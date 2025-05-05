Workers shut down Warri Refinery over poor remuneration, welfare

Scores of support workers of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) in Delta State, on Monday, grounded operations at the facility over the continued failure of the management to improve the remuneration and welfare.

Recall that the workers had, a fortnight ago, warned that there would be a total shutdown of operations at the company if the management failed to meet their demands.

Protesting against what they described as “workplace slavery,” they bore placards with inscriptions such as “Our salary can no longer take us home,” WRPC paying our cleaners salary of N34,500 is wicked and evil.”

Others were “Give us good condition of service, we played major role in the Quick-Fix,” “WRPC mngt are wicked,” Enough of promise and fail” among others.

Dafe Ighomitedo, the Lead Representative of the Support Staff, told reporters “We are here protesting workplace slavery.

“This struggle has been since 2015. We have undergone a series of protests, all to no avail. At every point in time, we always have listening ears based on the promises of the management.

“Unfortunately, management will always come with one scheme or the other. All we are asking for is the condition of service.

“It is sad to note that the highest paid support staff in WRPC receive N164,000, while the least receive N90,000. Our cleaners receive N34,000.”

According to him, the protesters refused an appeal by the Acting Managing Director and his team for them to shelve the protest.

“But frustratingly as we have been, the backup said trust has been broken because it has lingered for too long.

“They wanted more time and we resolved that we would remain at the gate, pending when they are through with what they are doing. We will be here waiting to hear them.

“As we speak right now, nobody is going in, all contractors are not allowed to go in until we get what we want. And we are willing to stay here till next week, until management attends to us,” he vowed.

Ighomitedo also disclosed that there was no official communication from top management in Abuja, however, “reports have it that they were aware of the development and consultations were ongoing between local and the top management.”

One of the protesting workers added his voice: “The shutdown of WRPC is over the failure of NNPC and WRPC management to provide improved condition of service.

“For over 10 years, we have been on the negotiation table. Now the plant has been shutdown.

“The proposed start-up this month is no longer feasible. The support staff make up 70 per cent of the workforce.”

Responses are still being awaited from the management of WRPC as of the time of filing the report.

