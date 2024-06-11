Philip Consulting Limited (pcl) recently gathered Human Resource managers and industry leaders in Lagos to provide insights and strategies for optimising talents in today’s competitive business landscape.

The event, held at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, had the theme, ‘Transformative Talent Management: Embracing Change for Competitive Advantage.’

Building upon the momentum of the previous edition, the Talent Management Event 2.0 delivered thought-provoking discussions, innovative solutions and actionable strategies to industry stakeholders.

Focusing on empowering organisations to elevate their workforce to excellence, the event addressed pressing challenges and emerging trends shaping the future of talent management.

In line with the theme of the event, pcl unveiled the Talent Management Report 2.0 – The Balance Between Economic Pressures and Your Talent Management Strategy.

The report is the second edition of the Talent Management Report, an outcome of the extensive research and data analysis conducted by pcl.

The report provides in-depth insights into the shifts in talent management amidst economic pressures, the strategies organisations can implement to manage talent effectively and the role of total rewards in driving talent management.

While delivering his opening remarks, Managing Director of pcl., Rob Taiwo, emphasised the significance of talent management, its role in social mobility and how business leaders can make a difference in managing talent.

He said, “Beyond the boardroom, 63 percent of Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor and talent management is a critical equaliser in the fight for social mobility and socioeconomic advancement. When both are in synch, they advance equitable opportunity, diversity and inclusion.”

Renowned speakers and industry experts engaged in insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of talent management, sharing their expertise and perspectives on best practices and emerging trends.

The panelists discussed the changing dynamics of talent management and shared experiences and insights on managing people for the growth of organisations.

