Worker’s Day and mental health in the workplace

Tunde and Musa work in a department where the new Head (Mr Ojo) is always screaming at everybody and insulting the staff members for any and every offence you can imagine. If he meets you standing, you are in trouble. If he meets you sitting down and not appearing busy, you are very lazy and indolent. If you ask him for clarifications regarding assigned tasks, it means you are too stupid to use your own brain. ‘Or do you want me to come and do your work for you? What am I paying you a salary for?’ he would scream.

Everyone now lives in terror and becomes anxious when they have to come to work every day. When he travels on official assignments, everyone usually heaves a sigh of relief and are able to relax. Indeed, Tunde is contemplating resigning from the office and starting a business on his own. ‘It will be better for my peace of mind’, he told Musa. ‘I cannot continue to function in such a tense atmosphere again. I am even developing hypertension. Worst still, when I get home every day, I am so irritable that I sometimes shout on my wife and children. I have had enough, and I can’t take any more,’ he concluded.

The World Health Organiation (WHO) defines health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease or infirmity. However, the mental component of health is often neglected and forgotten, especially in work places.

There is a bi-directional relationship between the mental health of the employees and the efficiency or productivity of the workplace/organisation. We know that one in every four adults will have mental health challenges. And 20 percent of all employees in the workforce may experience a mental health condition. Indeed, the estimated cost to the global economy of depression and anxiety alone is US$1trillion, and this may be an underestimate.

So, it is not unusual for people to have mental health challenges at the workplace. But you may wonder why you do not readily identify those with these problems in your workplace. This is for one simple reason only: it is often hidden and viewed as a source of embarrassment and shame. This is unfortunate. Estimates show that up to 70 percent of those with mental health problems hide it at their workplace for a variety of reasons. There is shame and fear of being stigmatised, but there is also the real fear that they may lose their jobs or fail to ever secure one if it is known that they have had a mental health challenge.

Work environment and mental health

A good work environment enables people to realise their full potential, helps them cope with the normal stresses of life, to work productively, and contribute to their communities. In such work environments, staff enjoy good self-esteem, they have positive social interactions with colleagues and their productivity is enhanced. Thus, it is a win-win situation that allows a happy employee to also improve earnings, thus leading to a happy employer.

A toxic work environment, as we see with Tunde and Musa above, on the other hand, is very unfriendly, enforces rigid working hours, has poor remuneration with irregular salary payments, no job security, high levels of mutual suspicion, and bullying behaviour from superiors – sometimes including sexual harassment. These conditions ensure that the staff will not be motivated to put in their best.

What can you do?

It is pertinent to encourage us to discuss these issues, as mental health challenges can affect anyone, including the head of human resources or the chief executive officer.

Should we sack anyone who suffers from these disorders? If the CEO were to become depressed, should we dismiss him/her? Obviously not. Even more importantly, we need to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage people to seek treatment. We should provide support and encouragement for persons with these challenges, and not make fun of them publicly or privately, behind their backs.

Every work environment should make effort to reduce work-related risk factors. Speak nicely to people and promote good interpersonal relationships. Do not insult, harass or threaten people as a habit in your workplace. Recognise and praise people when they do things well, and correct them in a humane manner when they err. We all have a role to play in our respective workplaces. Will you play your part?