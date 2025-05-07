US: Why tomatoes are being recalled in New York,13 other states

Tomatoes are being pulled from shelves in 14 states due to a possible salmonella contamination.

On 2 May, Ray & Mascari Inc. announced a recall of its four-packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes after being alerted by Hanshaw & Caping Farms in Immokalee, Florida. The FDA followed with its own notice the next day.

The potentially contaminated tomatoes were sold in plastic cartons labeled “VINE RIPE TOMATOES” and “Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc.” Hence, the 14 states have seen tomatoes recalled.

They were distributed to stores in New York, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

But that’s not the only recall. Williams Farms Repack LLC has also recalled tomatoes sold to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

That brings the total number of states affected by tomato recalls to 14.

The FDA says the tomatoes were distributed between 23 and 28 April. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have the affected tomatoes are urged to throw them out. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

Other food recalls have also made headlines recently apart from the tomatoes recalled.

Upper Crust Bakery LP voluntarily recalled three of its bread products after glass fragments were found on the loaves.

The 12 April FDA report lists 89 cases of Ancient Grains Hoagie Rolls, 699 cases of Multigrain Sourdough, and 30 cases of Whole Grain Multigrain bread as affected.

These frozen products were sold in corrugated paper cartons across California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Before that, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. recalled its Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

