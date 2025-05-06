Panic in Aso Rock over Atiku-led coalition surge — Ex-VP’s media office

The Media Office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to comments made by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, alleging panic within the presidency over the emergence of a broad opposition coalition spearheaded by the former vice president.

The statement, released on Tuesday, condemned Bwala’s recent remarks on national television, describing them as “disparaging” and “hypocritical.”

Bwala, who served as spokesperson for Atiku’s 2023 presidential campaign before switching allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had criticised Atiku’s continued participation in national politics, suggesting it was time for him to retire.

“It is both ironic and pathetic that Mr. Bwala – a political turncoat – now presumes to lecture a statesman of global standing on matters of legacy and destiny.

“His sanctimonious pontificating, laced with bitterness and duplicity, betrays a desperate effort to curry favour with a floundering administration,” the statement read.

Atiku’s camp insists that the recent verbal attacks from Tinubu’s aides are evidence of the ruling party’s discomfort with the growing momentum of an opposition alliance reportedly being formed by Atiku and other “progressive leaders.”

According to the Media Office, the coalition is aimed at “reclaiming Nigeria from economic collapse, institutional failure, and democratic erosion.”

The media office questioned the rationale behind repeated attacks on Atiku, stating that if the administration truly believed he was politically irrelevant, “why the relentless smear campaign?”

“This obsession with Atiku’s political future is no coincidence,” the statement continued.

“Atiku Abubakar remains the single most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria, and the coalition he is forging represents a clear and present danger to the decaying edifice of the ruling party.”

The statement also defended Atiku’s political legacy, portraying him as a consistent voice for reform, national unity, and democratic principles since Nigeria’s return to civil rule in 1999.

It further dismissed Bwala’s credentials, asserting that any political relevance he holds today stems from his past association with Atiku’s campaign.

While the presidency has yet to issue an official response to the Atiku Media Office statement, the exchange underscores rising political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition elements signaling early moves toward a united front against the APC-led government.

Analysts say the friction highlights deeper political undercurrents as opposition parties jostle for influence and the ruling party faces growing public dissatisfaction over economic and security challenges.

