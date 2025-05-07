Comedian AY confirms EFCC invitation for spraying Naira, foreign currencies

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, also known as AY, has spoken out following his recent invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an incident involving the spraying of naira, foreign currency at a public event.

In a heartfelt statement released on Wednesday, AY expressed gratitude to God for His mercy and guidance, revealing that he was invited by the EFCC on Monday regarding the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies—an act considered an offense under Nigerian law due to its classification as abuse of the naira.

He thanked the EFCC and the relevant authorities for their understanding and for granting him pardon after confirming that the money sprayed was not connected to any criminal activity or proceeds of crime.

“This experience has been a valuable lesson,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to spreading awareness about respecting Nigeria’s currency.

AY acknowledged that spraying money is a widespread cultural practice in Nigeria, particularly during celebrations such as weddings, funerals, and parties.

However, he stressed the importance of recognizing that such actions are now viewed through the lens of the law, rather than tradition.

“Mutilating or abusing the Naira—whether by spraying, tearing, defacing, or mishandling—is not just a cultural act but a violation of Nigerian law,” he stated, noting that such actions can have serious consequences and compromise the integrity of the currency.

The comedian urged Nigerians to see the naira as a symbol of national sovereignty and economic stability while he called on everyone to promote responsible behavior and patriotic values, pledging to share educational slides on the dos and don’ts of handling money at public events.

“Respect for the Naira is respect for Nigeria’s future,” AY concluded, encouraging a shift in mindset that upholds both cultural pride and legal responsibility.

