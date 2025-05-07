‎World leaders react to India’s airstrikes on Pakistan

India said it attacked Pakistan early on Wednesday following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir last month.

Pakistan reported eight deaths and said it was responding to the Indian strikes.

This is what global leaders have said about the latest hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours:

U.S President, Donald Trump

“It’s a shame. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. I hope it ends very quickly.”

U.S Secretary of State, Marco Rubio

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi

“In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict. For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.”

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

“China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar

“Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam. We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.”

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot

“We call on India as well as on Pakistan to show restraint in order to avoid escalation. Nobody has anything to gain from prolonged confrontation between India and Pakistan. These are two major military powers, that is why we call for restraint”

United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry

“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace.”

