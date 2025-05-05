Funke Akindele offered to fly my wife abroad for delivery — Skit maker Kamo

Popular skit maker Kamo State has revealed that Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele once offered to fly his wife abroad for childbirth when she learned of the pregnancy, describing her as “an angel in human form.”

In a heartfelt tribute posted to his social media, Kamo expressed deep gratitude to Akindele, whom he regards as a godmother, for her unwavering support throughout his wife’s pregnancy and delivery.

He recounted numerous acts of kindness and generosity that she extended to him and his family, from medical care to daily check-ins and financial support.

“I’ll never forget the nights you spent by my side at the hospital… Even when I told you about the pregnancy late, you were ready to fly my wife to the US for the baby’s birth,” he wrote.

Kamo also praised Akindele for securing one of the best doctors in Lagos and covering all hospital bills. He noted that she prioritized his wife’s safety and well-being, even during her own family trip to Dubai, ensuring Kamo remained by his wife’s side while staying in touch daily.

“You told your driver and security to follow us to the hospital even if we called at midnight, ensuring we were safe and sound,” he said.

According to Kamo, Akindele also consistently prayed for his wife and pushed him to do the same, reminding him of the importance of faith.

As the couple prepares to christen their baby on Tuesday, Akindele is again footing the bill—this time for the entire naming ceremony, including food and outfits.

“Your generosity knows no bounds, and your love is a gift I cherish every single day,” he wrote. “I pray that God blesses you abundantly… I’ll spend a lifetime trying to repay the kindness you’ve shown me.”

