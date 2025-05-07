Taravest 2025: Taraba open for business — Commissioner

Taraba State Commissioner for Information, and Reorientation, Barr Zainab Usman Jalingo has disclosed that with the forthcoming Taraba State International Investment Summit (Taravest 2025), the state is now open for business.

She made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state’s capital.

According to Jalingo, the summit themed “Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials: Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialisation (AEMI) for Sustainable Growth and Development” is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2025.

She noted that the Summit represents a defining moment in the economic repositioning of the state and is designed to be one of the most significant and purposeful investment forums in recent times.

“Taravest is strategically structured to attract global attention to the vast economic potential resident within our state,” Jalingo noted.

Continuing, Jalingo noted that with a central focus on Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialization (AEMI), the summit will convene international investors, development partners, policy leaders, and technocrats to discuss and actualize investment prospects in these priority sectors.

“Taravest 2025 is not merely an event, it is a statement of intent and a bold affirmation of our administration’s commitment to economic revitalization, job creation, and innovation-driven growth,” she disclosed.

She went on to add that over the past months, the Government of Taraba State has engaged in extensive investment diplomacy, traveling widely to negotiate and sign Memoranda of Understanding with credible partners.

She added that the summit now offers us an opportunity to consolidate these efforts, deepen bilateral ties, and transition from agreements to implementation ushering in a new Taraba.

“This inaugural summit will also serve as a vital platform to showcase the investments the state has made in security and infrastructure, which form the bedrock of a conducive business environment. Indeed, Taraba has become the most preferred investment destination in Nigeria’s North-East, owing to its deliberate investments in the security of lives and property, its strategic economic positioning, and the abundance of natural resources.

“Taraba’s comparative advantages in agriculture and mining, supported by a young and dynamic population, constitute a compelling proposition for both local and foreign investors. These assets, complemented by an administration that prioritizes ease of doing business, make Taraba a gateway for economic transformation in the region.

“Taravest will not only offer insights into the state’s macroeconomic outlook and investment climate but will also feature sectoral analyses, financial strategies, and forward-looking discussions led by renowned economists, business leaders, and relevant government institutions.

“Ultimately, Taravest 2025 is a call to global investors to partner with Taraba in advancing a shared vision of inclusive development, sustainable enterprise, and regional prosperity. The State is poised, prepared, and determined to play a leading role in the economic recovery and growth of the North-East, and this summit is a crucial step in that direction.

“As we say in Taraba today: Taraba is open for business and ready to host the world,” she disclosed.