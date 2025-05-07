For Oyebanji, another love letter from the North senatorial district

THREE months ago, when the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District endorsed Governor Abiodun Oyebanji for another term as governor of Ekiti State, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti, it was viewed from many quarters as a natural occurrence because the governor hails from the senatorial district. Two months before then, a similar meeting of APC stakeholders was held in Ikere where leaders from the 64 wards in Ekiti South Senatorial district spoke with one voice and endorsed Oyebanji and his deputy, Princess Monisade Afuye, for a second term. Of course, it was also assumed that the decision was taken because the deputy governor was from Ikere, a prominent town in the South Senatorial District.

But political analysts who understand the trend of Ekiti politics were quick to conclude that ‘There’s more to the endorsement than meets the eye. For instance, at a forum in Ado Ekiti a week after the event, a Political Science lecturer at Ekiti State University, Dr. Mike Omilusi had predicted that the endorsement that came with the meeting was a positive signal for Oyebanji as he warmed up for his second term in office.

According to the university teacher, “The recent declaration by political stakeholders in Ekiti Central Senatorial District that Governor Oyebanji should start preparing for a second term contest is a good signal for him and those in his camp. Though this is natural in politics, what I find strange and unprecedented, is the governor’s acceptability across party lines. From members of the Peoples Democratic Party to those in the Social Democratic Party and even the neutrals, everybody appears to have united behind Oyebanji. It’s unprecedented, and it speaks to a lot of other positive developments for the governor as we approach the Ekiti election period.”

As observed by Omilusi, the dust of the Ado Ekiti event was yet to settle when the news went round that the people of Ekiti North Senatorial District had concluded to organise a similar meeting to endorse Oyebanji. However, if the two previous meetings were kept under wraps with little or no build-up to herald the event, the Ekiti North people told whoever cared to listen that they were out to celebrate Oyebanji’s achievement in office. To this end, for days before the event, public announcements filled the air, inviting stakeholders from 59 wards across the five Local Government Areas in the Senatorial District.

But, on Tuesday, 29th April, the day of the event, nature called and heavy downpour took over the early part of the day. While members of the public viewed this as a setback, the rank and file of APC in the senatorial district saw the rain as a blessing and sign of a political fortune for Oyebanji and APC. True to type, despite the rain, party members from all the towns and villages in the senatorial district came out and converged on Ido Ekiti venue of the event. Compared to the previous meetings, the Ido stakeholders’ gathering was in a class of its own in all fronts. Among other features, the meeting was bigger, more colourful, and involved both politicians and non-politicians. One after the other, representatives of the stakeholders, including political office holders, teachers, artisans, and drivers, all came out to lend their voices and endorse the governor for the second term.

A former House of Representatives who is currently a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly matters, Hon. Ibrahim Olarewaju described the meeting as a gathering of who is who in Ekiti North political family. Olarewaju, who spoke on behalf of the people of Moba Local Government, said Governor Oyebanji has further shown Ekiti people that democracy is working.

“In Governor Oyebanji, I see a leader who wants the best for all. In Oyebanji, I see a governor who is committed to lifting Ekiti, and I see a governor who is selfless and good to all. For us in Ekiti North, we chose to endorse Mr. Governor, because we have seen his footprints in all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State and history will not forgive us if we fail to reciprocate in the same proportion,” Olarewaju said.

Earlier at the event, another former member of the National Assembly, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, had declared to Journalists on the sideline of the event that nobody could win Oyebanji in the 2026 gubernatorial election, giving his performance in office and acceptability across board. “To me, the governor has done enough to convince us that he meant well for us as a state. With what he has done with his inclusive approach to governance and the spread of projects across the state, it will be difficult for any politician, regardless of the party, to displace him. As a people, Ekitis are resolute, pragmatic, and committed to whatever they believe in. They will demonstrate all these in 2026 to elect Oyebanji.”

At the event, the Director General of Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, for the sake of the event, took on his journalist toga again and began a vox-pop among the people at the event. Through Ojo-Lanre’s intervention, it was easy to feel the mood of the common men and women on the street because he gave them the opportunity to air their views about the Oyebanji administration. On why he adopted the style, the veteran journalist said: “Take it or leave it, most of those who spoke on the podium have one or two things to do with the current administration, whether in the state or at the centre and the mischievous people around may view their positions as being subjective. But those I spoke to spoke spontaneously and they spoke well of the Governor because they appreciated what he has done. I’m so excited that at least 95% of Ekiti people want Oyebanji and his deputy to continue in 2026,”.

Meanwhile, in a unanimous voice, the stakeholders at the meeting described Oyebanji’s administration as ‘a golden era’ that must not be interrupted. They cited the administration’s achievement in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development, as well as the Governor’s inclusive style of governance for their decision.

Bigwigs at the event include Senator Cyril Fajuyi, (North Senatorial District) members, House of Representatives, Hon Akinlayo Kolawole and Honourable Akin Rotimi, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, Ekiti APC Chairman, Barrister Sola Elesin as well as former and serving members of the state and National Assembly.

The endorsement of the North Senatorial leaders came barely two weeks after the state caucus of the APC passed a confidence vote on the Governor and endorsed him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

Also, the other two senatorial districts of South and Central had equally endorsed the governor ahead of the 2026 Governorship election. Emphasising the importance of continuity in sustaining the spate of development in the state, the leaders said Governor Oyebanji’s administration has laid a solid foundation for transformative progress that must not be disrupted, stressing that his second term would ensure completion of numerous impactful projects already underway, safeguard Ekiti’s future and further elevate the state to new heights of prosperity.

Speaking while moving the endorsement motion, which was ratified through a thunderous voice vote, the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, who praised Governor Oyebanji for his outstanding leadership and dedication to grassroots development, said the Governor has touched every local government in the Ekiti North Senatorial District with transformative projects that have directly impacted the lives of the people.

He said: “I Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing the good people of Ekiti North move a motion today the 29th of April, 2025 for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye to continue and contest for second term from 2026 to 2030.”

Describing the Governor as a man of his words, whose action reflects his campaign commitments, the Senator explained that the Governor has fulfilled all his electoral promises to Ekiti people and effectively delivered on the six pillars of his administration, which include infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, and social development.

“Because the Governor has done well, he has overperformed and we have all seen him, this is the first time we are having this kind of a thing where all political parties will endorse a sitting Governor. He has delivered on all the six pillars of his administration, and Ekiti North has felt his presence, we have felt his impact in all the five local governments in Ekiti North and a good turn deserves another.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Ekiti North Progressive Leader’s Forum, Chief Abejide said the Governor has ensured that the benefits of governance are felt at the grassroots level, hence their belief that the path to sustain growth and good governance in the state lies in re-election of Governor Oyebanji.

He said, “Governor Oyebanji has governed with integrity, competence, and compassion. In just over two years in office, his administration has had tangible impacts in key areas that are the pillars of his administration.”

Also speaking, the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye commended the Governor for his exceptional leadership and the tangible development his administration has brought to every corner of the state.

In a resolute declaration, the Speaker vowed that no individual or group would be allowed to disrupt the pace of development in the state, stressing the importance of unity and collective efforts in sustaining the gains achieved under the Oyebanji-led administration.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, the Special Adviser on Political Matters and inter-party affairs, Chief Jide Awe, expressed his gratitude to the leaders and stakeholders for the overwhelming support and endorsement, describing their confidence in the Governor’s leadership as a humble reminder of the collective responsibility to serve the people of the state.

While assuring them that his government remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people, the Governor said every decision and project undertaken by his government has been guided by his passionate goal to improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Akingbolu, a journalist, writes from Ado Ekiti

