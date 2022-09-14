Important facts to note about travelling to the Maldives

You must have already known that it is the ‘travel out’ season for Nigerians. And as a Nigerian who is willing to travel to another country, and is clueless about what, where, and how, there are 48 countries you can choose from. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the Maldives.

If you are travelling to the Maldives, there are things you should know about the country. You’re a foreigner remember? And it wouldn’t hurt to be well informed before taking any steps. You don’t want to be subject to fraudulent agents and imminent dangers that could arise as a result of a lack of knowledge.

The capital city of Maldives is called Male, and the official name of Maldives is Republic of Maldives

1. The People and their lifestyle

1. People

Just as the people who are citizens of Nigeria are Nigerians, the citizens of Maldives are referred to as Maldivians.

2. Language

The major language spoken by Maldivians is Dhivehi which according to The World Factbook is the dialect of Sinhala and a script derived from Arabic. The English language is said to be spoken by most government officials in the country.

3. Religion

The religion practised by these people is the largest branch of Islam, called Sunni Islam.

4. Ethnic groups

The ethnic groups that are in the Maldives are:

Sinhalese Dravidian Arab Australasian African

5. Population





As of August 30, 2022, the population was recorded by cia.gov to be 390,164, and the Maldives’ comparison to the world is 176.

2. Visa

As a Nigerian who is travelling to the Maldives, you should know that it is one of the several countries that offer you a tourist visa on arrival, which will be valid for 30 days.

1. Exception on access to the country

Expatfinder reported that according to the website of the Maldivian Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Immigration of the country may not grant access to people who are discerned as people who have “strong anti-semantic religious or political views”; and this opinion could potentially be broadly defined.

2. Basic visa requirements

It’s true that you are granted a visa on arrival. However, there are a few entry requirements to meet before you are issued the visa on your arrival in the country. The following are the basic entry requirements according to Maldives Immigration are

A passport or a travel document with Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) with at least 1-month validity. A pre-paid hotel booking/accommodation. Sufficient funds to last for the intended period of stay in the Maldives. Confirmed onward/return tickets to the home country or to the country of residence (not applicable for valid resident permit holders). Entry facilities to their onward destinations; for example, the visa. Traveller Declaration must be filled in and submitted by all travellers travelling to and from the Maldives, within 96 hours of the flight time. The form has to be submitted electronically via IMUGA. Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificate, if applicable.

3. What to do if you want to extend your stay

Travel.state.gov explains that if you’d like to stay more than 30 days, the Department of Immigration and Emigration routinely approves requests for extension of stays up to 90 days for travellers who present evidence of sufficient funds and who stay in a resort or hotel or present a letter from a local sponsor. Anyone staying more than 60 days without proper authorization faces heavy fines and deportation.

3. Currency

The currency spent in the Maldives is The Maldivian Rufiyaa which has the symbol, MVR. On an average, 1 Maldivian Rufiyaa =27.53 Nigerian Naira.

4. Average cost of living

According to livingcost.org, the cost of living in the Maldives is $1188, which is 1.27 times more expensive than the world average. The Maldives ranked 40th out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 72nd best country to live in. The average salary after taxes in the Maldives is $761, and is said to be enough to cover living expenses for 0.6 months.

Below is a breakdown of the cost of living in the Maldives, according to livingcost.org.

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $1188 $2966 🛋️ Without rent $436 $1213 🏨 Rent & Utilities $752 $1753 🍽️ Food $317 $805 🚐 Transport $43.4 $117 💳 Monthly salary after tax $761 💸 GDP per capita $6924 😃 Human freedom index 7.1 ❤️ Life expectancy 79.2 🌐 English speaking % 70% 🏙️ Population 436K

5. Travel cost

If you are travelling to the Maldives for a vacation, these are the things you must know about the travel cost per duration according to BudgetYourTrip.com.

1. A week

If you are planning a vacation for one week, it often costs around MVR25,888 per person. So, if there is more than one person going on a vacation, you can do the math. For two people, it costs about MVR51,775.

2. Two weeks and more

If two people are planning to travel for two weeks, it costs MVR103,551. If you’re travelling to the Maldives as a family of three or four people, the price often goes down because children’s tickets are cheaper. And the exciting part too, is that the rooms can be shared.

Budgetyourtrip also explains that when you travel slower over a longer period of time then your daily budget will also go down. Two people travelling together for one month in the Maldives can often have a lower daily budget per person than one person travelling alone for one week.

6. MINIMUM WAGE/AVERAGE MONTHLY SALARY

According to minimum-wage.org,Maldives has a minimum wage that is government-mandated, and no worker in Maldives can be paid less than the set rate of pay. Any employer in the Maldives who fails to pay the minimum wage may have the Maldives’ government to face. He or she may be subject to punishment by the law.

1. What is the Maldives’ minimum wage?

The Maldives’ minimum wage is 3,100 Maldivian rufiyaa per month in the government sector.

2. How does Maldives’ minimum wage compare to the minimum wage in other countries?

The Maldives’ yearly minimum wage is $3,137.00 in international currency. International currency, according to minimum-wage.org, is a measure of currency based on the value of the United States dollar in 2009. The Maldives is in the top 27 per cent of 54 countries that are identified with a higher minimum wage.

7. CRIME RATE AND SECURITY

According to traveladvisories, the crime rate in the Maldives is moderate. However, if you do not keep an eye on your valuables in your hotel, or outside the hotel, they might get stolen. It is also recorded that terrorist groups may conduct attacks with little or no warning, and their targets could be tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, and local government facilities.

8. Employment

The following are the ways to get a job in Maldives according to www.alinks.org

Find a job in the Maldives. After you get a job, you may need to apply for a work permit, or a work visa, together with your employer or on your own. You will not likely need any permit if you are a resident of the Maldives. In most cases, you apply for a work permit with your new employer, a company, or an employment agency. They will get you a visa to enter the country if you are not in the Maldives already. If you are lucky to have an employer who can sponsor you. You will need to handle all the paperwork to get you a work permit or a work visa.

9. Work Permit

To get a work permit, you need to get a job first. According to maldivesfinest.com ”If you are planning to work in Maldives you need to apply for a job and get it approved from a company based in the Maldives. If that company wants to employ you, they will submit your documents to the Department of Immigration and Emigration to get work permit. Once employment approval is given you can enter the Maldives and upon arrival, you will get your Resident Visa.

10. ATTRACTIONS

According to Tribuneonline, the following are attractions you can find in the Maldives:

1. Hulhumale Island

According to holidify.com, the island is an artificial island in the Maldives located south of the North Male Atoll. You will find Hulhumale Beach which is located on the sunrise side of the island. The beachfront road is ideal for a walk and houses some resorts and cafes. You will also find a Central Park, Fruit & Vegetable Market, and some mosques on the island.

2. Maafushi

According to thecrazytourist.com has plenty of charm. It is one of the top off-beat island getaways for budget travelers. In Maafushi, you will find beaches backed with palms, lapping waves, and a clutch of homey little coffee shops on the shore.

3. Utheemu

This place, according to the crazytourist.com, holds a special place in the Maldives. And why is that? It was once the home of the revered Sultan Mohamed Thakurufaanu – the leader who’s credited with driving out Portuguese invaders from the isles in the late 16th century.

You will see sparkling white sands and lapping Indian Ocean waves, but these are punctuated by heritage sites like the Utheemu Ganduvaru, which is the gorgeous timber-built palace where the respected leader grew up.

4. Feydhoo

According to thecrazytourist.com, this place has winding walkways and sample seafood curries with the locals.

5. Maradhoo

The crazytourist.com mentions that this place is joined by the hip with Feydhoo. It is a major link in the island chain that starts with Gan to the east. The locals are laid-back and lovely, and the cuisine is spicy and rich in seafood.

6. Veligandu Island

This island according to thecrazytourist.com has been recognized for a long time as one of the top destinations in the Maldives for couples. People who are on their honeymoon and newly-weds are often seen on this island

7. Banana Reef

This place is where the SCUBA gear and wetsuits in the country are done. According to thecrazytourist.com, the fruit-shaped dash of multi-coloured corals and seaweed-clad sandbanks lies underwater between the isles of the North Male Atoll. Furthermore, it’s served by countless outfitters, who lead excursions to uncover the striped snappers and bulbous sponges.

8. Thulusdhoo Island

According to thecrazytourist.com, it’s the spirit of the salt-washed Caribbean that seems to drive Thulusdhoo Island. The beaches are naturally great, and the locals love to draw in their fading fishing boats to flint up a good sizzling seafood barbeque every now and then.

9. Fuvahmulah

It does not have any near neighbors, and it occupies a toll all of its own. It’s also peppered with the occasional inland lake, which is a rare sight to see in this flat-lying country. Also, the sandbanks that ring popular Banging Beach make for some crashing rollers and refreshing salt spray (a break from the usual relaxing lapping lagoons), and the proximity to the Earth’s equator means steamy weather throughout the year.

Conclusively, with all of these, you can rest assured that you have the basic information to keep you on the right track if you are travelling to the Maldives.

