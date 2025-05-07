UPDATE: Court plays video of Nnamdi Kanu allegedly calling Nigeria ‘a zoo,’ urging violence

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday played a video recording allegedly showing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, issuing inflammatory directives which the prosecution claims incited acts of terrorism across the South-East region of the country.

The Wednesday proceedings resumed before Justice James Omotosho with the continuation of the testimony of the second prosecution witness, an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) codenamed PWBBB.

At the proceedings, with Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, representing the prosecution, and Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, for the defence, the court admitted several exhibits, including letters, statements, and video materials said to contain broadcasts by Kanu inciting violence against the Nigerian state.

The prosecution’s witness, who continued his examination-in-chief, was shown a letter dated June 17, 2021, purportedly from the office of the then-Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, addressed to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The letter contained complaints against Kanu for alleged acts of terrorism, murder, and incitement of attacks against security operatives.

The witness read out portions of the letter, which stated that Kanu, through various broadcasts, incited violence by instructing followers to attack police and military officers, seize their weapons, and burn down government institutions.

According to the letter, these alleged directives had led to the killing of security personnel and the destruction of public infrastructure.

The prosecution also tendered a written statement said to have been made by the IPOB leader during DSS interrogation, which was admitted without objection by the defence.

In the statement, Kanu declined to make further comments, stating that he had said all he wished to say.

Subsequently, the court admitted in evidence a flash drive containing video clips of Nnamdi Kanu’s alleged broadcasts. Despite initial objections by defence counsel, the court accepted the device, along with a certificate of compliance.

During the court session, the video was played showing Kanu in a December 12, 2020 broadcast, declaring that, “In the blessed land of Biafra, we must do everything to save ourselves from extinction,” described Nigeria as a “zoo” and called for resistance against what he termed Fulani domination, accusing political leaders of betraying the people.

In another video, Kanu introduced the Eastern Security Network (ESN), comparing it to regional security outfits like Amotekun, and said it was necessary to defend the South-East from Fulani herders.

He warned that no Fulani herdsman would be allowed in the region, adding that, “If you are an agent of Fulani, turn your way this evening.”

The court also viewed footage from the EndSARS protests, where Kanu was seen allegedly directing attacks on police and government properties.

A separate video dated May 30, 2021, showed Kanu declaring a total lockdown in the South-East in memory of fallen Biafrans, instructing residents not to leave their homes.

Another clip reportedly showed Kanu urging his followers to procure guns and bullets for self-defence, specifically referencing threats from Boko Haram and labelling Fulani herders as terrorists. The witness confirmed that the voice in the videos is that of Kanu.

Additionally, the federal government’s gazette officially proscribing IPOB as a terrorist organisation, dated September 20, 2017, was admitted as an exhibit without objection from the defence.

Awomolo prayed the court for an adjournment to continue in the playing of the remaining footage, which he said, exceeds an hour.

The defence raised no objections, and the court adjourned the matter till May 8, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

It would be recalled that Justice Binta Nyako, who initially handled the Kanu matter, had, in April 2022, reduced the 15-count charge of terrorism and treason preferred against him by the Federal Government to seven after she struck out eight of the charges for lacking substance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE