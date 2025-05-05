How to check 2025 UTME result

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has officially released the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In this listicle, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights easy steps candidates should follow to access their results.

Option 1: Check Your UTME Result Online

Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal:

Go to https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login using a web browser.

Log In:

Enter the email address and password you used during UTME registration.

Access Your Result:

Once logged in, click on the “Check UTME Results” tab. Your scores for each subject will be displayed on your dashboard.

Option 2: Check Your UTME Result via SMS

Open Your Messaging App:

Launch the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Compose a Message:

Type “RESULT” (in uppercase), followed by your JAMB Registration Number.

Send the Message:

Send it to 55019 or 66019 — the designated JAMB result-checking numbers.

Receive Your Scores:

A reply message containing your subject-by-subject scores will be sent to your phone.

Note: This SMS service costs N50, which will be deducted from your airtime.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE