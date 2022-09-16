Facts You Should Know About Obtaining Cape Verde’s Visa

Cape Verde is one of the 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa. Cape Verde is a very nice place to be. It has a lot of attractions and things that appeal. The people in it, the cost of living, nature, food , tradition and all are amazing. Here are some things to know about Cape Verde.

Cape Verde is an archipelago, an island country in the Central Atlantic Ocean consisting of 10 volcanic islands. This island is on the West Coast of Africa. Its island lies on the West Coast of Africa. The 10 islands’ land area of 4033 sq. km. Cape Verde became independent in 1975.

The capital of Cape Verde is Praia and it is also the largest city. The Cape Verde archipelago was discovered and colonized by Portuguese explorers in the 15th century. According to nationsoline.org, it is the first European settlement in the tropics. The Cape Verde has a warm tropical climate. It is an island that forms part of Macaronesia.

Cape Verde is officially the Republic of Cabo Verde. According to exploring Africa.matrix.msu.edu, the group of islands was named Cabo Verde, meaning Green Cape, by the Portuguese in 1444.

As time passed, the name was anglicised to Cape Verde. In 2013, the government decided that the Portuguese name, Cabo Verde, would henceforth be used for official purposes, and requested that the rest of the world respect this name change.

1. Land

Cape Verde consists of nine inhabited islands, one uninhabited island, and various islets, located between 14°30′ and 17°30′ N and between 22°30′ and 25°30′ W. The archipelago is divided into the Barlavento (Windward) group to the north and the Sotavento (Leeward) group to the south. This is according to britannica.com

2. The people of Cape Verde

The people are a mixture of European and African descent. This is sometimes referred to as mestiço or crioulo according to britannica.com. There are African minorities like the Fulani (Fulbe), the Balante, and the Mandyako people. Also of European origin, we have some Portuguese descent from the Algarve, a historical province, and the Azores islands. There are also some of Italian, French, and English descent. There is also a vast number that are rooted in Sephardic Jews or other groups of Jews.

3. Population

The current population of Cabo Verde is 569,163 based on Worldometer’s report on the latest United Nations data. Cabo Verde’s population is 0.01% of the total world population. Cape Verde ranks number 172 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population. The population density in Cabo Verde is 138 per Km2 (357 people per mi2). This is according to worldometers.info

Majority of its population are Christian. Praia, which is Cape Verde’s capital, is the most populous. The population of Cities in Cape Verde (2022) from the most populous to the least populous is as follows:

Praia 113,364 Mindelo 70,611 Santa Maria 17,231 Cova Figueira 15,350 Santa Cruz 9,488 Pedra Badejo 9,343 Sao Filipe 8,189 Assomada 7,927 Tarrafal 6,463 Espargos 6,173 Porto Novo 5,580 Calheta 5,400 Ribeira Brava 5,324 Tarrafal de Sao Nicolau 5,039 Ponta do Sol 4,064 Picos 3,778 Vila do Maio 3,009 Ribeira Grande 2,950 Cidade Velha 2,148 Sal Rei 2,122 Sao Domingos. 1,850 Pombas 1,818 Nova Sintra 1,813 Mindelo 70,611 Santa Maria 17,231

4. Weather and Climate





Cape Verde’s subtropical climate is pleasant. The islands experience a windy season from October to mid-July and a rainy season from August to September. The longest days of sunshine on the island are from March to May. During the windy season, the average temperature ranges between 25-29°C(77-84°F), and the sea temperature doesn’t always dip below 23°C(73°F). High temperatures can break 30°C(86°F) during the rainy season and the sea temperature during this period is 27°C(81°F)

5. Currency

The escudo is the currency of the Republic of Cape Verde. It is known as Cape Verde Escudo(CVE). The amounts are written using the Cifrão as the decimal separator. The issuance is the Central bank: Bank of Cape Verde

1.00 Cape Verdean Escudo = 3.9116004 approximately 3.93 Nigerian Naira

1 NGN = 0.255650 CVE

The CVE has the following:

Symbol: Cifrão symbol (dollar-like but with two vertical lines across), Esc

Central bank: Bank of Cape Verde

Subunit: Centavo

Banknotes: 2000, 5000, 1000, 200, 500

Coins: 20, 200, 50, 5, 10, 100, 1, 250

ISO code: CVE

6. Language

The official language is Portuguese which is used in most written communication, including in newspapers. It is a language of government and instruction. However, according to cape verde.co.uk, Creole tends to be used in conversation and it’s this you’ll hear being used on a day-to-day basis. Creole is based on African languages with additions from several European languages.

7. Religion

The national government’s statistics indicate 77 percent of the population is Roman Catholic, 10 percent Protestant, and 2 percent Muslim; 11 percent identify with any religion. The second-largest Christian denomination is the Church of the Nazarene.

8. Tradition

It has two blended cultural life of Portugal and Africa. It is evident from the country’s literary, musical, and artistic production. Holidays celebrated in Cape Verde include Easter, the Feast of the Assumption, All Saints’ Day, and Christmas. Other holidays include National Heroes’ Day, Children’s Day, and Independence Day, which are observed on January 20, June 1, and July 5, respectively.

The cultural synthesis that forms Cabo Verdean artistic tradition is notable in the rich body of oral narratives known as Nho Lobo tales. Musical traditions from Africa are reborn in Cape Verde as batuko (derived from the Portuguese verb meaning “to beat”), a genre that features polyrhythm and call and response performed by a group of women. European traditions are revealed in the morna, a lament comparable to the Portuguese fado, and the mazurka. Other styles include the funana, often performed by women in conjunction with a batuko session, according to britannica.com.

9. Is it a visa free country and how long can you stay with it?

Cape Verde tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens. According to visalist.io , below is how to apply for Cape Verde tourist visa from Nigeria.

Step 1 : Nigerian citizens can arrive at Cape Verde without a visa.

Step 2 : After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Cape Verde immigration counter.

Step 3 : Show travel documents like original passport or travel document of Nigeria.

Step 4 : Once you get your entry stamp, you can enter Cape Verde and stay for the duration of your stamping.

Note you can only stay for the duration of your stamping

10. How can you extend your stay?

Cape Verde visa is valid for 30-90 days but you wish to stay longer then you can do so by applying for a Cape Verde visa extension. You can apply for your visa extension by visiting the Immigrant office or at a police station. Always remember to extend your visa before it expires.

11. Attractions

Each island serves up a different set of attractions and reasons to visit. Cape Verde certainly appeals in some way. According to crazytourist.com , these are the most popular and famous attractions for travelers in Cape Verde

1. Fogo

Fogo, meaning fire, is the most prominent of all of the Cape Verde islands with a maximum altitude of 2,900 metres above sea level. The volcano Pico de Fogo is the main attraction here and can be climbed in around six hours, using the nearby town Cha de Caldeiras as a starting point. The largest city on the island is Sao Filipe which is the fourth largest city in Cape Verde and is also home to the island’s airport. The beaches on the island are stunning and well worth exploring.

2. Palmeira

Situated on the sunny, sandy island of Sal, Palmeira is a busy harbor town responsible for many of Cape Verde’s imports and exports. There is plenty to attract tourists to the town including many restaurants, lively bars, and beautiful architecture. The town is also revered amongst divers who flock from around the globe to experience the many underwater caves and reefs located just off the coastline of the town. If you are looking to cure some aching muscles after hiking (or even just exploring the town) then the salt baths here are perfect for soothing relaxation.

3. Maio

The island of Maio is known for its secluded and paradisiacal beaches. The golden sand and calm sea conditions make the island the first choice for those looking for a relaxing beach holiday in a stunning location. Bird-watchers will also find this island to be a paradise due to the many rare birds that frequent it including rare larks and courses. The capital of the island, Vila do Maio is located right by the sea and is home to a beautiful colonial Portuguese church.

4. Sao Filipe

Sao Filipe is home to the island airport on the island of Fogo. It has black lava beaches and is a truly picturesque city. The upper and lower sections of the city are separated by the Alto San Pedro which is essentially a large plaza. The city should be visited for bustling markets, which take place every morning, brightly coloured buildings, and of course the nearby volcanic craters. If you are looking to visit a beach while in Sal Felipe, it is best to travel a little distance from the city where the beaches are much cleaner.

5. Riberia Brava

Capital of the island of Sao Nicolau, Ribeira Brava is a small city with a grand backdrop. Surrounded by mountains, the city is a lively one and begins the day early with traders setting up and selling from wooden crates all along the narrow streets. The colorful buildings that line the streets of the town center are worth visiting. For tourists, the city has ample accommodation options and also a modern market hall where food, clothing, and other amenities can be purchased

6. Porto Novo

This city, which is also located on the island of Santo Antao, has a constant dry feeling exacerbated by the hot dusty wind that blows here. The city is home to a great museum detailing the lives of Porto Novo’s past kings as well as a royal palace and several governments and colonial buildings worth visiting. The royal palace, which was formerly occupied by King Toffa, is one of the best ways to experience and learn about how African royalty lived.

12. Average monthly salary

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Cape Verde typically earns around 204,000 CVE per month. Salaries range from 51,700 CVE (lowest average) to 912,000 CVE (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher). This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits

According to minimum-wage.org, the Cape Verde minimum wage is 11,000 Cape Verdean escudos per month in the private sector. 12,000 Cape Verdean escudos per month for an entry-level worker in the public sector.

13. Crime rate and security

According to moafrikatours.com, Cape Verde is a relatively safe place to visit as the country has remained a relatively peaceful and safe place with an almost non-existent incidence of crime. Theft is one of the minor crimes that has increased, but that seems only due to the increase in tourism to the country lately.

According to country reports.com, petty crime and burglary are common in Cabo Verde. Often, the perpetrators of petty theft and pickpocketing are gangs of street children, so visitors should avoid groups of children who appear to have no adult supervision.

Also, muggings occur often, particularly at night and in more isolated areas, and increasingly involve violence. The perpetrators are predominantly males between the ages of 14 and 25 operating in groups of two or more to attack their victims. Due to inadequate lighting in many public areas, often caused by rolling power cuts in urban neighborhoods, you should be especially vigilant after dark, carry a small flashlight to illuminate your path, never go out alone, keep vehicle doors and windows locked, and avoid isolated places.

14. Average Cost of Living

The price level in Cape Verde is much lower than in most countries. According to capeverdeislands.org, below are the cheap cost a traveler enjoys

Travelers that discover the beauty of this destination will benefit from lower prices of for example accommodation, food & drink, entertainment, and transport. You can stay in a nice hotel room for 35-45 Euros per night for two people; You have a two-course dinner in a simple restaurant for 9 Euros; a guide for a day (without a car) will cost around 30 Euros and you can hire a taxi driver for about 2 Euros per kilometer. If we compare the average Cape Verdean prices with the European countries The Netherlands and Belgium, the prices are 20% lower. So, Cape Verde is a lot cheaper

According to rocapply.com, this is the average cost of living in Cape Verde

15. Food

12 eggs dozen, large 12.50 CVE 1 beer pint in local shops, markets 7 CVE 1 kg of tomatoes 8.50 CVE Full chicken 2kg 38.75 CVE 1litre 100% fruit juice 8.50 CVE 1 package of cigarettes imported brands 25 CVE 1 kg (2 lb.) of apples 7.50 CVE 1 bottle of red table wine, good quality 48.95 CVE 2.5 liters of Coca-Cola 0.95 CVE 1 Bread loaf standard 9.50 CVE Whole fat Yogurt. 500ml 12 CVE 1×6 pack Dardanelle tuna 18.50 CVE Heinz baked beans 1 tin 8 CVE 1.5 kg Sugar 10 CVE 2 liter cooking oil 20 CVE Yum-yum noodles per pack 2.00 CVE 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes 5.50 CVE1-literr milk 8.50 CVE Fast food restaurant large serving/ takeaway 25 CVE

16. Housing

Utilities per month (water, electricity, gas) for 2 people in flat 165 CVE Wi-Fi monthly fee 8 Mbps (1 month) 145 CVE Laundry detergent (bleach, sunlight liquid, washing surf… altogether) 58.50 CVE House Cleaning fee per day 105 CVE Large Gas heater price range upwards. 200 CVE Original branded Electric Fans 200 CVE Original branded Electric kettle. 120 CVE 40 inches Beko flat screen HD TV set 2000 CVE Single bed Blankets 120 CVE

17. Personal Care

Avon for women and men cologne 100 CVE Ladies hair plaiting. 60 CVE Ladies Sanitaryware (Pads and Tampons) 18 CVE Men’s haircut 40 CVE Ibuprofen, Panadol, Grandpa Painkillers box of 12 dosses 24.50 CVE Mobile package local network providers’ talk-time, data and messages 65 CVE 1 month of gym subscription. 105 CVE Earphones original (Samsung. iPhone) 90 CVE Unisex Loris perfume 30 CVE Gadgets maintenance and repairs cellphonese, laptops, tablets…) starting price. 100 CVE Smart phones (Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, IPhone) price range upwards 1000 CVE Laptops (Samsung, Lenovo, Hp, Monster, Dell etc.) price range upwards 3000 CVE

18. Entertainment

Boat cruise with refreshments and finger snacks 120 CVE Go carting 30 mins 120 CVE Movie House 3d cinema 30 CVE Summer Festivals (jet, bumper cars, lucky deep …(per ticket) 15 CVE Photo shoot 120 CVE Cappuccino / espresso/ coffee 12.50 CVE 3-course dinner local restaurant for two people 96.50 CVE 3 course dinner classy, exotic restaurant two people 150 CVE Play station 4 console without games. 2000 CVE Spalding Basketball 200 CVE Original branded Racket and Wilson’s tennis balls 500 CVE

19. Transportation

Taxi fare on average 5-10km 45 CVE Public transport per trip one way maximum fare 30 CVE 1 liter petrol/diesel 6.50 CVE 1 day rent a car cost 140 CVE Driver’s license 2300 CVE

20. Clothes

1 pair of jeans (Denim or similar) 150 CVE 1 pair of men’s formal shoes 215 CVE 1 pair original sport/casual shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) 280 CVE 1 classy summer dress (Zara, H&M, or similar retailers) 135.79 CVE Ladies formal shoes original and durable 120 CVE Back-pack, gym bag (Nike, Adidas, New balance) 150 CVE

21. Foods you can get in Cape Verde

According to capeverde.co.uk, below are some of the food you get to eat in Cape Verde

Cape Verdean dishes to try:

Cachupa Rica – Cape Verde’s national dish, a stew made with fish, meat and vegetables. Buzio – A tasty traditional slow-cooked stew made with shellfish (usually mussels) and soya sauce. Bol de Cus-Cus – A delicious cake made with corn and sugar, usually served warm with butter and Cabra cheese. Cado de Peixe ou Caiderado – Potato, pumpkin, carrots, vegetables cooked with fish (usually Cavala), and tomato puree. Canjo – Soup with chicken, rice, onions, and carrots. Bafas – Fish cooked with tomato, onion, and peppers in breadcrumbs, served as a snack or an appetizer. Percebes (Sea Fingers) – Funnily enough they look like purply brown fingers. You crack off the end and peel the skin to reveal the meat (similar texture to squid). Queijo de Cabra com Doce de Popoia – A typical dessert with slices of Cabra cheese served with popoia jam. Carpaccio – Raw tuna sliced finely and marinated in lime, oil, and salt. Tuna Tartar – Raw tuna chopped and marinated in a soy dressing. Cracas – Crustacean shellfish Feijoada – Pork stew with vegetables and beans. Morreia – Eel, fried in oil. Lagosta suada – Steamed lobster.

Drinks :

Gouge – A strong alcoholic drink locally produced from sugar cane. Fogo wine – Very pleasant when drunk at the right time but can be hit-and-miss depending on the age of the grape. Caipirinha -Brazil- a cocktail made with sugar cane and local liquor Traveling to Cape Verde is a good idea. It’s a perfect place for relaxation and vacations. It will be a fun time for you, your family or your friends. Enjoying a good time, and having nice memories and moments is certain.

