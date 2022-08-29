With the daily rise in the number of Nigerians seeking to leave the country for greener pastures as a result of the various issues bedeviling the nation from insecurity to economic downturn to poor educational system, and poor health care.

There are different countries you can move to if you intend on moving out of the country, Haiti is one of the options you can consider.

Discussed in this article are things you should know about Haiti before you consider relocating there.

Haiti is a Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic to its east. Though it’s still recovering from a 2010 earthquake, many of Haiti’s landmarks dating to the early 19th century remain intact.

1. Haiti’s population

In 2021, the population of Haiti according to Statista.com, amounted to approximately 11.54 million inhabitants, out of which about 5.85 million were women and nearly 5.7 million were men.

Haiti’s population is mostly of African descent (5% are of mixed African and other ancestries), though people of many different ethnic and national backgrounds have settled and impacted the country.

2. Official languages and religions in Haiti

The official languages of Haiti are French and Haitian Creole.

Haiti is similar to the rest of Latin America, in that it is a predominantly Christian country, with 80% Roman Catholic and approximately 16% professing Protestantism. A small population of Muslims and Hindus exist in the country, principally in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Vodou, encompassing several different traditions, consists of a mix of Central and Western African, European, and Native American (Taíno) religions, and is also widely practised, despite the negative stigma that it carries both in and out of the country.

3. Visa requirements

It is important to know that as a Nigerian citizen, you don’t need a visa to travel to Haiti. That is, Haiti tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens, and the maximum duration of stay is three months.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Haiti, Washington DC, only nationals of the following countries require a visa to enter Haiti.





Dominican Republic Panama Columbia Cuba Syria Libya Iran Vietnam Yemen

According to visalist.io, a Nigerian going to Haiti as a tourist, should do the following:

Step 1: Nigerian citizens can arrive at Haiti without a visa.

Step 2: After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Haiti immigration counter.

Step 3: Show travel documents like the original passport or Travel document of Nigeria.

Step 4: Once you get the entry stamp, you can enter Haiti and stay for the duration on your stamping.

4. Extension of stay in Haiti

If you intend on extending your stay in Haiti beyond 90 days, you must be issued a permit with the Department of Immigration and Emigration of Haiti.

5. Minimum wage/Average monthly salary in Haiti

The current minimum wage in Haiti is 500 gourdes for an 8-hour day, which converts to $4.83 a day, or 60 cents an hour in U.S. currency.

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Haiti typically earns around 68,400 HTG per month. Salaries range from 17,300 HTG (lowest average) to 305,000 HTG (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher).This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

6. Employment in Haiti

According to internations.org, however, it should be noted that unemployment levels are high in Haiti, with around two-thirds of the entire country’s labor force without any sort of stable employment or income.

With unemployment such a widespread problem in Haiti, it is almost impossible for expats to find work in Haiti in regular sectors. Work permits within the country are therefore not really an option, and the government only rarely provide them. The main work opportunities for expats in Haiti are with charitable organizations and NGOs, such as Plan and the Red Cross. With over 40% of the government’s budget coming from international aid, the not-for-profit sector in Haiti is huge and has a permanent presence throughout the island.

The country is currently highly supported by foreign aid, with around 40% of the government’s budget supplied by other countries, particularly the USA, which is Haiti’s largest financial benefactor.

7. Getting a work permit in Haiti

If you decide to work in Haiti, you must contact the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs directly to apply for a work permit. Their office is located on Charles Sumner Avenue in Port-au-Prince.

Getting a work visa usually takes between two and six months.

8. Average travel cost/hotel cost

According to budgetyourtrip.com, you should plan to spend around HTG3,783 ($30) per day on your vacation in Haiti, which is the average daily price based on the expenses of other visitors. Past travellers have spent, on average, HTG625 ($4.89) on meals for one day and HTG312 ($2.44) on local transportation.

Also, the average hotel price in Haiti for a couple is HTG5,582 ($44). So, a trip to Haiti for two people for one week costs on average HTG52,962 ($414).

9. Crime rate and security

Citizens planning on visiting Haiti during this period according to Travel.State.Gov, are advised not to travel as a result of the surge in crime rates in the country.

Political violence and violent crimes are common in Haiti, including murders, robberies, assaults, vehicle break-ins, and home invasions.

Travellers are often targeted, followed, and violently attacked and robbed shortly after leaving the Port-au-Prince international airport. Robbers and carjackers also attack private vehicles stuck in heavy traffic congestion and often target lone drivers, particularly women.

Protests, demonstrations, tire burning, and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable, and can turn violent and local police generally lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.

Safety precautions:

Be careful about providing your destination address in Haiti. Do not provide personal information to unauthorized individuals located in the immigration, customs, or other areas inside or near any airport in Haiti. Arrange airport transfers and hotels in advance, or have your host meet you upon arrival. As you leave the airport, make sure you are not being followed. If you notice you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station immediately. Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile. Do not display signs of wealth, such as jewellery or watches. If you must use an ATM, select one that is out of sight from the general public (such as inside your hotel), and be cautious at all times. Do not resist a robbery or car-jacking attempt. Criminals may kill those who resist. If a situation makes you feel uncomfortable, leave immediately. Be aware: drug traffickers have duped travellers into transporting narcotics aboard on commercial flights. Be aware: crime rates tend to go up during holidays, particularly in crowded street festivities.

Hurricanes: The hurricane season runs from June 1 – November 30 in the Atlantic. Roads and bridges may become impassible. Poor rescue services and weak infrastructure hamper the government’s ability to respond to storms.

Earthquakes: Haiti is prone to earthquakes.

10. Health

Medical facilities, including ambulance services, are scarce and generally sub-standard, especially outside the capital. Life-threatening emergencies often require evacuation to a point outside of Haiti by air ambulance at the patient’s expense.

11. Road Conditions and Safety

According to Travel.State.Gov, traffic is extremely chaotic throughout the country and is frequently congested in urban areas. Lanes are not marked, and signs indicating the flow of traffic seldom exist. Roads are generally unmarked, and detailed, accurate maps are not widely available.

GPS-based systems do usually work accurately, but the lack of road signage makes it hard to determine the indicated route. There are only a handful of stoplights in the country. Pedestrians regularly walk on the side of the road, and animals often dart into traffic. Even though driving is on the right side of the road, huge potholes may cause drivers to swerve unpredictably and dangerously into the opposite lane of traffic.

Speeding, aggressive driving, lack of traffic lights and signs, lack of right of way, unlit vehicles, and poor maintenance are the cause of many fatal traffic accidents in Haiti, as are overloaded vehicles on winding, mountainous and degraded roads. Motorcycles weave through traffic at high speeds. Driving under the influence is common at night.

Traffic accidents are a major cause of death and injury, and extreme caution should be exercised. Those lacking knowledge of Haitian roads and traffic customs should hire a driver through a tour company or hotel.

Heavy rains can cause mudslides and flooding that can quickly make conditions perilous.

The Haitian government lacks adequate resources to assist drivers in distress or to clear the road of accidents or broken-down vehicles. If you are involved in an accident, do not expect medical or law enforcement assistance.

12. Public Transportation

Public transportation consists of “tap-taps” (collective buses), private motorcycles for hire, and public buses and taxis in some cities or inter-city routes.

13. Average cost of living

According to livingcost.org, below is the cost of living in Haiti.

Cost of living One person Family of 4 💰 Total with rent $515 $1248 🛋️ Without rent $285 $835 🏨 Rent & Utilities $230 $413 🍽️ Food $192 $501 🚐 Transport $40.3 $111

The cost of living in Haiti is $515, which is 1.81 times less expensive than the world average.

The average salary after taxes in Haiti is $313, which is enough to cover living expenses for a while.

14. Top 15 beautiful places to visit in Haiti

According to globalgrasshopper.com, here are 15 tourist centres you can visit when you travel to Haiti.

1. Labadee

Labadee is one of the most attractive beaches to explore in Haiti. Taking a cruise with Royal Caribbean is worth it just for a visit to Labadee, a peninsula on the scenic northern coast of Haiti leased privately to the cruise company.

In this private paradise, visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery on secluded, pristine beaches. There are several gorgeous options with sandy shores, free beach chairs, and extra amenities including kayak trips. If you want even more privacy, Labadee is the home base for excursions to remote coves, reefs, and sandbars.

Those looking for a little more adventure can take advantage of an overwater zip line (the world’s longest), an alpine coaster, a water park, snorkelling excursions, and more.

2. Amiga Island

Amiga Island is home to one of the finest beaches in the region and is one of the best places to visit in Haiti.

Amiga Island is a stunning tropical island just a short boat ride away from Labadee and Cap-Haitien. Visitors on private excursions can relax on pure sand beaches, explore the green island interior, and of course, take advantage of the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean.

The island is surrounded by coral reefs (some have dubbed them the best reefs in the whole country), which makes for exciting snorkelling and swimming.

Despite being a remote island, Amiga Island also offers excellent amenities for tourists. All visitors get a complimentary drink to enjoy the strong flavours of Caribbean mixology.

3. Cathedral Notre Dame

A popular attraction to explore in Haiti is the cathedral Notre-dame.

Although not as famous as the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Port-au-Prince (a site that is now in ruins and impossible to visit), the Cathedral Notre-Dame in Cap-Haitien is an underrated jewel in Haiti’s crown.

The first building on this site was built in 1670 by the French colonists but it has undergone multiple reconstructions since then. It was the site of several important events in Haiti’s history, including the official proclamation liberating enslaved people in Haiti on August 29, 1793.

Visitors today can enjoy the gorgeous colonial facade and sizable nave. The square in front of the cathedral also offers excellent views of the sea and Cap-Haitien.

4. Bassin Bleu

Bassin Bleu is an attractive natural water site worth visiting!

Located just a few kilometres outside the city of Jacmel, Bassin Bleu is one of the most beautiful sites in Haiti.

This natural getaway consists of several waterfalls pouring over Haiti’s rocky terrain that forms three pools with stunning, mineral-rich turquoise waters. Visitors can swim right up to the waterfall for an unforgettable experience.

The natural area has a small parking lot a 10-minute hike away from the pools themselves. Those just looking for a relaxing adventure can swim in the top pool around the waterfall. Others who are more adventurous can rappel down the boulders into the lower lakes with the help of local guides.

5. Cadras Beach

Cadras Beach is another stunning place to visit in Haiti.

One of the most beautiful places to visit in Haiti, Cadras Beach is one of the most stunning locations on Haiti’s northern coast. Located near Grand Doco and only a short ride away from Labadee, it is a convenient excursion for many visitors to this region of Haiti. Visitors can enjoy clear blue Caribbean waters and sandy shores.

The hinterlands of Cadras Beach are just as beautiful as the seashore. The area is surrounded by gorgeous forests and verdant green areas. Cadras Beach is not fancy, but it offers an excellent opportunity to enjoy the beach as the locals do. Take advantage of activities such as snorkelling and swimming.

6. Jardin Botanique des Cayes

This Haiti’s tropical location means that it is home to stunning biodiversity and plant life. One of the best ways to experience that biodiversity is by visiting the Jardin Botanique des Cayes, on the country’s southern peninsula.

A popular venue for weddings and other events among the locals and the site of important scientific research, the botanical garden is also a stunning experience for casual visitors.

Wander the perfectly sculpted hedgerows with a certified tour guide, who offers a tourist or scientific tour. Visitors are also free to wander the site on their own and explore the themed gardens, including the Ethnobotanical Garden, the Arboretum, and more.

7. Kokoye Beach

This beach is where you expect to see beautiful clear water and white sand.

One of Haiti’s most stunning beaches, remote Kokoye Beach is worth the trip. It is near Petit Goave, a small commune in the west of the country. Visitors can only get to Kokoye Beach by taking an organized boat excursion from the town or hiking up by themselves.

Once visitors make it to Kokoye, they realize that all the trouble to get there is worth it. The stunning beach is surrounded by rocky outcrops, which makes for excellent snorkeling and even cave exploring. Besides the natural wonders, Kokoye Beach is home to great restaurants that even host live music.

8. Citadelle

The Citadelle (full name: Citadelle Laferrière) is one of the most important sites in Haitian history. The Haitian revolutionary Henri Christophe, along with thousands of newly emancipated Haitian people, built this fortress on the northern coast in 1805 as part of a defense strategy against a potential French invasion.

Architecturally, the Citadelle is one of the few examples of Afro-colonial architecture in the New World and is worth visiting just for its unique architectural features and awe-inspiring size. The fortress, located on top of the Bonnet a l’Eveque mountain, also offers stunning views of Cap-Haitien and the northern coast. Visitors often combine a visit to the Citadelle with an excursion to nearby Sans-Souci Palace.

9. Macaya National Park

This national park features the country’s last stand of virgin cloud forest.

Unfortunately, most of Haiti’s primordial wildlife has been cut down over the centuries, starting with French plantation agriculture and moving on to modern development.

Macaya National Park preserves Haiti’s last primary cloud forest which still has not been touched by modern development. Nestled in the Massif de la Hotte mountain chain that runs through the southern peninsula, Macaya is well worth the trip out.

Besides the old-growth forest, Macaya National Park is home to many species of indigenous plants, including rare orchids, and animals, including the world’s largest concentration of native amphibians. Visitors can hike up the Macaya and Formon mountains, explore the forest, and take photos of the stunning vegetation.

10. Gelee Beach

Gelee Beach is the longest sand beach in Haiti.

Gelee Beach, near Les Cayes, is one of Haiti’s most popular beaches for a reason. Locals come here for excursions, and it is a great place for visitors to soak up nature and the lively atmosphere of Haiti.

Gelee is a gorgeous beach with access to the stunning ocean, but that is true for most of Haiti’s beaches. What sets Gelee apart is the liveliness of the area. The beach is home to many restaurants that offer locally caught seafood and traditional Haitian cuisine.

Don’t forget to try fritay, the traditional Haitian fried platters of food. At night, the beach turns into an open-air music festival, particularly in August around the festival of the Lady of the Assumption, the area’s patron saint.

11. Saut-Mathurine Waterfall

Haiti’s southern region is home to Saut-Mathurine, the country’s largest waterfall and one of the best places to visit in Haiti off the beaten path.

The pristine waterfall is perfect for nature lovers looking for a destination that has not been touched by development. Getting there is a bit of a trek, with long drives along back roads, but is worth the trip.

Visitors can swim in the pool at the base of the waterfall and take in the magnificence of the cascading water. The really brave can jump from the top of the waterfall.

12. Anse d’Azur

In a country of stunning beaches, Anse d’Azur, with its turquoise waters and white sands, still stands out.

The beach is nestled in a protected cove on the Haitian coast, making for an excellent swimming experience. Visitors can also explore the caves and grottos that were formed due to erosion, and the really adventurous can check out the abandoned wreckage of a German submarine nestled in the water.

Anse d’Azur is only a short distance away from the city of Jeremie on the southwestern peninsula.

13. La Visite National Park

Located in the Massif de la Selle, a mountain range just south of Port-au-Prince, La Visite National Park is one of the most pristine destinations in the country.

Although Haiti is best known for its tropical cloud forest, La Visite shows another side of the country’s natural diversity. The park covers grasslands, pine forests, and broadleaf trees.

Visitors to La Visite can hike through protected natural landscapes and try to spy on some of the 80 bird species that call the park home.

14. Cormier Plage Resort

For visitors looking for a bit of pampering in a gorgeous natural setting, Cormier Plage Resort near Cap-Haitien is the place to be. It is one of the only beachfront resorts on the northern coasts. Visitors can go on excursions to nearby Labadee, Amiga Island, and the Citadelle.

Those looking for more relaxation than adventure can lounge on the resort’s beaches, go for leisurely swimming and snorkelling excursions in the clear waters, and eat delicious seafood in the resort’s restaurant.

15. Wahoo Bay Beach – a gorgeous beauty spot to explore

Wahoo Bay Beach is another stunning resort and beachfront club, located just a few minutes north of Port-au-Prince. Visitors can enjoy excellent amenities and activities, including tennis, kayaking, lounging on the beach, and excursions to nearby mountains for hiking and climbing.

Wahoo Bay Beach also hosts lively events and nightlife with live music and DJs, adding a little life to the pristine beachfront location.

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers both natural beauty and cultural experiences, Haiti is the place to go. It may not be as popular on travel blogs or in magazines as its Caribbean neighbors, but it has plenty of interesting sights just waiting to be explored by curious tourists.

You can find beautiful beaches, cascading waterfalls, towering mountains galore… Whatever your heart’s desire!

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE