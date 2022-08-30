What you should know before moving to Mauritania

It is a season for relocation for Nigerians now popularly referred to as the ‘Japa’ season. You will be amazed that there are about 48 visa free countries you can easily travel to if you have a low budget for relocation. Mauritania is one of the African countries you can easily move to.

Mauritania whose capital is Nouakchott is located in the Northern part of Africa. It is the least visited country due to the practice of slavery. The country is a desert nation with hills and half of the land covered by the Sahara desert.

This country shares its borders with the Atlantic Ocean in the West, Algeria in the north-east, east and south-east with Mali, south east with Senegal and North-West border with Western Sahara. It is the eleventh largest country in Africa and one of the least visited countries in the world with about 4.4 million population.

1. The people of Mauritania

Scattered throughout the whole country are the people of Mauritania divided into various ethnic groups. These ethnic groups are Haratin, Arab-Berber, Halpulaar, Fulani, Wolof, and Mande.

2. LANGUAGES

Arabic is the main official language spoken in Mauritania. It is also referred to as Hassaniya. Other languages spoken include Fulani, French, Pulaar, Soninke and Wolof. The moors speak Hassaniya Arabic. The Fulani speak Fula (also referred to as Fulfulde and Pula). This is a language of the Atlantic branch of the Niger-Congo family). The other ethnic groups Soninke and Wolof speak Soninke and Wolof.

To converse with the people of Mauritania effectively, if you will be relocating to that country, you must try as much as possible to learn the main language as well as French.

3. RELIGION

Mauritania is an Islamic dominated country. Larger percent of the population in Mauritania are Sunni Muslim. According to Juicyecumenism.com, foreigners are permitted to practice their desired religion but the citizens are forbidden from switching their religion. They assume that it is a big shame to the family of the converts. This means that as a foreigner, converting the citizens to other religions can be dangerous.

3. VISA-FREE, E-VISA OR VISA ON ARRIVAL?

Mauritania only issues visas on arrival to Nigerians. So this means you can travel without your visa but you must get your visa as soon as you get to Mauritania before entering the city. According to visalist.oi you need to follow the procedure stated below to apply for Mauritania visa on arrival.

After arriving, go straight to the Mauritania immigration counter Fill out the immigration forms with necessary and true information Submit the form and every travel document to the immigration officer Pay the visa fee required You will be granted a visa for Mauritania based on your document[ health document, vaccination document, passport, travel itinerary, and your proof of funds] You will be given an entry stamp then you can enter Mauritania and stay for the duration of your visa.

According to timbu.com, you can also obtain your visa at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport. Also when visiting you must have a passport valid for six months and a proof of hotel accommodation or letter of invitation from those hosting you in Mauritania.





As a foreigner, you are permitted to stay in Mauritania for a period of 30days.

4. WEATHER AND CLIMATE

Mauritania has a dry, hot and windy climate due to it being a desert land. It has a Sahelian climate. This is also referred to as a desert climate that brings rainfall from June to October. Winter season is usually between November to March. The temperature is tempered by the sea breezes.

5. ATTRACTIONS

According to crazytourists.com, there are various attractions that stand out in Mauritania.

1. Chinguetti

Chinguetti is one of the most famous towns in Mauritania. It is a deserted dunes area which is regarded as Mauritania’s ancient Saharan city. The architectural buildings chiseled and formed by the winds attract a lot of crowds. These buildings have been in existence since the Middle Ages.

Chinguetti has been designated as a World Heritage Site alongside other historic desert towns.

2. Nouakchott

This the capital and largest city of Mauritania. It is a busy city where the economic and administrative duties of the country are carried out. Initially, it was built for just 15,000 people but now houses over two million dwellers. It is known for its famous Nouakchott fish market where sea foods are sold.

It is also home to Mauritania’s deep water port and one of the country’s international airports.

3. Attar

Attar is one of the amazing places in Mauritania and is often regarded as the heart of the country. This town is known for the display of traditional crafts materials that have been sold. Its closeness to the Western Sahara border. It houses a lot of guesthouses and restaurants.

It is referred to as the gateway to Adrar Plateau where people plan their trips to archaic towns in Mauritania like Chinguetti.

4. Terijit

Terjit is one of the most interesting backcountry in Mauritania. It is referred to as an oasis because of the desert springs located in that area. It is just a short drive from Atar town. Due to the freshness that comes from the palm grove, steep cliffs and other amazing sights, tourists pay to enter and relax under the palm grove.

History also has it that it has been used for various religious ceremonies, weddings and coronation ceremonies.

6. JOB AVAILABILITY FOR FOREIGNERS

There are a wide range of job opportunities for foreigners as long as you abide by the rules and regulations of the country. However, you must obtain a work visa if that is the purpose of your relocation before applying for any job positions.

7. CURRENCY

The currency spent in Mauritania is Mauritania Ouguiya at 1NGN= 0.10MRU

8. AVERAGE WORK SALARY

Salaries in Mauritania range from 5,030 MRU per month to 88,700MRU per month. This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport and other benefits.

9. CRIME RATE AND SECURITY

Mauritania does not have a good record as regards security. It is not a safe country to travel to as a tourist due to the increase in various crime rates like pickpocketing, kidnapping, robbery, slavery, assaults, terrorism etc.

According to travelsafe.com, banditry is common in Mauritania even while boarding a taxi or a car. This means if you are in Mauritania you need to keep your eyes open watching consciously.

10. TRADITION

Indecent dressing is not allowed in Mauritania. The Mauritanian traditional dress is usually a light clothing which protects the people from the sun. The women’s traditional dress is referred to as Melahfa while the men wear Daraa or boubou.

It is a highly conservative country where alcohol is banned.

11. AVERAGE COST OF LIVING

The cost of living in Mauritania is considered less expensive than that of other countries of the world. According to living cost.org, Mauritania is ranked 113th out of 197 countries with low cost of living and the 146th best country to live in.

However, Mauritania is more expensive than in Nigeria.

According to numbeo.com, below is the average cost of living in Mauritania.

12. RENT

A single bedroom apartment in City Center costs 9,138.64MRU A single bedroom apartment outside the Center cost 5,404.69 MRU 3 bedrooms apartment in City Center cost 24,004.65MRU 3 bedrooms apartment outside the Center cost 11,319.02MRU

13. FEEDING

Mauritanians eat dates, rice, fish balls, dried fish, dried meat, spiced fish, Mechoui (roasted lamb) etc.

Prices of groceries in market are:

1 gallon of regular Milk costs 200.07MRU Loaf of Fresh White Bread costs 168.19MRU Rice costs 22.17MRU 12 pieces of eggs cost95.43MRU Local Cheese cost 138.52MRU Chicken Fillets cost 102.89MRU Beef Round or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat cost 112.39MRU Apples cost 36.82MRU Banana cost 32.23MRU Oranges cost 26.56MRU Tomato cost 16.72MRU Potato cost 12.84MRU Onion cost 12.36MRU Lettuce cost 23.55MRU 1.5 liter bottle of Water cost 28.60MRU Bottle of Non-Alcoholic Wine (Mid-Range) 419.42MRU Domestic Non-Alcoholic Beer (0.5 liter bottle) 104.86MRU

14. DATA COST

1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) costs 0.95MRU monthly.

Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) costs 164.45MRU monthly.

15. TRANSPORTATION COST

One-way Ticket (Local Transport) costs 21.14MRU Monthly Pass (Regular Price) costs 1,182.51MRU Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) costs 36.62MRU Taxi 1 mile (Normal Tariff) costs 24.84MRU Taxi 1 hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) costs 211.42MRU Gasoline (1 gallon) costs 155.34MRU

16. UTILITIES COST

Basic utilities per month (electricity, water, gas) costs 1, 716.52 MRU

Hourly rate for cleaning help cost 200MRU

17. LEISURE COST

Fitness Club, Monthly Fee for 1 Adult Cost 1,716.52MRU

Cinema, International Release, 1 Seat cost 209.71MRU

18. CHILD CARE COST

Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child cost 3,964.07MRU

International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child cost 343,638.97MRU

19. PERSONAL CARE COST

4 rolls of toilet paper cost 100MRU Tube of toothpaste cost 50MRU Standard men’s haircut in expat area of the city cost 1,000MRU Laundry detergent (bleach, sunlight liquid, washing surf… altogether) cost 58.50MRU Ladies hair plaiting cost 60MRU Ladies Sanitaryware (Pads and Tampons) cost 18MRU Ibuprofen, Panadol, Grandpa Painkillers box of 12 doses cost 24.50MRU Earphones original (Samsung. iPhone) cost 90MRU Gadgets maintenance and repairs (cellphone, laptops, tablets…) starting price cost 100MRU Smart phones (Samsung, Xiaomi, HTC, IPhone) price range upwards cost 1000 MRU Laptops (Samsung, Lenovo, Hp, Monster, Dell etc.) price range upwards cost 3000 MRU

20. ENTERTAINMENT

Boat cruise with refreshments and finger snacks 120 MRU Go karting 30 mins 120 MRU Movie House 3d cinema 30 MRU Summer Festivals (jet, bumper cars, lucky deep …(per ticket) 15 MRU Photo shoot 120 MRU Cappuccino / espresso / coffee 12.50 MRU 3 course dinner local restaurant two people 96.50 MRU 3 course dinner classy, exotic restaurant two people 150 MRU Play station 4 console without games. 2000 MRU Spalding Basketball 200 MRU Original branded Racket and Wilson’s tennis balls 500 MRU

21. DRESSING COST

1 Pair of Jeans (Levis 501 Or Similar) 683.69MRU 1 Summer Dress in a Chain Store (Zara, H&M, …) 683.69MRU 1 Pair of Nike Running Shoes (Mid-Range) 1,635.92MRU 1 Pair of Men Leather Business Shoes 604.84MRU

22. TRAVEL COST

There are no direct flight options available. Connecting flight from Lagos to Nouakchott Airport, Mauritania lasts 6hours.

Flight from Lagos to Nouakchott costs $406-$907 (171486NGN – 383099NGN)

Traveling by bus cost $110-$140 (46461NGN – 59133NGN)

Mauritania is a nice African country to visit but a hindrance could be the high rate of insecurity and criminal activities.

