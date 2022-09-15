Is Mauritius a good country to visit? Here’s what you need to know to decide

The current situation and challenges facing the country have prompted a lot of Nigerians to relocate in search of greener pastures. Almost everyone wants to leave the country for fear of inflation, insecurity, corruption and poor education system.

You might want to consider relocating to countries like Senegal, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Benin Republic, or Mauritius for a long stay or vacation. Mauritius is one of the countries you might want to consider traveling to especially for vacation.

You will find necessary information you need to decide if traveling to Mauritius is a good option for relocation or vacation.

1. Introduction

Mauritius, officially the Republic of Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean in eastern Southern Africa. This country is a site of various tourist attractions. It has attracted a lot of tourist visits with an underwater waterfall. The capital and largest city is Port Louis. This country is surrounded by the islands of Rodrigues to the east, Agalega to the north, and the uninhabited Cargados-Carajos Island to the northeast.

This country is regarded as the African country with the highest population density, with about 1.2 million people as at 2021. The country is known to have grown from a low economy to a diversified economy with growing industrial, financial, and tourism sectors.

2. Population

The United Nations estimated the population to be about 1,280,936 as at July 1, 2022. This country ranks 158th most populated country in the world.

3. The people

The people of Mauritius are referred to as Mauritians. It is a multi-ethic society with various notable ethnic groups. These people are known to have a good attitude towards life and they have a no-stress mentality. This makes them welcoming, friendly, happy, proud, polite, confident, content and peaceful. They live life to the fullest and are also lovers of music that compliments their energy and vibes. They enjoy only three major categories of music; local, Bollywood and international music and some French songs that are energetic. The younger folks in Mauritius listen to techno and electro songs played in the nightclubs around.

4. Ethnic groups in Mauritius

There are various ethnic groups in Mauritius. As a result of most Mauritians having deep roots in India, Indo-Pakistan makes up two-third of the population. Mauritian creoles occupy one fourth of the population. This ethnic group consists of people of mixed French and African descent. The last ethnic group is of Sino and Franco-Mauritius descent. The Sino-Mauritians descent makes up about 3% of the population while the Franco-Mauritians descent makes up 2% of the population.

5. Religion

The predominant religion practiced in Mauritius is Hindu. Half (52%) of the population of Mauritius practices this religion, leaving 28% of the population to practice Christianity, and the other population practice Buddhism and Islamic religion. The Christians are majorly Roman Catholic.





6. Languages

The official language spoken in Mauritius is English. But multilingualism is common in this country. English is the main language spoken by a few people living on this island. Other languages spoken are Creole, a French-originated dialect and also their lingua franca spoken by 53% of the population. The other languages are Indian languages. They are Bhojpuri, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Chinese. In summary, the major languages spoken are English, Creole and French.

7. National Holidays and Major Festivals

March 12: Independence Day January 1 and 2: New Year January/February: a Tamil festival on the full moon January 21 and February 21: Chinese New Year or Spring Festival February 1: Abolition of slavery day February – March: Maha Shivaratri (Hindu Festival) March-April: Ougadi (Hindu Festival) May 1: Labour Day August- September: Ganesh Chaturthi (Hindu festival) November 1: All Saints Day November 2: Arrival of indentured labourers November: Eid ul-Fitr, End of Ramadan December 25: Christmas

8. Etiquettes

Mauritius is considered one of the friendliest and most tolerant countries, but there are some etiquette rules you must pay attention to in order not to fall on the bad side of the Mauritians.

Wear modest clothes while visiting places of worship. Remove your shoes before entering. Some Hindu temples will ask you to remove leather items. You must adhere to them. Never touch a statue of a deity. You are not allowed to tip in restaurants.

9. Currency

The currency spent in Mauritius is called the Mauritian Rupee. Mauritians prefer payments made in their local currency.

10. Foreigners Population in Mauritius

According to the United Nations International Migrant stock report, as of 2019, foreigners number about 29,000 living in Mauritius. This occupies about 2.3% of the total population.

11. Crime rate and security

According to travelsafe-abroad.com, Mauritius is one of the safest African countries to visit. There are a few crimes committed in the country, but they are quite rare. The most common types of crimes are petty theft and burglaries, especially towards foreigners. It is advisable that foreigners are security conscious by adhering to the following instructions:

Keep your valuables close by your side Keep an eye out for taxi drivers overcharging. Be cautious in downtown Port Louis and central tourist areas. Follow local advice as regards natural disasters. Watch out for stonefish stings in the water. Be aware of your environment at all times. To avoid being scammed, check every change and receive service before paying for it. As a woman, avoid walking at night even though the country feels completely safe.

12. Natural Disasters

Natural disasters are the greatest risk to people living in Mauritius. Natural disasters like volcanic eruptions, earthquakes. Tropical cyclones from November to May, landslides, flooding, tsunamis and storms.

13. Visa Requirements

Mauritius offers Nigerians a 3month visa free stay. All you need is a valid passport and other necessary documents. You can apply for a Permanent Residence Permit at the immigration office after three years of living in Mauritius.

14. How to get work permit

To work in Mauritius, foreigners must obtain a work permit or occupation permit or a Certificate of Exemption. However, to apply and obtain a work permit for Mauritius, foreigners must be between 20-60years old. You will apply to the Passport and Immigration office with necessary documents.

15. Minimum wage /Average salary

Foreigners moving to Mauritius are open to various job opportunities. This is because the country’s economy has been improving rapidly over the years. Foreigners moving to Mauritius for white collar jobs will be able to get one and also earn more, but the salaries are quite lower than in other parts of the world.

According to Salary Explorer, a person in Mauritius earns around 46,400MUR per month. Salaries range from 11,700 to 207,000MUR. This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport and other benefits.

16. Top attractions

1. Casela Nature and Leisure Park

Casela Nature and Leisure park is described as the most attractive and scenic attraction in Mauritius. It is located in the western region of the island with Rempart Mountain as a backdrop. There are different fun experiences and activities ranging from zip lining, quad biking trials, canyoning and lots more. Tourists visit this park to also experience the African safari animals including big cats, African antelopes, rhinos, impala and zebras.

2. Black River Gorges National Park

This park is located in the southwest of Mauritius. It is the biggest and most beautiful National park in Mauritius. It houses over 300 species of different animals, plants, monkeys and giant fruit bats.

This park has various channels and routes through which it can be accessed, two information centers, picnic areas and hiking trails. The major attractions and highlights are Georges Viewpoint, Macchabee viewpoint, Alexandra Falls and the highest mountain in Mauritius, Piton de la Petite Rivière Noire.

3. Tamarind Falls

Tamarind Falls also referred to as Tamarin falls is located in a beautiful canyon in the southwest of Mauritius not far from the Black River Gorges National Park. This place has more than 10 waterfalls. It is a beautiful sight to see because it has deeper ponds where you can swim.

There are also various hiking paths which you need to take with caution.

4. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

This is a popular tourist center in Port Louis, Mauritania. It is the oldest botanical garden constructed by Pierre Poivre in 1770.

5. Eureka House

This is one of the major tourist attractions in Mauritius. It is located in Moka, Central Mauritius. This is a museum that was once the colonial residence of English and French aristocrats. It was dedicated to the colonial period of Mauritius. It is the largest house on the island with its ancient doors and windows. There are various compartments and areas dedicated to music, arts, maps and Chinese and Indian ancient housewares.

A lot of greenish nature, waterfalls and beautiful gardens surround the museum. This is one of the greatest and beautiful places you would love to visit for vacation or visit in Mauritius.

6. Blue Penny Museum

For lovers of arts and history, this is a place you should visit in Mauritius. This is where you can get an amazing view of the arts and history of Mauritius. This museum showcases the great explorations around this country. It gives you a view and information of what Mauritius is, how it evolved over the years from the colonial experiences to several other histories you need to know.

7. Mahebourg

If culture and history intrigues you then this is the best place for you to visit. This city has attracted a lot of tourists with the combination of the historical museum to the hustle and bustling of the street.

Mahebourg also has wide beaches and delectable street food. This city is popularly known for its amazing street food and architecture.

8. Grand Bassin

Grand Bassin, also regarded as Ganga Talao, is located in Port Louis. It is known as one of the most sacred places for the Hindus. It is said to be visited by tourists for religious experience.

Grand Bassin is known to be associated with one of the most relevant Lord Shiva temples which is located above the sea level. Also, other gods who have personal temples are worshiped there. The serenity and tranquility is what attracts tourists and also during Maha Shivratri celebrations.

9. L’Aventure du Sucre

L’Aventure Sucre which can be translated to “Sugar Adventure ” is a popular museum which showcases the historicity of sugar production. It started by the coming together of three sugar cane companies: Deep River Beau Champ Ltd, Constance La Gaiete Co Ltd and Harel Freres Ltd.

This museum is located in an enchanting village known as Pamplemousses. This place houses Beau Plan Sugar Factory, a museum that gives travelers an opportunity to explore the ancient sugar factory that was running in the 18th and 20th century.

Travelers tend to see the historical and cultural side of sugarcane production. It once contributed to the economy of the country.

17. Average cost of living

According to numbeo.com, the cost of living in Mauritius is 36% higher than in Nigeria. Mauritius is one of the most expensive African countries.

Rent in Mauritius is, on average, 68.46% lower than in Nigeria.

A family of four costs 838,664.15₦ (87,584.13Rs) without rent.

A single person’s estimated monthly costs are 230,697.31₦ (24,092.39Rs) without rent.

Groceries

Milk (regular), (1 liter) cost49.35 Rs (40.00-60.00NGN)

Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g) 29.00 Rs cost (10.00-55.00NGN)

Rice (white), (1kg) cost 90.78 Rs (50.00-165.00NGN)

Eggs (regular) (12) cost 85.57 Rs (60.00-106.95NGN)

Local Cheese (1kg) cost 473.07 Rs (292.00-1,000.00NGN)

Chicken Filets (1kg) cost 239.16 Rs (90.00-350.00NGN)

Beef Round (1kg) cost 485.44 Rs (250.00-900.00NGN)

Apples (1kg) cost 97.90 Rs (60.00-150.00NGN)

Banana (1kg) cost 76.75 Rs (48.20-150.00NGN)

Oranges (1kg) cost 91.26 Rs (50.00-150.00NGN)

Tomato (1kg) cost 144.46 Rs (50.00-210.00NGN)

Potato (1kg) cost 47.42 Rs (30.00-80.00NGN)

Onion (1kg) cost 52.56 Rs (40.00-100.00NGN)

Lettuce (1 head) cost 36.16 Rs (25.00-50.00NGN)

Water (1.5 liter bottle) 25.48 Rs cost (16.00-45.00NGN)

Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range) 450.00 Rs cost (250.00-570.00NGN)

Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle) 64.67 Rs cost (48.00-80.00NGN)

Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 74.93 Rs cost 50.00-100.00NGN)

Cigarettes 20 Pack (Marlboro) 250.00 Rs cost 210.00-300.00NGN)

18. Average Travel Cost

According to farecompare.com, the average flight price from Lagos to Mauritius is $1193

19. Transportation

One-way Ticket (Local Transport) cost 37.00 Rs (30.00-47.00NGN)

Monthly Pass (Regular Price) cost 1,000.00 Rs (600.00-1,304.35NGN)

Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) cost 150.00 Rs (100.00-300.00NGN)

Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) cost 100.00 Rs (60.00-150.00NGN)

Taxi 1 hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) cost 500.00 Rs (200.00-1,000.00NGN)

Gasoline (1 liter) cost 58.47 Rs (44.00-74.10NGN)

20. Utilities

Basic (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for 85m2 Apartment cost 2,367.25Rs (1,500.00- 4,533.33NGN)

1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) cost 2.22 Rs (1.00-3.60NGN)

Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) cost 1,455.00 Rs(1,000.00-2,000.00NGN)

21. Rent

Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Center cost 14,356.73 Rs (10,000.00-25,000.00 NGN)

Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Center cost 9,905.64 Rs (5,000.00-15,617.00 NGN)

Apartment (3 bedrooms) in City Center cost 30,411.70 Rs (20,000.00-50,000.00 NGN)

Apartment (3 bedrooms) Outside of Center cost 21,750.00 Rs (10,000.00-45,000.00 NGN)

22. Child Care

Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child cost 6,268.42 Rs (3,500.00-10,000.00 NGN)

International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child cost 153,818.18 Rs (120,000.00-240,000.00NGN)

Mauritius is a place you would love to visit and not regret. There is nothing compared to the tourist attractions and the level of security in this country. If you will be making a choice on the country to visit for your honeymoon or relocation, Mauritius is one of the best options.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE