Lagos LG polls: APC chairmanship aspirant unveils transformation plans

Ahead of the local government polls, scheduled for July 12, 2027, a frontline chairmanship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Derin Phillips, has unveiled a comprehensive plan designed to restore confidence in the council’s leadership and solve its challenges if elected the chairman.

Philip gave this pledge, while addressing residents and party members during a massive rally, which took place under the Obalende Bridge, promising to structure the LCDA under the 5- pillar agenda, just as he reiterated his commitment to making the LCDA the pride of Lagos.

The event witnessed the aspirant being endorsed by party members and residents endorsed him as chairmanship candidate for the race, promising to stand with him during the primary and election scheduled for July 12, 2025.

The LG chairmanship aspirant lauded the residents for their determination to have a better council, pointing out that the agenda, tagged: “FAITH” offers solutions for Financing and innovation, Access to Social Welfare, Innovation in Education and Technology, Transparency in Governance, as well as Health and the Environment.

According to him, the plan, when implemented, will ensure everyone within the Ikoyi-Obalende council benefit from the dividends of democracy from their government, noting that the plan was designed after a holistic review of the residents’ needs and his observations and understanding of the geographical and economic relevance of the LCDA in Lagos and the whole of Nigeria.

“I am doing this because this is my home, I was born and bred here. Our LCDA deserves the best candidates to lift the council to greater heights. And I believe I am the most prepared and equipped to serve our people and run for this seat,” he said.

Philip said he had, over the years, acquired leadership skills necessary for political office through service to the state, adding that his astuteness as businessman with interests in entertainment, agriculture, and real estate, equally gave him insight into how best to lead the council.

Giving a further breakdown of the FAITH agenda, which he described as a creative strategy for solving complex problems, the LG chairmanship aspirant assured that under his watch, petty traders and young entrepreneurs would have access to grants that could be used to boost their businesses.

Besides, he further assured that the residents, especially the vulnerable within the council, would have access to social welfare, saying this was one of the dividends of democracy.

“I believe we should be doing things now in compliance with global standards, so under this, we will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). I believe there is an emerging potential that we must tap into as Africans, Nigerians, and Lagosians.

“When I am elected, everyone in the council will have unhindered access to me. My phone number will be in the public space. I am doing this because I understand the importance of communication, because through communication, issues on security and others can be well addressed before they escalate,” he stated.

On health, the chairmanship aspirant disclosed that over 100,000 Lagosians have benefited from his free medical outreaches, conducted in many locations across the state through his Foundation, pledging to expand the initiative while serving as the council chairman.

“What the people should expect is dynamism, creativity, excellence and a visionary leader, I won’t say I have trained for this position for 26 years, but my mother was the Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism under the current President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State governor.

“It was an education initiative, a Spelling Bee that ignited my passion to study politics not only at the secondary level but in A-level, my University and even master’s.

“In every organization, I contested for and won the mandate for leadership roles. From being president of the SUG to being a senior prefect and to my current position as Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, contesting for an executive leadership role is the logical step in what has been a 26- year-old journey,” he said.

