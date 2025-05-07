Insecurity: Flush out bandits in Bauchi, Reps task COAS, IGP

…Condemn wanton killing of citizens in Kwara communities

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede to immediately deploy a joint security operation to flush out the bandits from Madam Forest in Bauchi State and establish a permanent security presence in the area to prevent future attacks.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the urgent need for intervention following the massacre of 19 Villagers, destruction of properties and cattle rustling in Sabon Sara Village, Gwana District, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Alhaji.

In his lead debate, Hon. Alhaji observed with grave concern the “recent attack on Sabon Sara Village, Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State, resulting in brutalising of 19 innocent villagers, including 9 vigilante members who were courageously defending their community, destruction of properties worth millions of naira, and rustling of over 200 cattle which 1s the economic lifeline of the affected families.

“The House also note that on the 3rd May, 2025, armed bandits and cattle rustlers launched a vicious attack on Sabon Sara Village.

“The House is aware that these criminals are believed to be hiding in Madam Forest, which spans the boundaries of Taraba, Bauchi, and Plateau States, using the dense terrain as a haven for their operations, consequently, the people of Sabon Sara and surrounding communities are living in fear.

“The House is worried by the loss of lives, the House after condemning in the strongest terms this barbaric act, observed a minute silence and extend condolences to the families of the victims and the entire community.”

In the bid to cushion the effects of the incident, the House called on Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide immediate relief materials, medical aid, rehabilitation support to the affected families and assist in rebuilding destroyed homes and restoring livelihoods.

To this end, the House mandated the joint House Committees on Legislative Compliance, Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance and proffer lasting solutions.

Also at plenary, the House condemned the wanton killing of Citizens and destruction of properties by terrorists in some communities across Baruten/ Kaiama Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

Leading debate on the motion of urgent public importance, Hon. Mohammed Bio observed that: “in the history of the two Local Government Areas since the recreation, there have been no significant insecurity challenges and the people in the Local Governments have been living their normal lives and enjoy peaceful atmosphere.

“The House observes that in recent time, certain group of people armed with all manners of dangerous and sophisticated weapons converged in the forests in the constituency disrupting people from farming, establishing their own government, collecting revenues from people, killing people at will and destroying properties within those towns and villages and the neighboring communities in Niger State.

“The House is cognizance that the climax of their recent havoc was their entry into Nesha Baruba on 20th April, 2025 around 9pm shooting sporadically without justification, leaving eight people dead and several others injured.

“The House is concerned that these rebels according to reports have not only been killing our people recklessly, but they have also taken over some villages in Kaiama and Baruten Local Governments such as; Durumi, Karonji, Gbete, Nanu etc.

“The House is disturbed that these dissidents have also been issuing audio messages and threats to cause more havocs causing people to panic and moving out of their ancestral homes to seek refuge in places like Gure, Yashikira, Kaiama and other places outside Kwara State.

“The House is worried that if the acts of these rebels are not curtailed, more havocs will be wrecked by them leading to several loss of lives and continuation of insecurity on the constituency and its environs.”

Worried by the ugly development, the lawmakers urged authorities of the Nigerian Army to redouble their efforts to stop the dissidents from more killings and destructions.

Hence, the House urged Federal Government as a matter of urgency to establish a miltary battalion in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In the bid to cushion the effects of the incident on the victims, the House tasked management of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to those affected by the havocs of the dissidents.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Army and Emergency and Disaster Management to ensure compliance.

