FG trains 200,000 Nigerians in artificial intelligence

The Federal Government says it has trained no fewer than 200,000 Nigerians on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to build a digitally skilled workforce for the country.

Chief Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 10th Annual Symposium and Awards of the American Chemical Society (ACS), Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter.

The event was hosted by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with the theme “Advancing Sustainability through AI-Driven Chemistry”.

According to Nnaji, the ministry is spearheading the formulation of a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, designed to provide a unified roadmap for ethical and inclusive AI adoption across the country.

Nnaji, who was represented by Dr Patricks Oghuma, Special Assistant to the Minister and Team Lead Technical & Administration, Minister’s Project Delivery, Monitoring, and Evaluation (PROD-ME), said that the training would position Nigeria as a continental leader in responsible AI innovation.

“Today, we find ourselves at the crossroads of a revolution where artificial intelligence and chemistry converge to create new frontiers; this powerful synergy offers a vision of the future in which innovation and sustainability work hand in hand.

“This gathering is a remarkable milestone that exemplifies our collective commitment to innovation and academic excellence.

“As we explore the theme of sustainability through AI-driven chemistry, let us remember that the future is not predetermined – it is shaped by our actions today.

“Chemists have a vital role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); however, many brilliant scientific contributions remain buried in journals or academic shelves, never reaching the industries or policymakers that could bring them to life.

“The disconnect between research, application, and policy is a critical issue; we must bridge this gap through transformational research that embraces AI, and is designed to solve real-world problems.

“Let me reiterate, chemistry is at the heart of the SDGs; no meaningful progress can be made without the contribution of this field, and this symposium provides a valuable opportunity to generate ideas that will strengthen our nation,” Nnaji said.

Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, said that the role of chemistry as a foundational science had never been more critical as the world grapples with complex global challenges like insecurity, banditry, climate change, and so on.

“It is the infusion of AI, with its power to model, predict, and optimise, that now opens new frontiers in reducing waste and energy consumption; optimising chemical processes, and improving the development of more sustainable technologies and solutions.

“At NOUN, we are deeply committed to the ideals of accessible, technologically advanced education and cutting-edge research that addresses national development and global goals.

“This symposium aligns perfectly with our institutional vision of fostering innovation that is both scientifically rigorous and socially responsible. Thus, as a practicing chemist, I am elated, albeit excited to be hosting this epoch-making event.

“The conversations during this symposium from AI-enhanced green chemistry to sustainable materials and smart manufacturing, should not just be seen as mere academic pursuit, but in addition, as essentials to building a resilient, knowledge-driven economy in Nigeria and across Africa,” Peters said.

Prof. Edu Inam, Chair, ACS Nigeria, said the society had sustained efforts at organising campus events and outreach programmes to participate in research and mentorship activities.

Awards were given to deserving members of the society including Peters and the immediate past Chair, ACS Nigeria, Prof. Joshua Obaleye.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE