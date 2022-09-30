Things you need to know about obtaining a Fiji visa

There are 48 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa. Fiji is one of them. Fiji is mostly known for its attractive pacific islands, such as the larger Vanua Levu and Viti Levu islands. The people of Fiji are among the warmest, friendliest, and most welcoming in the world. Fiji has unspoiled water that takes its source from the protected artesian aquifer on the isolated Fiji Islands.

Fiji, a country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of more than 300 islands. It’s popular for its rugged landscapes, palm-lined beaches, and coral reefs with clear lagoons. Its major islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, contain most of the population. The capital of Fiji is Suva. It is located near Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean. Fiji is part of the continent of Oceania. Fiji has one of the most developed economies in the Pacific islands, today.

1. The People

Fiji is a diverse society comprised mostly of iTaukei–the major group of indigenous people who are an admixture of Melanesian and Polynesian.

Fijians are the happiest people in the world. According to fijiresort.com, Fijians are happy or very happy with their lives, placing them in the number one spot.

2. Weather

According to weatherspark.com, In Fiji, the summers are hot, oppressive, and overcast; the winters are comfortable, muggy, and partly cloudy; and it is wet and windy year round. Over the year, the temperature typically varies from 68°F to 87°F and is rarely below 63°F or above 90°F.

3. Population

The current population of Fiji is 910,865, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. Fiji’s population is equivalent to 0.01% of the total world population. Fiji ranks at number 161 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

4. Currency

The Fiji Dollar (FJD) is the official currency of Fiji. The symbol for it is the dollar sign. The symbol FJ$ is used to distinguish the Fiji Dollar from the US Dollar. The FJD is subdivided into 100 cents. Fiji uses the Reserve Bank of Fiji. Its denominations are in bills and coins.

The common manual payment systems in Fiji are cash and cheque payments. Electronic payment systems in Fiji include internet banking portals, automated teller machines, EFTPOS, mobile wallets, gift vouchers, and debit and credit cards.

5. Language

There are 3 official languages in Fiji. They are English, Fijian and Hindi. This is a variety much different from what is spoken in India. Native Fijians speak Fijian as their first language, Indo-Fijians speak Hindi as their first language, and both groups speak English as a second language.





Basic Phrases in Fijian

Hello – bula. Yes – io No – sega. Please – yalo vinaka, mada. Thank you – vinaka. Good morning – (ni sa) yadra. Excuse me – tulou.

6. Religion

Almost all indigenous Fijians are Christian, mostly Methodist. According to state.gov, in the 2007 census (the most recent with a breakdown by religion), 64.5 percent of the population is Christian, 27.9 percent Hindu, and 6.3 percent Muslim. Protestants make up 45 percent of the population, of which 34.6 percent is Methodist, 5.7 percent Assembly of God, 3.9 percent Seventh-day Adventist, and 0.8 percent Anglican. Roman Catholics make up 9.1 percent of the population, and other Christian groups, 10.4 percent. There are small communities of Baha’is, Sikhs, and Jews.

7. Tradition

According to everyculture.com, here are some of their traditions. In rural areas, people do not pass others without saying greetings; the gentry receive a special form of greeting. In villages, the central area is where the chief lineage lives and people must show respect by not wearing scanty dress, hats, sunglasses, garlands, or shoulder bags, and by not speaking or laughing boisterously.

Footwear is removed before one enters a house. Guests are expected to hesitate before entering a house and to seat themselves near the door until invited to proceed further. A complex system of gift giving and receiving has existed for centuries. Sperm whale teeth ( tabua ) are the most precious items of exchange and are given at marriages, funerals, and other important ritual occasions. Formal and lengthy speeches accompany the presentation of a whale’s tooth. Guests are given kava to drink to promote solidarity between kin, friends, and acquaintances.

8. Is it Visa free and how long can you stay with it?

According to visalist.com, a Fiji tourist visa is free for Nigerian citizens. The maximum duration of stay is 4 months. Documents required for a Fiji tourist visa are a Health Document, Vaccination document, Passport, Travel Itinerary, and Proof of funds

How to apply for a Fiji tourist visa from Nigeria

Step 1: Nigerian citizens can arrive in Fiji without a visa.

Step 2: After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to the Fiji immigration counter.

Step 3: Show travel documents like the Original Passport or Travel document from Nigeria.

Step 4: Once you get the entry stamp, you can enter Fiji and stay for the duration of your stamp.

9. How long can you extend your stay

According to fijipocketguide.com, if you wish to stay longer than four months in Fiji, you will need to apply for a Visa Permit Extension. Application forms are available to download from the Fiji Immigration website or picked up in an immigration office.

A Visitor Permit Extension allows the holder to stay in Fiji for an additional two months, making it six months in total from the date they arrived in Fiji.

10. Attractions

According to travel triangle.com, here are some places to enjoy when you visit Fiji.

1. Fiji Museum

This museum in Fiji out of all Fiji points of interest offers an awesome adventure into the island’s cultural and historical development. To appreciate the shows in sequential order, begin with the presentations behind the ticket counter and work your way around clockwise. The highlight is an enormous Ratu Finau that is Fiji’s last double-hulled kayak famed to be over 13 meters long. Different attractions in the primary lobby incorporate war clubs and a grisly show about human flesh consumption, and so on.

2. Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple

It is one of the handful spots outside India where you can see traditional Dravidian engineering. The wooden carvings of Gods came here from India, as did the specialists who decorated the temple in its vivid coat and breathtaking roof frescos. Dress appropriately, and make sure you take off your shoes. Photography is permitted on the grounds but not inside the temple.

3. Taveuni Hill Fort

It is considered among the ideal places to visit in Fiji for a honeymoon. Taveuni HiIl Fort is the most famous of all forts in Fiji. Built in the eighteenth century by Tongan Boss Maile Latumai, this one was a guarded site utilized during the war and is one of Fiji’s most intriguing chronicled sights. The lofty 90m-high limestone hill at the edge of a twist in the Sigatoka River is an undeniable key area for a stronghold.

4. Snake God Cave

It is located at a distance of 23-km towards the west of Korovou at Wailotua town. The Snake God Cave is one of the biggest attractions in Fiji. The name is inspired by six sparkling stalactites in the state of snakes’ heads. During the ancestral war, the town would pack up as a group and look for protection in its pitch-dark maze.

5. Tavoro Waterfalls

It is confined by thick and incredibly green forests. Three cascades (otherwise called the Bouma Falls) exemplify the ‘Garden Island’ for which Taveuni is considered as one of the famous places to visit in Fiji. The main cascade (24m) is a 30-minute climb to the second one while the third includes a climb along the soft-sloppy woods which requires an additional 20 minutes to cover up. Travelers often go there to get a glimpse of this majestic waterfall.

11. Average Monthly Salary

According to minimum-wage.org, the minimum wage in Fiji is FJ$2.32 per hour. Also, according to paylab.com, the gross salary range for people working in Fiji is typically from 965.00 FJD (minimum salary) to 4,317.00 FJD (highest average, actual maximum salary is higher). This is the total monthly salary including bonuses. Salaries can vary drastically among different job categories

12. Crime and Security

Fiji is a safe country overall. However, it isn’t immune to crime, and tourists are usually targeted.

Just take the following measures tobe absolutely safe. Do not walk alone late at night, and at all times try to keep your belongings close. Be careful when you withdraw money from any ATMs or banks.

13. The average cost of living

According to expatistan.com, the average cost of living is as follows

14. Food

Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district 18 FJ$

Combo meal in fast food restaurant (big mac meal or similar) 15 FJ$ 500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast 8 FJ$ 1 liter (1 qt.) of whole-fat milk 2.41 FJ$ 12 eggs, large 14 FJ$ 1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes 17 FJ$ 500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese 17 FJ$ 1 kg (2 lb.) of apples 4.13 FJ$ 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes 2.54 FJ$ 0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket 3.71 FJ$ 1 bottle of red table wine, good quality 17 FJ$ 2 liters of coca-cola 4.45 FJ$ Bread for 2 people for 1 day 1.81 FJ$

15. Housing

Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in an expensive area 1,684 FJ$ Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 sqft) furnished accommodation in a normal area 836 FJ$ Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in 85m2 flat 301 FJ$ Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in an expensive area 1,019 FJ$ Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 sqft) furnished studio in a normal area 1,116 FJ$ Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in 45 m2 (480 sqft) studio 248 FJ$ Internet 8 mbps (1 month) 65 FJ$ 40” flat screen tv 1,445 FJ$ Microwave 800/900 watt (bosch, Panasonic, LG, sharp, or equivalent brands) 467 FJ$ Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) 13 FJ$ Hourly rate for cleaning help 5.00 FJ$

16. Clothes

1 pair of jeans (levis 501 or similar) 40 FJ$ 1 summer dress in a high street store (Zara, H & M, or similar retailers) 25 FJ$ 1 pair of sports shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) 120 FJ$ 1 pair of men’s leather business shoes 150 FJ$

17. Transportation

Volkswagen golf 1.4 tsi 150 cvs (or equivalent), with no extras, new 35,000 FJ$ 1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas 3.12 FJ$ Monthly ticket public transport 47 FJ$

18. Personal Care

Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, frenadol, coldrex, or equivalent brands) 10 FJ$ 1 box of antibiotics (12 doses) 7 FJ$ Short visit to private doctor (15 minutes) 70 FJ$ 1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, ob, …) 6.00 FJ$ Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) 6 FJ$ Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) 6 FJ$ 4 rolls of toilet paper 3.49 FJ$ Tube of toothpaste 3.68 FJ$ Standard men’s haircut in expat area of the city 8 FJ$

19. Entertainment

Basic dinner out for two in a neighborhood pub 30 FJ$ 2 tickets to the movies 18 FJ$ 2 tickets to the theater (best available seats) – Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant in the expat area including appetizers, main course, wine, and dessert 50 FJ$ 1 cocktail drink in the downtown club 11 FJ$ Cappuccino in expat area of the city 7 FJ$ 1 beer in neighborhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) 6 FJ$ Ipad wi-fi 128gb 3,625 FJ$ 1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) 0.19 FJ$ 1 month of gym membership in the business district 100 FJ$ 1 package of Marlboro cigarettes 10 FJ$

Various attractions, special foods, and unique culture beautifies Fiji. Fijians are also warm and friendly and express their love with genuine hospitality. It is a nice place to visit

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE