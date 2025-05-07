Biafra: Court admits video, other evidences against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, admitted a video recording allegedly showing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu issuing inflammatory directives which the prosecution claims incited acts of terrorism across the South – East region of the country.

The Wednesday proceedings resumed with the continuation of the testimony of the second Prosecution witness, an operative of Department of State Services (DSS) codenamed PWBBB.

In the video played in open court, Kanu was seen addressing his followers in what he called, “the blessed land of Biafra”, wherein he announced the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), urging followers to defend their land against what he referred to as “Fulani domination.”

He warned political leaders in the region against compromises and issued a directive forbidding the presence of fulani herdsmen, saying, “No Fulani parading as herdsman shall be allowed in our land. If you are an agent of the Fulani, turn your way this evening.”

The device was admitted as evidence alongside a certificate of compliance, despite objections from the defence. They were marked as Exhibits PWA and PW1, respectively.

The court also admitted a letter dated June 17, 2021, authored by the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, which accused Kanu of terrorism, murder, and incitement to violence.

The letter, addressed to the DSS, was tendered without objection and marked as Exhibit PWF.

Reading from the document, the witness, who was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN alleged that Kanu’s broadcasts were followed by coordinated attacks on police stations and correctional facilities, resulting in loss of lives and property.

He quoted the petition as saying Kanu had instructed that security operatives be “brought down” and their weapons seized.

Also admitted was a statement dated July 17, 2021, purportedly made by Kanu during his detention, where he declined to make further written statements, asserting he had already addressed the allegations.

Details later.

