rupees out of Seychelles. You can spend foreign currency and get Seychelles rupees as your change.

The main bank is Barclays with various ATM centers.

7. Internet

There are only two network operators: Airtel and Cable & Wireless Seychelles.

8. Type of visa

Seychelles is a visa-free country. This means a visa is not required to visit Seychelles by passport holders but it is important to have a valid passport and other travel documents recognized by the government of Seychelles. A visitors’ permit is issued on arrival in Seychelles to travelers visiting for the purposes of holiday, business, visiting family or friends.

However, you are only permitted to stay for 30days as a visitor. You can extend your duration of stay in Seychelles through the Department of Immigration in 90days increments.

9. Average minimum wage

Seychelles’ minimum wage rate is SR26.70 per hour for all workers other than casual workers. The minimum wage is SR30.78 per hour for casual workers. Seychelles’ minimum wage was last modified on 1st January, 2014.

Seychelles is in the top 20 percent of all countries based on the yearly minimum wage rate.

10. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer, a person working in Seychelles typically earns around 19,600 SCR per month. Salaries range from 4,970 SCR (lowest average) to 87,700 SCR (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).

This average monthly salary includes housing, transport and other side benefits. The salaries vary depending on careers.

11. Average cost of living

According to numbeo.com, the cost of living in Seychelles is on average 97.46% higher than in Nigeria. Rent in Seychelles is, on average, 21.95% lower than in Nigeria.

A family of four is expected to spend 1,236,162.45NGN monthly without rent. A single person estimated monthly cost are 345,851NGN without rent.

12. Weather

The weather and nature is quite not pleasant and can be dangerous. There are usually cases of strong winds, downpour, monsoon season, riptides.

13. Crime and security

Seychelles is considered a safe country you can travel to. Not that it is totally safe because there are cases of violent crimes and petty theft. Robberies, bag snatching, muggings and break-ins are usually common only if you create opportunities for petty crime.

Asides all that, piracy has been known to take place within hundreds of miles of the island. Somali pirates are known to be scattered across the island and this could be a threat to those who have yachts or into fishing. Above all, crime in Seychelles is generally non-violent.

To avoid been attacked, maintain the following precautions:

Make sure your living accommodation is secure. Use a hotel safe to store valuables, money and passports. Avoid staying in an isolated area. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing eye-catching jewelry

14. Attractions

Seychelles is a wonderful and fantastic tourist spot with high and amazing infrastructures. Below are the top attractions:

1. Beau Vallon

This is one of the amazing tourist centers that has attracted tourists and locals with its glittering sands. It is located on Mahe’s northwest coast. Beau Vallon is a buzzing beach with hotels and restaurants on the shores for relaxation. This is the best place to visit for beach barbecues.

It is also a home for a variety of water sport activities like Jet skis, banana boats, water skiing and paddle boarding. When you visit this island, you enjoy the calmness of the sea alongside your family.

2. Anse Volbert

Anse Volbert, popularly known as Côte d’Or is one of the most popular beaches. Covering the sun-bleached sands is a warm, shallow water. The waters in the sea are calm and safe for swimming for your small kids.

On this island is seated various resort centers, hotels and restaurants including the famous Hotel Cote D’OR. This hotel was made with thatched bungalows tucked amid the tropical foliage.

3. Curieuse Island

This is a home for giant tortoises which roam freely around the sandy coves. The island is covered with tamaka and casuarina trees which surround the sand beaches. This island is the only place where a special palm tree called coco de mer grows in a natural way. This makes the island special and different from others.

Asides the above attractions, the island was once referred to as the leper colony. On this island, there are quite a lot of ruins to explore. The leprosarium, doctor’s house and a preserved national monument that has been in existence for years is quite fascinating.

4. Baie Lazare

The pretty village of Baie Lazare on Mahé was named after 18th-century French explorer Lazare Picault, who landed here when the French government sent him to explore the islands. There are various tourist attractions on this island. Amidst them is the neo-Gothic church called Baie Lazare. This church was dedicated to St. Francis of Assisi which gives a wide view of the area.

Other attractions are the stunning beaches of Anse Soleil and Petite Anse which are among the best beaches in Seychelles.

5. La Digue Island

This is the fourth largest island in Seychelles. It is known as a haven for nature lovers. This is one of the best options to visit for those who desire to experience a traditional island life. The first attraction on this island is the nearby beach L’Union Estate. Admission into this estate includes a tour through this old copra factory and villa plantation.

The second sightseeing attraction is the Veuve Nature Reserve. This reserve houses endangered black paradise flycatcher, also called ‘the widow’. There are other interesting things to do on this island like diving, rock climbing and hiking.

6. Anse Georgette

This is one of the most serene and quiet beaches among other beaches in Seychelles. This beach is so special, less busy and more intimate. This makes this beach so exceptional. The beach is easily accessed through a renowned resort called Constance Lemuria resort.

One of the special things about this beach is that it is rock-free and coral free. The sea is also a beautiful sight to see. For more privacy, you can book your hotel on this island.

7. Anse Intendance

This is one of Mahe’s best beaches. It is a small and secluded crescent of sand on the island. This is one of the best places to surf as a result of its frequent big swells and wild waves. As a tourist, you can enjoy this picturesque view if you are a photographer. Sunbathers, beachcombers and swimmers can enjoy this island as often as they want.

8. Moyenne Island

This island is filled with 16,000 plants and trees like mahogany, mango, palm and several others. You will get to see the tortoise in here, and if you want, on the permission you can feed them too. There is a church of saints on the island and you can buy small things from here like old doll’s heads and other old artifacts. There are some paranormal stories about this island as well, and you can hear about them from your guides or in the guidebook as well.

