All you need to know about Micronesia

The federated states of Micronesia, a part of Oceania, a region found in the Pacific Ocean between the Americas and Asia with more than 10,000 islands is one of the countries you can visit in the world as a Nigerian without a visa.

1. Introduction

Micronesia is a sub region of Oceania, consisting of about 2,000 small islands in the western Pacific Ocean. It has a close shared cultural history with three other island regions: the Philippines to the west, Polynesia to the east, and Melanesia to the south—as well as with the wider community of Austronesian peoples.

The capital is Palikir, on the island of Pohnpei.

2. Population

According to worldometer, the current population of Micronesia is 561,140 as of Thursday, October 6, 2022, based on the latest United Nations estimate.

3. Religion

According to Wikipedia, the population of the Federated States of Micronesia is predominantly Christian, although the representation of various denominations varies greatly from state to state.

The government generally upholds the freedom of religion, but the small Muslim community in the country faces significant discrimination from both general society and the government.

4. Languages

According to worldatlas.com, there are eighteen recognized languages of the Federated States Of Micronesia, seventeen of which are indigenous.

There are six institutionalized languages out of the total eighteen while four are still to be developing. Four of the languages enjoy wide use, two are facing sustainability challenges, and other two are technically dead.

Languages not mentioned include the Kapingamarangi, Woleaian, Ulithian, Nukuoro, Pingelapese, Satawalese, Mortlockese, Ngatikese, Puluwatese, and Mokilese among others.





There are a considerable number of the older generation who speak fluent Japanese owing to the political history with Japan during the first World War.

5. Official Language Of The Federated States Of Micronesia

Majority of the 105,000 Micronesians speak English as the official language with an estimated literacy level of 89%.

This language is the official language of instruction in schools, government, as well as commerce and owe its use to the historical relationship with the US from 1947 to 1994.

Due to the concern of preserving local languages while maintaining international languages, Micronesia has a language policy that places importance on both English as an international language and local dialects for cultural preservation.

6. The people

According to Britannica, the people of the Federated States, while generally classified as Micronesian, are very diverse culturally and linguistically.

The people of Yap Island speak Yapese, a language only distantly related to the other languages of the area (which are known as Nuclear Micronesian languages).

Inhabitants of the coral atolls in Yap state are similar in language and culture to the people of Chuuk, although the Chuukese and Yapese languages are not mutually intelligible.

Both Chuuk and Pohnpei contain several dialects, and the inhabitants of Kapingamarangi and Nukuoro, two atolls in the southwestern portion of Pohnpei state, are Polynesians and speak languages unrelated to Pohnpeian.

Only Kosrae has complete ethnic and linguistic unity. Altogether, eight local languages are recognized as distinct, and dialectal differences in the outlying atolls add further variety.

About half the total population lives in Chuuk state. Pohnpei has about one-third of the population, and Yap and Kosrae have about one-tenth each.

7. Employment in Micronesia

According to internations.org, the steadily growing tourism industry is creating new job opportunities in Micronesia. Plenty of vacancies come available within the service industry every year, however, due to high unemployment on the island the competition for jobs is fierce.

Qualified English teachers and tutors are also needed in the islands, as well as volunteers for NGOs.

Some specialist roles in governmental projects can also be filled by skilled expatriates.

Micronesia offers low tax rates and pleasant weather for those willing to relocate.

8. Local Economy

The major industries of Micronesia are farming and fishing. The local people have made good use of the abundance of pacific tuna fish for centuries, and today this is the country’s most profitable export.

Holidays to Micronesia have become increasingly popular in the past 10 years, as travelers have discovered this unspoiled exotic paradise and tourism now plays an integral role in the economy. The national GDP was 331 million USD in 2014.

9. Job opportunities

It can be difficult for anyone coming from overseas to find gainful employment in Micronesia. However, there are always volunteering NGO positions available throughout the islands.

Xavier High School in Chuuk is staffed almost entirely by foreign volunteers and there is always the need for more people in the team.

10. Minimum wage

According to minimum-wage.org, the Federated States of Micronesia’s minimum wage is US$2.65 per hour for employment with the national government.

All states have a minimum hourly wage for government workers: $2.00 in Pohnpei,$1.25 in Chuuk,$1.42 in Kosrae, and $1.60 in Yap; and $1.75 for private sector workers in Pohnpei.

The Federated States of Micronesia’s minimum wage was last changed on 1-Jan-2015.

11. Average salary

According to salaryexplorer.com, a person working in Micronesia typically earns around 1,400 USD per month. Salaries range from 360 USD (lowest average) to 6,270 USD (highest average, the actual maximum salary is higher).

This is the average monthly salary, including housing, transport, and other benefits. Salaries vary drastically between different careers.

12. Average cost of living

Total cost of living in Micronesia for two people, with average consumption for one month will be 1119.13 USD, with no rent price included.

13. Average travel cost

According to rome2rio.com, there are 6 ways to get from Nigeria to Micronesia by plane

Recommended options

Fly Benin City to Truk

Fly from Benin City (BNI) to Truk (TKK)

Duration: 2 days 7h

Cost: $3,102 - $14,003

Cheapest option

Fly Lagos to Yap

Fly from Lagos (LOS) to Yap (YAP)

Duration: 2 days 9h

Cost: $856 - $3,907

4 Alternative options

Fly Kano to Truk

Fly from Kano (KAN) to Truk (TKK)

Duration: 2 days 3h

Cost: $3,103 - $15,003

Fly Lagos to Truk

Fly from Lagos (LOS) to Truk (TKK)

Duration: 0h 55m

Cost: $3,106 - $10,007

Fly Abuja to Truk

Fly from Abuja (ABV) to Truk (TKK)

Duration: 2 days 3h

Cost: $3,705 - $9,506

Fly Abuja to Yap

Fly from Abuja (ABV) to Yap (YAP)

Duration: 4 days 0h

Cost: $905 - $4,206

14. Average hotel cost

According to budgetyourtrip.com, you should plan to spend around $225 per day on your vacation in Micronesia, which is the average daily price based on the expenses of other visitors.

Past travelers have spent, on average, $36 on meals for one day and $24 on local transportation.

Also, the average hotel price in Micronesia for a couple is $201. So, a trip to Micronesia for two people for one week costs on average $3,154. All of these average travel prices have been collected from other travelers to help you plan your own travel budget.

A vacation to Micronesia for one week usually costs around $1,577 for one person. So, a trip to Micronesia for two people costs around $3,154 for one week.

A trip for two weeks for two people costs $6,308 in Micronesia.

If you’re traveling as a family of three or four people, the price person often goes down because kid’s tickets are cheaper and hotel rooms can be shared.

If you travel slower over a longer period of time then your daily budget will also go down. Two people traveling together for one month in Micronesia can often have a lower daily budget per person than one person traveling alone for one week.

15. Visa requirements

Visa is not required for Nigerian citizens to travel to Micronesia

16. Duration of stay without visa

Nigerians can stay in Micronesia for 1 month without a visa

17. Extension of stay

According to travel.state.gov, non-U.S. citizens are automatically permitted to remain as tourists for 30 days, and can extend their stay up to 90 days. If foreign visitors wish to remain longer, however, they must apply for a visitor or work permit with a local sponsor.

18. Visa application

According to visalist.io, the applicant is required to be present when applying for Micronesia tourist visa.

A total of 3 documents are required for applying for Micronesia tourist visa.

How to apply for Micronesia tourist visa from Nigeria

Step 1 : Nigerian citizens can arrive at Micronesia without a visa.

Step 2 : After arriving, Nigerian citizens can go to Micronesia immigration counter.

Step 3 : Show travel document like original passport or Travel document of Nigeria.

Step 4 : Once you get entry stamp, you can enter Micronesia and stay for the duration on your stamping.

Micronesia tourist visa requirements for Nigerian citizens

3 documents required for Micronesia tourist visa and they are:

Health Document

Negative COVID-19 PCR test result required for all international travellers coming to Micronesia. The negative PCR test must be issued with in 72 hours of before departure.

Vaccination Document

COVID-19 vaccination proof for travellers coming to Micronesia. The last dose of vaccine must be taken atleast 14 days before departure.

3 Passport Original Passport or Travel document of Nigeria with at least 6 months remaining validity on the date of travel and have at least 2 visa pages clear of any markings.

The document must be valid for at least 120 days beyond the date of entry

19. Work permit

If you’ve decided to settle down in one of the Micronesia’s idyllic isles for work or a business related enterprise then you will need to have a working permit before you travel.

Work permits and permanent residency visas can be obtained by writing to the Federated States of Micronesia Department of Resources and Development.

The department will let you know what further evidence you need to provide; this may include an official business invitation from the company you’ve been sent to work with or a birth certificate.

Make sure you apply for your work permit well in advance of your moving date to avoid any unnecessary hassle.

20. Types of Micronesia Work Permit Available

According to usemultiplier.com, Micronesia has one federal government, but each of its four states has its own customs and immigration process. So before applying for a Micronesia work permit, it is vital to know the types of Micronesia work visas available.

A Micronesia work visa, depending on the nature of your employment, are as follows:

Private Employer Workers

This worker’s permit is issued only upon compliance with all National laws relating to authorized private employment. Holders of this permit can also apply for their immediate family dependents.

Government Worker Permit

This work permit is granted to a person employed with the FSM national, state, or municipal government or the government of a foreign state. It is issued upon presenting the official employment contract and is valid for the duration of the contract.

Non-government Worker Permit

This work visa is issued to a person entering FSM for non-government employment. The employer has to apply for this permit along with proof of compliance.

Foreign Investor Permit

To seek this permit, you must qualify as a foreign investor defined by the Foreign Investment Act 1997. This permit is issued to only those named in the foreign investment permit under relevant state laws.

Foreign Government Official Permit

Issued to any official of a foreign government and contractual personnel of a foreign government or international organization entering FSM to engage in activities in their official capacity.

Researcher Permit

This is a permit granted for research in the fields that are in the best interest of Micronesia citizens. The permit may be issued with certain restrictions in research activities to preserve the best interests of its citizens. It’s valid only for a period of reasonable time for the completion of the research.

Missionary Permit

This permit is issued to a non-citizen who can provide documented proof of being a licensed/certified minister, clergyman, or missionary of bona fide religion. This permit is valid for one year.

Salespersons

This work permit is for individuals engaging in wholesale or retail sales of goods and services or taking orders for the purchase without establishing their own business within the FSM.

21. Requirements for a Micronesia Work Permit

Each Micronesia work visa goes through the Federated States of Micronesia’s Department of Resources and Development. An applicant has to submit the following documents for a Micronesia work permit:

Official employment letter Valid passport Birth certificate Police clearance from home country or most recent place of residence Medical certificate

For Research Permit, the application requires all information about the type, duration, staff involved, methods, and equipment of the research. In addition, the living arrangements of the applicant also need to be stated.

Before entering FSM, you will have to submit the duly filled FSM Immigration Arrival and Departure Record (FSM Form 5004).

22. Micronesia Work Visa Application

The process of Micronesia work visa application begins with documentation and paperwork. The digital resources in FSM are limited. Ask your employees to reach out to the country’s Department of Resources and Development and confirm the exact documents required for their visa type.

Gather the necessary documents Make your application Pay the fees Wait for the processing of the visa

All non-citizens, except for US citizens, need an entry permit to enter Micronesia. So employees should wait till their visa is granted before making travel plans or tickets to the country.

Timeframe for Micronesia Work Permit

The timeframe for a Micronesia work permit depends on the kind of visa for which you are applying. However, if all the documents are provided correctly, it should ideally take 5-7 days for processing.

Micronesia Work Permit Cost

We have outlined the cost of different work visas in Micronesia below:

Visa Type Fees Government Worker $5 Non-government worker $50 Foreign Investor $100 Salesperson $100 Missionary $10 Researcher $25

23. Tourist attractions in Micronesia

According to iexplore.com, below are tourist centres you should visit in Micronesia

1. Fujikawa Maru

Exploring this sprawling Imperial Japanese Navy shipwreck ranks high on the bucket lists of scuba divers around the world. Several scuba diving magazines rank the Fujikawa Maru in Micronesia on their lists of the world’s top 10 wreck dives. First constructed in 1938, the Fujikawa Maru primarily served as a WWII armed aircraft transport ferry.

The ship was struck several times during the war before finally submerging to its final resting place during the 1944 Operation Hailstone battle. This spectacular shipwreck also features a retrofitted six-inch Japanese bow gun and four disassembled fighter aircraft.

2. James Palsis Marine Park

Picnic huts with barbecues are the newest attractions at this marine park situated between the Kosrae villages of Tafunsak and Walung. Most of the nearly deserted beaches close to Walung are accessible only by boat or by hiking through challenging jungle trails where wild boar hunters roam.

Once visitors arrive at the beaches, however, crystal clear waters filled with colorful coral reefs are their rewards. waft through. Toilet facilities and water are available.

3. Utwe-Walung Marine Park

Kosrae’s other major marine park in Micronesia is named after the villages it borders, Utwe and Walung.

The tranquil canoe tour across the backwater mangrove channel linking the two villages is the most unforgettable activity offered in this park named the Pacific region’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2005. The park also boasts many smaller mangrove channels leading towards several smaller islets.

4. Pohndollap

Hikers must make a two-hour trek through breathtaking tropical forests filled with WWII relics before reaching the summit of Mount Sokehs, among the most outstanding natural landmarks in all of Micronesia.

Pineapples, two Japanese WWII weapons, and Pohnpei’s most impressive view stand at the summit of this prominent cliff face. Pohndollap is best known as the site of the 1910 Sokehs Rebellion against the Germans who ruled Pohnpei at the time. The world-class surfing destination of Palikir Pass is just another breathtaking hike away.

5. Nan Madol

The 1,000-year old Saudeleur city of Nan Madol is often known as the “Venice of the Pacific” because of its intricate network of canals linking 100 artificial islets on Pohnpei’s southeast coast. Nan Madol’s temple and paths were built from gigantic basalt rock logs transported to the city by raft.

Some of these wide basalt pillars stretch up to 26 feet above the ground. A full day is recommended to explore Nan Madol, whose eastern half was mainly used for religious ceremonies in Micronesia while most administrative business took place in the western half.

6. Lelu Island

A causeway connects Kosrae with this tiny island which once contained one of Micronesia’s biggest and most spectacular walled cities.

Countless generations of Kosrae’s royal family and up to 6,000 other people lived behind Lelu’s walls between the time they were first constructed during the 13th and 14th centuries and when the city was abandoned after 19th century European contact.

Thick tropical vegetation covers many of Lelu’s ancient homes and burial mounds, but several larger structures are still clearly visible.

7. Mount Finkol Hiking Trail

Each year, only a handful of hikers and climbers successfully reach the top of Kosrae’s highest peak. Mount Finkol stands more than 2,000-feet tall over one of the world’s rainiest regions.

All hikers who attempt this challenging climb must be accompanied by guides and be prepared for sudden downpours. Banyan trees along the way and the fringing coral reef views at the summit are some of this area’s most spectacular scenery.

24. Crime and security

According to travel.state.gov, below is an crime and security assessment of Micronesia.

Crime

Most crime in the FSM is petty theft motivated by opportunity and impulse. Outside of city limits, local residents may wield guns as a form of intimidation. Crime rates are significantly higher in Chuuk and incidents in Chuuk have recently included assaults on U.S. citizens. Crime increases at night and alcohol usually plays a role, especially in assaults. Sexual assaults occur, but can be avoided if basic precautions are taken. Do not attempt to intervene in disputes between local citizens. Compared to norms in the United States, local police are less responsive to victim concerns, particularly in cases involving burglary. Local police do not possess the resources to fully investigate crimes. Unexploded ordnance from sunken WWII vessels and aircraft exists in the area, especially in Chuuk, Yap, and surrounding channels.

To remain safe:

Exercise extreme caution at all times. Unexploded ordnance from sunken WWII vessels and aircraft exists in the area, especially in Chuuk, Yap, and surrounding channels. Use extreme caution when boating, snorkeling, or diving. Report any threats against your safety or suspicious activities to the local police and the Nigerian Embassy Be alert to any unusual activity around your home or business Stay off the streets after dark because there are few streetlights Drive with the car windows closed and doors locked Women should travel in groups and walk in well-lit areas

Criminal Penalties

You are subject to local laws. If you violate local laws, even unknowingly, you may be deported, arrested, or imprisoned . Individuals establishing a business or practicing a profession that requires additional permits or licensing should seek information from the competent local authorities, prior to practicing or operating a business. Public drunkenness is a felony in Yap . Penalties for possessing, using, or trafficking in illegal drugs, including marijuana, in the FSM are severe, and convicted offenders can expect long jail sentences and heavy fines. It is dangerous as well as illegal to remove WWII “souvenirs” from sunken vessels and aircraft.

25. Natural Disasters

FSM is subject to typhoons, flooding and mudslides.

The Pacific cyclone season extends from November through March.

26. Health

Only basic medical care is available, and only on the main islands of the Federated States of Micronesia.

Healthcare facilities in the FSM consist of state-run hospitals on each of the four major islands and a few scattered clinics.

Medical evacuation assistance is available only by air. The assistance could take days to arrive and is expensive.

There are no daily commercial flights on Chuuk, Yap or Kosrae because flights often sell out, finding last-minute seats is difficult.

For emergency services in the FSM, dial 911.

Ambulance services are:

Not widely available and training and availability of emergency responders may be below U.S. standards. In Pohnpei, Chuuk, Yap and Kosrae States, you can reach ambulance services by calling the State hospitals. Not equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. Not staffed with trained paramedics and often have little or no medical equipment. Injured or seriously ill travelers may prefer to take a taxi or private vehicle to the nearest major hospital rather than wait for an ambulance.

Health facilities in general

Health facilities are available in the State Capitals of Pohnpei, Kosrae, Yap and Chuuk but the quality of care may be below U.S. standards. Public medical clinics lack basic resources and supplies. Private hospitals and doctors often require payment “up front” prior to service or admission. Credit card payment is not always available. Most hospitals and medical professionals require cash payment. Private hospitals usually require advance payment or proof of adequate insurance before admitting a patient. Medical staff may speak little or no English . Generally, in public hospitals only minimal staff is available overnight in non-emergency wards and a patient’s relatives must provide bedding for the bed and operation room gurney. Mental health services are extremely limited with only one psychiatrist on Pohnpei. We strongly recommend supplemental insurance to cover medical evacuation in the event of unforeseen medical complications. Your legal options in case of malpractice are very limited in the FSM.

27. Water Quality

In many areas, tap water is not potable.

Bottled water and beverages are generally safe, although you should be aware that many restaurants and hotels serve tap water unless bottled water is specifically requested.

Be aware that ice for drinks may be made using tap water.

28. Transportation

Road Conditions and Safety

Driving in the FSM is hazardous because of poor road conditions, few street lights, no traffic signals, and pedestrians and animals walking in the road. Road conditions can worsen after heavy rains. Roads outside of towns are unpaved. Traffic accidents often result in fatalities or serious injuries. Drivers mostly have no training in safety or driving skills.

Traffic Laws

Motorcyclists are required by law to wear helmets. Traffic moves on the right side of the road, but many people drive used cars from Japan with right hand side steering making it hard for drivers to see around corners. It is common for vehicles to stop suddenly and vehicles may not pull off the road. The general speed limit is 25 mph (40 km/hour) and lower in school zones. Driving while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. ¾ while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, any narcotic drug or any other drug, to a degree which renders him incapable of safely driving, drives any motor vehicle upon any roadway within the state shall be punished by imprisonment for not more than one year, or a fine of not more than $500, or both such fine and imprisonment. Causing death or bodily injury while driving under the influence. ¾ Any person operating or driving a motor vehicle of any kind while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, and who, by reason of such condition, does any act or neglects any duty imposed by law, which act or neglect of duty causes the death of or bodily injury to any person, shall be punished by imprisonment for less than three years, or a fine of less than $3,000, or both such fine and imprisonment

29. Public transportation

There is no public transportation. Taxis are available in the FSM, but you should always be careful, because many taxi drivers are reckless, do not have government issued drivers licenses, and are known to take advantage of single women. Taxis are often shared; very few taxi drivers accept single fares.

