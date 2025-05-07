NIGROMA begins third phase of road repairs in Minna

The Niger State Road Maintenance Agency (NIGROMA) has commenced the third phase of its ongoing road repairs in Minna, beginning with the 4.4-kilometre stretch along Government House Road.

The Managing Director of NIGROMA, Alhaji Farouk Umaru Audi, stated that the agency remains committed to maintaining state roads across all local government areas.

“We are here today to carry out repairs on this critical road, which is part of our mandate,” he said.

Audi explained that the repairs would cover seven roads within Minna metropolis, including the routes from Democracy Garden to Zarumai, High Court roundabout to Mobil, and Bomas roundabout to Obasanjo Complex.

He stated that the agency aims to achieve smooth-running pavements, in line with its mandate to improve road infrastructure across the state.

“With over 2,000 kilometres of roads in Niger State and more being constructed, NIGROMA is determined to repair roads for the benefit of the people.

“We intend to repair these roads so that people can enjoy them,” Audi emphasised, reiterating the agency’s dedication to enhancing road infrastructure in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE