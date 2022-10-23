Things you need to about The Cook Islands

The Cook Islands is one of the countries Nigerians can travel to without a visa among the 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa.

The people of Cooks Island have Hospitality, smiles, and a warm welcome to visitors. The Cook Islands are a very appealing vacation destination

The Cook Islands is a nation in the South Pacific, with political links to New Zealand. Its 15 islands are scattered over a vast area. The largest island, Rarotonga, is home to rugged mountains and Avarua, the national capital. To the north, Aitutaki Island has a vast lagoon encircled by coral reefs and small, sandy islets. The Cook Islands commercially cultivates black pearls and are the second largest producer globally, after Tahiti.

1. The People

Cook Islanders are residents of the Cook Islands. Cook Islands Māori are the indigenous Polynesian people of the Cook Islands, although more Cook Islands Māori currently resides in New Zealand. High-spirited Cook Islanders are a cosmopolitan blend of western influence and ancient Polynesian heritage. Like any true-blooded Maori, we enjoy pomp, splendour

2. Weather

According to cooksislands.travel, the drier months are from April to November with an average temperature of 26°C. November to March marks the warmer season, with slightly higher humidity and occasional rainfall between December and March when the temperature ranges between 22°C (min) and 30°C (max).

3. Population

According to worldometers.info, the current population of the Cook Islands is 17,600 based on the latest United Nations estimates. The Cook Islands population is equivalent to 0.00023% of the total world population. The Cook Islands ranks number 223 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

4. Currency

The currency in the Cook Islands is the New Zealand dollar (NZD). According to wise.com, when you’re buying currency for the Cook Islands, look out for the currency code NZD. And once you’re in the Cook Islands, you’ll see the symbol $ used to show prices. You’ll find New Zealand banknotes in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100. There are also 1 and 2-dollar coins.

5. Language

Cook Island language is also referred to as Cook Islands Maori. It is a lovely language to experience. Their Official languages are Rarotongan, Pukapukan language and English. There are some simple words you should know in their language before your next trip

Kia Orana” = Hello (Key-ah-o-raah-nah)





“Aere Ra” = Goodbye (Eye-ray-raah)

“Ae” = Yes (Eye), “Kare” = No (Kah – ray)

“Ka Kite” = See you later (Kah-kee-teh)

“Meitaki” = Thank you (May-tah-key)

“Ko __ tòku ingoa.” = My name is __ (Koh-Toe-koo-eeh-noa)

6. Religion

According to britannica.com, Christian denominations account for nearly all religious affiliations. Just over half of the population belongs to the Cook Islands Christian (Congregational) Church. Roman Catholicism, Anglicanism, Seventh-day Adventism, and Bahāʾī have smaller numbers of adherents.

7. Tradition

According to everyculture.com, Women are responsible for domestic work; men do all the fishing and heavy labour such as construction. Women often work outside the home. Until recently, men dominated most positions in management and government, but this situation is changing.

Women are treated with respect, primarily for their roles as wives and mothers. Women are in charge of family finances and oversee the land, determining which crops to plant. At the level of the church and village, women are the primary administrators. Domestic violence against women is punished strictly.

Both men and women wear wrap-around pieces of material called ‘pareu’ around the home, and women sometimes tie them nicely to wear for special occasions

8. Is it Visa-free and how long can you stay with it?

According to visalist.com, the Cook Islands tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens. There are five documents required for Cook Islands tourist visa which are: Health Document, Vaccination Document, Passport, Travel itinerary, and Proof of funds.

How to apply for Cook Islands tourist visa from Nigeria

Step 1: Nigerian citizens can arrive in the Cook Islands without a visa.

Step 2: After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Cook Islands immigration counter.

Step 3: Show travel documents like the Original Passport or Travel document of Nigeria.

Step 4: Once you get the entry stamp, you can enter the Cook Islands and stay for the duration of your stamping

9. How can you extend your stay?

According to CookIsalndsPocketGuide.com, Extensions for visitors to stay in the Cook Islands are available for up to a total of six months. Applications are available to extend your visitor visa every month for all international passport holders, except for New Zealand citizens who can extend their visitor visa by three months per application.

10. How to Apply for a Cook Islands Visitor Extension

In any case, all visitor visa extension applications must be made two weeks before your visa expires. Applications must be made to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration (MFAI).

11. Attractions

According to planetary.com, here are five beautiful places to visit on Cooks Island

1. Marine and Wildlife Eco Centre, Rarotonga

Looking for things to do in Rarotonga, Cook Islands on a rainy day? Head to Discover Marine and Wildlife Eco Centre. Packed with interactive displays, this small but well-curated museum will teach you everything you ever wanted to know about the quirky marine creatures of the Cook Islands, from deadly stonefish to giant coconut crabs. You can also learn the fascinating stories behind the shipwrecks that sunk along these shores. This is a great place to take the kids. They can hold a blue sea star, get up close to baby turtles, and learn about the islands’ ubiquitous hermit crabs. After your visit, pop by the adjacent Coconut Crab Cafe for a coffee or ice cream.

2. Tapuaetai (One Foot Island) Tour

Fringed by gently curving coconut palms, beautiful Tapuaetai, or One Foot Island as it is more commonly known, is the most visited of Aitutaki’s motu

This stunning island looks like it belongs in a tropical island fantasy. You can bask on its gleaming white sands, wade, and snorkel in the turquoise lagoon, and even get your passport stamped at the tiny post office. Hermit crabs scuttle along the shore, and you can walk around the entire island in about 20 minutes. The island is also a popular spot for weddings.

3. Muri Beach, Rarotonga

On the southeast coast of Rarotonga, Muri Beach, or Muri Lagoon, as it is sometimes called, is one of the most popular and picturesque beaches on the island. Although the water quality has declined in recent years, the shallows stretch into dreamy shades of aquamarine, and snorkelers can see many species of tropical fish.

Four offshore islets, called motu, shimmer on the horizon, enhancing the beauty of the area. After a day in the sun, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the many nearby resorts and restaurants.

4. Te Vara Nui Village Tour & Cultural Show, Rarotonga

A fun way to learn a little about the history of the Cook Islands and traditional island life is a visit to the Te Vara Nui Village. The excursion begins with a 2.5-hour guided tour of the village. Coconut husking, cooking, fishing, dancing, carving, weaving, and Maori bush medicine are just some of the activities you can learn about on the tour.

After soaking up all the culture, it’s time for an island-style feast. Both western cuisine and traditional Cook Islands food await in the waterside dining room, along with a cultural performance incorporating storytelling through song and dance. The evocative over-the-water setting, elaborate costumes, and opportunities for audience participation make this experience even more memorable.’

5. Maire Nui Gardens, Rarotonga

Wondering where to go in the Cook Islands when you need a break from the beach? A short stroll from Titikaveka Beach, the delightful organic Maire Nui Gardens will immerse you in the vibrant beauty of the Cook Islands’ flora. Flecked with tropical flowers, this seven-acre property is a lovely place for a stroll, with lily-topped ponds, wild ginger, hibiscus, and plenty of palms among the many plants flourishing here. Dragonflies flit through the lush foliage, and the sweet fragrance of tropical flowers wafts through the warm air. After wandering through the garden, you can relax with a snack at the cute little open-sided café. Entry is by donation in an honesty box by the entrance

12. Average Monthly Salary

According to paylab.com, The salary range of employees working in the Cook Islands is, by default, in the range of 2,486.00 NZD (low salaries, employees’ actual wages may be even lower) to 7,719.00 NZD (high salaries, actual salaries can be even higher). This is the total monthly salary including bonuses

13. Crime Rate and Security

According to gov.uk, the crime rate in the Cook Islands, Tokela,u and Niue is low, but you should take the same precautions as you would at home. Do not leave valuables unattended or in plain sight. Unattended items on the beach or in unsecured storage, including items stored in scooters/motorcycles, are a particular target.

Occasional assaults of tourists are reported in the Cook Islands, you should take the same precautions as you would at home.

14. Average Cost of Living

According to expatistan.com, this is the analysis of the average cost of living you should take note of

15. Food

Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district NZ$15 Combo meal in fast food restaurant (big mac meal or similar) NZ$10 500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast NZ$5.00 1 litre (1 qt.) of whole-fat milk NZ$2.40 12 eggs, large NZ$6 1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes NZ$5.00 500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese NZ$16 1 kg (2 lb.) of apples NZ$5.00 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes NZ$2.90 0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket NZ$5.00 1 bottle of red table wine, good quality NZ$25 2 litres of coca-cola NZ$8 Bread for 2 people for 1 day NZ$5.00

16. Housing

Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in an expensive area NZ$1,206 Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in a normal area NZ$5,000 Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in an 85m2 flat NZ$60 Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in an expensive area NZ$753 Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in a normal area NZ$516 Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in 45 m2 (480 sqft) studio NZ$30 Internet 8 Mbps (1 month) NZ$100 40” flat screen tv NZ$899 Microwave 800/900 watt (bosch, Panasonic, LG, sharp, or equivalent brands) NZ$199 Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) NZ$7 Hourly rate for cleaning help NZ$10

17. Clothes

1 pair of jeans (levis 501 or similar) NZ$100 1 summer dress in a high street store (Zara, h&m, or similar retailers) NZ$80 1 pair of sports shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) NZ$130 1 pair of men’s leather business shoes NZ$100

18. Transportation

Volkswagen golf 1.4 tsi 150 cv (or equivalent), with no extras, new – 1 litre (1/4 gallon) of gas NZ$2.00 Monthly ticket public transport NZ$200

19. Personal care

Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, frenadol, coldrex, or equivalent brands) NZ$11 1 box of antibiotics (12 doses) NZ$15 Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes) NZ$38 1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, ob, …) NZ$8 Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) NZ$10 Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) NZ$12 4 rolls of toilet paper NZ$6.00 Tube of toothpaste NZ$5.00 Standard men’s haircut in expat area of the city NZ$10

20. Entertainment

Basic dinner out for two in a neighborhood pub NZ$60 2 tickets to the movies NZ$22 2 tickets to the theatre (best available seats) – Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant in the expat area including appetizers, main course, wine, and dessert NZ$140 1 cocktail drink in a downtown club NZ$15 Cappuccino in expat area of the city NZ$5.00 1 beer in neighbourhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) NZ$5.00 Ipad wi-fi 128Gb NZ$2,900 1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) – 1 month of gym membership in the business district NZ$40 1 package of Marlboro cigarettes NZ$30

The Cook Islands is a nice place to be with beautiful nature and people.

