Things you need to consider before relocating to Barbados

Barbados is an island, located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Its neighbours are Saint Lucia to the north, Saint Vincent and Grenadines to the west, and Trinidad and Tobago to the south. It is known for having some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Barbados is one of the countries which is free for Nigerians who desire to visit the country.

In this article, you will find out the things you need to know before relocating to Barbados.

1. Geographical location

Barbados is a continental island country in the Caribbean region of America, in the North Atlantic Ocean. It occupies an area of 432km with its capital and largest city as Bridgeton.

2. The people

The people of Barbados are referred to as Barbadians or Bajans. They are different from other Caribbean in many ways. They are usually the most spiritual and also religiously conscious set of people. Likewise, they are open minded, generous, and thoughtful. They have no different disposition for people, no matter their background, race, and disposition.

The Barbadians are multi-ethnic with various ethnic groups. The population of Barbados is predominantly black (92.4%). The population of White is 2.7% while South Asiansare 1.3%. The remaining population includes East Asians and Middle Eastern.

3. Population

According toworldometers.info, the current population of Barbados is 288,282 as of Thursday, October 20, 2022, based on United Nations data.

4. Religion

There are over 100 religious groups operating in Barbados but the most predominant religion is Christianity, as Anglicanism has the largest denomination.

5. Languages

The official language spoken is English but the majority of residents speak ‘Bajan’. Bajan pronounced as BAY-jun is an English-based creole, influenced by West Africa. Unlike most countries with various ethnic groups or languages, English is the only language existing on the island.

According to visahunter.com, there is a high level of competition, regarding job opportunities for the best job. This is because there are few skilled people in the labor force but due to the size of the country, opportunities are not so much.

Barbados also has a healthy economy for job applicants. There are high chances of getting a job in the tourism and hospitality industry in Barbados. This is because it is the island’s strongest industry.

7. Currency

The currency of Barbados has been the Barbados Dollar (BBD).

8. Economy

The economy of Barbados is based on tourism, international business sector, and foreign direct investment. Over the years, it has evolved from alow-income economy dependent upon sugar production into a high-income economy.

9. Visa Requirement

Since Barbados is one of the visa-free countries that can be visited by Nigerians, there are essential documents required to travel to Barbados. According to visalist.io, the visa requirements for Nigerian citizens are as follows:

10. An Original Valid Passport

Original Passport or Travel document of Nigeria with at least 6 months remaining validity on the date of travel and have at least 2 visa pages clear of any markings.

11. Travel Itinerary

Travel itinerary (travel reservation to and from Nigeria in your name, not a ticket). The embassy recommends not purchasing hotel and flight tickets until the visa is approved. So don’t risk your money, time, and effort by buying actual tickets.

12. Proof of Funds

This is proof that you have enough money to stay and leave Barbados.

13. Duration of Stay

Citizens of Nigeria visiting Barbados can stay for a duration of 6 months in the country without a visa. Tourists who wish to extend their stay in Barbados, should apply and pay for an extension via the Barbados Immigration Department.

14. Barbados’ Cuisine

Some delicacies tourists can try in Barbados include coucou, flying fish, rice and peas, and cutters.

15. Minimum wage

According to minimum-wage.org, The Barbados minimum wage rate is BDS$6.25 per hour for household domestics and shop assistants. This rate is recommended as the de facto minimum wage for all industries by the Ministry of Labor. Barbados’ minimum wage was last changed on March 1, 2012.

16. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer.com,a person working in Barbados typically earns around 3,260 BBD per month. Salaries range from 820 BBD (lowest average) to 14,500 BBD (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

17. Average cost of living

According to numbeo.com, the average cost of living in Barbados is 187.37% higher than in Nigeria. A family of four estimated monthly costis 1,752,927NGN (8,002Bds$). A single-person estimated monthly cost is 475,200NGN (2,169Bds$). The above monthly cost is without rent. Rent in Barbados is an averageof 35.43% lower in Nigeria.

18. Average travel cost

There is no direct flight between Nigeria and Barbados. Most flights include stops in either the UK, US, or Canada. The average flight cost is 1,642,129NGN.

19. Average hotel cost

According to budgetyourtrip.com, you should plan to spend around B$607 ($300) per day on your vacation in Barbados, which is the average daily price based on the expenses of other visitors. Past travelers have spent, on average, B$154 ($76) on meals for one day and B$49 ($24) on local transportation. Also, the average hotel price in Barbados for a couple is B$758 ($375). So, a trip to Barbados for two people per week costs an average of B$8,498 ($4,205).

Per person, per day

₦131,280

One week per person

₦918,527

2 weeks per person

₦1,837,054

One month per person

₦3,936,667

One week for a couple

₦1,837,054

2 weeks for a couple

₦3,674,108

One month for a couple

₦7,873,335

20. Attractions

1. The Beaches of Carlisle Bay

One of the most picturesque destinations in Barbados is Carlisle Bay on the edge of Bridgetown. Beautiful blond beaches and long stretches of crystal-clear turquoise water, makes this , one of the most inviting areas to dip your toes in the sea or set up a beach chair.

Pebble Beach is one of the best stretches along the bay, but Brownes Beach and Bayshore Beach are also enticing spots. You can wade or swim in the placid water, rent a stand-up paddleboard, or simply relax on the beach.

2. Downtown Bridgetown

Bridgetown, the nation’s capital, is home to a wealth of attractions, but it’s also simply a beautiful place to wander around, shop, or grab a meal. The downtown is easy to navigate, and most of the sights are in close proximity and can be visited on foot.

The landmark Parliament Buildings, easily recognizable by the neo-Gothic style architecture and clock tower, and the National Heroes Square are two of the main sites in the city center.

Across the street from the Parliament Buildings is the lovely Chamberlain Bridge, with views over the Constitution River, known more commonly as The Careenage. From the bridge, you can see yachts docked along the waterway and the colorful buildings that line the waterside walkway.

3. Animal Flower Cave

Just along the rugged Atlantic coast, Bathsheba Bay offers a dramatic glimpse into the erosive power of the ocean. The beach here, popular with surfers but not a great place for swimming, is dotted with huge rock formations created by the remains of ancient coral reefs undercut by the relentless waves.The water in the bay is shallow, and the surf creates a white lather, which led to the name Soup Bowl, a term well-known internationally in the surfing community.

As you arrive at Bathsheba Bay, the road descends from a high plateau down to the ocean and runs along the waterfront. You can see the remains of a staircase and structure in the surf and a little farther on is a restaurant and vendors selling goods.

4. St.Nicholas

The Jacobean great house at St. Nicholas Abbey was built in 1658, and the tales that have ensued over the years around the abbey are as intriguing as the plantation itself. Despite the name, the abbey was a plantation and never had any religious association.

The property changed hands several times over the centuries but is today owned by Larry and Anna Warren, who purchased the property in 2006. They have restored the estate and now operate it as a sugar plantation. Visitors can tour the property to see antiques, learn about the workings, and explore the grounds, which generally takes a couple of hours.

Nearby is Cherry Tree Hill, a popular lookout area with views over the island and out to the ocean on the Atlantic side. If you have time, and especially if you are not visiting places like Farley Hill National Park or Welchman Hall Gully, which have beautiful views, it is worth stopping to have a look.

5. Crane Beach

Crane Beach is a beautiful soft-sand beach tucked in a cove on the Atlantic coast, surrounded by high natural walls. The white sand, tinged with a hint of pink, looks out over blue and turquoise waters, while offshore waves break on the reef. The beach was once a boat landing where the cargo was unloaded and lifted by a crane set atop the cliff.

Perched like a castle on a cliff above the beach is the luxury Crane Resort. If you are a guest of the resort or stopping in for a meal, you can access the beach from the resort via a lift or a long set of stairs.

Public access and car parking for the beach can be found at the opposite end of the beach around a small headland, off a narrow road. From the roadside parking, you walk down a short set of stairs and then make your way along a rock pathway through the boulder-strewn shoreline to the beach.

6. Hunte’s Garden

Hunte’s Gardens is the culmination of Anthony Hunte’s vision and years of work creating this masterpiece. Set in a gully in the interior of the island, the gardens are laid out on terraced slopes with stairs and winding walkways meandering through the lush grounds. Shaded areas and open sunlit spaces allow for an assortment of species, ranging from huge palm trees to rare and exotic plants. Birds and animals also frequent the gardens.

21. Crime and Security

Barbados is a safe county to live in. According to gov.uk, most visits are trouble-free, but there have been incidents of violent crime including armed robbery, sexual assaults, and gang-related shootings. Pickpockets in Bridgetown can be an issue for tourists. Currently, the areas around Swan and Broad Streets are known for their scams and pickpockets, as is St Lawrence Gap.

However, there are places you should avoid in Barbados. They are:

Any dark and secluded side street Crab Hill Wellington Streets Nelson

Staying away from these areas will add another level of safety to your trip.

