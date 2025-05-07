Lagos LG poll: APC sues for peace, unity among aspirants

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has called for peace and unity among the chairmanship and councillorship aspirants in the May 10 primaries elections, scheduled to hold across the 20 local governments and 37 local council areas.

The party leadership made the call on Wednesday at the stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja.

The chairman of the Lagos APC Election Committee, Babatunde Ogala encouraged the aspirants to work out ways to adopt a consensus candidate among themselves, saying that it will ensure a rancour-free primary exercise as well as sustain the existing unity among members of the party.

Ogala said for logistics reasons, the chairmanship primaries would be held at the Lagos APC secretariat at Acme in Ikeja, adding that each aspirant and one agent each would be allowed into the premises.

He added that only the accredited delegates, chairmanship aspirants and their agents would be allowed into the primary election venue at the state party secretariat.

Ogala said that due diligence was done during the screening exercise, advising the aspirants not to take the contest as “do or die affairs.”

He added, “We have 57 councils, but the number of chairmanship aspirants is over 400 and all of them cannot sit in the office. We need to adopt a system that will ensure a rancour-free primary exercise as well as sustain the existing unity among members of the Lagos APC.”

On councilorship, Ogala explained that their primaries would be conducted at the ward level with ward delegates.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE