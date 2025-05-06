YouTube@20: Ruth Kadiri, Kiekie, others emerge top female creators

As YouTube marks its 20th anniversary this year, the platform has identified the exceptional achievements of Nigerian creators who continue to shape global narratives and elevate African voices.

In a landmark moment, four outstanding Nigerian female creators – Ruth Kadiri, Kiekie, Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), and Korty are being recognised for their dynamic contributions to filmmaking, comedy, culinary arts, and Gen Z culture, respectively.

These creators represent the power of storytelling in connecting cultures, reshaping perceptions, and driving global engagement.

Each of these women has harnessed the power of YouTube to inspire, entertain, and inform millions of viewers across continents:

Ruth Kadiri, celebrated filmmaker and actress, continues to capture hearts with compelling, homegrown stories that showcase the richness of Nigerian cinema.

Kiekie, a vibrant force in comedy and fashion, brings laughter and relatability to screens with her unique blend of satire and style.

Ify Mogekwu, founder of Ify’s Kitchen, transforms traditional Nigerian recipes into global culinary experiences, educating and delighting audiences worldwide.



Korty, a rising voice of Gen Z, creatively documents youth culture with bold interviews and storytelling that challenge norms and celebrate authenticity.

This recognition comes amid Nigeria’s growing prominence on YouTube’s global stage. In 2024 alone, over 70 per cent of watch time for Nigerian YouTube channels came from international viewers. More than 100 Nigerian channels now have over one million subscribers, a staggering 60% increase year-over-year.

Additionally, over 1,500 Nigerian channels boast more than 100,000 subscribers, marking a 45 per cent growth. Most notably, the number of Nigerian channels earning eight figures or more in revenue has doubled in the past year.

This milestone reaffirms YouTube’s commitment to supporting Nigerian creators with resources, visibility, and platforms that transcend borders.

