SON warns companies against violation of product certification terms, conditions

Manufacturing companies in Nigeria have been warned that any violation of the product certification terms and conditions they received will attract serious consequences, including the seizure and destruction of the products, possible suspension, or outright withdrawal of certification.

The warning was issued on Wednesday by the Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, during the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates by SON to eleven manufacturing companies in Bauchi State.

The Director General stressed, “Be warned and be well guided. I also wish to inform you of the need to key into a new scheme for products which do not yet have standards. The Product Identification Scheme (PIN) is for products whose standards are still being developed, so as to create a level playing field for such products being imported into the country.”

Represented by the North-East Region Director of Operations, Danlami James Yakzum, the DG stated that the MANCAP certification is a mandatory requirement that ensures products undergo rigorous audits and testing processes.

The certificates were presented to the qualified companies in recognition of their commitment to producing high-quality products that meet the requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS).

According to him, “The MANCAP certification is a mandatory requirement for local manufacturers whose products have met the requirements of the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).”

He stressed, “The eleven manufacturers whose products will be presented with MANCAP certificates of conformity today have gone through this compelling quality journey, and their products have been found fit for use.”

“They are quality ambassadors whose products have earned the MANCAP certification through diligence, hard work, and consistency in production to defined requirements in terms and conditions for product certification,” he added.

The DG further explained, “The product certification process involves assessing manufacturers’ production systems and facilities and selecting representative samples of finished products for testing in International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 17025) accredited laboratories.”

He stated that the aim was to entrench a culture of quality and continual improvement in the companies’ products and to demonstrate to consumers that such products had undergone rigorous audits and testing processes.

Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke advised the recipients to ensure that the certification mark is applied only to products that comply with the requirements, stressing that regular inspections and audits are required for all manufacturers to retain their “certified” status.

The Bauchi State Zonal Manager, Abubakar Bichi, confirmed that the eleven manufacturers in Bauchi State had secured the certification in 2025.

Head of Regional Lab, Eng. Hauwa Usaini, urged the recipients to maintain standards in their production.

The Managing Director of Haske Modern Bakery, Muhammad Yusuf, thanked SON management and assured that his company would continue to maintain standards in its productions, in line with SON guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Director General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, has approved the commencement of SON laboratories nationwide, with Bauchi serving the North-East, Enugu for the South-East (Metrology), Lagos for the South-West, Abuja for the North-Central, and Kaduna for the North-West (Textile).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE