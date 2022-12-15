Facts you need to know about obtaining a Sao Tome and Principe visa

There are 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa. Sao Tome and Principe is one of them. Sao Tome is the second smallest country in Africa. Sao Tome and Principe (STP) is a lower-middle-income, tiny island state with a fragile economy. It is the Second smallest economy in Africa. With the nature of its people and attractions, it is worth getting a Sao Tome and Principe visa and getting there.

Sao Tome and Principe is an island country in Central Africa, located on the Equator in the Gulf of Guinea. São Tomé is the capital and largest city of São Tomé and Príncipe. Its name is Portuguese for “Saint Thomas.” Here are some things to know about Sao Tome and Principe.

1. The People

The people of São Tomé and Príncipe are predominantly of African and Mestiço descent. The legacy of Portuguese rule is also visible in the country’s culture. Its people are referred to as “Sao Tomeans.”

The people are amiable and relaxed, but manners and etiquette are essential to them. Sao Tomeans are welcoming and easy-going people. Foreigners won’t encounter problems if they observe standard rules of courtesy.

2. Weather

According to climate totravel.com, the weather is tropical, hot, and humid throughout the year, with maximum temperatures around 30 °C (86 °F) from January to April and slightly lower from June to August. Both islands are covered with impenetrable forests, and in inland areas, there are hills wrapped in mist.

3. Population

According to worldmeters.info, the current population of Sao Tome and Principe is 229,109 based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. Sao Tome and Principe’s population is equivalent to 0% of the total world population. Sao Tome and Principe is number 187 on the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

4. Currency

The Sao Tomean Dobra is the official currency of São Tomé and Príncipe. The currency code for Dobras is STN (the former currency code was STD), and the currency symbol is Db. ATMs are not used in the country, but some hotels accept visas and MasterCard. Tourists’ cheques are limitedly accepted. Travelers are advised to bring traveler’s cheques in US dollars and Euros to avoid additional exchange rate charges. There is no restriction on importing and exporting local or foreign currency.

5. Language

São Tomé and Príncipe have Portuguese as their official and national language. Locally developed restructured varieties of Portuguese or Portuguese creole like Forro, Angolar, and Principense are also spoken. Some words you should know:

Hello – Olá!





Hi – Oi!

Good morning – Bom dia!

How are you? – Como está?

Everything is fine. – Está Tudo bom.

Nice to meet you. – Muito prazer.

Please. – Por favor.

Thank you. – Obrigado (for men) and Obrigada (for women)

You’re welcome. – De nada.

I’m sorry. – Desculpe.

Excuse me. – Com licença.

Yes. – Sim.

No. – Não.

6. Religion

According to Britannica.com, More than half of the population belongs to the Roman Catholic Church. The remaining, professing a religious affiliation, is primarily Protestant. Traditional African spiritual practices and beliefs are widespread, even among adherents of other faiths. About one-fifth of the population is identified as non-religious.

7. Tradition

A handshake accompanies every greeting. Social courtesies are being observed. Likewise, taking permission before taking photographs of the local people as a visitor. Also, Alcohol and smoking are acceptable for anyone who wishes to.

8. Is it Visa-free, and how long can you stay with it?

According to visalist.com, a visa to Sao Tome and Principe is free for Nigerians. Five documents are required for Sao Tome and Principe tourist visa: Health Document, Vaccination Document, Visa Application Form, Passport Photo, and Passport Copy.

How to apply for Sao Tome and Principe online e-visa from Nigeria

Step 1: Nigerian citizens must get a visa for Sao Tome and Principe online.

Step 2: Fill out an online application form for Sao Tome and Principe.

Step 3: After filling in the required documents and making the payment online, and submitting the necessary document

Step 4: Once the visa application for Sao Tome and Principe is approved, the e-Visa is sent to the applicant by email.

Step 5: After you get the visa, you can travel to Sao Tome and Principe and stay for the duration of your visa

9. How can you extend your stay?

According to touristvisaonline.com, regardless of whether you go for a visa on arrival or get it beforehand from the embassy, you can stay for a maximum of 15 days as a tourist unless you apply for an extension.

According to bradtguide.com, stays beyond 15 days still require a visa. A 30-day permit can be acquired using the e-visa service provided by the Serviço de Migração e Fronteiras (SMF; Migration and Borders Service), through a tour agency, or at a Santomean diplomatic mission abroad – of which there are only a few!

10. Attractions

According to dreamAfrica.com, if you’re looking for an African holiday or a perfect island getaway, you might opt for this down-to-earth destination; whether you’re seeking adventure or culture, discover the top-rated tourist attractions and the best things to see in São Tomé and Príncipe. Check out some of these beautiful places to visit by dreamAfrica.com:

1. Praia das Bananas

This picture-perfect beach in São Tomé and Príncipe is a tropical natural charm with fun activities. The Praia Banana beach name is a tribute to the shape of a banana. An abundance of wonders of nature where tourists can enjoy admiring, diving, playing, and relaxing. It’s simply just a paradise on earth. Descend to sea level and explore the fresh waters and its golden sands or rest beneath swaying palms.

2. The Chocolate Factory

This is a great place to be. Cocoa is economically significant to the nation, contributing about 90% of agricultural exports. Visiting the chocolate factory, visitors learn about the history of Sao Tome, cocoa, and the art of chocolate making. Once you get there, you can try excellent versions of resh chocolate, and you also have the opportunity to buy directly from the factory.

3. Ilhéu Bom Bom

Floating in the Gulf of Guinea, Ilhéu Bom Bom is an island, one of the main islands of São Tomé and Príncipe. The island has under 20 people, with endless fresh waters and stunning views occupying the gorgeous coastline. An ideal place for couples and lovebirds with little to no intruding from locals and tourists.

4. Marco do Equador

Marco do Equador is the main attraction and historical landmark in São Tomé and Príncipe. Always fun to visit for photo moments. And if you have a local guide with you, they will tell you amazing stories and local information. Go up, step on the equator line and be in both hemispheres simultaneously.

5. Cathedral of São Tomé

One of the most impressive buildings of the colonial Cathedral of São Tomé is also one of Africa’s oldest churches and cathedrals. The Our Lady of Grace Cathedral (Portuguese: Sé Catedral de Nossa Senhora da Graça) is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of São Tomé and Príncipe. Like many European cathedrals, the signature touches make it one of São Tomé’s most beautiful buildings/architectures.

6. Praia Jale

Praia Jale is one of the island’s best beaches in São Tomé and Príncipe. An incredible virgin beach with long stretches of golden sand and surf waves crashing on the shore. Guests can easily spot bay turtles waddling on and off the Ocean. It is highly recommended as it’s never crowded all season—a perfect romantic spot with no shortage of tasty seafood dishes.

7. São Nicolau Waterfall

The São Nicolau Waterfall is a top tourist attraction and scenic spot in São Tomé and Príncipe. Breathtaking scenery in the forest, lush greenery with a beautiful waterfall. You’ll be so impressed by the landscape with its lush greenery, beautiful trees, and plants with the background of birds. A must-visit whenever you are in the country.

11. Average Monthly Salary

According to salary explorer.com, A person working in Sao Tome and Principe typically earns around 6,990,000 STN per month. Salaries range from 1,770,000 STN (lowest average) to 31,200,000 STN (highest standard, the actual maximum wage is higher). The average monthly salary includes housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

12. Crime rate and Security

According to gov.uk, crime rates are generally low, but burglaries and armed robberies occur. It would be best to safeguard valuables and cash, particularly at the beach. Use a hotel safe where practical, and keep copies of essential documents, including your passport.

São Tomé and Príncipe is a beautiful place to visit. You will have maximum fun and have a lot of pleasant memories.

