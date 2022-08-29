Facts you need to know about obtaining a Niue visa

There are 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa. Niue is one of them. Niue is a world apart, with no crowds, no queues, no traffic lights, and a pace of life many yearn for. You will arrive as a visitor and leave as a friend, with a true sense of belonging, already planning your return visit. According to nieuisland facts.com, here are some things you should know about obtaining a Niue Visa.

Niue is an island country in the South Pacific Ocean. It is a Pacific Island paradise like no other, one of the smallest countries, and one of the largest raised coral atolls on earth. The capital of Niue is Alofi. According to niueisland facts.com, Niue is a large upraised coral atoll and is a standalone land mass in the center of a triangle of Polynesian islands made up of Tonga, Samoa, and the Cook Islands. It is located 2400 km northeast of New Zealand, on the eastern side of the international dateline. Niue is 11 hours behind Greenwich Mean Time.

1. The People of Niue

Niueans are welcoming and genuine people. You can find yourself immersed in a vibrant culture, sharing and enjoying celebrations and the everyday lives of the people there in a manner that is hard to find elsewhere. Scattered throughout the 14 neat and colorful villages, Niue’s less than 1500 residents enjoy dual citizenship, as a self-governing nation in free association with New Zealand. They are bilingual, speak both Niuean and English, and enjoy an independent lifestyle. The locals are very respectful, genuinely friendly, and hospitable to visitors and have accepted tourism as an important component of their economic development and well-being. They are well educated and enjoy life.

2. Weather

Niue is a tropical island. It is usually warm during the day with a drop in temperature at night all year round. From April to November (winter), the temperature range is 20-28 degrees Celsius while from December to March (summer), the temperature range is 22-30 degrees Celsius. It is advisable to bring a light rain jacket and cardigan for cooler evenings.

3. Population

According to worldometers.info, the current population of Niue is 1,649 based on the latest United Nations estimates. Niue’s population is equivalent to 2.0E-5% of the total world population. Niue ranks number 233 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population. The population density in Niue is 6 per Km2 (16 people per mi2). The total land area is 260 Km2 (100 sq. miles).

4. Currency

According to niueisland.com, In Niue, the New Zealand dollar is legal tender. Most businesses have EFTPOS and accept NZ debit cards, MasterCard, and Visa. Some EFTPOS facility providers will allow you to withdraw cash. There are no foreign exchange services available in Niue. Niue does not have ATMs on the island but you can withdraw extra cash from Kiwibank in Alofi. Kiwibank accepts only NZ debit cards, Mastercard, and Visa. They are open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday.

5. Language

Niuean and English are widely spoken in Niue. The following Niuean words are handy to learn:

Greetings or hello: Fakaalofa lahi atu

Thank you: Fakaaue

Please: Fakamolemole





Eat: Kai

Drink: Inu

Good luck: Kia monuina

6. Religion

The church plays a large part in the community and there are many denominations catered for. Attending a mass is recommended no matter what your beliefs may be just to experience the beautiful singing.

7. Tradition

Wearing swimwear in villages and towns is not acceptable in Niue. A paleu (sarong) should be worn around swimwear in public so as not to offend locals. Sunday is a respected and quiet day in Niue. Most people attend church in the morning and again in the afternoon. Throughout the country, Sunday is considered to be a day of rest and worship, and visitors are asked to be considerate of the local Sunday observances. Many people play golf, go sightseeing, and swim on Sunday, but certain activities such as boating and fishing are not allowed. If you are passing through a village on Sunday please ensure that you keep to the speed limit and that your clothing and behavior are respectful of tradition.

8. Is it visa-free and how long can you stay with it?

According to visalist.com, a Niue tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens. The maximum duration of stay is 1 month. The documents required for obtaining a Niue visa are a health document, vaccination document, passport, travel itinerary, and proof of enough money for your stay and to leave. To apply for a Niue visa as a Nigerian, these are the necessary steps.

Arrive at Niue without a visa

Go to the Niue immigration counter

Show travel documents e.g original passport or travel document from Nigeria

Once you get an entry stamp, you can enter Niue and stay for the duration of your stamping.

9. How can you extend your stay?

According to niuepocketguide.com, if you wish to stay longer in Niue as a visitor, then an extension of your stay is possible. A visa extension for a total of three months from the date of arrival into Niue is available if organized through the Niue Immigration Office before arrival. Conditions for the extension are,

You should have a return/onward travel ticket from Niue

Have a valid passport for no less than three months after your arrival date in Niue

Have sufficient funds to sustain your stay

Have a confirmed booking reservation for accommodation in Niue

You are not permitted to take up employment or engage in any business or enterprise

You are from a visa-waiver country or have acquired an Entry Permit.

10. Attractions

According to niuepocketguide.com, these are the most popular and famous attractions for travelers in Niue.

Talava Arches

Talava Arches is one of Niue’s most famous attractions. The Talava Arches can be accessed through a sea track on the northwest coast of the island from the village of Hikutavake. The walk takes approximately 30 minutes one way through the coastal rainforest and some limestone caves until you arrive at a spectacular view of the large arch on the coast.

Limu Pools (the Main Pools)

The Limu Pools is an icon of Niue. The azure waters sheltered by a rocky coast capture the real essence of what Niue is all about, making it a famous location featured many times when depicting Niue. The main pool is a large sheltered swimming area best accessed at mid to high incoming tide for those wanting to have a real splash around. Alternatively, low tide is a good time to visit the pools if swimming with young children. The pools can be accessed on the Limu Pools Sea Track on Niue’s main road in Namukulu.

Limu Pools (the Side Pool)

The photo of a small coastal archway is one many set out to find for a stunning photo op but it is located just beside the main pools at the Limu Pools! Behind the seating area and shade sail at the Limu Pools, find a short side track with a ladder down to a side pool with that iconic coastal arch. The arch provides a fun swim-through with sea snakes. Be aware, however, of surges through this archway, especially on incoming tides.

Matapa Chasm

Arguably the most famous one that you see in photos of Niue is the Matapa Chasm. The beauty of the Matapa Chasm is that it’s not only easy to get to – just a seven-minute walk down a sea track starting from next to the Talava Arches, but it can swim at any tide, which is rare for swimming spots in Niue. The best photos of the place can be taken at midday when the sun sits on top of the chasm lighting up the crystal clear waters.

Togo Chasm

Niue’s second-most famous chasm is the Togo Chasm. This intriguing oasis you have probably seen photos of with coconut palms nestled in surrounding cliffs. The Togo Chasm is perhaps the biggest mission to get to on the island, taking a road to the more remote Huvalu Forest Conservation Area on the east coast of the island. Then you will need to take a 30-45-minute sea track through the forest and then over coastal cliffs until you reach a long ladder to descend into the chasm.

11. Average Monthly Salary

According to working traveller.com, anyone can work and travel in Niue for a maximum of 30 days without doing anything else. People who want to stay for longer should look for an extension after they arrive. It’s possible to visit a New Zealand embassy to obtain long-term visas before your travel, but this can take a while. Travelers will find it far easier to pick up one of the volunteer opportunities in Niue and then get an extension when they land. They’re relatively easy to secure within a day.

According to salary explorer.com, s person working in Niue typically earns around 4,960 NZD per month. Salaries range from 1,250 NZD (lowest average) to 22,100 NZD (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher) including housing, transport, and other benefits. Although, salaries vary drastically between different careers.

12. Crime Rate and Security

According to foreign-travel-advice.com, the crime rate in Niue is low, but you should take the same precautions as you would at home. Do not leave valuables unattended or in plain sight. Unattended items on the beach or in unsecured storage, including items stored in scooters/motorcycles, are a particular target.

13. Average Cost of Living

It is somewhat exorbitant to live in Niue and in recent years, it got even more expensive. However, there are still ways to study there and not spend too much money; you can still rent for a few hundred dollars and buy your food from low-cost shops.

According to niuepocketguide.com, and rocapply. com, this is the average cost of living in Niue.

14. Cost of Flight/ Travel Cost

If you are taking a direct flight to Niue, approximate flight prices are:

Flight to Niue economy seat and bag/person – NZ$285-$295

Flight from Niue economy seat and bag/person – NZ$365-$375

15. Cost of Utilities

Utilities per month (water, electricity, gas) for 2 people in flat is 267.25 NZ$

Wi-Fi monthly fee of 8 Mbps (1 month) is 234.85 NZ$

Laundry detergent (bleach, sunlight liquid, washing surf… altogether) is94.75 NZ$

House Cleaning fee per day is 170.06 NZ$

16. Cost of personal care

Personal Care

Avon for women and men cologne is 161.96 NZ$

Ladies’ hair plaiting is 97.18 NZ$

Ladies’ Sanitaryware (Pads and Tampons is 29.15 NZ$

Men’s haircut is 64.78 NZ$

Ibuprofen, Panadol, Grandpa Painkillers box of 12 dosses is 39.68 NZ$

Mobile package local network providers’ talk-time, data, and messages are 105.28 NZ$

1 month of gym subscription is 170.06 NZ$

Earphones original (Samsung. iPhone) is 145.77 NZ$

Unisex Loris perfume is 48.59 NZ$

Gadgets maintenance and repairs (cellphones, laptops, tablets…) starting price is 161.96 NZ$

Smart phones (Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, IPhone) price range upwards is 1619.69 NZ$

Laptops (Samsung, Lenovo, Hp, Monster, Dell, etc.) price range upward is 4859.09NZ$

17. Clothing

1 pair of jeans (Denim or similar) is 242.95 NZ$

1 pair of men’s formal shoes is 348.23 NZ$

1 pair of original sport/casual shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) is 453.51 NZ$

1 classy summer dress (Zara, H&M, or similar retailers) is NZ$

Ladies’ formal shoes original and durable 194.36 NZ$

Back-pack, gym bag (Nike, Adidas, New Balance) is 242.95 NZ$

18. Cost of entertainment

Boat cruise with refreshments and finger snacks is 194.36 NZ$

Go carting 30 mins is 194.36 NZ$

Movie House 3d cinema is 48.59 NZ$

Summer Festivals (jet, bumper cars, lucky deep …(per ticket) is 24.29 NZ$

Photo shoot is 194.36 NZ$

Cappuccino / expresso/ coffee is 20.24 NZ$

3 course dinner local restaurant for two people are 156.3 NZ$

3 course dinner classy, exotic restaurant two people is 242.95 NZ$

Play station 4 console without games is 3239.39 NZ$

Spalding Basketball is 323.93 NZ$

Original branded rackets and Wilson’s tennis balls are 809.84 NZ$

19. Cost of accommodation

From budget guesthouses to a four-star resort, there is a wide range of accommodations available on the island of Niue.

Guesthouse double room/night – NZ$50-$90

Guesthouse double ensuite/night – NZ$60-$190

Budget self-contained studio/night – NZ$120-$150

Budget family unit or holiday home/night – NZ$160-$200

Premium self-contained villa/night – NZ$195-$320

Resort room/night – NZ$290-$460

Resort room interconnecting/night – NZ$650-$840

Premium studio apartment/night – NZ$225-$250

Premium family holiday home/night – NZ$230-$500

20. Cost of Food

Whether you decide to eat out at Niue’s small but fantastic range of restaurants or save a bit extra by making the most of your accommodation’s self-catering facilities, you’ll be able to plan your food budget for Niue with this list of typical food prices.

21. Restaurant food prices in Niue

Main breakfast meal – NZ$9-$22

Main lunch meal – NZ$13-$25

Main dinner meal – NZ$20-$35

Niuean buffet – NZ$50-$60

Small coffee – NZ$5-$6

Bottle of beer – NZ$4-$10

A glass of wine – NZ$11-$16

Cocktail – NZ$15-$17

Soft drink – NZ$4-$5

22. Supermarket Food Prices in Niue

1.5l (50 fluid ounces) box of milk – NZ$2.90

12 eggs – NZ$10

1kg (2.2 pounds) rice – NZ$4.90

500g (1.1 pounds) pasta – NZ$3.50-$50

A loaf of bread – NZ$5

1kg (2.2 pounds) cheese – NZ$13

100g (3 ounces) dry freeze coffee – NZ$5-$9

Bag of chips – NZ$4-$5

Can of coke – NZ$2.50

Box of cereal – NZ$5-$13

500g (1.1 pounds) jam – NZ$5

120g (4.4. ounces) baby food – NZ$4

1.25l (42 fluid ounces) bottled water – NZ$3.50

1kg (2.2 pounds) of apples – NZ$6

Bunch of bananas – NZ$5

1kg (2.2 pounds) of tomatoes – NZ$20

1kg (2.2 pounds) of onions – NZ$7

1kg (2.2 pounds) of potatoes – NZ$5.50

Whole chicken – NZ$8-$20

1kg (2.2 pounds) of beef mince – NZ$15

1kg (2.2 pounds) of pork – NZ$19

1kg (2.2 pounds) of lamb – NZ$22

1kg (2.2 pounds) of scallops – NZ$57

1kg (2.2 pounds) of mussels – NZ$19

23. Cost of transportation in Niue

Unlike other South Pacific Islands, Niue doesn’t have expensive overwater travel costs, being just one island. The offering of transport on the island is limited but affordable. While car rental is the most popular option, it comes with associated costs like the Niue Driver’s License and fuel.

24. Transport Prices in Niue

Niue Driver’s License – NZ$22.50

Motorbike rental/day – NZ$40

Car rental/day – NZ$55-$75

Petrol/liter – NZ$2.64+

Bicycle rental/day – NZ$10

Taxi/kilometer – NZ$2

Accommodation/airport transfers – Free

25. Foods you can get in Niue

According to niuepocketguide.com, these are some unique foods in Niue you can try out

Uga (Coconut Crab)

Nane (Niuean Porridge)

Takihi (Pawpaw, Taro, and Coconut Cream Treat)

Povi Masima (Corned Beef Brisket)

Banana Chips (A Niuean Snack)

Ota Ika (Raw Fish in Coconut Cream)

Fai Kai Ika (Fish, Coconut Cream, and Ferns)

Coconut Bread

Niue is the perfect place to reconnect with family or friends with its relaxed environment.

