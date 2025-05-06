Why Tinubu may not run in 2027 — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu may not contest the 2027 presidential election.

Eze, a close ally of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, believes the 2027 election will be full of surprises, particularly if the US releases an alleged file on the President.

Eze stated that the current administration’s focus on manipulating the process to retain power in 2027 has failed, citing the country’s mounting challenges, including a wobbling economy, hunger, insecurity, and violent killings.

“A government whose focus is to manipulate the process to retain power in 2027, has failed.

“The wobbling economy, hunger and starvation, insecurity and violent killings, and other heinous crimes perpetrated on a daily basis should give any responsible government a sense of concern.

“But despite the mounting challenges, the presidency is plotting to retain power by all means. That is not how leadership works. It is not democracy.”

He expressed that Nigerians are reaching out to him daily to inquire about Amaechi’s political interest and direction ahead of 2027.

He added that Amaechi would sacrifice anything to make Nigeria work and that Nigerians need leaders like him to rescue the country from its current precarious state.

“The likes of Amaechi are needed in the scene to assuage the suffering and rescue Nigeria from her present precarious State. Amaechi would sacrifice anything to make Nigeria work.

“2027 will be full of surprises, Tinubu may not be in a position to even stand the election he plans to manipulate if the US lives to her billing and releases the alleged file on Mr. President.

“Ordinarily, the failure of his government which stares us all in our faces inhibits the president to think of reelection,” he told Daily Post.

